Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Burgers

Charlee's Chicken

857 Reviews

$

614 S Polk St

Amarillo, TX 79101

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Old Sparky
Charlee's Chicken
Gangnam Style

Entrees

Charlee's Chicken

Charlee's Chicken

$15.00

tender slow cooked chicken seasoned to perfection served with two sides

Chicken Fried Steak Fingers

$15.00

served with mashed potatoes and country gravy with green chiles, Texas toast and one side

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$15.00

juicy chicken tenders covered in our secret breading and deep fried served with two sides

Gangnam Style

Gangnam Style

$15.00

delicious korean style chicken with mouth watering kimchi and cilantro lime rice

Old Sparky

Old Sparky

$15.00

electrifying hand breaded bone-in chicken fried golden brown and served with two sides

Sesame Crusted Tuna

Sesame Crusted Tuna

$15.00

black and white sesame seed encrusted tuna served rare with two sides

Shrimp Mojo de Ajo

Shrimp Mojo de Ajo

$15.00

sautéed shrimp in garlic sauce served with cilantro lime rice and choice of one side

The Don Ho

$15.00

hawaiian bun and chicken tenders topped with bbq sauce, pineapple, lettuce, pickles, and tomatoes served with fries

BLTA

BLTA

$15.00

pecan smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado served with fries

The Thunderbird

The Thunderbird

$15.00

fried chicken covered in an extra spicy sauce served with white bread, pickles and choice of one side

House Salad Entree

$8.00

mixed greens, parmesan, croutons, cucumbers, pickled onions, grape tomatoes

Strawberry Orange Salad Entree

$8.00

mixed greens, fresh strawberries and oranges

Citrus Chicken Wrap

Citrus Chicken Wrap

$12.00

rotisserie chicken, mixed greens, almond slivers, cranberries and celery wrapped in a tortilla served with fries

Apps

Shrimp Yakitori (App)

$8.00

Fried Jalapenos (App)

$6.00

Fried Okra (App)

$6.00

French Fries (App)

$6.00
Fried Mushrooms (App)

Fried Mushrooms (App)

$8.00

served with ranch

Sides

Biscuits and Gravy w/Green Chiles

$4.00

Broccoli

$4.00

Brussel Sprouts

$4.00

Cilantro Lime Rice

$4.00

Cream Corn

$4.00

French Fries

$4.00

Fried Jalapenos

$4.00

hand breaded sliced jalapenos served with ranch

Fried Okra

$4.00

House Salad Side

$4.00

Kimchi

$4.00

Mac & Cheese

$4.00

Mashed Potatoes and Green Chile Gravy

$4.00

Mashed Potato NO gravy

$4.00

Mixed Fruit

$4.00

Ranchero Beans

$4.00

Spicy Chicken Soup

$4.00

Strawberry Orange Salad side

$4.00

Toast

$0.25

Kids Meals

Kids Chicken Tenders

$8.00

breaded deep fried chicken tenders served with fries and a drink

Kids Steak Fingers

$8.00

hand breaded steak fingers served with fries and a drink

Dessert

Creme Brulee

Creme Brulee

$8.00
Bread Pudding

Bread Pudding

$8.00
Fried Biscuit

Fried Biscuit

$8.00

Specials

Tostadas

$12.00

Airline Chicken

$14.00Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markLive Music
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Your downtown destination!

Location

614 S Polk St, Amarillo, TX 79101

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Crush Wine Bar & Grill
orange star4.5 • 213
627 S Polk Amarillo, TX 79101
View restaurantnext
Baby Crush in Wolflin - Wolflin Village
orange starNo Reviews
2606 Wolflin Village Amarillo, TX 79109
View restaurantnext
HUD’S
orange starNo Reviews
7311 W. Amarillo Blvd. Amarillo, TX 79106
View restaurantnext
The Drunken Oyster
orange starNo Reviews
7606 sw 45th Amarillo, TX 79124
View restaurantnext
Metropolitan-A Speakeasy - 9181 Town Square Boulevard Suite 1201
orange starNo Reviews
9181 Town Square Boulevard Suite 1201 Amarillo, TX 79119
View restaurantnext
Cada Vez Cocina Mexicana
orange star5.0 • 1
9200 Town Square Blvd Ste. 1000 Amarillo, TX 79119
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Amarillo

Beef 'O' Brady's - Amarillo TX
orange star4.2 • 843
7306 SW 34th Ave. #7 Amarillo, TX 79121
View restaurantnext
Chop Chop Wolflin
orange star4.7 • 677
2818 Wolflin amarillo, TX 79109
View restaurantnext
Georgia Street Taphouse
orange star4.1 • 660
2001 S. Georgia St Amarillo, TX 79109
View restaurantnext
Sweet Charlie's - Amarillo, TX
orange star4.5 • 530
9180 Town Square Blvd Amarillo, TX 79119
View restaurantnext
Girasol Cafe & Bakery.
orange star4.6 • 469
3201 S Coulter St Amarillo, TX 79106
View restaurantnext
Crush Wine Bar & Grill
orange star4.5 • 213
627 S Polk Amarillo, TX 79101
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Amarillo
Canyon
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Dumas
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Clovis
review star
Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
Guymon
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Lubbock
review star
Avg 4.2 (39 restaurants)
Lubbock
review star
Avg 4.2 (39 restaurants)
Las Vegas
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Lawton
review star
Avg 4.7 (13 restaurants)
Roswell
review star
Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston