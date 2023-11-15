Polar Bear Eats
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 10:45 am, 11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 10:45 am, 11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 10:45 am, 11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 10:45 am, 11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 10:45 am, 11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 10:45 am, 11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 10:45 am, 11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Crafting unforgettable experiences and delivering an irresistible taste of nostalgia to our community
Location
516 East 800 South, Preston, ID 83263
Gallery