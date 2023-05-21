Pollo Lounge & Grill
225 Bowdoin St
Dorchester, MA 02122
We are open!
FOOD MENU
COMBOS
1- Medio Pollo | Half Chicken
$12.99
Con tostones o papas fritas | With French fries or fried green plantains
2- carnitas/sides
$11.99
3- Pollo Y Medio | 1 1/2 Chicken
$38.99
Con 1 acompañantes y una soda de 2 LT | With 1 side of your choice and a 2 liter soda
4- Whole Chicken/ T M P
$19.99
Con papas fritas o tostones | With French fries or fried green plantains
5-10 Alitas De Pollo| FRIES
$14.99
Con papas fritas | With French fries
8- quarter chicken/sides
$11.99
Pork Crackling/ CARNITAS LBS
$11.99
RES /PERNIL/ RIBS LBS
$13.99
Con arroz y habichuelas| With rice and beans
ENSALADAS
SANDWICHES
Club Sandwich
$14.99
Ham, chicken, pork, Dominican cheese, mayonnaise, lettuce, tomatoes, onions & ketchup
Ham & Cheese Sandwich
$10.99
Ham, cheese, onions, tomatoes, ketchup & mayonnaise
Completo
$13.99
Pork, chicken, ham, cheese, tomatoes, onions, ketchup & mayonnaise
Cubano
$11.99
Pork, ham, mayo, mustard lettuce and cheese
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
$12.99
Sandwich de pechuga de pollo. Green tomato, red onion, mayo & ketchup
Yaroa De Papas
$12.99
Yaroa De Maduro
$14.99
Salchipapas
$10.99
House burger
$11.99
Burger Doble
$14.99
Chimi pollo
$13.99
Chimi pierna
$12.99
Chimi churrasco
$14.99