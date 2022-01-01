Restaurant header imageView gallery

Poke Vida

95 Reviews

$$

445 10th Ave

San Diego, CA 92101

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Medium BYO Bowl
Large BYO Bowl
Small BYO Bowl

Build Bowls

Small BYO Bowl

Small BYO Bowl

$13.99

2 servings of protein

Medium BYO Bowl

Medium BYO Bowl

$15.99

3 servings of protein

Large BYO Bowl

Large BYO Bowl

$17.99

5 servings of protein

DRINKS

Fountain Soda

$2.99

Fiji

$2.99

Pelligrino

$3.49

Topo Chico

$3.49Out of stock

Apple Juice

$2.99
DROPKICK ORIGINAL COLD BREW

DROPKICK ORIGINAL COLD BREW

$3.99

Smooth & creamy nitro cold brew coffee, 12oz can

DROPKICK VANILLA MAPLE COLD BREW

DROPKICK VANILLA MAPLE COLD BREW

$3.99Out of stock

Smooth & creamy nitro cold brew coffee, 12oz can

DROPKICK CINNAMON TURMERIC COLD BREW

DROPKICK CINNAMON TURMERIC COLD BREW

$3.99

Smooth & creamy nitro cold brew coffee, 12oz can

DROPKICK BOLD BREW COLD BREW

DROPKICK BOLD BREW COLD BREW

$3.99

Nitro cold brew coffee with an extra kick, 12oz can

HARMLESS HARVEST COCO WATER

$3.99

BETTER BOOCH CITRUS SUNRISE

$3.99

BETTER BOOCH MORNING GLORY

$3.99

VITALITY TUMERIC GINGER SHOT

$3.99

VITALITY PINEAPPLE GINGER SHOT

$3.99

VITALITY LEMON GINGER SHOT

$3.99

OLLIPOP ORANGE TONIC

$3.49

OLIPOP STRAWBERRY VANILLA

$3.49Out of stock

Dessert

FAT MOLLY'S 5 CHOCOLATE BROWNIE

$4.49Out of stock

FAT MOLLY'S PEANUT BUTTER BROWNIE

$4.49Out of stock

Beez Nutz Bar

$3.99

CHIPS

BAG OF CHIPS

BAG OF CHIPS

$1.99

Don't sleep on our homemade tortilla chips--they are ALL THAT (and a bag of chips)!

Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Poke Vida is now open in San Diego's East Village community! We're here to bring you the freshest fish and ingredients, made your way, to keep you living your best life. Eat Poke. Live Vida.

Website

Location

445 10th Ave, San Diego, CA 92101

Directions

Gallery
Poke Vida image
Poke Vida image
Poke Vida image

Similar restaurants in your area

Lucky's Lunch Counter - 338 7th Ave
orange starNo Reviews
338 7th Avenue San Diego, CA 92101
View restaurantnext
Bub's at the Ballpark
orange starNo Reviews
715 J ST. SAN DIEGO, CA 92101
View restaurantnext
Gaslamp Tavern - 868 5th Ave
orange star4.3 • 881
868 5th Ave San Diego, CA 92101
View restaurantnext
Tajima Ramen-East Village
orange starNo Reviews
901 E Street San Diego, CA 92101
View restaurantnext
Smoking Gun & Spill the Beans - 555 Market Street
orange starNo Reviews
555 Market Street San Diego, CA 92101
View restaurantnext
The Blind Burro
orange star4.1 • 2,000
639 J st San Diego, CA 92101
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in San Diego

Hodad's Downtown
orange star4.3 • 5,740
945 Broadway San Diego, CA 92101
View restaurantnext
Bud & Rob's New Orleans Bistro - 815 F Street
orange star4.9 • 877
815 F Street San Diego, CA 92101
View restaurantnext
Monzu Fresh Pasta - East Village
orange star4.6 • 734
455 10th Ave San Diego, CA 92101
View restaurantnext
El Dorado Cocktail Lounge
orange star4.5 • 540
1030 Broadway San Diego, CA 92101
View restaurantnext
Fairweather
orange star4.2 • 495
793 J St San Diego, CA 92101
View restaurantnext
Amplified Kitchen + Beer Garden East Village
orange star4.6 • 166
1429 Island Ave San Diego, CA 92101
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near San Diego
Kearny Mesa
review star
Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)
Grantville
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Scripps Ranch
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Downtown
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Rancho Bernardo
review star
Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)
Mission Valley
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Mission Hills
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Kensington
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Ocean Beach
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston