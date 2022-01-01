Polanco Cantina
530 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:30 am
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:30 am
Restaurant info
POLANCO TOGO - NOW OPEN! Polanco Cantina is a festive contemporary downtown Sacramento Mexican restaurant and bar serving lunch, dinner and happy hour. Polanco serves Mexican-inspired familiar favorites, celebrating the bounty of central California. Located in Downtown Commons, (DOCO) overlooking the Golden One Center, Polanco is a lively place to meet old and new friends
Location
414 K Street, Ste 240, Sacramento, CA 95814
