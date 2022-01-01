Restaurant header imageView gallery

Polanco Cantina

530 Reviews

$$

414 K Street

Ste 240

Sacramento, CA 95814

Popular Items

Baja Tacos
Rib Eye Tacos
Carnitas Quesadilla

TO GO: N/A Bevs, Beer, Wine & Cocktails..

8 oz. HOUSE MARGARITAS

8 oz. HOUSE MARGARITAS

$18.00

Tequila blanco, lime, agave nectar and orange liqueur

HOUSE MARGARITA - 28oz Bottle To Go - (6 Servings)

$42.00

100% Agave Tequila, Orange Liqueur, Agave Nectar, Lime 24 oz Bottle = 6 margaritas

PALOMA - ToGo - (2 servings)

$18.00

Tequila blanco, grapefruit, lime, soda

PALOMA - 28oz Bottle To Go - (6 Servings)

$42.00

Tequila blanco, grapefruit, lime, soda

Wine on Tap (750 ML Bottle)

$20.00

Select from our list of Wine-on-Tap. Locally crafted by small producers in California, and perfect for our cuisine.

LOCAL BEER CANS - 16-19oz (Singles or 4 Packs)

LOCAL BEER CANS - 16-19oz (Singles or 4 Packs)

$6.00

Featuring King Cong Brewing Co.

CERVEZA BOTTLE - Mexican Beers (Singles or 6 Packs)

$4.00

Choose from our current selection of Mexican beers in bottles and cans. Six-packs are available.

CRAFT SODA - Coke, Squirt, Jarritos

$4.00

Topo Chico Sparkling Water

$3.00Out of stock

Mezcal Monday

Mezcal Monday Flight

$26.00

Mezcal Margarita

$13.00

Mezcal Blood Orange Margarita

$14.00

Starters To Share

Chips and Salsa

Chips and Salsa

$5.00

Fresh corn tortilla chips with our famous house-salsa

Sm Guacamole with Chips & Salsa

$11.00

Freshly made guacamole, topped with Cotija cheese & served with tortilla chips & salsa

Large Guacamole with Chips & Salsa

Large Guacamole with Chips & Salsa

$17.00

Topped with Cotija cheese & served with chips & salsa

Nachos El Supremo

Nachos El Supremo

$16.00

House- made chips with Mexican cheeses, salsa verde, black beans, crema, radishes, pickled jalapenos and onions

Croquettes

Croquettes

$12.00

Croquettes filled with adobo braised chicken, served over black bean puree topped withe pickled red onion and a side of cantina hot sauce

Sinaloa Wings

Sinaloa Wings

$15.00

Mary's chicken wings tossed in chipotle piloncillo pinapple glaze served withe tajin dusted cucumber spears and jalapeno ranch dressing.

Crispy Brussel Sprouts

Crispy Brussel Sprouts

$12.00

Fried brussels sprouts, lime, crema, cotija

Ceviche De Pescado

Ceviche De Pescado

$18.00

Lime cured Rock Cod, cucumbers, fresh tomatoes, cilantro, carrots, red onion, avocado, habanero tomatillo salsa, house made corn tortilla chips

Mexican Cornbread

Mexican Cornbread

$9.00

Corn meal, fresh corn, mexican cheeses, roasted poblano peppers, topped with poblano crema

Flautas Nortena

Flautas Nortena

$15.00

Founders Favorite! Crispy Flour tortillas, stuffed with chorizo, potatoes and Nortena dipping sauce.

Shishitos

Shishitos

$10.00

Tempura-battered California Shishito peppers and lemon crema dipping sauce

Tostadas

Tostadas

$12.00

Fried corn tortillas topped with black bean puree, cabbage, pickled red onions, avocado, queso fresco, radish and crema

Soups and Salads

Caesar

$14.00

Local romaine lettuces, fresh Caesar dressing, tortilla strips, radishes, & cotija cheese

Del Mercado

$16.00

Mixed greens, seasonal fruit, grilled corn, cucumber, pickled red onions, tortilla strips, queso fresco and dressed with pomegranate vinaigrette

Cup Tortilla Soup

$10.00

Mary’s chicken, avocado, queso fresco, crispy tortilla strips, in a rich tomatoe and chile broth

Bowl - Chicken Tortilla Soup

$15.00

Mary’s chicken, avocado, queso fresco, crispy tortilla strips, in a rich tomato and chile broth

House Salad

House Salad

$12.00

Romaine, mexican cheese, and cucumber and dressed with lemon vinaigrette

Tacos Platos

Baja Tacos

Baja Tacos

$22.00

Local rock cod, tempura battered and fried, chipotle crema, shredded cabbage, and pico de gallo on our house made flour tortillas. Black beans and guacamole

Quesabirria

Quesabirria

$21.00

Braised beef, Mexican cheeses on our house made corn tortillas griddled on the flat top, onions, cilantro served with a side of birria consome

Rib Eye Tacos

Rib Eye Tacos

$24.00

Grilled ribeye with ranchero salsa, pico, radishes, queso fresco, grilled onions on our house-made flour tortillas - served with a side of charro beans & guacamole

Pollo Pibil Tacos

Pollo Pibil Tacos

$21.00

Adobo braised shredded chicken, pico de gallo, crema, pickled onions on our corn tortillas served with black beans, avocado, cantina hot sauce

