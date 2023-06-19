Restaurant header imageView gallery

Polar Bear Rolled Ice Cream

2581 Main Street

Oakley, CA 94561

Rolled Ice Cream

1. Strawberry Chessecake

1. Strawberry Chessecake

$8.95+

Ice Cream: Vanilla Base, Strawberries, Graham Crackers, Cream Cheese Toppings: Whip Cream, Strawberry Syrup, Strawberries, Pocky Stick

2. Strawberry Madness

2. Strawberry Madness

$8.75+

Ice Cream: Vanilla Base, Strawberries, Strawberry Syrup Toppings: Whip Cream, Strawberry Syrup, Strawberries, Pocky Stick

3. Strawberry Banana

3. Strawberry Banana

$8.95+

Ice Cream: Vanilla Base, Strawberries, Bananas Toppings: Whip Cream, Strawberry Syrup, Strawberries, Pocky Stick

4. Strawberry Mango

4. Strawberry Mango

$8.95+

Ice Cream: Vanilla Base, Strawberries, Fresh Mango Toppings: Whip Cream, Strawberry Syrup, Mango, Pocky Stick

5. Fresh Mango

5. Fresh Mango

$8.95+

Ice Cream: Vanilla Base, Fresh Mango Toppings: Whip Cream, Fresh Mango, Wafer Stick

6. Cookie Monster

6. Cookie Monster

$8.75+

Ice Cream: Vanilla Base, Oreos Toppings: Whip Cream, Chocolate Syrup, Oreos, Pocky Stick

7. Smores

7. Smores

$8.95+

Ice Cream: Chocolate Base, Graham Crackers, Marshmallows Toppings: Whip Cream, Chocolate Syrup, Crushed Graham Crackers, Wafer Stick, Toasted Marshmallow

8. Funky Monkey

8. Funky Monkey

$8.95+

Ice Cream: Vanilla Base, Bananas, Peanut Butter Cups, Nutella Toppings: Whip Cream, Peanut Butter Cup, M&M's

9. Fruity Pebble

9. Fruity Pebble

$8.75+

Ice Cream: Vanilla Base, Fruity Pebbles Toppings: Whip Cream, Strawberry Syrup, Fruity Pebbles, Pocky Stick

10. Rocky Roll

10. Rocky Roll

$8.95+

Ice Cream: Chocolate Base, Marshmallows, Almonds Toppings: Whip Cream, Chocolate Syrup, Miniature Marshmallows, M&M's, Pocky Stick

11. Mint Chocolate Chip

11. Mint Chocolate Chip

$8.75+

Ice Cream: Vanilla Base, Andes Chocolate Mints Toppings: Whip Cream, Chocolate Syrup, Miniature Chocolate Chips

12. Chocolate-Chocolate Chip

12. Chocolate-Chocolate Chip

$8.75+

Ice Cream: Chocolate Base, Chocolate Chips Toppings: Whip Cream, Chocolate Syrup, Minature Chocolate Cookies

13. Matcha Green Tea

13. Matcha Green Tea

$8.75+

Ice Cream: Matcha Base Toppings: Whip Cream, Chocolate Syrup, Chopped Almonds, Wafer Stick

14. Piña Colada

14. Piña Colada

$8.75+

Ice Cream: Vanilla Base, Pineapple, Coconut Toppings: Whip Cream, Pineapple Topping, Wafer Stick

15. Cinnamon Delight

15. Cinnamon Delight

$8.75+

Ice Cream: Vanilla Base, Cinnamon Toast Crunch Toppings: Whip Cream, Cinnamon Toast Crunch

16. Coffee&Cream

16. Coffee&Cream

$8.75+

Ice Cream: Vanilla Base, Coffee, Chocolate Syrup Toppings: Whip Cream, Chocolate Chips

17. Ube-Taro

17. Ube-Taro

$8.75+

Ice Cream: Taro Base Toppings: Whip Cream, Rainbow Sprinkles

18. Cherry Bomb

18. Cherry Bomb

$8.75+

Ice Cream: Vanilla Base, Cherries, Chocolate Sprinkles Toppings: Whip Cream, Chocolate Sprinkles

19. Birthday Cake

19. Birthday Cake

$8.75+

Ice Cream: Vanilla Base, Birthday Cake Mix Toppings: Whip Cream, Rainbow Sprinkles

20. Captain Crunch Berries

20. Captain Crunch Berries

$8.75+

Ice Cream: Vanilla Base, Captain Crunch Berries Toppings: Whip Cream, Captain Crunch Berries

21. Grandma's Apple Pie

21. Grandma's Apple Pie

$8.75+

Ice Cream: Vanilla Base, Apple Pie Filling Toppings: Whip Cream, Cinnamon

23. ButterFinger

23. ButterFinger

$8.75+

Ice Cream: Vanilla Base, ButterFinger Toppings: Whip Cream, CaramelSyrup

24. Cookie Dough

24. Cookie Dough

$8.95+

Ice Cream: Vanilla Base, Cookie Dough Toppings: Whip Cream, Chocolate Syrup, Minature Chocolate Cookies

25. Heath Bar

25. Heath Bar

$8.75+

Ice Cream: Vanilla Base, Heath Bar Toppings: Whip Cream, CaramelSyrup

CREATE YOU OWN

CREATE YOU OWN

$8.00+

MilkShake

Vanilla Milkshake

$7.50

Chocolate Milkshake

$7.50

Strawberry Milkshake

$7.50

Oreo Cookie Milkshake

$8.00

Matcha Green Tea Milkshake

$8.00

Coffee Milkshake

$8.00

Vanilla banana milkshake

$8.00

Choco Banana Milkshake

$8.00

Vanilla Peanut Butter Milkshake

$8.00

Choco Peanut Butter Milkshake

$8.00

Captain Crunch Berries Milkshake

$8.00

Cinnamon Toast Crunch Milkshake

$8.00

Fruity Pebbles Milkshake

$8.00

Cookie Dough Milkshake

$8.00

Ice Cream Scoop

Banana Split

Banana Split

$9.75
Sundae

Sundae

$9.25

Root Beer Float

$8.75
1 scoop

1 scoop

$3.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
