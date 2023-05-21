Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pollo Lounge & Grill

review star

No reviews yet

225 Bowdoin St

Dorchester, MA 02122

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

FOOD MENU

APERITIVOS

Pastelitos | Patties

$2.50

pastel en hoja

$5.99

COMBOS

1- Medio Pollo | Half Chicken

$12.99

Con tostones o papas fritas | With French fries or fried green plantains

2- carnitas/sides

$11.99

3- Pollo Y Medio | 1 1/2 Chicken

$38.99

Con 1 acompañantes y una soda de 2 LT | With 1 side of your choice and a 2 liter soda

4- Whole Chicken/ T M P

$19.99

Con papas fritas o tostones | With French fries or fried green plantains

5-10 Alitas De Pollo| FRIES

$14.99

Con papas fritas | With French fries

8- quarter chicken/sides

$11.99

Pork Crackling/ CARNITAS LBS

$11.99

RES /PERNIL/ RIBS LBS

$13.99

Con arroz y habichuelas| With rice and beans

ENSALADAS

Small Garden Salad

$4.99

Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad

$14.99

Grilled Salmon Salad

$24.99

Churrasco Salad

$25.99

Flank steak

POSTRES

Bozcocho Tres Leches

$5.99

Three milks cake

Caramel Flan

$4.99

Majarete

$4.99

Pan De Batata

$4.99

SALSAS

Guacamole

$2.00

Sour Cream

$2.00

Pico De Gallo

$2.00

SIDES

$2.00

wassacaca

$1.00

SANDWICHES

Club Sandwich

$14.99

Ham, chicken, pork, Dominican cheese, mayonnaise, lettuce, tomatoes, onions & ketchup

Ham & Cheese Sandwich

$10.99

Ham, cheese, onions, tomatoes, ketchup & mayonnaise

Completo

$13.99

Pork, chicken, ham, cheese, tomatoes, onions, ketchup & mayonnaise

Cubano

$11.99

Pork, ham, mayo, mustard lettuce and cheese

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

Sandwich de pechuga de pollo. Green tomato, red onion, mayo & ketchup

Yaroa De Papas

$12.99

Yaroa De Maduro

$14.99

Salchipapas

$10.99

House burger

$11.99

Burger Doble

$14.99

Chimi pollo

$13.99

Chimi pierna

$12.99

Chimi churrasco

$14.99

SIDES

Batata fritas x4

$2.99

Beans LG

$9.99

Beans MD

$6.99

Beans sm

$4.99

French Fries

$5.49

Fried Sweet Potato

$4.99

Fried Yuca

$4.99

Guineos x2

$2.50