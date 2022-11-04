A map showing the location of PokeOno ConshohockenView gallery
Sushi & Japanese

PokeOno Conshohocken

review star

No reviews yet

103 Fayette Street

Conshohocken, PA 19428

Popular Items

BYO Surf Bowl
Spicy Tuna
BYO Turf Bowl

Bowls

BYO Surf Bowl

BYO Surf Bowl

$10.65

Build your own bowl!

BYO Turf Bowl

BYO Turf Bowl

$10.65

Build your own bowl!

BYO Tofu/Veggie

BYO Tofu/Veggie

$9.75

Build your own bowl!

Spicy Tuna

Spicy Tuna

$14.15

*Ahi tuna, avocado, cucumber, crispy onion, chili water, spicy aioli Served with sesame seeds & scallion

Broke Da Mout

Broke Da Mout

$15.00

Shoyu marinated *ahi, *salmon, shrimp, sweet onion, avocado, ginger, kimchi radish, seaweed salad, wonton, chili flake, spicy aioli & eel sauce drizzle Served with sesame seeds & scallion

Cali Green

Cali Green

$11.65

Shrimp, crab stick, avocado, cucumber, nori, wasabi peas, wasabi shoyu Served with sesame seeds & scallion

Shoyu Classic

Shoyu Classic

$12.65

*Ahi tuna, sweet onion, ginger, hijiki, chili flake, shoyu sauce Served with sesame seeds & scallion

K-Bop

K-Bop

$11.65Out of stock

Bulgogi, spicy pork, kimchi, spicy cukes, carrot, pickled radish, nori, gochujang aioli Served with sesame seeds & scallion

Citrus Salmon

Citrus Salmon

$13.65

*Salmon, edamame, cuucmber, mango, cilantro, ponzu Served with sesame seeds & scallion

Umma's Tofu

Umma's Tofu

$9.75

Organic tofu, carrot, kimchi radish, spicy cukes, nori, chili garlic sauce Served with sesame seeds & scallion

Surfin' Turf Salad

Surfin' Turf Salad

$12.65

Bulgogi or chicken, shrimp, sweet onion, carrot, spicy cukes, edamame, wonton, ponzu dressed mixed greens Served with sesame seeds & scallion

Tacos

Steak (Bulgogi) Taco

Steak (Bulgogi) Taco

$4.50Out of stock

korean bbq-marinated ribeye, chopped kimchi

Spicy Pork Taco

Spicy Pork Taco

$4.00Out of stock

korean bbq marinated spicy pork, pickled radish+carrot

Huli Huli Chicken Taco

Huli Huli Chicken Taco

$4.00Out of stock

soy-ginger grilled chicken, pineapple, onion, cilantro

Bangin' Shrimp Taco

Bangin' Shrimp Taco

$5.50Out of stock

steamed 3140 shrimp poke, spicy aioli, pickled radish+carrot, mango

Korean Al Pastor Taco

Korean Al Pastor Taco

$5.00Out of stock

korean bbq-marinated spicy pork, pineapple, onion, cilantro

Sides

Side of White Rice

Side of White Rice

$2.00
Side of Brown Rice

Side of Brown Rice

$2.00

Seaweed Salad

$4.95

Fresh Made Chips

$2.50

Drinks

Bottled Water

$2.00

Passion Green Tea

$3.00Out of stock

Ginger Honey Tea

$3.00Out of stock

Lacroix - Lime

$2.25

Lacroix - Grapefruit

$2.25

Hawaiian Sun - Pass-O-Guava

$2.50Out of stock

Hawaiian Sun - Strawberry Lilikoi

$2.50Out of stock

Coconut Water

$3.00

Ginger Ale Can

$3.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

103 Fayette Street, Conshohocken, PA 19428

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

