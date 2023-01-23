Restaurant header imageView gallery
Southern
Caterers

Pollard's Chicken Tidewater Drive

review star

No reviews yet

8370 Tidewater Drive

Norfolk, VA 23503

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Tender pcs
12 pc Family
Tender Dinner

Online Hors D`Oeuvres

Tender pcs

Tender Bite pcs

Eggrolls/Springrolls

Meatballs

Boneless Buffalo Wings

Boneless Honey BBQ Wings

Chicken Dinners

2pc Chicken 0 veg and puff

$7.00

2pc Chicken 1 veg and puff

$7.85

2pc Chicken 2 veg. and puff

$8.99

3pc Chicken

$10.99

4pc Chicken

$12.55

4pc Chicken no veg

$10.10

Chicken w/ BBQ

$12.00

Kids Meal

Online Chicken Pcs

Breast

$3.20

Leg

$2.10

Thigh

$2.10

Wing

$2.05

Regular Bulk

Dark Bulk

White Bulk

No Wings Bulk

Chicken Packages

8pc Platter

$18.99

8 pc Family

$28.00

12pc Platter

$24.99

12 pc Family

$37.90

16pc Platter

$32.99

16pc Family

$49.50

24pc Platter

$49.45

24pc Family

$74.00

30pc Platter

$61.50

30pc Family

$89.20

Rotisserie Dinners

1/4 Dark 0 veg

$7.00

1/4 Dark 1 veg

$7.85

1/4 Dark 2 veg

$8.99

Tenders

Tender Dinner

$10.99

Add'l Tender

$1.75

Small Tender Bite (3)

$1.99

Medium Tender Bite (6)

$3.75

Large Tender Bite (9)

$5.49

Tender Bite Dinner (6)

$7.99

Small Tender

$7.50

Large Tender

$13.95

Tender Bite Bowl

$5.99

Tender Family (8)

$28.00

Tender Family (12)

$37.90

Tender Family (16)

$49.50

Tender Family (20)

$61.80

Boneless Wing Meal (8)

$10.75

Liver and Gizzards

Sm Gizzard

$4.59

Lg Gizzard

$7.39

Gizzard Dinner

$8.49

Gizzard and Onion

$8.49

Sm Liver

$4.59

Lg Liver

$7.39

Liver Dinner

$8.49

Liver And Onion

$8.49

Sm Mix

$4.59

Lg Mix

$7.39

Mix Dinner

$8.49

Mix and Onion

$8.49

BBQ

BBQ Dinner

$9.49

Sm Pork BBQ

$3.99

Med Pork BBQ

$9.75

Lg Pork BBQ

$13.50

Sm Chicken BBQ

$3.99

Med Chicken BBQ

$9.75

Lg Chicken BBQ

$13.50

Seafood

Fish Dinner

$16.95

Fish Basket

$9.75

Fish Only

$6.75

Clam Dinner

$11.99

Clam Basket

$9.75

Clam Only

$7.75

Shrimp Dinner

$14.95

Shrimp Basket

$11.75

Shrimp Only

$10.50

Crab Ball Basket

$8.75

Crab Ball Dinner

$10.99

Sandwiches

BBQ Sandwich

$5.49

BBQ Combo

$8.50

Breast Filet

$5.49

Breast Filet Combo

$8.50

Fish Sandwich

$6.99

Fish Combo

$9.49

Breast on a Bun

$5.49

Breast on Bun Combo

$8.50

Chicken Salad

$5.49

Chicken Salad Combo

$8.50

Tender Wrap

$2.25

Tender Wrap 3 pack

$6.25

BBQ Snacker

$2.25

Tender Slider (1)

$2.55

Tender Slider (2) Combo

$5.99

Fish Wrap only

$7.25

Fish Wrap Combo

$9.49

Pork Chop Sandwich

$6.49

Pork Chop Sandwich Combo

$8.99

Other

Soup*

Chicken Filet Dinner

$8.49

Chicken Filet Only

$4.49

Chicken Salad Only

Extra Dinner Sauce

$0.50

Small Sauce

$2.50

Large Sauce

$4.99

Paper Products

$0.50

Soup Meal

$7.50

Bread

Puffs

$0.60

Online Hush Puppies

$0.50

Corn Muffin

$1.25

Dinner Roll

$0.50

Dinner Roll W/ Butter

$0.60

Hamburger Buns

$0.50

Wheat Bread

$0.39

Tea

Medium Tea

$2.29

Large Tea

$2.59

1/2 Gallon Tea

$3.59

Gallon Tea

$5.99

VALUE MEALS

Tender Snack

$7.75

Liver/Gizzard Snack

$8.39

2pc Chicken Snack

$9.15

VEGETABLES

Dinner Veg

$2.29

Medium Veg

$4.50

Large Veg

$5.95

Corn on the Cob

$1.69

Small Fries (1)

$2.25

Large Fries (2)

$3.25

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.15

Onion Rings

$3.25

Sweet Potato

$1.59

Small Salad

$2.50

Large Salad

$4.29

Salad W/2 Tender

$7.25

Chicken Salad on Salad

$4.59

Salad W/Filet

$7.25

Small Okra (1)

$2.25

Large Okra (2)

$3.25

Pan of Corn Pudding

$18.00

Onions

$0.99

Gravy

Veggie Plate

$9.50

DESSERT

Slice of Cake

$3.99

Slice of Pie

$3.99

Whole Cake

$34.50

Whole Pies

$25.99

Large Bread Pudding

$3.99

Pan Of Bread Pudding

$22.00

Cobbler

$3.99

Whole Cobbler

$19.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

8370 Tidewater Drive, Norfolk, VA 23503

Directions

Gallery
Pollard's Chicken image
Pollard's Chicken image
Pollard's Chicken image

Similar restaurants in your area

Baker's Crust - 102 Ghent
orange star4.4 • 2,761
330 W 21st St Norfolk, VA 23517
View restaurantnext
Pollard's Chicken - London Bridge
orange starNo Reviews
100 London Bridge Shopping Ctr Virginia Beach, VA 23454
View restaurantnext
Pollard's Chicken - Battlefield Blvd
orange star4.4 • 1,298
717 Battlefield Blvd S Chesapeake, VA 23322
View restaurantnext
350 GRACE
orange starNo Reviews
350 West 22nd Street Norfolk, VA 23517
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Norfolk

The Pancake House & Grill
orange star4.4 • 3,038
7633 Granby Street Norfolk, VA 23505
View restaurantnext
Baker's Crust - 102 Ghent
orange star4.4 • 2,761
330 W 21st St Norfolk, VA 23517
View restaurantnext
Pollard's Chicken - Ballentine Blvd
orange star4.3 • 2,554
3033 Ballentine Blvd Norfolk, VA 23509
View restaurantnext
No Frill Bar and Grill - Norfolk
orange star4.5 • 1,631
806 Spotswood Ave Norfolk, VA 23517
View restaurantnext
80/20 Burger Bar
orange star4.2 • 1,376
123 W 21st St Norfolk, VA 23517
View restaurantnext
MJ's Tavern
orange star4.4 • 990
4019 Granby St Norfolk, VA 23508
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Norfolk
Portsmouth
review star
Avg 4.2 (22 restaurants)
Chesapeake
review star
Avg 4.3 (35 restaurants)
Hampton
review star
Avg 4.6 (31 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (162 restaurants)
Poquoson
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Newport News
review star
Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)
Smithfield
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Suffolk
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Moyock
review star
Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston