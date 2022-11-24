  • Home
Polidori Market 13408 Biscayne Boulevard

No reviews yet

13408 Biscayne Boulevard

Miami, FL 33181

Starters

Empanadas criollas de carne

$10.00

beef Argentinian turnovers, comes 2

grilled sweetbreads

$17.00

Slightly caramelized onion, sweet potatoes crisps

creamy pumpkin soup

$10.00

Creme fraiche, spicy pepita seeds

Burrata

$17.00

Bread N Butter

Sauteed tiger Thai shrimps

$17.00

Tortilla de papa

$12.00

Grilled Octopus

$22.00

Fried Polenta

$12.00

tirados nikkei

$17.00

triangollonis caprese

$15.00

side of fries

$6.00

Vegetables

kale salad

$17.00

Kale, Greens, Pear, Apricots, House Vin, Manchego

Tricolor Salad

$17.00

Roasted Vegetables

$17.00

Greek avocado salad

$17.00

Main

Grilled Chicken

$22.00

Grilled Salmon

$27.00

skirt steak

$27.00

Chicken Milanesa

$19.00

Neapolitan beef milanesa

$25.00

Eggplant milanesa

$19.00

Polenta

$18.00

vegan eggplant milanesa

$18.00

vegan polenta

$16.00

seabass

$28.00

ribeye

$29.00

fungi risotto

$18.00

Burger & Sandwiches

Grilled beef skirt sandwich

$24.00

Tomato Aioli, Chimi Aioli, LTO, Fries, Baguette

Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Kewpie Aioli, Avocado, coleslaw, brioche, tomato

Cheese Burger

$19.00

Desserts

Budin de pan

$11.00

Tiramisu

$11.00

Flan with dulce de leche and cream

$10.00

Chocolate Mousse

$11.00

Dulce de leche mousse

$11.00

Marquise

$11.00

Chocotorta

$10.00

Creme brulle

$11.00

Flambe bananas

$10.00

Vanilla Gelato

$7.00

Oreo & banana

$10.00

pavlova

$12.00

fresh pasta

papardelle

$17.00

gnocchi potato or spinach

$17.00

spinach ravioli

$19.00

ham & cheese sorrentinos

$20.00

Fungi sorrentinos

$21.00

salmon stars

$22.00

lasagna

$22.00

RED WINE

Blend Hourglass

$110.00

Malbec Yacochuya

$105.00

Cabernet Napa Recoltant

$97.00

Blend Napa Vermillion

$75.00

Merlot/ Cab Monte Xanic

$35.00

Malbec Aguaribay Baron

$10.00+

Pinot Noir Belle Eaux

$11.00+

Blend Mexico Santo Tomas

$10.00+

Cork Fee

$15.00

Cabernet sur de los andes

$10.00+

WHITE WINE

Chardonnay France Adama

$47.00

Chardonnay Bourgogne

$10.00+

Pinot Grigio San Cipriano

$10.00+

Sauvignon Bl Bordaux

$10.00+

Moscato d’asti

$10.00+

Rose Roumery

$10.00+

Riesling alsace

$65.00

BEER

Modelo Especial Mexico

$7.00

Lagunitas IPA USA

$7.00

Mahou Spain

$7.00

Cusqueña Peru

$7.00

Blue Moon USA

$7.00

Dos Equis Mexico

$7.00

Pilsner Urquell Czech

$7.00

Corona

$7.00

Heineken

$7.00

Stella

$7.00

SPARKLING WINE

Prosecco la marca

$10.00+

Prosecco rose la vostra

$38.00+

COCKTAILS

Red Sangria.

$11.00

White Sangria.

$11.00

Aperol spritz

$14.00

Aperol spritz & orange splash

$14.00

Prosecco rose & berries

$14.00

prosecco & lemonade

$14.00

COFFEE

Espresso.

$5.00

Machiatto/Cortadito.

$4.00

Americano.

$3.00

Latte / Capuccino.

$5.00

Hot Tea.

$4.00

DD Expresso

$5.00

COLD BEVERAGES

LEMONADE

$4.00

ICE TEA

$4.00

PANNA SM

$4.00

PANNA LG

$5.90

PELLEGRINO SM

$4.00

PELLEGRINO LG

$5.90

WATER

Milk

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.75

Reg Coke

$3.75

Sprite

$3.75

Sprite Zero

$3.75

Coke Zero

$3.75

Pasta

spinach ravioli

$15.00

ham & cheese sorrentinos

$16.00

fungi sorrentinos

$17.00

Gnocchi

$13.00

salmon stars

$18.00

lasagna

$17.00

desserts

Choco 6 porc

$18.00

Mini Chocotorta

$7.00

Box x 7 alfajores maicena

$10.00

Box x 2 alfajores maicena

$7.00

Alfajor cookie

$4.00

Box alfajor choco x 7

$10.00

Chocolate mousse

$10.00

oreo & banana

$10.00

Dulce de leche moussse

$10.00

marquise

$10.00

tiramisu

$10.00

sauces

pomodoro sauce

$5.00

bolognese sauce

$6.00

cream and herbs sauce

$5.00
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
The best pasta in town! Come in and enjoy!

13408 Biscayne Boulevard, Miami, FL 33181

