PokeMoto Oxford 101 Merchant Dr

review star

No reviews yet

101 Merchant Dr

Oxford, MS 38655

Food

Regular bowl

$12.99

Large bowl

$15.49

Poke burrito

$12.99

Veggie bowl

$8.99

Kid Bowl

$5.49

Extra protein

$2.49

Add Miso Soup

$1.00

Miso soup bowl

$3.49

Side Seaweed salad

$4.99

Side Asian sesame slaw

$2.99

Side Kani salad

$4.99

Side Rice

$1.99

Add tobiko

$1.00

Add masago

$1.00

Add avocado

$1.49

Drinks n cans

Soda

$1.99

Hawaiian sun

$2.50

Tea bottle

$2.50

Bottle Water

$1.99

LA Croix

$2.50

BOBA

Small milk Tea

$5.99

Large milk tea

$6.99

Small fruit

$4.99

Large fruit tea

$5.99

Add topping

$0.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

101 Merchant Dr, Oxford, MS 38655

Directions

