Pollara

1788 Fourth Street

Berkeley, CA 94710

Order Again

Popular Items

Margherita Pie
Family Size Little Gems
Diavola Pie

Family Meals Feeds 4-5 People

Vegetarian

$50.00

Margherita & Mushroom Pie with Cabbage Salad. Serves 4-5 people. To recreate the experience you had at pollara follow these instructions. 1. Place sheet tray, cast iron pan or a pizza stone in your oven. 2. Turn it on to 475 degrees. 3. Place pizza in the oven and set timer for 5-7 minutes based on the desired crispiness of the crust. Ingredients are subject to change.

Meat Lovers

$59.00

Diavola & Sausage pie with a Little Gems Salad. Serves 4-5 people. To recreate the experience you had at pollara follow these instructions. 1. Place sheet tray, cast iron pan or a pizza stone in your oven. 2. Turn it on to 475 degrees. 3. Place pizza in the oven and set timer for 5-7 minutes based on the desired crispiness of the crust. Ingredients are subject to change.

Pies

Bianca Pie

$10.00

Just olive oil and salt on our delicious pizza! Feeds 1-2 people. To recreate the experience you had at pollara follow these instructions. 1. Place sheet tray, cast iron pan or a pizza stone in your oven. 2. Turn it on to 475 degrees. 3. Place pizza in the oven and set timer for 5-7 minutes based on the desired crispiness of the crust. Ingredients are subject to change.

Rossa Pie

$12.00

Tomato sauce, olive oil & oregano. Serves 1-2 people. To recreate the experience you had at pollara follow these instructions. 1. Place sheet tray, cast iron pan or a pizza stone in your oven. 2. Turn it on to 475 degrees. 3. Place pizza in the oven and set timer for 5-7 minutes based on the desired crispiness of the crust. Ingredients are subject to change.

(Vegan) Sundried Pie

$18.00

Olives, tomato sauce, chili flakes & oregano. Serves 2-3 people. To recreate the experience you had at pollara follow these instructions. 1. Place sheet tray, cast iron pan or a pizza stone in your oven. 2. Turn it on to 475 degrees. 3. Place pizza in the oven and set timer for 5-7 minutes based on the desired crispiness of the crust. Ingredients are subject to change.

(Vegan) Caponata Pie

$22.00

Eggplant, olive, caper, onion & basil vegetable conserva on a bianca! Serves 2-3 people. To recreate the experience you had at pollara follow these instructions. 1. Place sheet tray, cast iron pan or a pizza stone in your oven. 2. Turn it on to 475 degrees. 3. Place pizza in the oven and set timer for 5-7 minutes based on the desired crispiness of the crust. Ingredients are subject to change.

Kids Pie

$17.00Out of stock

Mozzarella & tomato sauce. Serves 2-3 people. To recreate the experience you had at pollara follow these instructions. 1. Place sheet tray, cast iron pan or a pizza stone in your oven. 2. Turn it on to 475 degrees. 3. Place pizza in the oven and set timer for 5-7 minutes based on the desired crispiness of the crust. Ingredients are subject to change.

Margherita Pie

$18.00

Mozzarella & basil. Serves 2-3 people. To recreate the experience you had at pollara follow these instructions. 1. Place sheet tray, cast iron pan or a pizza stone in your oven. 2. Turn it on to 475 degrees. 3. Place pizza in the oven and set timer for 5-7 minutes based on the desired crispiness of the crust. Ingredients are subject to change.

Sundried Pie

$22.00

Straciatella & arugula. Serves 2-3 people. To recreate the experience you had at pollara follow these instructions. 1. Place sheet tray, cast iron pan or a pizza stone in your oven. 2. Turn it on to 475 degrees. 3. Place pizza in the oven and set timer for 5-7 minutes based on the desired crispiness of the crust. Ingredients are subject to change.

Cacio E Pepe Pie

$22.00

Ricotta, pecorino & black pepper. Serves 2-3 people. To recreate the experience you had at pollara follow these instructions. 1. Place sheet tray, cast iron pan or a pizza stone in your oven. 2. Turn it on to 475 degrees. 3. Place pizza in the oven and set timer for 5-7 minutes based on the desired crispiness of the crust. Ingredients are subject to change.

Mushroom Pie

$24.00

Straciatella, mushrooms & green onions. Serves 2-3 people. To recreate the experience you had at pollara follow these instructions. 1. Place sheet tray, cast iron pan or a pizza stone in your oven. 2. Turn it on to 475 degrees. 3. Place pizza in the oven and set timer for 5-7 minutes based on the desired crispiness of the crust. Ingredients are subject to change.

King Trumpet Pie

$28.00

Ricotta, leeks & fried sage. Serves 2-3 people. To recreate the experience you had at pollara follow these instructions. 1. Place sheet tray, cast iron pan or a pizza stone in your oven. 2. Turn it on to 475 degrees. 3. Place pizza in the oven and set timer for 5-7 minutes based on the desired crispiness of the crust. Ingredients are subject to change.

Potato Pie

$25.00Out of stock

Diavola Pie

$22.00

Mozzarella & spicy salami. Serves 2-3 people. To recreate the experience you had at pollara follow these instructions. 1. Place sheet tray, cast iron pan or a pizza stone in your oven. 2. Turn it on to 475 degrees. 3. Place pizza in the oven and set timer for 5-7 minutes based on the desired crispiness of the crust. Ingredients are subject to change.

Anchovy & Sundried Pie

$26.00

Straciatella, sundried tomatoes, oregano & cayenne. Serves 2-3 people. To recreate the experience you had at pollara follow these instructions. 1. Place sheet tray, cast iron pan or a pizza stone in your oven. 2. Turn it on to 475 degrees. 3. Place pizza in the oven and set timer for 5-7 minutes based on the desired crispiness of the crust. Ingredients are subject to change.

Meatball Parm Pie

$26.00

Mozzarella & pork meatballs. Serves 2-3 people. To recreate the experience you had at pollara follow these instructions. 1. Place sheet tray, cast iron pan or a pizza stone in your oven. 2. Turn it on to 475 degrees. 3. Place pizza in the oven and set timer for 5-7 minutes based on the desired crispiness of the crust. Ingredients are subject to change.

Sausage Pie

$24.00

Ricotta, house-made sausage, sweet calabrian peppers & onions. Serves 2-3 people. To recreate the experience you had at pollara follow these instructions. 1. Place sheet tray, cast iron pan or a pizza stone in your oven. 2. Turn it on to 475 degrees. 3. Place pizza in the oven and set timer for 5-7 minutes based on the desired crispiness of the crust. Ingredients are subject to change.

Amatriciana Pie

$24.00

Pecorino, tomato, guanciale & cayenne. Serves 2-3 people. To recreate the experience you had at pollara follow these instructions. 1. Place sheet tray, cast iron pan or a pizza stone in your oven. 2. Turn it on to 475 degrees. 3. Place pizza in the oven and set timer for 5-7 minutes based on the desired crispiness of the crust. Ingredients are subject to change.

Prosciutto Pie

$28.00

Ricotta, sundried-tomatoes, arugula & prosciutto di parma. Serves 2-3 people. To recreate the experience you had at pollara follow these instructions. 1. Place sheet tray, cast iron pan or a pizza stone in your oven. 2. Turn it on to 475 degrees. 3. Place pizza in the oven and set timer for 5-7 minutes based on the desired crispiness of the crust. Ingredients are subject to change.

Anchovy & Green Pie

$28.00

Chicken Parm Pie

$24.00Out of stock

Pesto Pie

$24.00

Fritti

Suppli Classico

$3.50

fried arborio rice, tomato, mozzarella (creamy and delicious)

Potato Crocchetta

$3.50Out of stock

Potatoes, cheese, salumi fried deliciousness!!!! YUM!!

Salads

Family Size Little Gems

$17.00

little gems, lemon, anchovy, grana padano (similar to caesar salad)

Cabbage & Chickpea Salad

$9.00

shredded cabbage, chickpeas, olives, cabbage, white wine vinaigrette

Farro & Beet

$12.00

farro, roasted beets, mint, almonds, and a red wine vinaigrette

Dolce

Ladyfingers, espresso, mascarpone cheese, and chocolate
Tiramisu

$8.00Out of stock

House Baked Bread

Small Round Loaf

$9.00

Inspired by a Roman loaf called “pane di lariano” The dough is made with our natural starter, whole wheat flour and spelt.

Large Oval Loaf

$11.00

Inspired by a Roman loaf called “pane di lariano” The dough is made with our natural starter, whole wheat flour and spelt flour

Sparkling Wine

Malvasia Camillo Donati

$38.00Out of stock

100% Malvasia natural sparkling wine from Emilia Romagna

Prosecco Col Tamarie

$38.00Out of stock

A delicious blend for a sparkling wine from the Veneto. Grape varietals include Glera, Boschera Perera, Bianchetto, Verdiso, Grapario & Marzemino Bianco WOW that’s a lot of grapes!!!!

Malvasia/Moscato/Marsanne 'Distina'

$39.00

Sparkling natural white wine from Emilia Romagna a blend of Malvasia di Candia, Moscato Bianco, & Marsanne definitely a little funky on the nose but opens up beautifully!!

Fiano Picariello

$42.00
Malvasia Despina

$35.00

Sparkling Malvasia from Emilia Romagna floral pretty & light

Croci Bianco

$35.00

Unfiltered sparkling orange wine from Emilia Romagna blend of Malvasia, Trebbiano, Orttugo, Sauvignon Blanc & Marsanne

Lambrusco Camillo Donati

$38.00

Delicious sparkling red wine from Emilia Romagna dry and fruit forward

Rosso Camillo Donati

$38.00

Amazing sparkling red wine a blend of four grapes from Emilia Romagna dry tart great with food!

Vigneto Saetti Sparkling Rosato

$38.00

100% Salomino di Santa Croce from Emilia Romagna. Ruby red color with nites of violet and red berries the flavor is soft but firm

Barbera ‘Indocilis’

$33.00

Sparkling Barbera from Emilia Romagna dry red similar to Lambrusco but a little drier

White\Orange Wines

Pinot Grigio Radikon ‘Sivi’

$60.00

100% Pinot Grigio pink in color 12 day skin contact ABSOLUETLY AMAZING!

Vej!

$40.00

Delicious orange wine from Emilia Romagna

'Longarico'

$37.00

100% Catarratto from Sicily natural orange wine

Trebbiano ‘Incontro’ (LITER BOTTLE)

$39.00

Light orange wine. Has texture but is bright it’s great on it’s own or with food. 100% Trebbiano from Puglia

ORANGE Abbazia San Giorgio

$69.00

100% Zibbibo from Pantelleria, Sicily. Skin fermentation aged six months in stainless steel. Notes of apricot and is medium bodied on the palate

Munjebel Bianco Frank Cornellissen

$73.00

Sicilian white wine from renowned producer Frank Cornelissen a blend of Grecanico, dorato & carricante

Zibbibo Marco de Bartoli 'Pietranera'

$72.00
Etna Bianco Graci ‘Arcuria’

$73.00

70% Caricante/30% Catarratto from the Arcuria vineyard. Citrus notes with medium body and great minerality

Lamoresco Bianca

$53.00

100% Vermentino from Sicily notes of orange, honey & has great minerality

Chardonnay/Tocai Friuliano ‘Slatnik’ Radikon

$60.00

80% Chardonnay/20% Tocai Friuliano 12 day skin contact and aged 18 months in oak

Rosé

Velius Rosato

$42.00

100% Barbara from Emilia Romagna unfiltered, wild yeast juicy delicious rose

SRC Rosato

$53.00

Delicious Sicilian rose it's a blend of Nerello Mascalese, Nerello Cappuccio, Carricante & Minnella expressive dark berry it is dynamic and alive!!! Must try!!

Vinudilice Salvo Foti

$69.00

A blend of Alicante, grecanico, and minella macerated one day on the skins then then fermented in wooden vats great notes of earth, strawberry, and raspberry medium bodied a very special wine

Aleatico Le Coste

$72.00

100% Aleatico from Lazio absolutely delicious RARE rose. Slightly macerated.on the skins this wine is a delicate floral treat

Lamoresca

$52.00

A beautiful rosato from south east Sicily. Skin fermentation of Zibbibo which equates to 3-4% of the wine then is roughly 50/50 Nero d’avola and grappa to grapes aged in concrete. Notes of strawberry and cranberry

Red Wine

Rusticone Rosso Le Coste

$42.00

A blend of indigenous white and red grapes from Lazio. This is a very lively and earthy red which is full of charm

Lamoresco Rosso

$53.00

100% Nero d’Avola from Sicily notes of cherry, raspberry & leather juicy!!

Alicante Ampelera

$45.00

Blend of Alicante Nero, Grenache, Cannonau from Tuscany light red expressive and elegant

Etna Rosso Graci ‘Feudo di Mezzo’

$88.00

95% Nerello Mascalese 5% Nerello Cappuccio from the Feudo di Mezzo vines at 600 meters on Mount Etna earthy, rich and bold

Etna Rosso Graci ‘Arcuria’

$88.00

100% Nerello Mascalese grapes from the Arcuria vines at 600 meters tobacco, earthy and amazing!!

Etna Rosso ‘Munjabel’

$78.00

100% Nerello Mascalese from Northern Sicily. Rich, elegant, fragrant & tannic with notes of ripe fruit skin contact for 60 days after a light crush

Le Coste Rosso

$70.00

Grechetto rosso aka Sangiovese from lazio full bodied natural red wine

Massa Vecchia

$132.00

Delicious full bodied red wine very rare they only produce 15,000 bottles a year. It’s a delicious blend of Sangiovese and Alicante

Susucaru Rosso Frank Cornelissen

$59.00

Blend of Nerello Mascalese, Nerello Cappuccio, Minella Nero, Alicante Bouschet & Minella Bianco very rare wine from Sicily medium body floral and strong tannins on the finish

Cesanese ‘Cirsium’

$65.00

100% Cesanese from Lazio aged 12 months In stainless steel and then aged 12 months in bottle this is a big step up from the Silene!!

Pignoli Radikon

$98.00

1 LITER bottle 100% pignoli very rare red wine from Fruili.... Amazing earthy red wine so delicious!!!

Vinupetra Salvo Foti

$78.00

Nerello Mascalese, Nerello Cappuccio & Alicante from Mount Etna Sicily full bodied earthy, leather & lightly tannic

Faro Bonavita 10 year Anniversary!!!

$62.00

100% Faro from Messina Sicily this is there 10th year edition!! Full bodied delicious red wine

Merlot/Pignolo Radikon ‘RS18’

$60.00

75% Merlot/25% Pignolo 2018 vintage delicious rare red wine great with pizza!!!

Cerasuolo di Vittoria Occhipinti

$117.00

50% Nero d’Avola 50% Frappato Macerated on the skins for 30 days medium bodied elegant with notes of blueberry with soft tannins. Grotto Alte is the territory where the grapes are grown in Vittoria southeast Sicily. It is aged in Slavonian oak for 32 months

Nebbiolo Castello di Verduno

$48.00

100% Nebbiolo from Piemonte an elegant light red with light tannins absolutely delicious!!!

Freisa/Barbera La Morella

$39.00Out of stock

A blend of Freisa and Barbera from Piemonte. A dry medium bodied fruit forward red!!

Fortified

Marsala Marco de Bartoli

$39.00

Delicious dessert wine from Marsala, Sicily you will never forget the taste in your mouth so satisfying and delicious!!

SIZES

SMALL T-SHIRT

$25.00Out of stock

MEDIUM T-SHIRT

$25.00

LARGE T-SHIRT

$25.00

EXTRA LARGE T-SHIRT

$25.00Out of stock

EXTRA SMALL T-SHIRT

$25.00

NA Bev

Mountain Valley Still Water 500ml

$2.50

Mountain Valley Sparkling Water 500ml

$2.50

San Pellegrino Aranciata

$2.50

San Pellegrino Limonata

$2.50

Mexican Coca Cola

$3.75

Diet Coke

$2.50

Dr.Brown Cherry Soda

$2.50

Beer

Kolsch

$9.00

Mental Haze

$9.00

Helles Lager

$9.00

Cool Guy Ipa

$9.00Out of stock

Orange IPA

$9.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
