Poke Town Sushi + Seafood Tustin 1450 El Camino Real

Order Again

Popular Items

Build Your Own Large

Bowls

Build Your Own - Small

Build Your Own - Small

$11.95

Small BYOB - Choose base and includes 2 scoops of protein with mix-ins and toppings

Build Your Own - Medium

$13.95

Build your own bowl with your choice of 3 scoops of protein.

Build Your Own Large

$16.95

Build your own bowl that includes 5 proteins of your choice.

2 Become 1 Bowl

$15.95

White rice base, crab scoop, avocado, 2 scoops of salmon, 2 scoops of tuna, cucumbers and red onion mixed with our Signature Sauce. Topped with seaweed salad, edamame, green onions, sesame seeds, crispy onions and masago.

Keto Bowl

$15.95

Salad base, avocados, 2 scoops of salmon and 2 scoops of tuna, cucumbers and red onions mixed with sesame oil. Topped with edamame, green onions, crispy garlic, furikake, sesame seeds and a spicy mayo drizzle.

Poke Town Bowl

$15.95

White rice base. Crab scoop and avocado. Salmon, Tuna, Albacore, red onions and cucumbers mixed with our Signature Sauce, topped with seaweed salad, edamame, green onions, crispy onions, sesame seeds and masago.

Truffle Salmon Bowl

$15.95

White rice, crab scoop, avocado. 2 scoops of salmon, 2 scoops of spicy salmon, red onions and cucumbers mixed with our Truffle Sauce. Topped with seaweed salad, edamame, green onions, sesame seeds, crispy onions and masago.

The Mayor Bowl

$15.95

White rice, crab scoop, avocado. 1 scoop salmon, 1 scoop spicy salmon, 1 scoop tuna, 1 scoop spicy tuna, red onions and cucumbers mixed with Spicy Mayo. Topped with seaweed salad, edamame, green onions, sesame seeds, fried garlic and masago.

Tuna Lover Bowl

$14.99

White rice, crab scoop, avocado. 2 scoops of tuna, 2 scoops of spicy tuna, cucumbers and red onions mixed with our Signature Sauce. Topped with seaweed salad, edamame, green onions, sesame seeds, crispy onions and masago.

Poke Bowl Quick

$11.95+

Specialty Bowls Quick

$15.95

Poke-Rittos

Custom Poke - Ritto

$13.95

Poke Ritto Quick

$13.95

Avocado

$1.50

Sides

Musubi - Single

$3.00

2 for 5 Musubi

$5.00

Miso Soup

$3.00

Creamy Goma Salad

$4.95

Cilantro Jalapeno Lime Salad

$4.95

Chips

$2.49

White Rice

$3.00

Brown Rice

$2.49

Seaweed Salad

$3.00

Crab Salad Side - 5 scoops

$3.75

Kettle Chips

$1.75

Sushi

California Roll - Basic

$6.75

Spicy California Roll - Basic

$6.75

Spicy Tuna Roll - Basic

$6.75

Spicy Salmon Roll - Basic

$6.75

Alaskan Roll - Basic

$6.75

Cucumber Avocado Crunch Roll - Basic

$6.75

Philadelphia Roll - Basic

$6.75

911 Roll - Specialty

$12.95

Spicy tuna and cucumber inside, covered in avocado, topped with volcano sauce, green onions and Masago.

Baja Roll - Specialty

$12.95

Crunch Salmon Sous Vide Roll - Specialty

$12.95

Cooked salmon, crab and cucumber inside, crunchy flakes outside with eel sauce and sesame seeds.

Dee's Roll - Specialty

$12.95

Dust in Tustin Roll - Specialty

$12.95

Soy Paper - Spicy Tuna, Spicy Crab and avocado inside. Crunch flakes outside with masago and eel sauce drizzle.

Fuego Roll - Specialty

$12.95

Spicy crab, jalapenos, avocado and cream cheese inside. Topped with more spicy crab, togaroshi and hot cheetos.

Rainbow Roll - Specialty

$14.95

Crab, cucumber and avocado inside. Topped with Salmon, Tuna, Avocado, and Ebi with a ponzu drizzle and sesame seeds.

Red Hill on Fire Roll - Specialty

$14.95

Spicy crab and avocado inside. Topped with seared spicy tuna, volcano sauce, green onions and masago.

Rising Sun Roll - Specialty

$14.95

Spicy crab and avocado inside. Topped with Tuna, a creamy goma drizzle, green onions and masago.

Spicy Love Roll - Specialty

$12.95

A favorite! Spicy salmon, spicy crab, jalapenos, and cucumber inside. Rolled in hot cheetos and topped with volcano sauce, green onions and masago.

Truffle Salmon Roll - Specialty

$14.95

Spicy crab and avocado inside, topped with salmon, jalapenos dotted with sriracha and drizzled with our truffle sauce.

Tustin Tiger - Specialty

$12.95

Shrimp, avocado and cucumber inside with crunch topping, spicy mayo and eel sauce.

Sashimi

$9.95

2 Piece Sushi

$6.95

Hand Rolls Quick

$5.95

Basic Catering Tray - Small

$27.99

Specials

Med Bowl + Cali + Canned Drink

$21.99

Small Bowl + Cali + Canned Drink

$17.99

2 Basic Rolls for $10

$10.00

Thai Tea

Thai Tea

$4.95

Thai Tea Tuesday

$1.00

Bottled Drinks

Pure Leaf Sweet Tea

$2.99

Pure Leaf Unsweetened Tea

$2.99

Ramune Orange

$2.99

Ramune Original

$2.99

Ramune Pineapple

$2.99

Ramune Strawberry

$2.99

Water Bottle

$2.99

Canned Drinks

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Hawaiian Suns

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Location

1450 El Camino Real, Tustin, CA 92780

Directions

