Poke Surf Poke Surf-Newport News

17 Hidenwood Shopping Center

Newport News, VA 23606

Popular Items

Large Create Your Own
Poké Classic Salmon
Small Create Your Own

Bowls

Small Create Your Own

$10.49

Large Create Your Own

$12.49

Ramen Noodle Soup

$11.49

Signature Bowl

Poké Classic Salmon

$13.95

Salmon, Crab Meat, Fried Tofu, Onion, Cucumber, Carrot, Edamame, Corn, Mango, Pineapple, Sesame Seed, Tempura Flakes, Wonton Crispy, Poké Sauce

Spicy Ahi

$14.95

Tuna, Shrimp, Spicy Crab Meat, Scallions, Corn, Tomato, Carrot, Edamame, Cucumber, Peach, Oshinko, Masago, Spicy Aioli

Hawaiian Classic

$13.95

Salmon, Shrimp, Onion, Corn, Scallions, Edamame, Cucumber, Mango, Peach, Oshinko, Wonton Crispy, Crispy Onion, Citrus Ponzu, Spicy Aioli

Rainbow Bowl

$15.95

Salmon, Tuna, Shrimp, Crab Meat, Fried Tofu, Cucumber, Onion, Carrot, Corn, Scallion, Tomato, Peach, Mango, Pineapple, Tempura Flake, Sesame Seed, Onion Crispy, Spicy Aioli, Wasabi Aioli

Spring Field

$11.95

Spring Mix, Edamame, Cucumber, Tomato, Carrot, Lettuce, Scallion, Corn, Seaweed Salad, Mango, Peach, Sesame Seed, Onion Crispy, Yum Yum Sauce

Fajitas Chicken

$13.95

Chicken, Edamame, Corn, Cucumber, Carrot, Tomato, Red Onion, Mango, Pineapple, Onion Crisps, Sesame Seed, Yum Yum Sauce

Hawaii Sunset

$13.95

Spicy Salmon, Spicy Crab Meat, Cucumber, carrot, Onion, Scallions, Mango, Peach, Orange, Masago, Wonton Crispy, Sesame seed, Spicy Aioli

Fajitas Beef

$13.95

Beef, Edamame, Cucumber, Carrot, Onion, Corn, Tomato, Mango, Peach, Pineapple, Onion Crispy, Sesame Seed, Yum Yum Sauce

Side Dish

Crispy Chips

$1.99

Spring Rolls(2)

$2.99

Tempura Shrimp(4)

$4.99

Seaweed Salad

$2.99

Miso Soup

$3.99

Pork Gyoza (8)

$5.99

Shumai (6)

$2.99

Chicken Nugget (8)

$3.99

French Fries

$2.99

Onion Rings

$2.99

Mozzarella Sticks (4)

$2.49

Takoyaki (4)

$4.99

Plantain

$4.99

Salad

$2.99

Drinks

Hawaiian Sun

$1.49

Calpico

$2.75

Bottled Water

$1.00

Soft Drink

$1.99

Ice Cream

Mochi Ice Cream

$0.99

Macaron

$2.75

Snack

Pocky

$2.49

Hello Panda

$1.99

Yan Yan

$1.99

HI-CHEW

$1.99

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

17 Hidenwood Shopping Center, Newport News, VA 23606

