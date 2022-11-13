- Home
- Berkeley
- West Berkeley
- Pollara
Pollara
No reviews yet
1788 Fourth Street
Berkeley, CA 94710
Order Again
Popular Items
Family Meals Feeds 4-5 People
Vegetarian
Margherita & Mushroom Pie with Cabbage Salad. Serves 4-5 people. To recreate the experience you had at pollara follow these instructions. 1. Place sheet tray, cast iron pan or a pizza stone in your oven. 2. Turn it on to 475 degrees. 3. Place pizza in the oven and set timer for 5-7 minutes based on the desired crispiness of the crust. Ingredients are subject to change.
Meat Lovers
Diavola & Sausage pie with a Little Gems Salad. Serves 4-5 people. To recreate the experience you had at pollara follow these instructions. 1. Place sheet tray, cast iron pan or a pizza stone in your oven. 2. Turn it on to 475 degrees. 3. Place pizza in the oven and set timer for 5-7 minutes based on the desired crispiness of the crust. Ingredients are subject to change.
Pies
Bianca Pie
Just olive oil and salt on our delicious pizza! Feeds 1-2 people. To recreate the experience you had at pollara follow these instructions. 1. Place sheet tray, cast iron pan or a pizza stone in your oven. 2. Turn it on to 475 degrees. 3. Place pizza in the oven and set timer for 5-7 minutes based on the desired crispiness of the crust. Ingredients are subject to change.
Rossa Pie
Tomato sauce, olive oil & oregano. Serves 1-2 people. To recreate the experience you had at pollara follow these instructions. 1. Place sheet tray, cast iron pan or a pizza stone in your oven. 2. Turn it on to 475 degrees. 3. Place pizza in the oven and set timer for 5-7 minutes based on the desired crispiness of the crust. Ingredients are subject to change.
(Vegan) Sundried Pie
Olives, tomato sauce, chili flakes & oregano. Serves 2-3 people. To recreate the experience you had at pollara follow these instructions. 1. Place sheet tray, cast iron pan or a pizza stone in your oven. 2. Turn it on to 475 degrees. 3. Place pizza in the oven and set timer for 5-7 minutes based on the desired crispiness of the crust. Ingredients are subject to change.
(Vegan) Caponata Pie
Eggplant, olive, caper, onion & basil vegetable conserva on a bianca! Serves 2-3 people. To recreate the experience you had at pollara follow these instructions. 1. Place sheet tray, cast iron pan or a pizza stone in your oven. 2. Turn it on to 475 degrees. 3. Place pizza in the oven and set timer for 5-7 minutes based on the desired crispiness of the crust. Ingredients are subject to change.
Kids Pie
Mozzarella & tomato sauce. Serves 2-3 people. To recreate the experience you had at pollara follow these instructions. 1. Place sheet tray, cast iron pan or a pizza stone in your oven. 2. Turn it on to 475 degrees. 3. Place pizza in the oven and set timer for 5-7 minutes based on the desired crispiness of the crust. Ingredients are subject to change.
Margherita Pie
Mozzarella & basil. Serves 2-3 people. To recreate the experience you had at pollara follow these instructions. 1. Place sheet tray, cast iron pan or a pizza stone in your oven. 2. Turn it on to 475 degrees. 3. Place pizza in the oven and set timer for 5-7 minutes based on the desired crispiness of the crust. Ingredients are subject to change.
Sundried Pie
Straciatella & arugula. Serves 2-3 people. To recreate the experience you had at pollara follow these instructions. 1. Place sheet tray, cast iron pan or a pizza stone in your oven. 2. Turn it on to 475 degrees. 3. Place pizza in the oven and set timer for 5-7 minutes based on the desired crispiness of the crust. Ingredients are subject to change.
Cacio E Pepe Pie
Ricotta, pecorino & black pepper. Serves 2-3 people. To recreate the experience you had at pollara follow these instructions. 1. Place sheet tray, cast iron pan or a pizza stone in your oven. 2. Turn it on to 475 degrees. 3. Place pizza in the oven and set timer for 5-7 minutes based on the desired crispiness of the crust. Ingredients are subject to change.
Mushroom Pie
Straciatella, mushrooms & green onions. Serves 2-3 people. To recreate the experience you had at pollara follow these instructions. 1. Place sheet tray, cast iron pan or a pizza stone in your oven. 2. Turn it on to 475 degrees. 3. Place pizza in the oven and set timer for 5-7 minutes based on the desired crispiness of the crust. Ingredients are subject to change.
