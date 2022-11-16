Restaurant header imageView gallery
Caterers

Pollo Central

review star

No reviews yet

13653 Connecticut Ave

Silver Spring, MD 20906

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Whole Chicken & 2 Sides
Steak Taco
Chicken Taco

Starters & Salads

Traditional Peruvian Potatoes, & deviled eggs, Served with a creamy chile cheese sauce

Aguadito Soup

$5.25

Traditional Peruvian chicken & cilantro soup with rice and vegetables.

Tortilla Soup

$5.50Out of stock

Grilled chicken,carrots and zucchini, avocado, cotija cheese, crispy tortilla.

Elote

$4.00

Grilled corn on the cob, signature sauce and cotija cheese.

Cheese Empanada (1)

$2.50

Fried cheese empanada with signature green sauce.

Chicken Empanada (1)

$3.00

Fried chicken and cheese empanada with signature green sauce.

Beef Empanada (1)

$3.00

Fried beef and cheese empanada with signature green sauce.

Chicken Salad

$10.50

Greens, tomato, corn pico, tortillas chips, lemon dressing

Cheese Quesadilla

$6.95

12" Flour tortilla, cheese, guacamole and crema

Chicken Quesadilla

$9.00

12" Flour tortilla, chicken, cheese, pepper and onions rajas, guacamole and crema

Chorizo Quesadilla

$9.00

12" Flour tortilla, Mexican chorizo, chihuahua cheese, pepper and onions rajas, crema and Guacamole.

Carnitas Quesadilla

$9.00

12" Flour tortillas, shredded pork, chihuahua cheese, pepper and onions, crema and Guacamole.

Steak Quesadilla

$10.00

12" Flour tortillas, steak, cheese, pepper and onion rajas, guacamole and crema

SPECIAL: Bean & Chorizo Soup

$4.95Out of stock

Mexican chorizo crumbled, pinto beans, onions, peppers, cilantro, and tortilla chips.

Steak Salad

$11.50

Greens, tomato, corn pico, tortillas chips, lemon dressing

Street Tacos & Flautas

Chicken Taco

$3.50

Corn tortilla, grilled chicken, onions and cilantro, guajillo sauce.

Chorizo Taco

$3.50

Corn tortilla, Mexican chorizo, onions and cilantro, salsa verde.

Carnitas Taco

$3.50

Corn tortilla, shredded pork, onions and cilantro, salsa verde.

Steak Taco

$3.75

Corn tortilla, grilled steak, pepper and onion rajas, salsa verde.

Flautas de Pollo

$4.75

2 crispy chicken tacos, served with lettuce, pico de gallo, crema, salsa, cheese

Flautas de Carne

$4.95

2 crispy Steak tacos, served with lettuce, pico de gallo, crema, salsa, cheese

Chicken Platters

All Chicken Meals served with mild & spicy sauces.

1/4 Dark Meat & 2 Sides

$10.95

1/4 of a chicken (quarter), dark meat served with choice of 2 sides.

1/4 Dark Meat - No Sides

$7.00

1/4 of a chicken (quarter), dark meat.

1/2 Dark Meat & 2 Sides

$14.50

1/2 of a chicken (half), dark meat served with choice of 2 sides.

1/2 Dark meat - No Sides

$11.95

1/2 of a chicken (half), dark meat.

1/4 White Meat & 2 Sides

$11.50

1/4 of a chicken (quarter), white meat served with choice of 2 sides.

1/4 White Meat - No Sides

$7.50

1/4 of a chicken (quarter), white meat.

1/2 White Meat & 2 Sides

$14.95

1/2 of a chicken (half), white meat served with choice of 2 sides.

1/2 White Meat - No Sides

$12.95

1/2 of a chicken (half), white meat.

1/2 Chicken & 2 Sides

$13.95

1/2 of a chicken (half), white & dark meat served with choice of 2 sides.

1/2 Chicken - No Sides

$11.50

1/2 of a chicken (half), white & dark meat.

Fiesta Packages

All Fiesta Packages served with mild & spicy sauces.

Whole Chicken Solo

$16.95

One each whole chicken.

Whole Chicken & 2 Sides

$25.95

One each whole chicken served with choice of 2 sides.

Fiesta for Four (4)

$34.95

One each whole chicken served with choice of 4 sides. Serves 4 people.

Fiesta for Six (6)

$49.95

One and a half whole chickens served with choice of 6 sides. Serves 6 people.

