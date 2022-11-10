Restaurant header imageView gallery

Poke Factory - Alpharetta

218 Reviews

$$

5950 N Point Pkwy

Ste 125

Alpharetta, GA 30022

Popular Items

Small Poke Bowl (2 proteins)
Medium Poke Bowl (3 proteins)
Large Poke Bowl (4 proteins)

Appetizer & Side

Shrimp Tempura (3 pcs)

Shrimp Tempura (3 pcs)

$8.95

Deep Fried Shrimp with scallion & sesame seeds, drizzled with sweet aioli & spicy aioli

Fried Gyoza (6 pcs)

Fried Gyoza (6 pcs)

$7.95

Deep Fried Japanese Gyoza with scallion & sesame seeds, drizzled with sweet aioli & spicy aioli

Vegetable Spring Rolls (3 pcs)

Vegetable Spring Rolls (3 pcs)

$6.95

Deep Fried Vegetable Spring Rolls with scallion & sesame seeds, drizzled with sweet aioli & spicy aioli

Edamame

Edamame

$3.75

Steamed Edamame with light salt. Perfect as an appetizer, snack or as a pair to your poke bowl.

Seaweed Salad

Seaweed Salad

$3.75

Seaweed tossed in lightly sesame and soy sauce, bringing a perfect balance of saltiness and sweetness. Topped with sesame seeds for added texture and a slight nuttiness.

Miso Soup

Miso Soup

$2.75

Made from flavorful dashi (soybean paste) with added tofu chunks and small seaweed strips. Flavorful but not overpowering. It can complement your poke dish and add a mild amount of flavoring.

White Rice

$2.00

A serving of short grain, white rice for those who need an extra serving to go with their meal or to enjoy with our miso soup or seaweed salad.

Brown Rice

$2.00

A serving of whole-grain rice. Great for added texture and a source of fiber-rich food.

Poke Bowls

Small Poke Bowl (2 proteins)

Small Poke Bowl (2 proteins)

$12.95

2 scoops of sushi-grade protein served with choice of bases, mix-in flavors and toppings Perfect for those who want a filling amount of protein with a balance of toppings.

Medium Poke Bowl (3 proteins)

Medium Poke Bowl (3 proteins)

$14.95

3 scoops of sushi-grade protein served with choice of bases, mix-in flavors and toppings For those who crave that 3rd serving of our fresh, delectable and hand-trimmed protein.

Large Poke Bowl (4 proteins)

Large Poke Bowl (4 proteins)

$16.95

4 scoops of sushi-grade protein served with choice of bases, mix-in flavors and toppings For those who want it all! Comes loaded with 4 servings of protein and a large combination of whatever add-ins you could want.

Factory Signature Poke Bowl

Factory Signature Poke Bowl

$12.95

Your choice of base & protein with Cucumber, Jalapeno, Scallion, Sweet Corn, Pineapple, Red Onion, Crabmeat Salad + Creamy Sesame

Crunch Signature Poke Bowl

Crunch Signature Poke Bowl

$12.95

Your choice of base & protein with Edamame, Cucumber, Scallion, Jalapeno, Crunch, Cherry Tomato, Spicy Aioli & Sweet Aioli Sauces

Flamin' Hot Signature Poke Bowl

Flamin' Hot Signature Poke Bowl

$12.95

Are brave enough to try this? SPICY!!! Your choice of base & protein with Edamame, Jalapeno, Ginger, Seaweed Salad, Mango, Crabmeat Salad + Hot Pepper Sauce

Ramen & Udon

Tonkotsu Ramen

Tonkotsu Ramen

$14.95

Pork broth with Chashu (Japanese pork belly), corns, scallion, bamboo shoots & boiled egg. Served with thin noodles.

Miso Ramen

Miso Ramen

$14.95

Original vegetable broth with miso paste, chashu (Japanese pork belly) and boiled egg, sweet corn and bamboo shoots. Served with wavy noodles.

Tomato Ramen

Tomato Ramen

$14.95

Tomato broth with Tofu, corns, scallion, bamboo shoots and Tomato w/Seasoned boiled egg. Served with wavy noodles.

Tempura Udon Combo

Tempura Udon Combo

$16.95

With freshly battered shrimp, quickly and gently fried, balanced with chewy noodles, full of flavor, garnished with scallions and thin strips of laver. Comes with California Roll (4 pcs)

Sushi Roll

PF Special Roll (8 pcs)

PF Special Roll (8 pcs)

$15.95

Shrimp Tempura Eel Roll, Cream Cheese with Salmon, Avocado, Scallion on Top. Drizzled with Sweet Aioli & Spicy Aioli

Dragon Roll (8 pcs)

Dragon Roll (8 pcs)

$14.95

California Roll with Eel, Avocado layered on Top. Drizzled with Sweet Aioli.

Shrimp Lover Roll (8 pcs)

Shrimp Lover Roll (8 pcs)

$13.95

Shrimp and avocado on top. Tempura shrimp, crabmeat roll, cucumber inside. Drizzled with Sweet Aioli.