King Trumpet Pie
Ricotta, leeks & fried sage. Serves 2-3 people. To recreate the experience you had at pollara follow these instructions. 1. Place sheet tray, cast iron pan or a pizza stone in your oven. 2. Turn it on to 475 degrees. 3. Place pizza in the oven and set timer for 5-7 minutes based on the desired crispiness of the crust. Ingredients are subject to change.
Potato Pie
Diavola Pie
Mozzarella & spicy salami. Serves 2-3 people. To recreate the experience you had at pollara follow these instructions. 1. Place sheet tray, cast iron pan or a pizza stone in your oven. 2. Turn it on to 475 degrees. 3. Place pizza in the oven and set timer for 5-7 minutes based on the desired crispiness of the crust. Ingredients are subject to change.
Anchovy & Sundried Pie
Straciatella, sundried tomatoes, oregano & cayenne. Serves 2-3 people. To recreate the experience you had at pollara follow these instructions. 1. Place sheet tray, cast iron pan or a pizza stone in your oven. 2. Turn it on to 475 degrees. 3. Place pizza in the oven and set timer for 5-7 minutes based on the desired crispiness of the crust. Ingredients are subject to change.
Meatball Parm Pie
Mozzarella & pork meatballs. Serves 2-3 people. To recreate the experience you had at pollara follow these instructions. 1. Place sheet tray, cast iron pan or a pizza stone in your oven. 2. Turn it on to 475 degrees. 3. Place pizza in the oven and set timer for 5-7 minutes based on the desired crispiness of the crust. Ingredients are subject to change.
Sausage Pie
Ricotta, house-made sausage, sweet calabrian peppers & onions. Serves 2-3 people. To recreate the experience you had at pollara follow these instructions. 1. Place sheet tray, cast iron pan or a pizza stone in your oven. 2. Turn it on to 475 degrees. 3. Place pizza in the oven and set timer for 5-7 minutes based on the desired crispiness of the crust. Ingredients are subject to change.
Amatriciana Pie
Pecorino, tomato, guanciale & cayenne. Serves 2-3 people. To recreate the experience you had at pollara follow these instructions. 1. Place sheet tray, cast iron pan or a pizza stone in your oven. 2. Turn it on to 475 degrees. 3. Place pizza in the oven and set timer for 5-7 minutes based on the desired crispiness of the crust. Ingredients are subject to change.
Prosciutto Pie
Ricotta, sundried-tomatoes, arugula & prosciutto di parma. Serves 2-3 people. To recreate the experience you had at pollara follow these instructions. 1. Place sheet tray, cast iron pan or a pizza stone in your oven. 2. Turn it on to 475 degrees. 3. Place pizza in the oven and set timer for 5-7 minutes based on the desired crispiness of the crust. Ingredients are subject to change.
Anchovy & Green Pie
Chicken Parm Pie
Pesto Pie
Fritti
Salads
Dolce
House Baked Bread
Sparkling Wine
Malvasia Camillo Donati
100% Malvasia natural sparkling wine from Emilia Romagna
Prosecco Col Tamarie
A delicious blend for a sparkling wine from the Veneto. Grape varietals include Glera, Boschera Perera, Bianchetto, Verdiso, Grapario & Marzemino Bianco WOW that’s a lot of grapes!!!!
Malvasia/Moscato/Marsanne 'Distina'
Sparkling natural white wine from Emilia Romagna a blend of Malvasia di Candia, Moscato Bianco, & Marsanne definitely a little funky on the nose but opens up beautifully!!
Fiano Picariello
Malvasia Despina
Sparkling Malvasia from Emilia Romagna floral pretty & light
Croci Bianco
Unfiltered sparkling orange wine from Emilia Romagna blend of Malvasia, Trebbiano, Orttugo, Sauvignon Blanc & Marsanne
Lambrusco Camillo Donati
Delicious sparkling red wine from Emilia Romagna dry and fruit forward
Rosso Camillo Donati
Amazing sparkling red wine a blend of four grapes from Emilia Romagna dry tart great with food!
Vigneto Saetti Sparkling Rosato
100% Salomino di Santa Croce from Emilia Romagna. Ruby red color with nites of violet and red berries the flavor is soft but firm
Barbera ‘Indocilis’
Sparkling Barbera from Emilia Romagna dry red similar to Lambrusco but a little drier
White\Orange Wines
Pinot Grigio Radikon ‘Sivi’
100% Pinot Grigio pink in color 12 day skin contact ABSOLUETLY AMAZING!
Vej!
Delicious orange wine from Emilia Romagna
'Longarico'
100% Catarratto from Sicily natural orange wine
Trebbiano ‘Incontro’ (LITER BOTTLE)
Light orange wine. Has texture but is bright it’s great on it’s own or with food. 100% Trebbiano from Puglia
ORANGE Abbazia San Giorgio
100% Zibbibo from Pantelleria, Sicily. Skin fermentation aged six months in stainless steel. Notes of apricot and is medium bodied on the palate
Munjebel Bianco Frank Cornellissen
Sicilian white wine from renowned producer Frank Cornelissen a blend of Grecanico, dorato & carricante
Zibbibo Marco de Bartoli 'Pietranera'
Etna Bianco Graci ‘Arcuria’
70% Caricante/30% Catarratto from the Arcuria vineyard. Citrus notes with medium body and great minerality
Lamoresco Bianca
100% Vermentino from Sicily notes of orange, honey & has great minerality
Chardonnay/Tocai Friuliano ‘Slatnik’ Radikon
80% Chardonnay/20% Tocai Friuliano 12 day skin contact and aged 18 months in oak
Rosé
Velius Rosato
100% Barbara from Emilia Romagna unfiltered, wild yeast juicy delicious rose
SRC Rosato
Delicious Sicilian rose it's a blend of Nerello Mascalese, Nerello Cappuccio, Carricante & Minnella expressive dark berry it is dynamic and alive!!! Must try!!
Vinudilice Salvo Foti
A blend of Alicante, grecanico, and minella macerated one day on the skins then then fermented in wooden vats great notes of earth, strawberry, and raspberry medium bodied a very special wine
Aleatico Le Coste
100% Aleatico from Lazio absolutely delicious RARE rose. Slightly macerated.on the skins this wine is a delicate floral treat
Lamoresca
A beautiful rosato from south east Sicily. Skin fermentation of Zibbibo which equates to 3-4% of the wine then is roughly 50/50 Nero d’avola and grappa to grapes aged in concrete. Notes of strawberry and cranberry
Red Wine
Rusticone Rosso Le Coste
A blend of indigenous white and red grapes from Lazio. This is a very lively and earthy red which is full of charm
Lamoresco Rosso
100% Nero d’Avola from Sicily notes of cherry, raspberry & leather juicy!!
Alicante Ampelera
Blend of Alicante Nero, Grenache, Cannonau from Tuscany light red expressive and elegant
Etna Rosso Graci ‘Feudo di Mezzo’
95% Nerello Mascalese 5% Nerello Cappuccio from the Feudo di Mezzo vines at 600 meters on Mount Etna earthy, rich and bold
Etna Rosso Graci ‘Arcuria’
100% Nerello Mascalese grapes from the Arcuria vines at 600 meters tobacco, earthy and amazing!!
Etna Rosso ‘Munjabel’
100% Nerello Mascalese from Northern Sicily. Rich, elegant, fragrant & tannic with notes of ripe fruit skin contact for 60 days after a light crush
Le Coste Rosso
Grechetto rosso aka Sangiovese from lazio full bodied natural red wine
Massa Vecchia
Delicious full bodied red wine very rare they only produce 15,000 bottles a year. It’s a delicious blend of Sangiovese and Alicante
Susucaru Rosso Frank Cornelissen
Blend of Nerello Mascalese, Nerello Cappuccio, Minella Nero, Alicante Bouschet & Minella Bianco very rare wine from Sicily medium body floral and strong tannins on the finish
Cesanese ‘Cirsium’
100% Cesanese from Lazio aged 12 months In stainless steel and then aged 12 months in bottle this is a big step up from the Silene!!
Pignoli Radikon
1 LITER bottle 100% pignoli very rare red wine from Fruili.... Amazing earthy red wine so delicious!!!
Vinupetra Salvo Foti
Nerello Mascalese, Nerello Cappuccio & Alicante from Mount Etna Sicily full bodied earthy, leather & lightly tannic
Faro Bonavita 10 year Anniversary!!!
100% Faro from Messina Sicily this is there 10th year edition!! Full bodied delicious red wine
Merlot/Pignolo Radikon ‘RS18’
75% Merlot/25% Pignolo 2018 vintage delicious rare red wine great with pizza!!!
Cerasuolo di Vittoria Occhipinti
50% Nero d’Avola 50% Frappato Macerated on the skins for 30 days medium bodied elegant with notes of blueberry with soft tannins. Grotto Alte is the territory where the grapes are grown in Vittoria southeast Sicily. It is aged in Slavonian oak for 32 months
Nebbiolo Castello di Verduno
100% Nebbiolo from Piemonte an elegant light red with light tannins absolutely delicious!!!
Freisa/Barbera La Morella
A blend of Freisa and Barbera from Piemonte. A dry medium bodied fruit forward red!!
Fortified
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Roman Style pizza, fritti, salads, antipasti, soup, dessert
1788 Fourth Street, Berkeley, CA 94710