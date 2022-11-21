Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Polite Coffee

15 Reviews

800 S Bryan Ave

Bryan, TX 77803

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

KYLE HOUSE
LATTE (12OZ)
GARDEN PARTY

DRINKS

BREAKFAST IN BED

BREAKFAST IN BED

$6.50

A latte with fruity pebble cereal infused milk.

GARDEN PARTY

GARDEN PARTY

$6.50

A latte with lavender and sage infused simple syrup.

KYLE HOUSE

KYLE HOUSE

$6.50

A latte with honey syrup and cinnamon

L+R+B

$6.50

AMERICAN PIE

$6.50

LONDON LATTE

$6.50
BLIND DATE

BLIND DATE

$6.50

Our house espresso tonic! Espresso, Cherry and Orange Bitters, Tonic Water, and garnished with Orange Peel.

SLAPFIGHT

SLAPFIGHT

$6.50

Cold-brew, lime juice, gingerbeer, garnished with mint!

DRIP

$4.00

House brewed coffee

AMERICANO

$3.75

Espresso + Hot water (12oz) Hot or Iced

SPRO

$3.25

Double Shot of Espresso

COLD BREW

$5.00

Our house Iced Coffee

LATTE (12OZ)

LATTE (12OZ)

$5.00

Espresso + Milk (12oz) Hot or Iced

CAPPUCCINO (8OZ)

$4.75

Espresso + Steamed Milk (8oz)

FLAT WHITE (8OZ)

$4.75

Espresso + Steamed Milk (8oz) with less foam

CORTADO (4OZ)

$3.50

Equal Parts Espresso + Steamed Milk (4oz)

MACCHIATO (3OZ)

$3.50

Espresso + Small amount of Steamed Milk (3oz)

TEA

$3.00

CHAI LATTE

$4.75

Spiced and Sweetened Black Tea + Milk

MATCHA LATTE

$4.75

LONDON FOG

$4.75

Earl Grey Tea with Vanilla and Milk

HOT CHOCOLATE

$4.25

Classic Hot Chocolate leveled up.

CHOCOLATE MILK

$3.00

GOOD2GROW

$4.00

JUICE

$3.00

Buddha's Brew Blueberry Kombucha

$5.50

Buddha's Brew Peach Mint Kombucha

$5.50

SAN PELLEGRINO CHERRY

$3.00

TOPO CHICO

$3.00

Ollipop Sodas

$3.50

Redbull

$3.00

Capri Sun

$3.00

LeanBody

$5.00

Electrolit

$4.00

bang

$3.25

Kombucha greenbelt PEACH

$3.50

Kombucha greenbelt STRAWBERRY

$3.50

Stonewater Tea

$4.00

96oz Drip To-Go

$26.00

FOOD

BISCUIT & HB

$2.50

BLUEBERRY MUFFIN

$3.75

BREAD; SWEET

$3.75+
KOLACHE

KOLACHE

$4.00+

LEMON POUND CAKE (GF)

$4.50

POPTART

$4.00

Pumpkin cream pie

$3.75
SCONE

SCONE

$3.25

Scone of the month. Flavors may vary!

RETAIL COFFEE

Bolivia

$17.00

Brownie Points

$16.00+

Tasting Notes: Chocolate Covered Cherries, Orange Zest, Earl Gray Tea Process: Washed & Natural Medium Roast

Burundi

$18.00

Colombia - Rodrigo Pelaez Natural

$16.00+

Columbia LDT Tasting Notes: Lemonade, Honey, Creamy Varieties: Caturra Process: Washed Light Roast

Colombia - Rodrigo Pelaez Washed

$16.00

Corner Booth

$14.00+

Ethiopia Natural (Sidamo Yirgalem)

$17.00+

Kochere, Ethiopia Tasting Notes: Blueberry pie, Kiwi Varieties: Kumie, Diga, Wilsho Process: Natural Light Roast

Ethiopia Wush Wush

$25.00

Origin: Ethiopia Tasting Notes: Strawberry Jam, Red Wine, Complex & Juicy Varieties: Wush Wush Process: Natural Light Roast

Ethiopia Yirgacheffe

$16.00+

Yirgacheffe, Ethiopia Tasting Notes: Sweet Citrus, Jasmine, Floral Varieties: Heirloom Varietals Process: Washed Light Roast

Friends and Family

$15.00+

Tasting Notes: Chocolate, Brown Sugar, Dried Fruit Varieties: It's Complicated Process: Wet Hulled, Washed Medium-Dark Roast

Guatemala Antigua

$15.00+

Antigua, Guatemala Tasting notes: Strawberry, Apple, Pecan Pie Varieties: Bourbon, Caturra, Catuai Process: Washed Medium Roast

Guatemala Huehuetenango

$15.00+

Huehuetenango, Guatemala Tasting notes: Raspberry, Cherry, Chocolate Varieties: Bourbon, Caturra Process: Washed Medium Roast

Instant coffee

$17.00

Las Cotorras

$17.00

Mapache Estate El Salvador

$16.00+

Origin: El Salvador, Mapache Estate Tasting Notes: Milk Chocolate, Pecan, Mandarin Orange Varieties: Bourbon, Pacas Process: Washed Light Roast

Mexico Monte Alban

$16.00+

"Fiesta" Origin: Monte Alban, Oaxaca, Mexico Tasting Notes: Tropical Fruits, Guava Candy, Vanilla Varieties: Bourbon, Typica Process: Washed

Myanmar - Emerald Peacock Estate

$15.00+

Emerald Peacock Estate, Myanmar Tasting Notes: Pomegranate, Brown Sugar, Citrus Varieties: Heirloom Process: Washed Medium Roast

Nicaragua

$17.00

Peru

$17.00+

Pie in the Sky

$17.00+

rio verde

$18.00

Rwanda

$19.00+

Siesta - Decaf

$16.00+

Origin: Colombia Tasting Notes: Watermelon, Vanilla, Berries Varieties: Bourbon, Typica Process: Ethyl Acetate (Sugarcane) Light Roast

Sumatra-honey

$19.00+

SWEATER WEATHER

$16.00

WHITE ELEPHANT

$16.00

EVENTS

FRUIT TRAY

$20.00

PINWHEELS

$10.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

800 S Bryan Ave, Bryan, TX 77803

Directions

Gallery
Polite Coffee image
Polite Coffee image
Polite Coffee image

Similar restaurants in your area

The Village
orange star4.5 • 1,345
210 W 26th St Bryan, TX 77803
View restaurantnext
Gogh Gogh Coffee Lounge
orange star4.4 • 346
2501 Texas Avenue College Station, TX 77840
View restaurantnext
The Coffee Lab
orange starNo Reviews
Changes Daily College Station, TX 77845
View restaurantnext
Carport Coffee
orange starNo Reviews
701 University Dr College Station, TX 77840
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Bryan

Fat Shack - College Station
orange star4.5 • 7,885
4309 Wellborn Road Bryan, TX 77801
View restaurantnext
The Village
orange star4.5 • 1,345
210 W 26th St Bryan, TX 77803
View restaurantnext
Hot Dogs & Wings Etc
orange star4.4 • 883
310 N Texas Ave Bryan, TX 77803
View restaurantnext
Longhorn Tavern Steakhouse - Bryan
orange star4.3 • 850
201 E 24th St Bryan, TX 77803
View restaurantnext
Carney's Pub and Grill - 3410 S College Ave
orange star4.5 • 668
3410 S College Ave Bryan, TX 77801
View restaurantnext
OLD ACCOUNT!!! DO NOT USE! - 120 South Main St.
orange star4.6 • 303
120 South Main St. Bryan, TX 77803
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Bryan
College Station
review star
Avg 4.3 (49 restaurants)
Brenham
review star
No reviews yet
Montgomery
review star
Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)
Magnolia
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Huntsville
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Conroe
review star
Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)
Tomball
review star
Avg 4.6 (29 restaurants)
Cypress
review star
Avg 4.5 (43 restaurants)
Taylor
review star
Avg 5 (12 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston