Food

Breakfast

Huevos con Chorizo

$10.99

eggs with chorizo

Huevos a la Mexicana

$10.99

mexican style eggs

Huevos Rancheros

$10.99

ranchero style eggs

Chilaquiles (red/green)

$10.99

fried corn simmered in sauce and topped with cheese and sour cream with fried or scrambled eggs

Breakfast Burrito

Bacon Breakfast Burrito

$7.99

Asada Breakast Burrito

$7.99

Chorizo Breakfast Burrito

$7.99

Ham Breakfast Burrito

$7.99

Pico de Gallo Breakfast Burrito

$7.99

with cheese, potatoes, eggs

Jr Breakfast Burrito

Jr Bkf Chorizo Burrito

$4.99

Jr Bkf Ham Burrito

$4.99

Jr Bkf Bacon Burrito

$4.99

with cheese, potatoes, eggs

Burritos

Asada Burrito

$7.99

Pastor Burrito

$7.99

Chorizo Burrito

$7.99

Molida Burrito

$7.99

Barbacoa Burrito

$7.99

Mayras Burrito

$7.99

sausage, jalapeño pepper, pico de gallo, ham

Burrito Platter

Burrito Platter

$10.99

served with rice and fried beans or french fries

Tacos

Asada Taco

$2.99

served with cilantro and onions

Pastor Taco

$2.99

served with cilantro and onions

Chorizo Taco

$2.99

served with cilantro and onions

Barbacoa Taco

$2.99

served with cilantro and onions

Ground Beef Taco

$2.99

served with lettuce and cheese

Chicken Taco

$2.99

served with lettuce and cheese

Chorizo Taco

$2.99

sausage with potatoes

Chicharron Taco

$2.99

pork crackling

Quesabirria Taco

$2.99

shredded beef with cheese

Higado taco

$2.99

Breakfast Taco

$3.50

Taco Platter

Asada Taco Platter

$8.99

served with cilantro and onions

Pastor Taco Platter

$8.99

served with cilantro and onions

Chorizo Taco Platter

$8.99

served with cilantro and onions

Barbacoa Taco Platter

$8.99

served with cilantro and onions

Ground Beef Taco Platter

$8.99

served with lettuce and cheese

Chicken Taco Platter

$8.99

served with lettuce and cheese

Chicharron Taco Platter

$8.99

pork crackling

Quesabirria Taco Platter

$8.99

shredded beef with cheese

Crispy Taco

Carne Molida Crispy Taco

$2.99

Pollo Crispy Taco

$2.99

Gorditas

Asada con Queso Gordita

$4.25

mexican styled stuffed pita

Pastor con Queso Gordita

$4.25

Barbacoa con Queso Gordita

$4.25

Vegetariana Gordita

$4.25

Chicharron con Queso Gordita

$4.25

Chorizo con Queso Gordita

$4.25

Pollo Gordita

$4.25

Molida Gordita

$4.25

Gordita especial

$4.25

Gordita Higado

$4.25

Gorditas Platter

Gorditas Platter

$10.99

2 gorditas with rice and refreied beans

Chorizo

Pastor

Papa

Mantequilla

Barbacoa

Asada

Molida

Pollo

Higado

Chicharron

Tortas

Asada Torta

$7.99

Molida Torta

$7.99

Chorizo Torta

$7.99

Pastor Torta

$7.99

Ham Torta

$7.99

Barbacoa Torta

$7.99

Flauta

Pollo Flauta

$8.50

3 large rolled tacos

Res Flauta

$8.50

4 large rolled tacos

Molida Flauta

$8.50

5 large rolled tacos

Tostadas

Asada Tostada

$3.99

fried tortillas served with cheese sour cream lettuce and tomato

Ground Beef Tostada

$3.99

fried tortillas served with cheese sour cream lettuce and tomato

Chorizo Tostada

$3.99

fried tortillas served with cheese sour cream lettuce and tomato

Pastor Tostada

$3.99

fried tortillas served with cheese sour cream lettuce and tomato

Ham Tostada

$3.99

fried tortillas served with cheese sour cream lettuce and tomato

Barbacoa Tostada

$3.99

fried tortillas served with cheese sour cream lettuce and tomato

Hamburgesas

Classic Burger

$9.99

seasoned meat, ham, avocado, onions, tomatoes, lettuce, peppers, ketchup and mustard and fries

