Welcome to Pole Pole, Tennessee's only food truck serving authentic Central African cuisine. Our vibrant food truck brings together five passionate young entrepreneurs from Congo, Rwanda, and Burundi. Experience the rich flavors of Central Africa through our fusion menu of hearty stews, grilled meats, and flavorful vegetarian options. Immerse yourself in the bustling ambiance, filled with lively music and colorful decor. Join us for an unforgettable culinary adventure that blends tradition with modern techniques. Pole Pole: where Central African cuisine meets Tennessee's food truck culture.
3320 Calais Circle, Antioch, TN 37013
