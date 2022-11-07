Poke Factory - Norcross / Peachtree

Bubble Tea (24oz)

Your choice of flavor with Boba (made with whole milk and syrup) The milk is blended with the flavors and served over freshly made Boba (tapioca pearls) and ice. If you’ve never tried Bubble Tea before, you won’t be disappointed. All of our refreshing flavors pair perfectly with our poke bowls. The Green Tea Matcha and Honeydew flavors are some of our most popular!