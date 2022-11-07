Restaurant header imageView gallery

Poke Factory - Norcross / Peachtree

6135 Peachtree Pkwy, Ste 605

Norcross, GA 30092

Small Poke Bowl (2 proteins)
Medium Poke Bowl (3 proteins)
Large Poke Bowl (4 proteins)

Appetizer & Side

Seaweed Salad

$3.75

Seaweed tossed in lightly sesame and soy sauce, bringing a perfect balance of saltiness and sweetness. Topped with sesame seeds for added texture and a slight nuttiness.

Miso Soup

$2.75

Made from flavorful dashi (soybean paste) with added tofu chunks and small seaweed strips. Flavorful but not overpowering. It can complement your poke dish and add a mild amount of flavoring.

White Rice

$2.00

A serving of short grain, white rice for those who need an extra serving to go with their meal or to enjoy with our miso soup or seaweed salad.

Brown Rice

$2.00

A serving of whole-grain rice. Great for added texture and a source of fiber-rich food.

Poke Bowls

Small Poke Bowl (2 proteins)

$12.95

2 scoops of sushi-grade protein served with choice of bases, mix-in flavors and toppings. FISH ITEMS WITH * MARK ARE SERVED RAW (TUNA, SALMON, SPICY TUNA, MASAGO)

Medium Poke Bowl (3 proteins)

$14.95

3 scoops of sushi-grade protein served with choice of bases, mix-in flavors and toppings. For those who crave that 3rd serving of our fresh, delectable and hand-trimmed protein. FISH ITEMS WITH * MARK ARE SERVED RAW (TUNA, SALMON, SPICY TUNA, MASAGO)

Large Poke Bowl (4 proteins)

$16.95

4 scoops of sushi-grade protein served with choice of bases, mix-in flavors and toppings. For those who want it all! Comes loaded with 4 servings of protein and a large combination of whatever add-ins you could want. FISH ITEMS WITH * MARK ARE SERVED RAW (TUNA, SALMON, SPICY TUNA, MASAGO)

Factory Signature Bowl

$12.95

Your choice of base & protein with Cucumber, Jalapeno, Scallion, Sweet Corn, Pineapple, Red Onion, Imitation Crabmeat + Creamy Sesame. FISH ITEMS WITH * MARK ARE SERVED RAW (TUNA, SALMON, SPICY TUNA, MASAGO)

Crunch Signature Bowl

$12.95

Your choice of base & protein with Edamame, Cucumber, Scallion, Jalapeno, Crunch, Cherry Tomato, Spicy Aioli & Sweet Aioli Sauces

Flamin' Hot Signature Bowl

$12.95

Are brave enough to try this? SPICY!!! Your choice of base & protein with Edamame, Jalapeno, Ginger, Seaweed Salad, Mango, Imitation Crabmeat + Hot Pepper Sauce

Bubble Tea (24oz)

Your choice of flavor with Boba (made with whole milk and syrup) The milk is blended with the flavors and served over freshly made Boba (tapioca pearls) and ice. If you’ve never tried Bubble Tea before, you won’t be disappointed. All of our refreshing flavors pair perfectly with our poke bowls. The Green Tea Matcha and Honeydew flavors are some of our most popular!
Coconut Milk Bubble Tea

$5.50

contains whole milk and syrup

Cookies 'N Cream Milk Bubble Tea

$5.50

contains whole milk and syrup

Green Tea Matcha Milk Bubble Tea

$5.50

contains whole milk and syrup

Honeydew Milk Bubble Tea

$5.50

contains whole milk and syrup

Lavender Milk Bubble Tea

$5.50

contains whole milk and syrup

Mango Milk Bubble Tea

$5.50

contains whole milk and syrup

Strawberry Milk Bubble Tea

$5.50

contains whole milk and syrup

Taro Milk Bubble Tea

$5.50

contains whole milk and syrup

Thai Tea Milk Bubble Tea

$5.50

contains whole milk and syrup

Beverage

Bottled Soft Drinks

Bottled Tea

Bottled Water

Dessert

Assorted Macarons (4 pcs)

$5.95

Delectable dessert can never be left off the menu! After eating our delicious entree items, opt to finish off your meal with our Macarons. They are sweet but not too much, soft and chewy, but never mushy~ They come in a set of four and have varying flavors to satisfy your sweet tooth.

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:45 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:45 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:45 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:45 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:45 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:45 am - 9:00 pm
Location

6135 Peachtree Pkwy, Ste 605, Norcross, GA 30092

Directions

