Pokehana Palm Desert 73405 California 111 Unit 104
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
73405 California 111 Unit 104, Palm Desert, CA 92260
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Libation Room - 73750 El Paseo #101
No Reviews
73750 El Paseo #101 Palm Desert, CA 92260
View restaurant
More near Palm Desert