Pollo Lounge & Grill
225 Bowdoin St
Dorchester, MA 02122
FOOD MENU
COMBOS
1- Medio Pollo | Half Chicken
Con tostones o papas fritas | With French fries or fried green plantains
2- carnitas/sides
3- Pollo Y Medio | 1 1/2 Chicken
Con 1 acompañantes y una soda de 2 LT | With 1 side of your choice and a 2 liter soda
4- Whole Chicken/ T M P
Con papas fritas o tostones | With French fries or fried green plantains
5-10 Alitas De Pollo| FRIES
Con papas fritas | With French fries
8- quarter chicken/sides
Pork Crackling/ CARNITAS LBS
RES /PERNIL/ RIBS LBS
Con arroz y habichuelas| With rice and beans
ENSALADAS
SANDWICHES
Club Sandwich
Ham, chicken, pork, Dominican cheese, mayonnaise, lettuce, tomatoes, onions & ketchup
Ham & Cheese Sandwich
Ham, cheese, onions, tomatoes, ketchup & mayonnaise
Completo
Pork, chicken, ham, cheese, tomatoes, onions, ketchup & mayonnaise
Cubano
Pork, ham, mayo, mustard lettuce and cheese
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Sandwich de pechuga de pollo. Green tomato, red onion, mayo & ketchup
Yaroa De Papas
Yaroa De Maduro
Salchipapas
House burger
Burger Doble
Chimi pollo
Chimi pierna
Chimi churrasco
SIDES
Batata fritas x4
Beans LG
Beans MD
Beans sm
French Fries
Fried Sweet Potato
Fried Yuca
Guineos x2
Guineos x4
Huevos
LG Arroz blanco
LG Arroz hab.
Lg vegetales
Steamed vegetables
Longaniza 2 pcs
M Vegetales
Steamed vegetables
Maduros 4x
Fried sweet plantains
Maduros 8x
Fried sweet plantains