Pollo Inti II - Leesburg imageView gallery

Pollo Inti II - Leesburg

review star

No reviews yet

544 Fort Evans Rd NE

Leesburg, VA 20176

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Pollo Entero
1/4 Pollo Lunch Special
Lomo Saltado

Aperitivos

Anticucho

$12.49

Ceviche de Camarones

$16.99

Ceviche Mixto

$16.99

Ceviche de Pescado

$15.49

Choclo con Queso

$5.99

Choclo Peruano

$4.49

Desayuno Peruano

$11.99

Desayuno Salvadoreño

$10.49

Ensalada Especial

$8.99

Ensalada Regular

$2.99

Koctail de Camarones

$16.99

Papa a la Huancaina

$8.49

Papa Rellena

$7.99

Pupusa de Frijol y Queso

$2.99

Pupusa de Queso

$2.99

Pupusa Revuelta

$2.99

Quesadilla de Pollo

$7.49

Tamal Peruano

$5.49

Tamal Salvadoreño

$3.99

Tiradito

$15.99

Leche de Tigre

$10.99

Anticucho Paparelln

$11.99

Entrada / Main Courses

Aji de Gallina

$15.99

Arroz con Mariscos

$18.99

Arroz con Pato

$15.79

Arroz con Pollo

$15.99

Bistec a la Limeña

$15.99

Bistec a lo Pobre

$18.99

Cabrito a la Norteña

$19.49

Camarones Encebollados

$18.49

Carapulcra

$11.69

Carne Asada

$17.49

Cau Cau Peruano

$15.49

Causa Rellena de Pollo

$10.49

Chaufa Combinado

$16.99

Chaufa de Camarones

$17.99

Chaufa de Mar y Tierra

$17.99

Chaufa de Mariscos

$17.99

Chaufa de Pescado

$15.99

Chaufa de Pollo

$14.99

Chaufa de Res

$16.99

Chicharron Con Arroz y Frijol

$11.99

Chicharron de Calamares

$21.49

Chicharron de Pescado

$16.99

Chuleta a la Plancha

$14.49

Escabeche de Pescado

$15.99

Escabeche de Pollo

$15.99

Red Snapper

$25.99

Fried Tilapia

$16.49

Jalea Empanizada

$23.99

Jalea Estilo Inti

$23.49

Lomito al Jugo

$17.49

Lomo Saltado

$17.99

Marisco Saltado

$18.49

Milanesa de Pollo

$16.99

Milanesa de Res

$17.49

Mondonguito Italiano

$15.49

Parrillada Estilo Inti

$27.99

Pescado a lo Macho

$22.99

Picante de Mariscos

$17.49

Pollo Guisado

$11.99

Pollo Saltado

$14.99

Salchipapa

$6.99

Seco a la Norteña

$17.99

Sudado de Pescado

$16.99

Tacu Tacu

Tallarin Saltado

Tallarin Verde

Yuca con Chicharron

$12.99

Trio criollo

$22.99

Arroz con pollo con papa huancaina.

$18.00

Arroz Pato Huancaina

$18.49

Trio Marino

$19.99

.fajita De Camarones

$17.49

.fajita De Carne

$17.99

Fajita Mixta

$18.99

Especiales / Specials

1/4 Pollo Lunch Special

$9.99

Aji de Gallina Lunch

$11.49

Carapulcra Combo

$10.99

Cau Cau Peruano Lunch

$11.49

Chaufa de Pollo Lunch

$11.49

Lomo Lunch

$10.99

Pollo Guisado Lunch

$11.49

Pollo Saltado Lunch

$11.49

Seco a la Nortena Lunch

$11.49

Tallarin Saltado Lunch

$10.99

Sopa Lunch

$7.49

Chaufa De Carne Lunch

$10.99

Pupusas Lunch

$9.49

Extras

Xtra Yuca .

$0.75

Xtra Camarones / Shirmp 4.99

$4.99

Xtra Carne / Meat 4.99

$4.99

Xtra Hot Dog 1.65

$1.65

Xtra Cebolla / Onion 1.00

$1.00

Xtra Fries .50

$0.50

Xtra Frijol / Xtra Beans .50

$0.50

Xtra Rice .50

$0.50

Xtra Salad .50

$0.50

Xtra Curtido .50

$0.50

Xtra Tortilla

$0.85

Jalepeño Toreado

$0.94

Xtra Salsa (1) Green/Yellow/Spicy

$0.25

Xtra Limon / Lime .50

$0.50

Xtra Rocoto

$0.50

Salsa

$1.00

Extra Huevo

$1.00

Salsa Criola

$0.50

Pollo a la Brasa / Charbroiled Chicken

1/4 Pollo

$9.49

.

1/2 Pollo

$12.99

.

1/2 Pollo - Pechos

$13.99

.

1/2 Pollo Piernas

$13.75

.

Pollo Entero

$22.99

.

Pollo Entero Solo Pechos

$24.99

.

Pollo Solo Piernas

$24.49

.

