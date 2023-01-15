Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pollo Primo 792 Moreland Ave. SE

review star

No reviews yet

792 Moreland Avenue Southeast

Atlanta, GA 30316

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

FOR HERE/TO-GO

For Here

To-Go

POLLO

Lunch Special

$15.00

1/4 Bird. Served w/ 2 Tortillas, Rice, Beans, Pico de Gallo, Red + Green Salsas, Small Guac, Chips, and a Drink

Qtr Dark Meal

$11.00

Leg + Thigh. Served w/ 2 Tortillas, Rice, Beans, Pico de Gallo, Red + Green Salsas

Qtr White Meal

$11.00

Breast + Wing. Served w/ 2 Tortillas, Rice, Beans, Pico de Gallo, Red + Green Salsas

Half Bird Meal

$19.00

1/2 Bird. Served w/ 4 Tortillas, Rice, Beans, Pico de Gallo, Red + Green Salsas

Whole Bird Meal

$33.00

Whole Bird. Served w/ 8 Tortillas, Rice, Beans, Pico de Gallo, Red + Green Salsas

Two Birds

$60.00

Two Whole Birds. Served w/ 16 Tortillas, Rice, Beans, Pico de Gallo, Red + Green Salsas

A La Qtr Dark

$7.00

Leg + Thigh

A La Qtr White

$7.00

Breast + Wing

A La Half Bird

$13.00

1/2 Bird

A La Whole Bird

$23.00

Whole Bird

EXTRAS

Sopa de Pollo

$7.00

Pint of Soup w/ Rice, Onion, Cilantro, and Lime

Rice Sm

$4.00

8oz of Rice

Rice Lg

$8.00

16oz of Rice

Beans Sm

$4.00

8oz of Pinto Beans

Beans Lg

$8.00

16oz of Pinto Beans

Esquites Sm

$4.00

8oz of Mexican Corn w/ Crema, Cotija, and Cilantro

Esquites Lg

$9.00

16oz of Mexican Corn w/ Crema, Cotija, and Cilantro

Guacamole

$6.00

8oz of Guac w/ Chips

Churros

$4.00

3 Churros w/ Cinnamon + Sugar

Chips

$1.00

Bag of Tortilla Chips

Tortillas

$2.00

Pack of 4 Tortillas

Crema

$0.50

Side of Cream

DRINKS

Margarita

$9.00

12oz of Frozen Margarita

Negra Modelo

$5.00

Pacifico

$5.00

Agua Fresca

$3.00

16oz Agua Fresca of the Day

Horchata

$3.00

16oz Horchata

Jarritos

$3.00

Jarritos Fruit Soda

Topo Chico

$3.00

Sparkling Mineral Water

Mexican Coke

$3.00

Bottle of Mexican Coke

Margarita w/ Cup

$10.00

12oz of Frozen Margarita w/ Take-Home Cup

Agua Fresca w/ Cup

$4.00

Horchata w/ Cup

$4.00

SPECIALS

Tinga Tostada

$7.00

Tinga Tostada topped w/ Lettuce, Onion, Tomato, Crema, Cotija

Al Pastor

$5.00

Marinated Pork Taco w/ Piña + Salsa Fresca

Gummies

$4.00

8oz of Gummy Chamoy Candies

Barbacoa

$15.00

Barbacoa de Res served w/ Rice, Beans, and Salsa

Special Cup

$2.00

12oz Color-Changing Cup

SALSAS

Crema

$0.50

Small Crema

Pico de Gallo

$1.00

4oz of Pico de Gallo

Red Salsa

$0.50

2oz of Red Salsa

Green Salsa

$0.50

2oz of Green Salsa

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Sinaloan-style Pollo Asado in the heart of East Atlanta!

Location

792 Moreland Avenue Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30316

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

OK YAKI
orange star4.7 • 147
714 Moreland Ave SE Atlanta, GA 30316
View restaurantnext
Emerald City Bagels
orange starNo Reviews
1257 Glenwood Ave. Southeast Atlanta, GA 30316
View restaurantnext
Elder Tree Public House - East Atlanta Village
orange starNo Reviews
469 Flat Shoals ave SE Atlanta, GA 30316
View restaurantnext
Grant Central East - EAV
orange star4.0 • 429
1279 Glenwood Avenue, SE Atlanta, GA 30316
View restaurantnext
The Beverly
orange star4.4 • 946
790 Glenwood Ave SE Atlanta, GA 30316
View restaurantnext
Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams - Glenwood Park
orange starNo Reviews
925 Garrett Street Atlanta, GA 30316
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Atlanta

Gu's Dumplings - Krog Street Market
orange star4.6 • 13,860
99 Krog St NE Suite M Atlanta, GA 30307
View restaurantnext
Fresh to Order
orange star4.6 • 9,016
860 Peachtree St Atlanta, GA 30308
View restaurantnext
Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Ansley Mall
orange star4.7 • 8,067
Ansley Mall 1544 Piedmont Ave NE Atlanta, GA 30324
View restaurantnext
Farm Burger - Buckhead
orange star4.4 • 6,021
3365 Piedmont Rd NE Atlanta, GA 30305
View restaurantnext
Fresh to Order
orange star4.6 • 5,116
1260 Cumberland Mall Atlanta, GA 30339
View restaurantnext
Hawkers Asian Street Fare - Atlanta
orange star4.3 • 4,889
661 Auburn Ave Northeast Atlanta, GA 30312
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Atlanta
Decatur
review star
Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)
Smyrna
review star
Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)
Tucker
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Stone Mountain
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
Forest Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Marietta
review star
Avg 4.3 (55 restaurants)
Norcross
review star
Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)
Lithia Springs
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Austell
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston