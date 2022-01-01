A map showing the location of Pokehana Palm Desert 73405 California 111 Unit 104View gallery

Pokehana Palm Desert 73405 California 111 Unit 104

73405 California 111 Unit 104

Palm Desert, CA 92260

Regular Bowl

$18.00

A regular size poké bowl comes with two scoops of protein (Choice of Ahi Tuna, Salmon, Seared Albacore, Shrimp, Spicy Tuna, Octopus)

Large Bowl

$20.00

No Protein Bowl

$15.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

73405 California 111 Unit 104, Palm Desert, CA 92260