Fiesta for Eight (8)

$67.95

Two each whole chickens served with choice of 8 sides. Serves 8 people.

Chaufas & Rice Bowls

Peruvian fried rice, and rice bowl options.

Chaufa Con Pollo

$10.95

Mixed vegetable fried rice with chopped rotisserie chicken. (Contains Egg)

Chaufa Con Carne

$11.95

Mixed vegetable fried rice with pan seared steak (Contains Egg)

Carnitas Rice Bowl

$10.95Out of stock

rice & beans, peppers & onions, pickled jalapenos , salsa verde.

Chicken Rice Bowl

$10.95

Grilled chicken served atop rice & bean, corn pico and signature sauce.

Steak Rice Bowl

$11.95

Grilled steak served atop rice & beans with pepper & onion rajas, pico de gallo, salsa verde, topped with cheese.

Entrees

Chicharrones

$11.50

Fried pork, rice & beans, and french fries with handmade corn tortillas.

Pollo Saltado

$13.95

Pan roasted chicken, onions, green peppers, tomatoes, and cilantro served with french fries and white rice.

Lomo Saltado

$17.95

Pan roasted steak, onions, green peppers, tomatoes, and cilantro served with french fries and white rice.

Sides

French Fries

$4.50

Yuca

$4.50

Plantains

$4.50

Rice & Beans

$4.50

Rice

$4.50

Beans

$4.50

Roasted Vegetables

$4.50

Mac & Cheese

$4.50

Chaufa

$4.50

House Salad

$4.50

Coleslaw

$4.50

Kids Menu

Our Traditional corn based dough Filled with chicken and potatoes steam to prefection.

Chicken Platter

$5.95

Grilled chicken, rice, beans, cheese, flour tortillas (2)

Steak Platter

$6.50

Grilled steak, rice, beans, cheese, flour tortillas (2)

Extra Sauces, Proteins & Ingredients

Extra Sauces

Extra Toppings

Extra Proteins

All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

13653 Connecticut Ave, Silver Spring, MD 20906

Directions

Gallery
Pollo Central image
Pollo Central image
Pollo Central image

Similar restaurants in your area

Rocklands BBQ DC
orange starNo Reviews
2418 Wisconsin Avenue, NW Washington, DC 20007
View restaurantnext
Boulevard Cafe - Breakfast on the Blvd - Cisco's Birds & Burgers - Miko's Steaks & Melts
orange starNo Reviews
8180 Greensboro Drive West Mclean, VA 22102
View restaurantnext
Canopy Powered by SuperFD - 19945 RIVERSIDE COMMONS PLAZA
orange starNo Reviews
19945 RIVERSIDE COMMONS PLAZA ASHBURN, VA 20147
View restaurantnext
Bella Vita Pizza - Bella Vita Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
7420 Fullerton Rd Springfield, VA 22153
View restaurantnext
Surefire Pit BBQ @ Virginia Golf Center - Surefire Pit BBQ @ Virginia Golf Center
orange starNo Reviews
5801 Clifton Road Clifton, VA 20124
View restaurantnext
Agape House Catering
orange star4.0 • 25
1501 N Dukeland St Baltimore, MD 21216
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Silver Spring

Negril Eatery - Silver Spring
orange star4.6 • 7,098
965 Thayer Ave Silver Spring, MD 20910
View restaurantnext
Mamma Lucia - Silver Spring
orange star4.5 • 3,781
1302 East West Highway Silver Spring, MD 20910
View restaurantnext
La Casita Pupuseria & Market
orange star4.3 • 1,376
8214 Piney Branch Rd Silver Spring, MD 20910
View restaurantnext
Crisfield Seafood
orange star4.2 • 1,374
8012 Georgia Ave Silver Spring, MD 20910
View restaurantnext
Fenton Cafe
orange star4.1 • 1,026
8311 Fenton Street Silver Spring, MD 20910
View restaurantnext
Hakuna Matata Grill
orange star4.6 • 496
2405 Price Ave Silver Springs, MD 20902
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Silver Spring
Takoma Park
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Chevy Chase
review star
Avg 4 (7 restaurants)
College Park
review star
Avg 4 (7 restaurants)
Beltsville
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Hyattsville
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
Bethesda
review star
Avg 4.3 (171 restaurants)
Washington
review star
Avg 4.4 (740 restaurants)
Rockville
review star
Avg 4.4 (62 restaurants)
Potomac
review star
Avg 3.9 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston