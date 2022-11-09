Restaurant header imageView gallery

Poke Ur Way

review star

No reviews yet

4350 West Jefferson Avenue

Check FB for truck location

Trenton, MI 48183

Tasty Bowl of Goodness
A Little Extra Love
Dole Pineapple

Poke Bar

Poke Bar (Serves 10-12)

Poke Bar (Serves 10-12)

$150.00

Step 1 Choose Ur Size

Tasty Bowl of Goodness

Tasty Bowl of Goodness

$12.00
A Little Extra Love

A Little Extra Love

$15.00

Flavor

Dole Pineapple

$5.00

Dole Twist

$5.00

Dole Rotating

$5.00

Drinks

Bottle Water

$2.00

Diet Pepsi

$2.00

La Croix Berry

$2.00

La Croix Lime

$2.00

Pepsi

$2.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Poke Ur Way Food Truck is based out if Trenton, MI.

4350 West Jefferson Avenue, Check FB for truck location, Trenton, MI 48183

