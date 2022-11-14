Pokitrition - Scottsdale
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Voted BEST POKE in Phoenix New Times by Editors’ and Readers’ Choice, as well in Arizona Foothills Magazine The OG Arizona Sushi Burrito. “The traditional Hawaiian poke bowl gets a modern twist at this hip Chandler outpost, serving customizable bowls and sushi burritos (wraps) with ahi, salmon, cooked shrimp and tako, served from a counter in bright digs with white subway tiles and playful wall art.” -Zagat Established in 2017
9210 E Via De Ventura #106, Scottsdale, AZ 85258
