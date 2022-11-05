A map showing the location of Poke We 3501 Wazee stView gallery

Poke We 3501 Wazee st

3501 Wazee st

denver, CO 80216

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Small Bowl
Large Bowl
Salmon Bowl

Build Your Own

Small Bowl

Small Bowl

$14.99

Choice of 2 protein, base, toppings, sauce, and crunch toppings

Large Bowl

Large Bowl

$16.99

Choice of 3 protein, base, toppings, sauce, and crunch toppings

Signature Poké Bowls

Tofu Bowl

Tofu Bowl

$15.99

Marinated grilled tofu, PokeMe sauce over your choice of white rice brown rice or spring mix. Ingredients include grilled tofu, cucumber, edamame, green apple, *new* seaweed salad, avocado, topped with micro-greens + nori goma.

Salmon Bowl

Salmon Bowl

$15.99

Salmon marinated with our House Sauce, and PokeMe sauce over your choice of white rice, brown rice or spring mix. Ingredients include edamame, carrot, seaweed salad, crab salad, avocado, topped with fried onions and fried garlic, and sprinkled with nori goma.

Tuna Bowl

Tuna Bowl

$15.99

Tuna marinated with our House Sauce, and PokeMe sauce over your choice of white rice, brown rice or spring mix. Ingredients include edamame, cucumber, mango, green onion, crab salad, seaweed salad, avocado, topped with nori goma and topped with red pepper.

Tuna & Salmon Bowl

Tuna & Salmon Bowl

$15.99

Tuna and salmon marinated with our House Sauce, and PokeMe sauce over your choice of white rice, brown rice or spring mix. Ingredients include edamame, cucumber, mango, avocado, white onion, green onion, seaweed salad, topped with nori goma and topped with red pepper.

Teriyaki Chicken Bowl

Teriyaki Chicken Bowl

$15.99

Teriyaki chicken,and PokeMe sauce over your choice of white rice, brown rice or spring mix. Ingredients include carrot, pineapple, edamame, grilled asparagus, corn, avocado, topped with wonton crisps and nori goma.

White Rice

Brown Rice

White/Spring

Brown/Spring

Spring Mix

Beverage

Water Bottle

$2.99

Boylan

$2.99

Kombucha

$4.49

Lacroix

$2.99

Soda

$2.99

Tea/Milk Tea

$2.99

Sparkling Water

$2.99

Coconut Water

$2.99

Chips

Chip U

$1.49

Chip A

$2.99

Desserts

Flan

$3.99

Jelly

$3.49

Small Bites

Spam Musubi

$3.99

Grilled spam, wrapped in rice and seaweed paper.

Protein

Salmon

$2.99

Tuna

$2.99

Sweet & Spicy Ground Tuna

$2.99

Tofu

$2.99

Shrimp Tempura

$2.99

Chicken

$2.99

Toppings

Avocado

$1.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Location

3501 Wazee st, denver, CO 80216

Directions