Tiger Roll (8 pcs)

Tiger Roll (8 pcs)

$13.95

Tempura shrimp, crabmeat, cucumber roll with spicy tuna, avocado layered on top. Drizzled with Sweet Aioli.

Crunch Roll (8 pcs)

Crunch Roll (8 pcs)

$13.95

Tempura Shrimp, Crabmeat Roll, Cucumber and Crunch Layered on Top. Sweet Aioli on the side.

Spicy Tuna Cali Roll (8 pcs)

Spicy Tuna Cali Roll (8 pcs)

$10.95

Crabmeat, Cucumber, Avocado Roll with Spicy Tuna on Top, Jalapeno, Green Onion and Spicy Sauce

Philadelphia Roll (8 pcs)

$9.95

Salmon, Cream Cheese and Avocado

California Roll (8 pcs)

$8.95

Crabmeat, Cucumber and Avocado

House Dish

Unagi Don (Eel Rice Bowl)

Unagi Don (Eel Rice Bowl)

$17.95

Grilled Eel Fillets with Eel Sauce, Avocado, Tamago and Ginger on top of Rice

Tempura Mix Bowl

Tempura Mix Bowl

$14.95

A balanced combination of smooth and crunchy, the Tempura Bowl offers perfectly battered shrimp tempura, savory pork gyoza and veggie spring rolls. They sit on top of a bed of rice and spring greens, pineapple, cherry tomatoes, and jalapenos, along with a scoop of our popular and delicious spicy tuna. Our spicy aioli and sweet aioli sauces are drizzled over the dish and garnished with toasted sesame seeds and thin slices of scallion.

Beef Bulgogi Korean BBQ w/Miso Soup

Beef Bulgogi Korean BBQ w/Miso Soup

$14.95

Paired with a mound of freshly cooked white rice, topped with chopped scallions and sesame seeds. The dish is well-seasoned & also comes with fresh Miso soup.

Spicy Pork Rice Bowl w/Miso Soup

Spicy Pork Rice Bowl w/Miso Soup

$11.95

Spicy Pork Paired with a mound of freshly cooked white rice, topped with chopped scallions and sesame seeds. The dish is well-seasoned & also comes with fresh Miso soup.

Bubble Tea (24oz)

Your choice of flavor with Boba (made with whole milk and syrup) The milk is blended with the flavors and served over freshly made Boba (tapioca pearls) and ice. If you’ve never tried Bubble Tea before, you won’t be disappointed. All of our refreshing flavors pair perfectly with our poke bowls. The Green Tea Matcha and Honeydew flavors are some of our most popular!

Almond Milk Bubble Tea

$5.50

contains whole milk and syrup

Avocado Milk Bubble Tea

$5.50Out of stock

contains whole milk and syrup

Banana Milk Bubble Tea

$5.50

contains whole milk and syrup

Banana Yogurt Milk Bubble Tea

$5.50Out of stock

contains whole milk and syrup

Coconut Milk Bubble Tea

Coconut Milk Bubble Tea

$5.50

contains whole milk and syrup

Cookies 'N Cream Milk Bubble Tea

Cookies 'N Cream Milk Bubble Tea

$5.50

contains whole milk and syrup

Green Tea Matcha Milk Bubble Tea

Green Tea Matcha Milk Bubble Tea

$5.50

contains whole milk and syrup

Honeydew Milk Bubble Tea

Honeydew Milk Bubble Tea

$5.50

contains whole milk and syrup

Lavender Milk Bubble Tea

Lavender Milk Bubble Tea

$5.50

contains whole milk and syrup

Mango Milk Bubble Tea

Mango Milk Bubble Tea

$5.50

contains whole milk and syrup

Strawberry Milk Bubble Tea

Strawberry Milk Bubble Tea

$5.50

contains whole milk and syrup

Strawberry Yogurt Milk Bubble Tea

$5.50Out of stock

contains whole milk and syrup

Taro Milk Bubble Tea

Taro Milk Bubble Tea

$5.50

contains whole milk and syrup

Thai Tea Milk Bubble Tea

$5.50

contains whole milk and syrup

Watermelon Milk Bubble Tea

Watermelon Milk Bubble Tea

$5.50

contains whole milk and syrup

Watermelon Yogurt Milk Bubble Tea

$5.50Out of stock

contains whole milk and syrup

Yogurt Milk Bubble Tea

Yogurt Milk Bubble Tea

$5.50Out of stock

contains whole milk and syrup

Beverage

Bottled Soft Drinks

Bottled Soft Drinks

Bottled Tea

Bottled Tea

Bottled Water

Bottled Water

Dessert

Assorted Macarons (4 pcs)

Assorted Macarons (4 pcs)

$4.95

Delectable dessert can never be left off the menu! After eating our delicious entree items, opt to finish off your meal with our Macarons. They are sweet but not too much, soft and chewy, but never mushy~ They come in a set of four and have varying flavors to satisfy your sweet tooth.

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:45 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:45 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:45 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:45 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:45 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:45 am - 8:00 pm
Serving Fresh Salad Mixed Poke Bowl & Bubble Tea

Website

Location

5950 N Point Pkwy, Ste 125, Alpharetta, GA 30022

Directions

