Fukuryu Ramen Polaris Parkway
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
2027 Polaris Parkway, Columbus, OH 43240
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Columbus
Eddy's Chicken and Waffles - Eddy's Noe Bixby
4.3 • 7,694
3252 Noe Bixby Rd Columbus, OH 43232
View restaurant