Avocado Tacos

$19.00

Beer battered fried avocado, chipotle crema, shredded cabbage, pineapple pico, salsa verde, on our corn tortillas - served with black beans

Classicos - Quesadilla & Enchilladas

Traditional Mexican Dishes

Enchilada de Pollo

$22.00

Oven roasted and shredded chicken smothered in salsa verde topped with crema and cotija cheese

Enchilada de Mole

Enchilada de Mole

$21.00

Cheese stuffed tortillas covered in the slow-cooked mole (contains nuts) and topped with black sesame seeds

Carnitas Quesadilla

Carnitas Quesadilla

$20.00

Michoacan style braised port, flour tortilla, mexican cheeses with guacamole, chipotle crema, pico, served with refried beans & Polanco rice

Rajas Quesadilla

$18.00

Roasted poblanos & onions, flour tortilla, mexican cheese, with guacamole, poblano crema, pico, served with black beans and Polanco rice

Plain Cheese Quesadilla with Rice & Beans

$15.00

Glour tortilla, Mexican cheeses, with guacamole, poblano crema, pico, & served with black beans & Polanco rice

Machaca Quesadilla

Machaca Quesadilla

$21.00

Braised beef, flour tortillas, mexican cheeses, guacamole, pico and crema Served with black beans & Polanco rice

Enchiladas Machaca

Enchiladas Machaca

$22.00

Founder's Favorite! Cheese stuffed tortillas, covered with our slow cooked mole and topped with sesame seeds (contains nuts) | Served with black beans and Polanco rice

Especiales De La Casa

House Specialty Entrees

Ranchero Steak

$44.00

Our salute to Tex-Mex - 12oz grilled ribeye, ranchero sauce, house made flour tortillas, queso fresco, guacamole, grilled spring onions, Polanco rice & charro beans

Carnitas Plate

Carnitas Plate

$28.00

Our famous Michoacan style pork, braised in a traditional copper pot, served with corn tortillas, salsa verde, guacamole, fresh cilantro, diced onion, cabbage, pickled jalapeño & refried beans

Mole De Pollo

$27.00

Roasted Mary's chicken breast smothered in our slow cooked manchamanteles mole (contains nuts), topped with sesame seeds, black beans, Mexican cornbread & corn tortillas

Birria Ramen

Birria Ramen

$20.00Out of stock

Chili braised shredded beef and broth, egg noodles, boiled egg, cilantro, pickled red onions, and shredded cabbage

Costillas

Costillas

$25.00+

St. Louis Cut pork spareribs, coated in our pork belly rub tossed in serrano agave glaze | Served with charro beans and mexican cornbread

Relleno

$22.00

Beer-battered roasted poblano pepper stuffed with Mexican cheese and birria, resting on top of casero sauce | Served with black beans and Polanco rice

Togo Specials

Only Available Togo - Menus Crafted for Groups, Families, and Parties

Carnitas Burrito Combo

$13.00Out of stock

Carnitas, Polanco rice, refried beans, Mexican cheese, sour cream, cabbage, salsa verde. Served with a choice of Modelo or Mexican Coke. Comes with chip and salsa

Desserts

Caramel apple Flan

Caramel apple Flan

$9.00

Traditional Mexican flan, with a hint of citrus, topped with pomegranate seeds and mint

Churros

Churros

$9.00

Fried to order churros, dulce de leche, Mexican chocolate sauce, sea salt

Churro Donut

$10.00

Sides , Salsas, & Extras

Add Cornbread

$3.00

Extra Corn Tortillas - 3

$3.00

Extra Flour Tortilla - 2

$3.00

Pickled Jalapenos

$3.00

Rice & Beans Side

$6.50

Polanco Rice

$4.00

Mild Mexican green rice with corn and cilantro

Refried Beans

$4.00

Black Beans (Vegetarian)

$4.00

Side of Carnitas

$6.00

4oz - Salsas, Sauces, & Guac

$2.00

4oz Side of our House Made Salsas, Sauces, and Guacamole

Side of Crema

$0.75

Side Guac

$1.50

Side Of Ranch

$0.75

Side of Chipotle Creme

$1.00

Side of Salsa Verde

$0.75

Side of Cotija

$1.50

Side of Queso Fresco

$1.50

1/4 Avocado

$1.50

1/2 Avocado

$3.00

Potatoes

$5.00

Bacon (3 slices)

$4.00

Egg (1)

$2.00

Eggs (2 eggs)

$4.00

Side of Fruit

$3.00

Side of Pico

$0.75

Habenero Salsa Side

$0.75

Cake Cutting Fee

$2.00

Split Charge

$3.00

Comsume

$2.00

Add Rajas

$4.00

Grilled Jalapenos

$3.00

(S) Guac

$6.00

(L) Guac

$12.00

Kids

Kids Bean and Cheese Burrito

$13.00

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$13.00

Kids Taco Beef

$13.00

Kids Chopped Chicken Breast

$13.00

Kids Avocado, Rice and Beans

$13.00
Sunday10:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:30 am
Saturday11:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:30 am
POLANCO TOGO - NOW OPEN! Polanco Cantina is a festive contemporary downtown Sacramento Mexican restaurant and bar serving lunch, dinner and happy hour. Polanco serves Mexican-inspired familiar favorites, celebrating the bounty of central California. Located in Downtown Commons, (DOCO) overlooking the Golden One Center, Polanco is a lively place to meet old and new friends

414 K Street, Ste 240, Sacramento, CA 95814

