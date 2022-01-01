Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Chicken

Pollo Regio - Garland Garland, TX

review star

No reviews yet

1440 W Walnut Street

Garland, TX 75042

Order Again

Entrees

#1 Whole Grilled Chicken

#1 Whole Grilled Chicken

$26.99

Eight pieces of our Mesquite Grilled Chicken. Served with large sides of Rice and Charro Beans, 10 Corn Tortillas, a whole Grilled Onion, and a 4 Lime Wedges.

#4 Chicken Flautas

#4 Chicken Flautas

$11.99

Five Chicken Flautas topped with Guacamole, Lettuce, Sour Cream, Pico de Gallo, and Shredded Cheese. Served with medium sides of Rice and Refried Beans.

#6 Tostada Siberia

#6 Tostada Siberia

$10.99

A Chicken Tostada topped with Guacamole and Sour Cream. Served with a Pickled Jalapeño on the side.

#7 Mexican Burger

#7 Mexican Burger

$11.19

A Mexican Burger made with a Beef Patty, a Slice of Ham, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Avocado, and choice of Condiments. Served with a side of French Fries and a pickled Jalapeño.

#8 Tacos (5)

$12.99
#14 Half Grilled Chicken

#14 Half Grilled Chicken

$13.99

Four pieces of our Mesquite Grilled Chicken. Served with medium sides of Rice and Charro Beans, 5 Corn Tortillas, half of a Grilled Onion, and 2 Lime Wedges.

#2 Regio Platter Picadillo

$14.99

#2 Regio Platter Pastor

$14.99

#2 Regio Platter Chorizo & Papas

$14.99

#2 Regio Platter Barbacoa

$14.99

#2 Regio Platter Bistec

$14.99

#2 Regio Platter Asada

$15.99

#2 Regio Platter Mixed

$14.99

#3 Chicken Broth

$11.49

#3 Chicken Broth No Meat

$8.49

#5 Fried Chicken Salad

$10.99

#5 Grilled Chicken Salad

$10.99

#5 Regio Salad No Meat

$7.99

#9 L Nachos Picadillo

$11.99

#9 L Nachos Pastor

$11.99

#9 L Nachos Chorizo & Papas

$11.99

#9 L Nachos G Chicken

$11.99

#9 L Nachos Barbacoa

$11.99

#9 L Nachos Bistec

$11.99

#9 L Nachos Asada

$12.99

#9 L Nachos Mixed

$11.99

#9 L Nachos No Meat

$9.99

#10 Torta Picadillo

$11.69

#10 Torta Pastor

$11.69

#10 Torta Chorizo & Papas

$11.69

#10 Torta G Chicken

$11.69

#10 Torta Barbacoa

$11.69

#10 Torta Bistec

$11.69

#10 Torta Asada

$13.19

#10 Torta Mixed

$11.69

#10 Torta No Meat

$10.19

#11 Quesadilla Picadillo

$11.99

#11 Quesadilla Pastor

$11.99

#11 Quesadilla Chorizo & Papas

$11.99

#11 Quesadilla G Chicken

$11.99

#11 Quesadilla Barbacoa

$11.99

#11 Quesadilla Bistec

$11.99

#11 Quesadilla Asada

$13.49

#11 Quesadilla Mixed

$11.99

#11 Quesadilla No Meat

$10.49

#12 Burrito Picadillo

$12.59

#12 Burrito Pastor

$12.59

#12 Burrito Chorizo & Papas

$12.59

#12 Burrito G Chicken

$12.59

#12 Burrito Barbacoa

$12.59

#12 Burrito Bistec

$12.59

#12 Burrito Asada

$13.59

#12 Burrito Mixed

$12.59

#12 Burrito No Meat

$10.59

#13 Loaded Potato Picadillo

$11.49

#13 Loaded Potato Pastor

$11.49

#13 Loaded Potato Chorizo & Papas

$11.49

#13 Loaded Potato G Chicken

$11.49

#13 Loaded Potato Barbacoa

$11.49

#13 Loaded Potato Bistec

$11.49

#13 Loaded Potato Asada

$12.99

#13 Loaded Potato Mixed

$11.49

#13 Loaded Potato No Meat

$9.99

Limited Time

Chicken Tortilla Soup

Chicken Tortilla Soup

$8.99

Our Chicken Tortilla Soup includes Grilled Chicken, Charro Beans, Tortilla Strips, Pico de Gallo, Shredded Cheese, and Avocado. Served with 2 Lime Wedges.

