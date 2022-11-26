Restaurant header imageView gallery
Southern

Pollard's Chicken Battlefield Blvd

1,298 Reviews

$

717 Battlefield Blvd S

Chesapeake, VA 23322

Order Again

Popular Items

3pc Chicken
Large Veg
2pc Chicken 2 veg. and puff

Online Hors D`Oeuvres

Tender pcs

Tender Bite pcs

Corn Dog Bites

Eggrolls/Springrolls

Meatballs

Boneless Buffalo Wings

Boneless Honey BBQ Wings

Chicken Dinners

2pc Chicken 0 veg and puff

$6.00

2pc Chicken 1 veg and puff

$6.85

2pc Chicken 2 veg. and puff

$7.99

3pc Chicken

$8.99

4pc Chicken

$10.25

4pc Chicken no veg

$8.50

Chicken w/ BBQ

$11.25

Kids Meal

Online Chicken Pcs

Breast

$2.95

Leg

$1.84

Thigh

$1.84

Wing

$1.80

Regular Bulk

Dark Bulk

White Bulk

No Wings Bulk

Chicken Packages

8pc Platter

$16.49

8 pc Family

$24.95

12pc Platter

$21.90

12 pc Family

$34.55

16pc Platter

$28.95

16pc Family

$45.75

24pc Platter

$42.95

24pc Family

$67.50

30pc Platter

$52.50

30pc Family

$78.35

8pc Chicken/BBQ

$26.99

8pc Chicken/BBQ Family

$36.69

12pc Chicken/BBQ

$38.89

12pc Chicken/BBQ Family

$51.89

Rotisserie Dinners

1/4 Dark 0 veg

$4.09

1/4 Dark 1 veg

$5.65

1/4 Dark 2 veg

$7.65

1/4 White 0 veg

$5.05

1/4 White 1 veg

$6.75

1/4 White 2 veg

$8.65

1/2 Rot. 0 veg

$8.05

1/2 Rot. 2 veg

$9.65

Whole Rot. 0 veg

$16.49

Whole Rot. 2 veg

$24.95

Tenders

Tender Dinner

$10.99

Add'l Tender

$1.75

Small Tender Bite (3)

$1.99

Medium Tender Bite (6)

$3.75

Large Tender Bite (9)

$5.49

Tender Bite Dinner (6)

$7.99

Small Tender

$7.50

Large Tender

$13.95

Tender Bite Bowl

$5.75

Tender Family (8)

$24.95

Tender Family (12)

$36.95

Tender Family (16)

$49.50

Tender Family (20)

$59.95

Boneless Wing Meal (8)

$10.75

Liver and Gizzards

Sm Gizzard

$4.59

Lg Gizzard

$7.39

Gizzard Dinner

$8.25

Gizzard and Onion

$8.25

Sm Liver

$4.59

Lg Liver

$7.39

Liver Dinner

$8.25

Liver And Onion

$8.25

Sm Mix

$4.59

Lg Mix

$7.39

Mix Dinner

$8.25

Mix and Onion

$8.25

BBQ

BBQ Dinner

$9.25

Sm Pork BBQ

$3.99

Med Pork BBQ

$9.75

Lg Pork BBQ

$13.50

Sm Chicken BBQ

$3.99

Med Chicken BBQ

$9.75

Lg Chicken BBQ

$13.50

Seafood

Fish Dinner

$16.50

Fish Basket

$8.99

Fish Only

$6.75

Clam Dinner

$10.99

Clam Basket

$8.75

Clam Only

$6.75

Shrimp Dinner

$14.25

Shrimp Basket

$11.75

Shrimp Only

$9.75

Crab Ball Basket

$8.75

Crab Ball Dinner

$10.99

Sandwiches

BBQ Sandwich

$5.49

BBQ Combo

$7.99

Breast Filet

$5.49

Breast Filet Combo

$7.99

Fish Sandwich

$6.99

Fish Combo

$9.49

Breast on a Bun

$5.49

Breast on Bun Combo

$7.99

Chicken Salad

$5.49

Chicken Salad Combo

$7.99

Tender Wrap

$1.99

Tender Wrap 3 pack

$5.79

BBQ Snacker

$1.99

Tender Slider (1)

$1.99

Tender Slider (2) Combo

$5.99

Fish Wrap only

$7.25

Fish Wrap Combo

$9.49

Pork Chop Sandwich

$6.49

Pork Chop Sandwich Combo

$8.99

Other

Soup*

Chicken Filet Dinner

$8.49

Chicken Filet Only

$4.49

Chicken Salad Only

Extra Dinner Sauce

$0.40

Small Sauce

$2.50

Large Sauce

$4.99

Paper Products

$0.50

Soup Meal

$7.50

Bread

Online Hush Puppies

$0.50

Corn Muffin

$1.20

Dinner Roll

$0.50

Dinner Roll W/ Butter

$0.60

Hamburger Buns

$0.50

Wheat Bread

$0.39

Tea

Gallon Tea

$5.99

Online Drinks

Regular Drink

$2.10

Large Drink

$2.39

VALUE MEALS

Tender Snack

$7.75

Liver/Gizzard Snack

$7.15

2pc Chicken Snack

$7.25

VEGETABLES

Dinner Veg

$2.29

Medium Veg

$3.99

Large Veg

$5.65

Chicken Salad on Salad

$4.59

Corn on the Cob

$1.69

Pan of Corn Pudding

$18.00

Small Fries (1)

$2.25

Large Fries (2)

$3.25

Gravy

Onion Rings

$3.25

Onions

$0.99

Small Okra (1)

$2.25

Large Okra (2)

$3.25

Salad W/2 Tender

$5.99

Salad W/Filet

$5.59

Small Salad

$2.50

Large Salad

$4.29

Sweet Potato

$1.59

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.15

Veggie Plate

$9.50

DESSERT

Slice of Cake

$3.99

Slice of Pie

$3.99

Whole Cake

$34.50

Whole Pies

$25.99

Large Bread Pudding

$3.99

Pan Of Bread Pudding

$22.00

Cobbler

$3.50

Whole Cobbler

$19.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

Directions

Gallery
Pollard's Chicken image
Pollard's Chicken image
Pollard's Chicken image

Map