Chicken Sandwich

$8.99

Quesadilla

Quesadillas using a large flour tortilla

Asada Quesadilla

$7.99

Barbacoa Quesadilla

$7.99

Molida Quesadilla

$7.99

Pastor Quesadilla

$7.99

Chorizo Quesadilla

$7.99

Barbacoa Quesadilla

$7.99

Pollo Quesadilla

$7.99

Quesadilla a mano

$5.99

Quesadilla Platter

Asada Quesadilla Platter

$10.99

served with cilantro and onions

Pastor Quesadilla Platter

$10.99

served with cilantro and onions

Chorizo Quesadilla Platter

$10.99

served with cilantro and onions

Barbacoa Quesadilla Platter

$10.99

served with cilantro and onions

Ground Beef Quesadilla Platter

$10.99

served with lettuce and cheese

Chicken Quesadilla Platter

$10.99

served with lettuce and cheese

Chicharron Quesadilla Platter

$10.99

pork crackling

Quesabirria Quesadilla Platter

$10.99

shredded beef with cheese

Other Specials

Enchiladas

$8.99

with 2

Enchiladas Platter (2)

$8.99

with 4

Enchiladas Platter (4)

$10.99

with 4

Chimichangas

$7.99

Chimichangas Platter

$10.99

Mollete

$4.99

special grilled bread with refried beans and cheese

Sweet Mollete

$4.99

special grilled bread with butter and sugar

Bistec a la Mexicana

$11.99

mexican steak

Chuleta de Cerdo

$11.99

pork chop

Tamales

$3.00

Ensalada de la Casa

$7.00

lettuce, tomato, cheese and your choice of meat and dressing

Sope

Papa Sope

$4.25

Molida Sope

$4.25

Frijol Sope

$4.25

Pollo Sope

$4.25

Sope Especial

$4.25

Platillo de la Casa

Pozole Grande

$10.99

traditional soup made from hominy with meat

Pozole Mediano

$9.99

traditional soup made from hominy with meat

Pozole Chico

$8.99

traditional soup made from hominy with meat

Menudo Grande

$10.99

traditional beef stomach soup

Menudo Mediano

$9.99

traditional beef stomach soup

Menudo Chico

$8.99

traditional beef stomach soup

Costilla con Nopales

$11.99

served with rice and fried beans

Higado Encebollado

$11.99

Side Orders

Guacamole

$3.99

French Fries

$2.50

Rise

$2.50

Refried Beans

$2.50

Chiles Toreados

$1.50

Handmade corn tortilla

$2.00

Cheese Dip

$3.99

Beverage

Agua Fresca

Horchata

$3.50

Fresas con Avena

$3.50

Sodas Mexicana

.5L Coca Cola

$2.50

.5L Fanta

$2.50

.5L Sidral Mundet

$2.50

Beverages

Jarritos

$2.50

Sangria Señoral

$2.50

Topo Chico

$2.50

Can Soda

Dr Pepper Can

$1.50

Dr Pepper Diet Can

$1.50

Coca Cola Can

$1.50

Diet Coke Can

$1.50

Sprite Can

$1.50

Coffee

Coffee

$1.99

Grilled Chicken

Pollo Family Special

8pc Chicken Family

$18.90

12pc Chicken Family

$25.80

16pc Chicken Family

$32.99

Chicken Combo

2pc Chicken Combo

$6.40

3pc Chicken Combo

$8.70

4pc Chicken Combo

$10.20

6pc Chicken Combo

$15.25

Chicken Only

served with tortillas and salsa

3pc Chicken Only

$6.90

4pc Chicken Only

$8.99

6pc Chicken Only

$12.80

8pc Chicken Only

$16.70

12pc Chicken Only

$23.80

Kids Menu

Chicken Nuggets &Fries

$5.99

1 Taco Arroz & frijol

$5.99

1 Enchilada A&F

$5.99

Burrito Arrow & Frijol

$5.99

1 Quesadilla Arrow & Frijol

$5.99

1 pz pollo & Fries

$5.99

Hamburgesa sencilla & Fries

$6.99