Cream Churro

Cream Churro

$2.99

A Crispy Churro filled with Bavarian Cream. Topped with a Cinnamon and Sugar mixture.

Textada G Chicken

$8.99

Textada Pastor

$8.99

Textada Barbacoa

$8.99

Textada Chorizo

$8.99

Textada Asada

$8.99

Textada Mixed

$8.99

Textada No Meat

$8.99

Loaded Fries G Chicken

$10.99

Loaded Fries Pastor

$10.99

Loaded Fries Barbacoa

$10.99

Loaded Fries Chorizo

$10.99

Loaded Fries Asada

$10.99

Loaded Fries Mixed

$10.99

Loaded Fries No Meat

$7.99

Specials

2 Whole Chickens

2 Whole Chickens

$48.99

Sixteen pieces of our Mesquite Grilled Chicken. Served with two large sides of Rice and Charro Beans, 20 Corn Tortillas, 2 Grilled Onions, and 8 Lime Wedges.

Kids

Chico Regio

Chico Regio

$6.19

Three Crispy Chicken Tenders served with a side of French Fries.

Kid Quesadilla

Kid Quesadilla

$6.99

A Quesadilla filled with Shredded Cheese. Served with medium sides of Rice and Refried Beans.

Sides

French Fries

French Fries

$3.95

Crispy French Fries topped with our special Regio Seasoning.

Salad Large

Salad Large

$3.15

A fresh salad made with Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Charro Beans, Tortilla Strips, and Shredded Cheese.

Rice Medium

$3.15

Rice Large

$5.15

Rice Jumbo

$45.01

Charro Beans Medium

$3.15

Charro Beans Large

$5.15

Charro Beans Jumbo

$45.01

Refried Beans Medium

$3.15

Refried Beans Large

$5.15

Refried Beans Jumbo

$45.01

Tortillas

Corn Tortillas 5 Pcs

$1.99

Grab a 5 pack of Corn Tortillas to enjoy with your meal.

Flour Tortillas 5 Pcs

$1.99

Grab a 5 pack of Flour Tortillas to enjoy with your meal.

Corn Tortillas Taquera 5 Pcs

$1.99

Salsas

Salsa Self Serve Small

$0.90

Salsa Verde Small

$0.90

Salsa Verde Medium

$2.25

Salsa Verde Large

$4.49

Salsa Roja Small

$0.90

Salsa Roja Medium

$2.25

Salsa Roja Large

$4.49

Onions/Habanero Small

$0.90

Onions/Habanero Medium

$2.25

Onions/Habanero Large

$4.49

Salsa Habanero Small

$0.90

Salsa Habanero Medium

$2.25

Salsa Habanero Large

$4.49

Salsa Chile de Arbol Small

$0.90

Salsa Chile de Arbol Medium

$2.25

Salsa Chile de Arbol Large

$4.49

Cabbage/Jalapeños Small

$0.90

Cabbage/Jalapeños Medium

$2.25

Cabbage/Jalapeños Large

$4.49

Salsa Pico de Gallo Small

$0.90

Salsa Pico de Gallo Medium

$2.25

Salsa Pico de Gallo Large

$4.49

Cheese Sauce Small

$0.90

Cheese Sauce Medium

$2.25

Cheese Sauce Large

$4.49

Ranch Small

$0.90

Ranch Medium

$2.25

Ranch Large

$4.49

Drinks

1/2 Liter Coke

1/2 Liter Coke

$3.90

A 1/2 liter bottle of Mexican Coke.

Soda Pepsi

Soda Pepsi

$3.15

A 12oz bottle of Pepsi.

Soda Manzanita Sol

Soda Manzanita Sol

$3.15

A 12oz bottle of Manzanita Sol.

Soda Orange Crush

Soda Orange Crush

$3.15

A 12oz bottle of Orange Crush.

Soda Mountain Dew

$3.15
Gatorade Fruitpunch

Gatorade Fruitpunch

$3.15

A 20oz bottle of Fruit Punch Gatorade.

