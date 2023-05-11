Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pollo Lounge & Grill

225 Bowdoin St

Dorchester, MA 02122

FOOD MENU

APERITIVOS

Pastelitos | Patties

$2.50

pastel en hoja

$5.99

COMBOS

1- Medio Pollo | Half Chicken

$12.99

Con tostones o papas fritas | With French fries or fried green plantains

2- carnitas/sides

$11.99

3- Pollo Y Medio | 1 1/2 Chicken

$38.99

Con 1 acompañantes y una soda de 2 LT | With 1 side of your choice and a 2 liter soda

4- Whole Chicken/ T M P

$19.99

Con papas fritas o tostones | With French fries or fried green plantains

5-10 Alitas De Pollo| FRIES

$14.99

Con papas fritas | With French fries

8- quarter chicken/sides

$11.99

Pork Crackling/ CARNITAS LBS

$11.99

RES /PERNIL/ RIBS LBS

$13.99

Con arroz y habichuelas| With rice and beans

ENSALADAS

Small Garden Salad

$4.99

Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad

$14.99

Grilled Salmon Salad

$24.99

Churrasco Salad

$25.99

Flank steak

POSTRES

Bozcocho Tres Leches

$5.99

Three milks cake

Caramel Flan

$4.99

Majarete

$4.99

Pan De Batata

$4.99

SALSAS

Guacamole

$2.00

Sour Cream

$2.00

Pico De Gallo

$2.00

SIDES

$2.00

wassacaca

$1.00

SANDWICHES

Club Sandwich

$14.99

Ham, chicken, pork, Dominican cheese, mayonnaise, lettuce, tomatoes, onions & ketchup

Ham & Cheese Sandwich

$10.99

Ham, cheese, onions, tomatoes, ketchup & mayonnaise

Completo

$13.99

Pork, chicken, ham, cheese, tomatoes, onions, ketchup & mayonnaise

Cubano

$11.99

Pork, ham, mayo, mustard lettuce and cheese

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

Sandwich de pechuga de pollo. Green tomato, red onion, mayo & ketchup

Yaroa De Papas

$12.99

Yaroa De Maduro

$14.99

Salchipapas

$10.99

House burger

$11.99

Burger Doble

$14.99

Chimi pollo

$13.99

Chimi pierna

$12.99

Chimi churrasco

$14.99

SIDES

Batata fritas x4

$2.99

Beans LG

$9.99

Beans MD

$6.99

Beans sm

$4.99

French Fries

$5.49

Fried Sweet Potato

$4.99

Fried Yuca

$4.99

Guineos x2

$2.50

Guineos x4

$4.99

Huevos

$2.00

LG Arroz blanco

$8.99

LG Arroz hab.

$13.99

Lg vegetales

$12.49

Steamed vegetables

Longaniza 2 pcs

$2.50

M Vegetales

$10.49

Steamed vegetables

Maduros 4x

$2.99

Fried sweet plantains

Maduros 8x

$3.99

Fried sweet plantains

MD Arroz blanco

$5.99

MD Arroz hab,

$10.99

Moro Large

$9.99

Moro Med

$7.99

Moro small

$5.99

Pollo guisado solo Large

$13.99

Pollo guisado solo med

$9.99

Queso frito

$2.50

Res guisada sola Large

$16.99

Res guisada sola Med

$12.99

Salami 2 pcs

$2.50

SIDES

$2.00

SM Arroz blanco

$3.99

SM Arroz hab.

$5.99

SM Vegetales

$4.99

Tostones

$3.49

Yuca frita x4

$2.99

Yuca hervida

$5.99

Pure papa

$7.99

TAQUERIA

Grilled Chicken Burrito

$12.99

Grilled Vegetables Burrito

$12.99

STEAK BURRITO

$12.99

CARNITAS BURRITOS

$12.99

Quesadilla steak

$14.99

Quesadilla pollo

$14.99

TACOS TRIO STEAK

$9.99

TACOS TRIO CHICKEN

$9.99

MEXICAN PLATE

$9.99

NACHOS

$9.99

SINGLE TACOS

$3.99

WRAPS STEAK

$13.99

WRAPS PIERNA

$10.99

WRAPS POLLO

$12.99

CHIPS GUACAMOLES

$5.99

QUESADILLA DE CAMARONES

$20.99

DRINKS MENU

Jugos Naturales

Passion Fruit (Chinola) Lemonade

$5.99

Los 3 Golpes

$8.99

Jugo De Naranja Natural

$7.99

Fresh squeezed orange juice

Limonada

$5.99

Batidas / Smoothie/Morir sonando

Lechoza

$7.99

Mango

$7.99

Zapote

$7.99

Morir sonando

$8.99

DRINKS

2 Lt. Soda

$4.00

Agua de coco

$3.99

Canned Soda

$2.00

Clamato y Pina

$2.00

Country Club Soda

$3.00

Granberry

$3.00

Jugo de manzana

$3.00

Jugo rica

$2.50

Mistic

$2.68

Red bull

$5.00

Water/ Agua

$2.00

Bebidas Alcholicas

Cerveza

$5.00

Vinos

$5.00

Cubetazos

$25.00

Botella de vino

$30.00

Botella de vino de Miguel

$100.00

LUNCHES

combos

2 Carnitas lunch

$11.99

6 Chicharron lunch

$11.99

7 Pernil/costilla lunch

$13.99

8 Quarter chicken/ SIDES

$11.99

Res guisada sm

$12.99

Res Guisada MD

$16.99

Res Guisada LG

$19.99

Pollo Guisado MD

$13.99

Pollo Guisado LG

$18.99

2 Chuletas / sides

$14.99

1 Chuleta sola

$4.00

Carnita de res lunch

$13.99

Res Med solo

$12.99

Res Lg Sola

$16.99

Pollo Guisado MD Solo

$9.99

Pollo Guisado LG Solo

$14.99

GRILLED CHICKEN

Combos

whole chicken/pollo entero

$16.99

Half chicken/Medio pollo

$11.99

Half chicken/ T P M

$12.99

whole chicken/ T P M

$19.99

Half chicken/ B Y G

$13.99

Whole chicken/ B Y G

$21.99

Half chicken/ Rice

$14.99

whole chicken/ Rice

$22.99

Quarter chicken solo

$4.99

Quarter chicken/ Rice

$11.99

FRIED CHICKEN

COMBOS

3 PCS T M P

$10.99

6 PCS T P M

$16.99

9 PCS T P M

$19.99

3 PCS B Y G

$11.99

6 PCS B Y G

$17.99

9 PCS B Y G

$20.99

3 PCS Rice

$12.99

6 PCS/ Rice

$18.99

9 PCS/ Rice

$21.99

12 pcs chicharron de pollo/ sides

$14.99

1 PC SOLA

$2.50

CHICKEN STRIPS

COMBOS