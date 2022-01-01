Restaurant header imageView gallery

PokeBao

2270 Town Center Blvd

Suite 115

Melbourne, FL 32940

POS POKE BOWLS

Build Your Own Bowl

Carne Bowl

$13.95

No-Fu Tofu Bowl

$11.95

Fowl Bowl

$11.95

Volcano Bowl

$13.95

Plenty Of Fish Bowl

$15.95

What The Shell Bowl

$14.95

Sappy Salmon Bowl

$13.95

Kids' Meal

$6.25

Curry With Rice

$6.45

Curry Rice With Topping

$10.95

Katsu Curry Bowl

$11.95

POS Bao Buns

Build Your Own Bao

Build Your Own Bao

Build your own bao bun with your choice of protein, toppings, crispy toppings and sauce.

Crackling Chicken Bao

$3.95

Green Bao

$3.95

Katsu Bao

$3.95

Krusty Krab Bao

$3.95

Porky Pig Bao

$3.95

Ropa Vieja Bao

$3.95

Tuna Bao

$3.95

Made with spicy tuna, avocado, scallions, Asian slaw, sesame seeds, masago and spicy mayo.

BOBA TEAS

Build Your Own Milk Tea

Build Your Own Milk Tea

$4.95

Choose your tea base then choose your milk tea flavor and add Boba toppings! You can also make it a slushie or a smoothie for $1.00 more!

Build Your Own Fruit Tea

Build Your Own Fruit Tea

$4.95

Choose your tea base then choose your fruit tea flavor and add Boba toppings! You can also make it a slushie or a smoothie for $1.00 more!

Build Your Own Sparkling Boba

$4.95
Build Your Own SMOOTHIE

Build Your Own SMOOTHIE

$5.95

Build Your Own SLUSHIE

$5.95
Boba Colada

Boba Colada

$5.95

Made with pineapple coconut slush, coconut jelly and pineapple jelly. Make it a slushie or smoothie for just $1.00 more!

Stars N' Stripes

Stars N' Stripes

$5.95

Made with dragonfruit slush, cherry bursting Boba, and Lychee Jelly. Make it slushie or smoothie for just $1.00 more.

Thai Milk Tea

$4.95

Sunrise Surprise

$6.25

Taroberry

$5.95

Matcha Milk Tea

$6.25

Black Tea 20% No Ice

$2.50

Matcha Cheesecake

$6.95

Strawberry Cheesecake Smoothie

$5.95

Tiger Sugar Cheesecake

$5.95

Boba Bar

$3.95

Store Cup

$5.00

Snow-ba

$5.95

Chocolate Cheesecake

$5.95

Snow-ba

$5.95

Candy Overload

$5.95

Festive Freeze

$5.95

Frose

$5.95

Be My Boba

$5.95

Tropical Blast

$5.95

Sweetheart Smoothie

$5.95

Sides

CURRY CHICKEN EMPANADA

$3.75

BEEF EMPANADA

$3.75

CURRY POTATO EMPANADA

$3.75

PHILLY CHEESE EGG ROLL

$1.95

Bao Bun (Plain)

$0.95

1 PC SHRIMP TEMPURA

$2.25

PLANTAIN CHIPS

$2.50

Side Portion Seaweed Salad (2 Scoops)

$3.95

Upcharged Sauce Side 0.50

$0.50

4 oz curry

$3.99

2 oz curry

$1.95

Chicken Side Order (4 pcs)

$4.25

Tofu Side Order (4 pcs)

$2.95

Tuna Side Order (1 scoop)

$5.25

Salmon Side Order (1 scoop)

$5.25

Boba Bar

$3.95

Poké Fries

$2.95

SD White Rice

$2.50

SD Brown Rice

$2.50

SD Cauliflower Rice

$2.50

SD Lo Mein

$2.00

Tuna Side Order (1 scoop)

$5.25

Chicken Side Order (4 pcs)

$4.25

Tofu Side Order (4 pcs)

$2.95

Regular Beverages

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Fanta Orange

$2.50

Powerade

$2.50

Hi-C

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Sweet Iced Green Tea

$2.50

Half Sweet Iced Green Tea

$2.50

Unsweet Iced Green Tea

$2.50

Sweet Iced Black Tea

$2.50

Half Sweet Iced Black Tea

$2.50

Unsweet Iced Black Tea

$2.50

Hot Black Tea

$2.50

Hot Green Tea

$2.50

Bottle Water

$1.00

Black Tea 20% Sweet No Ice

$2.50

Add Boba

Sparkling Water

$2.50

Catering

Ropa Tray

$155.00

Poke Cater

$12.50

Mark Delivery To Cape Canaveral Hospital

$25.00

Philly Cheese ER

$18.00

S&P Chicken

$110.00

Pernil Asado

$155.00

Delivery Fees 2

$50.00

Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
2270 Town Center Blvd, Suite 115, Melbourne, FL 32940

