Pokii Eatery
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
Here at Pokii, what matters most is YOU. Our ohana will ensure that your visit will be like being on the big island itself. Choose one of our signature style bowls, create your own masterpiece, or try one of our traditionally inspired Hawaiian BBQ plates!
Location
12153 Katy Fwy, Houston, TX 77079
Gallery
