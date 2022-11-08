Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pokii Eatery

12153 Katy Fwy

Houston, TX 77079

Popular Items

Create Your Own Bowl - Regular
Create Your Own Bowl - Large
Chicken Katsu

All Time Faves

Big Kahuna

Big Kahuna

$9.00+

A Hawaiian-style bowl served with Ahi Tuna, and fresh ingredients mixed with our Signature Traditional Shoyu sauce. A little taste of Hawaii!

Texas Dynamite

Texas Dynamite

$9.00+

Our spiciest bowl and a Texan favorite! Shrimp Tempura coated in our one-of-a-kind Habanero Heat aioli, paired with all things spicy to match that Texas heat!

Loco Moco

Loco Moco

$6.99+

Our take on a staple of Hawaiian cuisine. Fresh steamed rice topped with grass -fed hamburger steak, free range pan-fried eggs and homemade Hawaiian gravy

Chicken Katsu

Chicken Katsu

$6.99+

Panko coated chicken cutlet over steamed rice, and fresh-cut cabbage. Side of Hawaiian Mac Salad. Your choice of Mild or Spicy Curry Sauce or Homemade Hawaiian Gravy.

Signature Bowls

Our Signature Bowls are carefully crafted and built for maximum flavor and enjoyment! Choose one that best fits your taste buds!
Big Kahuna

Big Kahuna

$9.00+

A Hawaiian-style bowl served with Ahi Tuna, and fresh ingredients mixed with our Signature Traditional Shoyu sauce. A little taste of Hawaii!

Texas Dynamite

Texas Dynamite

$9.00+

Our spiciest bowl and a Texan favorite! Shrimp Tempura coated in our one-of-a-kind Habanero Heat aioli, paired with all things spicy to match that Texas heat!

Miso Surf

Miso Surf

$9.00+

A sweet and savory bowl with Sweet Shiro Miso blend sauce paired with Tuna. For those who love sweetness in their life!

Alohapeño

Alohapeño

$9.00+

A refreshing and sweet heat bowl with jalapeno vinaigrette mixed with Tuna and Salmon. Simple and just enough spice to keep you wanting more.

California

California

$9.00+

A Cali classic! Much like a traditional Cali roll, this bowl is great for those who like to keep it simple and love crab!

Citrus Yuzu

Citrus Yuzu

$9.00+

Refreshing with a citrus kick, this bowl with salmon and spicy ponzu sauce is perfect for anyone looking for a tangy and spicy flavor!

Soju Island

Soju Island

$9.00+

This Korean-inspired bowl features Korean Pepper aioli mixed with Shrimp Tempura and Salmon. Paired with all the essentials for a sweet and spicy experience!

Create Your Own Bowls

Create your own unique and one-of-a-kind bowl that satisfies your hunger. After all, you know what YOU like!

Create Your Own Bowl - Regular

$12.50

Create Your Own Bowl - Large

$14.50

Create Your Own Pokiirito

Create your own unique and one-of-a-kind sushi burrito that satisfies your hunger. After all, you know what YOU like!

Create Your Own Pokiirito - Regular

$12.50

Create Your Own Pokiirito - Large

$14.50

Hawaiian BBQ

Want something more filling? Grab yourself one of our fresh and ALWAYS made-to-order Hawaiian BBQ plates!
Loco Moco

Loco Moco

$6.99+

Our take on a staple of Hawaiian cuisine. Fresh steamed rice topped with grass -fed hamburger steak, free range pan-fried eggs and homemade Hawaiian gravy

Chicken Katsu

Chicken Katsu

$6.99+

Panko coated chicken cutlet over steamed rice, and fresh-cut cabbage. Side of Hawaiian Mac Salad. Your choice of Mild or Spicy Curry Sauce or Homemade Hawaiian Gravy.

Sides

Looking for that little extra something to make your meal complete? We got you covered.

Hawaiian Mac Salad

$2.00

Pokii's very own version of the popular Hawaiian side & the perfect companion for your meal!

Miso Soup

$1.00

Hot & fresh miso soup with tofu, scallions, & seaweed

Spam Musubi

$3.00Out of stock

Hawaiian style Spam & Rice glazed with our signature Pokii sauce. Individually wrapped

Spam Musubi w/Egg

$3.50

Hawaiian-style Spam, Egg & Rice glazed with our signature Pokii sauce. Individually wrapped.

Drinks

Coca-Cola

$1.99

Diet Coke

$1.99

Coke Zero

$1.99Out of stock

Sprite

$1.99

Dr. Pepper

$1.99

Topo Chico - Original

$2.99

Topo Chico - Twist of Lime

$2.99

Ozarka Water Bottle

$0.99

Hawaiian Sun

$2.99

Get a little taste of Hawaii with these amazing and flavorful fruit drinks! Flavors may vary

Sweet Tea

$2.99

Unsweet Tea

$2.99
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Here at Pokii, what matters most is YOU. Our ohana will ensure that your visit will be like being on the big island itself. Choose one of our signature style bowls, create your own masterpiece, or try one of our traditionally inspired Hawaiian BBQ plates!

12153 Katy Fwy, Houston, TX 77079

