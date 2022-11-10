Poke Factory - Alpharetta
218 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|10:45 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:45 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:45 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:45 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|10:45 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:45 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
Serving Fresh Salad Mixed Poke Bowl & Bubble Tea
Location
5950 N Point Pkwy, Ste 125, Alpharetta, GA 30022
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
House of Hummus Mediterranean Cafe
4.5 • 933
5950 North Point Pkwy #127 Alpharetta, GA 30022
View restaurant
Grouchy's NY Deli & Bagels - 11525 Haynes Bridge Rd
No Reviews
11525 Haynes Bridge Rd Alpharetta, GA 30009
View restaurant
Cubanos ATL - Fetch Alpharetta
No Reviews
11440 Maxwell Road North Alpharetta, GA 30009
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Alpharetta
Brooklyn Bagel Bakery & Deli - Haynes Bridge Road
4.8 • 4,000
9925 Haynes bridge rd Johns creek, GA 30022
View restaurant