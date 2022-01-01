Restaurant header imageView gallery

pōku

review star

No reviews yet

9630 Stirling Road

Suite 104

Cooper City, FL 33024

Order Again

Popular Items

Salmon
Spicy Tuna
Crispy Avocado

Chef Bowls

Salmon Avocado

Salmon Avocado

$11.95+

Baby arugula, jalapeno, avocado, pickled cucumber, Pickle ginger, Wasabi Aioli, Spicy soy, Eel sauce, Crispy shallots, Sesame seeds, Micro greens.

Spicy Tuna

Spicy Tuna

$11.95+

Spicy Tuna, Scallions Edamame, Avocado, Spicy Mayo, Soy Sauce, Crispy Shallots, Spicy Togarashi

Tuna Pickled Cucumber

Tuna Pickled Cucumber

$12.95+

Tuna, Pickled Cucumbers, Scallions, Fish Roe, Spicy Soy, Sesame Seeds, Spicy Togarashi

Ponzu Marinated Tuna

Ponzu Marinated Tuna

$12.95+

Ponzu Marinated Tuna, Jalapenos, Red Onions, Mango, Avocado, Seaweed Salad, Ponzu Sauce, Spicy Mayo, Crispy Shallots, Sesame Seeds

Crab Salad

Crab Salad

$11.95+

Crab Salad, Avocado, Edamame, Spicy Mayo, Eel Sauce, Crispy Shallots, Sesame Seeds

Salmon & Tuna

Salmon & Tuna

$12.95+

Soba Noodles Topped Salmon & Tuna, Scallions, Fish Roe, Spicy Soy, Chili Strings

Build Your Own Bowl - MEDIUM

Tuna

$12.95

Spicy Tuna

$12.95

Salmon

$11.95

Imitation Crab

$12.95

Tofu

$10.95

Veggie

$9.55

Build Your Own Bowl - LARGE

Tuna

$14.95

Spicy Tuna

$14.95

Salmon

$13.95

Imitation Crab

$14.95

Tofu

$12.95

Veggie

$11.95

Build Your Own Bowl - SMALL

Salmon

$10.95

Tuna

$11.95

Spicy Tuna

$11.95

Imitation Crab

$11.95

Tofu

$8.95

Veggie

$8.95

Sushi Rolls

Sushi Shrimp Roll

$9.95

Sushi Salmon - Avocado Roll

$8.95

Sushi California Roll

$8.95

Sushi Spicy Tuna

$8.95

Sushi Veggie Roll

$7.95

Crispy Rice

Crispy Spicy Tuna

$5.95

Crispy Salmon

$5.95

Crispy Crab

$5.95

Crispy Avocado

$4.95

Salads

Seared Ahi Tuna

$15.85

Miso infuse Salmon

$14.95

Side Sauces

Soy sauce

Ponzu

Spicy soy

Spicy Mayo

Wasabi Aioli

Eel Sauce

Sides

Rice

$3.00

Noodles

$3.00

Rice pudding

$3.50

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Perrier Sparkling

$2.50

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00Out of stock

Zephyrhills

$2.00

Bai

$2.50

Red Bull

$4.00
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Poku is a healthful, Chef-driven poke shop that uses local produce, sustainable fish, and innovative ingredients.

Website

Location

9630 Stirling Road, Suite 104, Cooper City, FL 33024

Directions

Gallery
pōku image
pōku image