Water Bottle

Water Bottle

$2.49

A 20oz bottle of water.

Small FD Pepsi

$2.49

Small FD Pepsi Zero

$2.49

Small FD Diet Pepsi

$2.49

Small FD Dr Pepper

$2.49

Small FD Sierra Mist

$2.49

Small FD Manzanita Sol

$2.49

Small FD Orange Crush

$2.49

Small FD Big Red

$2.49

Small FD Brisk Strawberry Melon

$2.49

Small FD Iced Tea Sweet

$2.49

Small FD Iced Tea Unsweet

$2.49

Small FD Dole Lemonade

$2.49

Large FD Pepsi

$2.99

Large FD Pepsi Zero

$2.99

Large FD Diet Pepsi

$2.99

Large FD Dr Pepper

$2.99

Large FD Sierra Mist

$2.99

Large FD Manzanita Sol

$2.99

Large FD Orange Crush

$2.99

Large FD Big Red

$2.99

Large FD Brisk Strawberry Melon

$2.99

Large FD Iced Tea Sweet

$2.99

Large FD Iced Tea Unsweet

$2.99

Large FD Dole Lemonade

$2.99

Small Horchata AF

$3.09

Small Jamaica AF

$3.09

Small Pineapple AF

$3.09

Large Horchata AF

$3.69

Large Jamaica AF

$3.69

Large Pineapple AF

$3.69

Gallon Horchata

$11.99

Gallon Jamaica

$11.99

Gallon Pineapple

$11.99

Gallon Brisk Strawberry Melon

$8.53

Gallon Iced Sweet Tea

$8.53

Gallon Iced Unsweet Tea

$8.53

Gallon Dole Lemonade

$8.53

Desserts

Cajeta Churro

Cajeta Churro

$2.99

A Crispy Churro filled with Cajeta. Topped with a Cinnamon and Sugar mixture.

Cajeta Empanada

Cajeta Empanada

$2.49

A Baked Pastry filled with Cajeta. Covered in a mixture of Cinnamon and Sugar.

Pineapple Empanada

Pineapple Empanada

$2.49

A Baked Pastry filled with Pineapple. Covered in a mixture of Cinnamon and Sugar.

Extras

Butter Small

$0.89

Chopped Bacon Small

$1.28

Ham Slice

$0.99

Tomato Slice

$0.28

Tostada

$0.59

Burger Patty

$3.99

Flour Tortilla Large

$0.59

Half Grilled Onion Medium

$1.29

Whole Grilled Onion Large

$2.58

2 Whole Grilled Onion Large

$5.15

Diced Onions Small

$0.49

Diced Onions Medium

$1.39

Diced Onions Large

$2.49

Cooked Onion Slices Small

$0.39

Cooked Onion Slices Medium

$1.39

Cooked Onion Slices Large

$2.49

Pickled Jalapeño

$0.39

Toreado Jalapeño

$0.39

Sliced Pickled Jalapeño Medium

$1.39

Sliced Pickled Jalapeño Large

$2.49

Chips Large

$0.81

Chips X-Large

$2.29

Chips Jumbo

$5.99

Guacamole Small

$1.80

Guacamole Medium

$4.50

Guacamole Large

$8.98

2 Lime Wedges

$0.25

Whole Lime

$0.99

12 Lime Wedges Large

$1.24

Chopped Cilantro Small

$0.49

Chopped Cilantro Medium

$1.39

Chopped Cilantro Large

$2.19

Lettuce Leaf

$0.28

Shredded Lettuce Small

$0.25

Shredded Lettuce Medium

$0.99

Shredded Lettuce Large

$1.98

Cream Small

$0.89

Cream Medium

$2.28

Cream Large

$5.06

Shredded Cheese Small

$1.57

Yellow Cheese Slice

$0.59

Burger Bun

$1.50

Torta Bun

$1.50

Tortilla Strips Small

$0.39

Tortilla Strips Medium

$0.75

Meat

Picadillo Per Lb

$13.99
Pastor Per Lb

Pastor Per Lb

$16.99

One pound of Mesquite Grilled Pastor.

Chorizo & Papas Per Lb

Chorizo & Papas Per Lb

$16.99

One pound of Chorizo.

Grilled Chicken Per Lb

Grilled Chicken Per Lb

$14.99

One pound of our Mesquite Grilled Chicken.

Barbacoa Per Lb

Barbacoa Per Lb

$19.99

One pound of Barbacoa.

Bistec Per Lb

$19.99
Carne Asada Per Lb

Carne Asada Per Lb

$21.99

One pound of Mesquite Grilled Skirt Beef.

Party

Party Grilled Chicken

Party Grilled Chicken

$221.94

48 pieces (6 Whole Chickens) of our Mesquite Grilled Chicken. Served with a Jumbo side of Rice, and Charro Beans, and Chips, 90 Corn Tortillas, 6 Grilled Onions, and 24 Lime Wedges. Feeds 16-18 people.

Party Cajeta Churros

Party Cajeta Churros

$54.79

20 Crispy Churros filled with Cajeta. Topped with a Cinnamon and Sugar mixture. Feeds 20-22 people.

Party Chicken Tenders

Party Chicken Tenders

$60.92

24 Crispy Chicken Tenders served with a large side of Ranch dressing. Feeds 8-10 people.

Party Tacos Frijol

$108.92

Party Tacos Picadillo

$108.92

Party Tacos Pastor

$108.92

Party Tacos Chorizo & Papas

$132.92

Party Tacos Barbacoa

$133.92

Party Tacos Bistec

$133.92

Party Tacos Asada

$195.92

Party Tacos Mixed

$165.92

Party G Chicken Salad

$37.97

Party Crispy Chicken Salad

$39.00

Party Salad No Meat

$28.97

Party Pineapple Empanadas

$52.29

Party Cajeta Empanadas

$52.29

Party Quesadillas Picadillo

$64.95

Party Quesadillas Pastor

$64.95

Party Quesadillas Chorizo & Papas

$64.95

Party Quesadillas G Chicken

$64.95

Party Quesadillas Barbacoa

$64.95

Party Quesadillas Bistec

$64.95

Party Quesadillas Asada

$76.95

Party Quesadillas Mixed

$76.95

Party Quesadillas No Meat

$57.45

Solo

Solo Whole Chicken

$19.99

Solo Half Chicken

$10.49

Solo Chicken Tender

$2.40

Corn Solo Taco Frijol

$2.75

Corn Solo Taco Picadillo

$2.75

Corn Solo Taco Pastor

$2.75

Corn Solo Taco Chorizo & Papas

$2.75

Corn Solo Taco G Chicken

$2.75

Corn Solo Taco Barbacoa

$2.75

Corn Solo Taco Bistec

$2.75

Corn Solo Taco Asada

$3.05

Flour Solo Taco Frijol

$3.05

Flour Solo Taco Picadillo

$3.05

Flour Solo Taco Pastor

$3.05

Flour Solo Taco Chorizo & Papas

$3.05

Flour Solo Taco G Chicken

$3.05

Flour Solo Taco Barbacoa

$3.05

Flour Solo Taco Bistec

$3.05

Flour Solo Taco Asada

$3.35
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 12:00 pm, 12:01 pm - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 6:00 pm, 6:01 pm - 9:00 pm, 9:01 pm - 12:00 am
Monday9:00 am - 12:00 pm, 12:01 pm - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 6:00 pm, 6:01 pm - 9:00 pm, 9:01 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday9:00 am - 12:00 pm, 12:01 pm - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 6:00 pm, 6:01 pm - 9:00 pm, 9:01 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday9:00 am - 12:00 pm, 12:01 pm - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 6:00 pm, 6:01 pm - 9:00 pm, 9:01 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday9:00 am - 12:00 pm, 12:01 pm - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 6:00 pm, 6:01 pm - 9:00 pm, 9:01 pm - 12:00 am
Friday9:00 am - 12:00 pm, 12:01 pm - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 6:00 pm, 6:01 pm - 9:00 pm, 9:01 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 12:00 pm, 12:01 pm - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 6:00 pm, 6:01 pm - 9:00 pm, 9:01 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Online ordering made easy.

Website

Location

1440 W Walnut Street, Garland, TX 75042

Directions

Gallery
Pollo Regio - Garland image
Pollo Regio - Garland image
Pollo Regio - Garland image

