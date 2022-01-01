Restaurant header imageView gallery
Seafood
Sushi & Japanese

PokeLab Champaign

528 Reviews

$$

605 S 6th St

Champaign, IL 61820

Order Again

Popular Items

Large Bowl
Giant Bowl
Salmon Lover

Drinks

Soda

$1.95

Japanese Drinks

$3.00

Bottled Water

$1.95

Build Your Own

Large Bowl

$13.95

Giant Bowl

$15.95

Signature Poke

Signature Bowl

Signature Bowl

$14.55

Salmon, Spicy crab salad, Mango, Cucumber, Edamame, Sweet corn, spicy mayo sauce, eel sauce, masago, Rice seasoning.

Salmon Lover

Salmon Lover

$14.55

2 Scoops salmon, seaweed salad, avocado, edamame, mango, Creamy wasabi, eel sauce, sesame seeds.

Tuna Lover

Tuna Lover

$14.55

Tuna, white Tuna, cucumber, pineapple, sweet pepper, yellow pickle, teriyaki sauce, spicy mayo sauce, Crunchy onion.

Kicken Chicken

Kicken Chicken

$14.55

2 scoops Grill chicken, Sweet corn, cucumber, edamame, yellow pickle, sesame dressing and teriyaki sauce, Tempura crunchy for topping.

Vegetable Poke

Vegetable Poke

$14.55

Japanese ToFu, avocado, sweet corn, sweet pepper, cucumber, edamame, onion, sweet chili sauce and sesame dressing, sesame for topping.

Eel Bowl

Eel Bowl

$17.95

7-piece EEL, yellow pickle, avocado, seaweed salad, edamame, Eel sauce , Seaweed powder and sesame for topping.

Shellfish King

Shellfish King

$17.95

Shrimp , carb stick, scallop, Spicy carb Salad, seaweed salad, sweet corn, pineapple, ginger, sweet chili sauce,creamy wasabi sauce, masago and Tempura crumb for topping.

Poke Deluxe

Poke Deluxe

$18.95

Tuna, Salmon, Spicy Crab Salad , Scallop, EEL (2pec), Cucumber, onion, Edamame, mango, Spicy mayo sauce, Eel sauce, masago and crunchy onion for topping.

Sides

Hot Miso Soup

$3.00

Seaweed Salad

$4.00

Small White Rice

$2.50

Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

605 S 6th St, Champaign, IL 61820

Directions

