Main picView gallery

Poké Fin PF - CB

review star

No reviews yet

4295 N Atlantic Ave

Cocoa Beach, FL 32931

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

NASA Bowl
Large Bowl

Poke Bowls

Mini Fin

$9.95

Kids prebuilt, 1 protein, fixed toppings.

Mega Fin

$10.95

Kids BYO, 1 protein, 5 toppings

Regular Bowl

$13.95

Standard size BYO , 2 proteins.

Large Bowl

$15.95

Large size BYO , 3 proteins.

Signature Bowls

NASA Bowl

$15.95

Regular prebuilt, 2 protein, fixed toppings (No Substituions)

Spicy Tuna Roll Bowl

$15.95

Regular prebuilt, 2 protein, fixed toppings (No Substituions)

Pipeline Bowl

$14.95

Regular prebuilt, 2 protein, fixed toppings (No Substituions)

Haole Bowl

$14.95

Regular prebuilt, 2 protein, fixed toppings (No Substituions)

Hawaiian Suns

Mango Orange

$2.50

Orange

$2.50

Pass-O-Guava

$2.50

Strawberry Guava

$2.50

Water Bottle

$1.00

Yerbamate

Passion Yerbamate

$3.75

Raspberry Yerbamate

$3.75

Bluephoria Yerbamate

$3.00

Revel Yerbamate

$3.00

Mint Yerbamate

$3.00

Tropical Yerbamate

$3.00

Fountain

Fountain Soda

$2.25

Gatorade

Orange Gatorade

$3.25

Blue Gatorade

$3.25

Red Gatorade

$3.25

Sides

Crab

$0.50

Seaweed

$0.50

Masago

$0.50

Protein

$2.00

Avocado

$1.00

Boba Tea

Green Tea

$4.25

Black Tea

$4.25

Alcohol

Kona Longboard

$4.50

Kong Bigwave

$4.50

Caribe Pineapple

$3.75

Caribe Orange

$3.75Out of stock

Landshark

$3.75
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Health-conscious, heaping poke bowls dished up in a funky, Hawaiian-inspired locale.

Location

4295 N Atlantic Ave, Cocoa Beach, FL 32931

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Long Doggers - Cocoa Beach
orange starNo Reviews
350 W. Cocoa Beach Causeway Cocoa Beach, FL 32931
View restaurantnext
Rock the Guac
orange starNo Reviews
4265 North Atlantic Avenue Cocoa Beach, FL 32931
View restaurantnext
Pancetta Pizza Bar
orange starNo Reviews
130 Canaveral Plaza Blvd. Cocoa Beach, FL 32931
View restaurantnext
Q's Crackin Crab & Seafood Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
5240 North Atlantic Avenue unit 100 Cocoa Beach, FL 32931
View restaurantnext
4th Street Fillin Station Gastrobar & Grill
orange star4.6 • 841
382 N Orlando Ave Cocoa beach, FL 32931
View restaurantnext
Gregory's Steak and Seafood Grille
orange star4.1 • 1,747
900 N Atlantic Ave Cocoa Beach, FL 32931
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Cocoa Beach

The Fat Snook - Cocoa Beach, Fl
orange star4.6 • 2,712
2464 S. Atlantic Avenue Cocoa Beach, FL 32931
View restaurantnext
Gregory's Steak and Seafood Grille
orange star4.1 • 1,747
900 N Atlantic Ave Cocoa Beach, FL 32931
View restaurantnext
4th Street Fillin Station Gastrobar & Grill
orange star4.6 • 841
382 N Orlando Ave Cocoa beach, FL 32931
View restaurantnext
4th Street Fillin Station Food Truck
orange star4.6 • 841
382 N Orlando Ave Cocoa Beach, FL 32931
View restaurantnext
Discovery Beach Cafe - Cocoa Beach
orange star4.5 • 475
300 Barlow Ave Coco Beach, FL 32931
View restaurantnext
Tropics Cocktail Bar
orange star4.3 • 71
1 S Atlantic Cocoa Beach, FL 32931
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Cocoa Beach
Merritt Island
review star
No reviews yet
Rockledge
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Cocoa
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Satellite Beach
review star
Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)
Melbourne
review star
Avg 4.3 (45 restaurants)
Indialantic
review star
No reviews yet
Titusville
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Oviedo
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
Saint Cloud
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston