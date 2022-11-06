A map showing the location of Pollito - ChickenView gallery

Pollito - Chicken

review star

No reviews yet

10420 Courthouse Road

Spotsylvania, VA 22553

Rotisserie Chicken

Quarter Chicken, Side & Soda

$8.50

Quarter Chicken & 2 Sides

$10.99

Quarter rotisserie chicken freshly prepared. Served with 2 regular sides of your choice and 2 sauces.

Half Chicken

$11.50

Half rotisserie chicken freshly prepared. Served with 2 sauces of your choice.

Half Chicken & 2 Sides

$13.99

Half rotisserie chicken freshly prepared. Served with 2 regular sides of your choice and 2 sauces.

Whole Chicken

$18.99

Whole rotisserie chicken freshly prepared. Served with 3 sauces of your choice. Feeds 3 to 4 person.

Whole Chicken & 2 Sides

$26.99

Whole rotisserie chicken freshly prepared. Served with 2 large sides of your choice and 3 sauces. Feeds 3 to 4 persons

Whole Chicken & 4 Sides

$32.99

Whole rotisserie chicken freshly prepared. Served with 2 large sides of your choice and 3 sauces. Feeds 3 to 4 persons

2 Whole Chickens & 6 Sides

$52.99

Extra Sauces

Yellow Hot Pepper Sauce

$0.50

Green Hot Pepper Sauce

$0.50

Red Hot Pepper Sauce

$0.50

Sides

Black Beans

Black Beans

$5.99+

Sultry black beans cooked in vegetable stock with garlic and onions.

Coleslaw

Coleslaw

$5.99+

Freshly prepared in store with cabbage, carrots, onions and our signature dressing.

French Fries

French Fries

$5.99+

Try our crinkle cut french fries: crispy on the outside and fluffy and creamy on the inside.

Fresh Salad

Fresh Salad

$5.99+

Made fresh daily with lettuce, carrots, tomatoes, cucumber and the dressing of your choice

Fried Rice

Fried Rice

$5.99+

Our delicious Peruvian fried rice served steaming hot with green onions.

Fried Yuca

Fried Yuca

$5.99+

Dip this delicious alternative to french fries in some of our famous Peruvian sauces.

Mac & Cheese

$5.99+

Mashed Potatoes

$5.99+
Plantains

Plantains

$5.99+

Sweet and juicy plantains cooked to a golden caramelized finish.

Rice & Beans

$5.99+
Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.99+

A heaping serving of thin cut sweet potatoes.

Veggie Rice

Veggie Rice

$5.99+

Fluffy and moist white rice cooked traditionally and full of flavour.

Sandwichs & Tex Mex

Burrito (beef)

$9.99+

Burrito (chicken)

$9.99+

Quesadilla (beef)

$8.99+

Quesadilla (chicken)

$8.99+

Chicken Sandwich

$7.99

Chicken Sub

$8.99

Steak & Cheese Sub

$8.99

Combo (Side & Soda)

$4.50

Combo (Side & Juice)

$6.99

Favorite Platters

Chicken Bowl

$13.99

Chicken Bowl (Small)

$9.99

Chicken Salad

$8.99

Fried Rice with chicken

$9.99+

Salchipapas

$9.99+

Chicken Nuggets

6 pieces

$3.50

10 pieces

$4.99

6 pieces, side & soda

$6.99

6 pieces & 2 sides

$8.99

10 pieces & 2 sides

$10.99

Party Meal

Party Meal for 16

$160.00

Party Meal for 24

$240.00

Party Meal for 36

$360.00

Party Meal for 48

$480.00

Sides Tray

$24.99

Daily Lunch Specials

Monday Lunch Special

$9.99

Tuesday Lunch Special

$9.99

Wednesday Lunch Special

$9.99

Thursday Lunch Special

$9.99

Soda Choice

$9.99

Party Boxes

Chicken Box for 12

$50.00

Chicken Box for 16

$70.00

Box with 4 large sides

$35.00

Box with 2 extra large sides

$50.00

Sandwiches Box for 8

$60.00

Sandwiches Box for 12

$75.00

Burritos Box for 8

$75.00

Burritos Box for 12

$90.00

Sub Box for 8

$55.00

Drinks

Natural Juices

$4.50

Horchata

$4.50

Bottled Water

$1.50

Purified water that is carefully designed and enhanced with minerals for a pure fresh taste.

Vitamin Water

$2.99

Iced Tea

$2.99

Fountain Soda 24 oz

$2.99

Fountain Soda 16 oz

$2.50

Inka Cola

$1.99

Canned Soda, Flavours 12 Fl. Oz.

Desserts

Carrot Cake

$5.50

Chocolate Cake

$5.50

Mango Mousse

$4.50

Homemade special cookies "sandwichs" filled with caramel and topped with powdered sugar.

Oreo Mousse Cake

$4.50

Tres Leches

$5.50

Decadent sponge cake soaked in milk and cream, topped with sweet cream and cinnamon.

Alfajores

$2.25

Delivery Charge

Delivery Charge

$3.50
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Location

10420 Courthouse Road, Spotsylvania, VA 22553

Directions

