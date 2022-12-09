Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pokitrition - Chandler

3235 West Ray Road

Chandler, AZ 85226

Order Again

Popular Items

Shrimpin' Burrito
Cold Brew Honey Jasmine Green Tea

Poke Signatures

Yuzu Salmon Bowl (Sesame)

Yuzu Salmon Bowl (Sesame)

$13.00

Salmon, Red Onions, Yuzu Ponzu Sauce, Surimi Crab, Seaweed Salad, Cucumber, Edamame Beans, Red Cabbage, Avocado, Crispy Onions

Spice-Sea Burrito (Sesame) *modified*

Spice-Sea Burrito (Sesame) *modified*

$11.50

*modified* Spicy Tuna, Marinated Tuna, Jalapenos, Onion, Sriracha Aioli Sauce, SURIMI CRAB, Red Cabbage, Cilantro, Green Onions, Crispy Wontons

Caribbean Bowl

Caribbean Bowl

$11.50

Salmon, Shrimp, Yuzu & Eel sauce, Seaweed Salad, Surimi, Mango Cubes, Green Onion, Cilantro, Cucumber

Rawkin' Shrimp Burrito (Sesame)

Rawkin' Shrimp Burrito (Sesame)

$14.50

Shrimp Tempura, 2 Scoops of Spicy Tuna, Sriracha Aioli Sauce, Furikake, Surimi Crab, Asian Slaw, Cucumber.

Island Bowl (Sesame)

Island Bowl (Sesame)

$11.50

Marinated Tuna, Onion, Jalapenos, Dash of Sesame Shoyu on Rice and Fish, Seaweed Salad, Surimi Crab, Mango, Scallions, Masago, Corn

Veggie Lover Burrito (Sesame)

Veggie Lover Burrito (Sesame)

$11.50

Veggie lovers delight mixed with our newest sauce, Wasabi Dill, a spicy, wasabi vinaigrette which pairs very well with salmon/tofu & salads. Tofu, Onion, Wasabi Dill, Seaweed Salad, Asian Slaw, Cucumber, Avocado

California Burrito (Sesame)

California Burrito (Sesame)

$9.50

Picture a California roll, but super sized! 3 scoops of Surimi Crab, Sriracha Aioli Sauce, Cucumber, Masago, Sesame Seeds

Fire Chicken Burrito (Sesame) *modified*

Fire Chicken Burrito (Sesame) *modified*

$13.50

Lightly fried Japanese Karaage chicken sauced with our most popular Sriracha Aioli and our spicy Korean inspired - ChoJang, along with Jalapeno, SURIMI CRAB, Carrot, Green Onion, Cilantro, and Wonton Strips.

Shrimpin' Burrito

Shrimpin' Burrito

$14.50

Shrimp Tempura x4, Surimi Crab, Sriracha Aioli, Salad Mix, Carrots, Fried Onions

Crispy Spam N’ Eggs Breakfast Burrito (Sesame)

Crispy Spam N’ Eggs Breakfast Burrito (Sesame)

$13.50

Nowadays, breakfast seems to be served all day everywhere we go! Pokitrition will have a Spam n Eggs Breakfast Burrito where you will see our crispy spam making a comeback along with Japanese sweet egg, tamago, and avocado. Crispy Spam, Tamago, Surimi Crab, Eel Sauce, Furikake, Salad, Cucumber, Red Cabbage, Avocado, Fried Onion.

Kid's Poké Bowl

Kid's Poké Bowl

$8.50

White rice, 1 scoop of Shrimp, Sesame Shoyu Sauce, 2 Scoops of Surimi Crab, Edamame Beans. Includes Miso Soup

Build Your Own Poke

Poke Bowl

Poke Bowl

$11.50
Sushi Burrito

Sushi Burrito

$11.50

Served on white rice and roasted seaweed

Hot Cheeto Burrito
$11.50

Hot Cheeto Burrito

$11.50

No Protein Bowl / Sushi Burrito
$9.50

$9.50
Side of Sauce

Side of Sauce

$0.50

1.5oz

Sides

Sweet Maui Onion Kettle Cooked Potato Chips (GF)

Sweet Maui Onion Kettle Cooked Potato Chips (GF)

$1.35

Combine the flavors of sweet onions and garlic, add our thick-cut potato chips, and youve got one of our most popular kettle chip varieties. Its simply addictive. Just dont say that we didnt warn you. Our Sweet Maui Onion kettle cooked potato chips are certified gluten-free, Non-GMO Project Verified, nut-free, kosher, and proudly made in the USA.

