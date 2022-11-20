Restaurant header imageView gallery
Southern
Chicken

Pollard's Chicken London Bridge

review star

No reviews yet

100 London Bridge Shopping Ctr

Virginia Beach, VA 23454

Order Again

Popular Items

Large Veg
2pc Chicken 2 veg. and puff
12 pc Family

Online Hors D`Oeuvres

Tender pcs

Tender Bite pcs

Corn Dog Bites

Eggrolls/Springrolls

Meatballs

Boneless Buffalo Wings

Boneless Honey BBQ Wings

Chicken Dinners

2pc Chicken 0 veg and puff

$6.00

2pc Chicken 1 veg and puff

$6.85

2pc Chicken 2 veg. and puff

$7.99

3pc Chicken

$8.99

4pc Chicken

$10.25

4pc Chicken no veg

$8.50

Chicken w/ BBQ

$11.25

Kids Meal

Online Chicken Pcs

Breast

$2.95

Leg

$1.84

Thigh

$1.84

Wing

$1.80

Regular Bulk

Dark Bulk

White Bulk

No Wings Bulk

Chicken Packages

8pc Platter

$16.49

8 pc Family

$24.95

12pc Platter

$21.90

12 pc Family

$34.55

16pc Platter

$28.95

16pc Family

$45.75

24pc Platter

$42.95

24pc Family

$67.50

30pc Platter

$52.50

30pc Family

$78.35

8pc Chicken/BBQ

$26.99

8pc Chicken/BBQ Family

$36.69

12pc Chicken/BBQ

$38.89

12pc Chicken/BBQ Family

$51.89

Rotisserie Dinners

1/4 Dark 0 veg

$4.09

1/4 Dark 1 veg

$5.65

1/4 Dark 2 veg

$7.65

1/4 White 0 veg

$5.05

1/4 White 1 veg

$6.75

1/4 White 2 veg

$8.65

1/2 Rot. 0 veg

$8.05

1/2 Rot. 2 veg

$9.65

Whole Rot. 0 veg

$16.49

Whole Rot. 2 veg

$24.95

Tenders

Tender Dinner

$10.99

Add'l Tender

$1.75

Small Tender Bite (3)

$1.99

Medium Tender Bite (6)

$3.75

Large Tender Bite (9)

$5.49

Tender Bite Dinner (6)

$7.99

Small Tender

$7.50

Large Tender

$13.95

Tender Bite Bowl

$5.75

Tender Family (8)

$24.95

Tender Family (12)

$36.95

Tender Family (16)

$49.50

Tender Family (20)

$59.95

Boneless Wing Meal (8)

$10.75

Liver and Gizzards

Sm Gizzard

$4.59

Lg Gizzard

$7.39

Gizzard Dinner

$8.25

Gizzard and Onion

$8.25

Sm Liver

$4.59

Lg Liver

$7.39

Liver Dinner

$8.25

Liver And Onion

$8.25

Sm Mix

$4.59

Lg Mix

$7.39

Mix Dinner

$8.25

Mix and Onion

$8.25

BBQ

BBQ Dinner

$9.25

Sm Pork BBQ

$3.99

Med Pork BBQ

$9.75

Lg Pork BBQ

$13.50

Sm Chicken BBQ

$3.99

Med Chicken BBQ

$9.75

Lg Chicken BBQ

$13.50

Seafood

Fish Dinner

$16.50

Fish Basket

$8.99

Fish Only

$6.75

Clam Dinner

$10.99

Clam Basket

$8.75

Clam Only

$6.75

Shrimp Dinner

$14.25

Shrimp Basket

$11.75

Shrimp Only

$9.75

Crab Ball Basket

$8.75

Crab Ball Dinner

$10.99

Sandwiches

BBQ Sandwich

$5.49

BBQ Combo

$7.99

Breast Filet

$5.49

Breast Filet Combo

$7.99

Fish Sandwich

$6.99

Fish Combo

$9.49

Breast on a Bun

$5.49

Breast on Bun Combo

$7.99

Chicken Salad

$5.49

Chicken Salad Combo

$7.99

Tender Wrap

$1.99

Tender Wrap 3 pack

$5.79

BBQ Snacker

$1.99

Tender Slider (1)

$1.99

Tender Slider (2) Combo

$5.99

Fish Wrap only

$7.25

Fish Wrap Combo

$9.49

Pork Chop Sandwich

$6.49

Pork Chop Sandwich Combo

$8.99

Other

Soup*

Chicken Filet Dinner

$8.49

Chicken Filet Only

$4.49

Chicken Salad Only

Extra Dinner Sauce

$0.40

Small Sauce

$2.50

Large Sauce

$4.99

Paper Products

$0.50

Soup Meal

$7.50

Bread

Online Hush Puppies

$0.50

Corn Muffin

$1.20

Dinner Roll

$0.50

Dinner Roll W/ Butter

$0.60

Hamburger Buns

$0.50

Wheat Bread

$0.39

Tea

Gallon Tea

$5.99

Online Drinks

Regular Drink

$2.10

Large Drink

$2.39

VALUE MEALS

Tender Snack

$7.75

Liver/Gizzard Snack

$7.15

2pc Chicken Snack

$7.25

VEGETABLES

Dinner Veg

$2.29

Medium Veg

$3.99

Large Veg

$5.65

Chicken Salad on Salad

$4.59

Corn on the Cob

$1.69

Pan of Corn Pudding

$18.00

Small Fries (1)

$2.25

Large Fries (2)

$3.25

Gravy

Onion Rings

$3.25

Onions

$0.99

Small Okra (1)

$2.25

Large Okra (2)

$3.25

Salad W/2 Tender

$5.99

Salad W/Filet

$5.59

Small Salad

$2.50

Large Salad

$4.29

Sweet Potato

$1.59

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.15

Veggie Plate

$9.50

DESSERT

Slice of Cake

$3.99

Slice of Pie

$3.99

Whole Cake

$34.50

Whole Pies

$25.99

Large Bread Pudding

$3.99

Pan Of Bread Pudding

$22.00

Cobbler

$3.50

Whole Cobbler

$19.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

100 London Bridge Shopping Ctr, Virginia Beach, VA 23454

Directions

Gallery
Pollard's Chicken image
Pollard's Chicken image
Pollard's Chicken image

Map