Rice (GF)

$2.50

Freshly made daily

Miso Soup (GF)

$1.95

Freshly made daily

1 Lb Poke

$30.00

Protein

1/2 Lb Poke

$17.00

Protein

1/2 Lb Seaweed Salad
$4.50

1/2 Lb Seaweed Salad

$4.50
Shrimp Tempura 4pcs

Shrimp Tempura 4pcs

$6.00

Lightly battered & fried shrimp tempura

Chicken Karaage

Chicken Karaage

$9.00

3.5oz

Shrimp Tempura 2pcs

Shrimp Tempura 2pcs

$4.00

Lightly battered & fried shrimp tempura

Side of Sauce

Side of Sauce

$0.50

1.5oz

Drinks

Cold Brew Black Tea (Unsweetened)

$3.10

Freshly Made Daily. Not just your average iced tea. Cold-brewing for 18 hrs. produces a lighter-bodied tea with less astringency and bitterness, as this method draws out a fewer tannic compounds, which is great for a mellow, even sweet, iced tea. Without the need of boiling it produces no carbon footprint as well ;). We use a loose leaf tea blend and it is sweetened with cane sugar instead of high fructose corn syrup.

Cold Brew Honey Jasmine Green Tea

$3.10

Freshly Made Daily. Not just your average iced tea. Cold-brewing for 18 hrs. produces a lighter-bodied tea with less astringency and bitterness, as this method draws out a fewer tannic compounds, which is great for a mellow, even sweet, iced tea. Without the need of boiling it produces no carbon footprint as well ;). We use a loose leaf tea blend and it is sweetened with cane sugar instead of high fructose corn syrup.

Cold Brew jasmine Green Tea (Unsweetened)

$3.10

Freshly Made Daily. Not just your average iced tea. Cold-brewing for 18 hrs. produces a lighter-bodied tea with less astringency and bitterness, as this method draws out a fewer tannic compounds, which is great for a mellow, even sweet, iced tea. Without the need of boiling it produces no carbon footprint as well ;). We use a loose leaf tea blend and it is sweetened with cane sugar instead of high fructose corn syrup.

Cold Brew Mango Black Tea (Sweetened)

$3.10

Freshly Made Daily. Not just your average iced tea. Cold-brewing for 18 hrs. produces a lighter-bodied tea with less astringency and bitterness, as this method draws out a fewer tannic compounds, which is great for a mellow, even sweet, iced tea. Without the need of boiling it produces no carbon footprint as well ;). We use a loose leaf tea blend and it is sweetened with cane sugar instead of high fructose corn syrup.

Fiji Water

Fiji Water

$2.40

Natural Artesian Water derived, bottled, and shipped from Fiji. 16.9oz

Strawberry Lemonade

Strawberry Lemonade

$4.65

Made Fresh Daily. Mix Before Sipping!

La Croix

La Croix

$2.00

Can Coke

$2.00

Can Dr Pepper
$2.00

$2.00
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.00
Sprite

Sprite

$2.00

I Like It Raw Sticker

$1.00

Put them on your car, on your laptop, on your bottle, anywhere your <3 desires! High quality waterproof stickers

I <3 Fish Bowl Sticker

$1.00

Put them on your car, on your laptop, on your bottle, anywhere your <3 desires! High quality waterproof stickers

Pokitrition Sticker

$1.00

Put them on your car, on your laptop, on your bottle, anywhere your <3 desires! High quality waterproof stickers

Pokitrition Bottle

$20.00

32oz Black Metal Water Bottle with laser engraved letters: Pokitrition, Sushi Burritos + Poke

Tank Top

$15.00

Unisex white tank top with graphics I <3 Fish Bowl #pokitrition on the front. Nothing on the back

Toddler T

$7.00

Our uniform for Toddlers!

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Voted BEST POKE in Phoenix New Times by Editors’ and Readers’ Choice, as well in Arizona Foothills Magazine. The OG Arizona Sushi Burrito. “The traditional Hawaiian poke bowl gets a modern twist at this hip Chandler outpost, serving customizable bowls and sushi burritos (wraps) with ahi, salmon, cooked shrimp and tako, served from a counter in bright digs with white subway tiles and playful wall art.” -Zagat Established in 2017

3235 West Ray Road, Chandler, AZ 85226