Pollo Solo

$17.99

1/2 Pollo Solo

$9.99

1/4 Pollo Solo

$7.79

Postres /Desserts

Alfajores

$2.99

Arroz con Leche / Rice Pudding

$2.99

Crema Volteada

$4.49

Crema Volteada Entera

$40.00

Cua Cua

$6.99

Helado de Coco / Coconut Ice Cream

$1.00

Helado de Lucuma /pequeno

$3.99

Dona Pepa

$4.99

Lucuma

$14.99

Mazamorra plus Arroz con Leche (Combinado)

$2.99

Mini Alfajores

$7.49

Mini Cachitos

$7.50

Morocha

$7.99

Torta Chocolate Entera / Chocolate Cake - Whole

$5.49

Torta de Manjarblanco Entera

$40.00

Torta Manjar Blanco

$4.49

Torta Tres Leches - Tajada / Tres Leches - Slide

$4.99

Turrones

$12.99

Sandwiches

Cheeseburger

$8.49

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$6.99

Chicken Tenders

$6.99

Hamburger

$7.99

Hot Dog

$4.99

Salchipapa

$6.99

Salchipollo

$6.99

Steak and Cheese

$8.99

Side Orders

(3) Tortillas

$2.00

Botella Picante

$10.99

Botella Salsa Verde

$6.99

Camote

$2.69

Crema grande

$2.25

Crema Huancaina

$3.99

Curtido

$2.49

French Fries

$3.49

Huevo Frito

$1.85

Pan

$0.75

Papa Sancochada / Boiled Potato

$1.99

Pico de Gallo

$3.49

Platano con Crema

$5.99

Platano Frito

$4.75

Queso / Cheese

$2.49

Reg. Salad

$3.49

Salsa Criolla

$2.99

Salsa Tartara

$2.99

Side Cancha

$2.25

Side of Frijoles

$3.49

Side of Rice

$3.49

Vaso Salsa Amarilla

$2.59

Vaso Salsa Blanca

$2.59

Vaso Salsa Picante

$3.75

Vaso Salsa Verde

$2.99

Xtra Chips & Salsa

$5.49

Side Of Yuca

$4.49

Salsa De Chips

$2.99

Side De Arroz Grande

$3.99

Cilantro Y Cebolla

$1.99

Sopas / Soups

Caldo de Gallina

$12.49

Chupe de Camarones

$17.99

Sopa de Mondongo

$12.99+

Sopa de Pollo

$11.47+

Sopa de Res

$13.99+

Parihuela

$17.49

Sopa de Mariscos

$16.99

Sopa de Mariscos Cremosa

$17.99

Sopa Gallina Salv

$15.99

Bebidas

Can of Soda

$1.79

Leche Con Chocolate

$2.79

Coca Cola

$2.39

Colombiana

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.79

Fanta

$2.79

Fruit Punch

$2.99

Coca Cola Botella

$2.39

Hot Coffee

$2.49

Hot Tea

$2.49

Iced Tea

$2.39

Inca Kola

$2.99

Coca Cola Botella

$2.99

Jarrito

$2.99

Kola Champagne

$2.99

Kola Inglesa

$2.99

Licuado

$3.99

Pink Lemonade

$2.79

Sangria

$2.99

Sprite

$2.79

Water Bottle

$1.50

PErrier

$2.99

Clamato

$1.99

Coca Vidrio

$2.99

Jugos

Apple Juice

$2.29

Chicha Morada

$3.29

Coconut Juice

$2.99

Horchata

$3.29

Jarra de Jugo

$11.49

Leche

$2.39

Apple Juice Botella

$1.89

Maracuya

$3.29

Jugo De Pina

$1.69

Marañon

$3.29

Tamarindo

$3.29

Wine

Glass of Sangria

$4.99

Glass of wine

$4.99

Moscato

$25.99

Sangria pitcher

$14.99

Vino Blanco

$25.99

Vino Rojo

$25.99

Bar

Margarita

$8.99

Titos

$7.00

Mojito

$8.99

Patron shot

$11.00

Piña Colada

$8.99

Pisco Sour

$8.99

Don Julio Shot

$11.00

Buchana Shot

$14.00

Machu Pisco

$12.00

1800 Silver

$9.00

Honitos

$7.00

Clase Azul

$28.00

Casa Amigos Mescl Shot

$14.00

Milagro Shot

$9.00

Hennessy Shot

$13.00

Jimador Shot

$8.00

Old Fashion

$12.00

Great Goose

$8.00

Cerveza Import

Cerveza Import

$4.79

Corona

$4.79

Cristal

$4.79

Dos XX

$4.79

Heineken

$4.79

Modelo Especial

$4.79

Negra Modelo

$4.79

Bucket Cerveza (6)

$23.79

7 Vidas - Maiz Morado

$4.79

7 Vidas - Quinua Wheat

$4.79

Cerveza Happy Hour

$3.50

Pacifico

$4.79

STELLA

$4.79

Michelada

$7.99

Blue Moon

$3.99

Cerveza Domestic

Bud-Lite

$3.99

Budweiser

$3.99

Cerveza Domestic

$3.99

Michelob Ultra

$3.99

Miller Lite

$3.99

Bucket Beer (6)

$19.79

Cerveza Happy Hour

$3.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

544 Fort Evans Rd NE, Leesburg, VA 20176

Directions

Gallery
Pollo Inti II - Leesburg image
Pollo Inti II - Leesburg image

Similar restaurants in your area

Red Bar Sushi & Thai - Leesburg
orange starNo Reviews
525 E Market St Suite F Leesburg, VA 20176
View restaurantnext
ResQ BBQ - 528B E Market St
orange starNo Reviews
528B E Market St Leesburg, VA 20176
View restaurantnext
Red Hot & Blue
orange starNo Reviews
541 East Market st Leesburg, VA 20176
View restaurantnext
Vino Bistro - 1605 Village Market Blvd Suite 100
orange star4.6 • 407
1605 Village Market Blvd Suite 100 Leesburg, VA 20175
View restaurantnext
Bandit Taco Leesburg
orange starNo Reviews
1601 Village Market Boulevard Southeast Leesburg, VA 20175
View restaurantnext
The Conche
orange starNo Reviews
1605 Village Market Blvd Leesburg, VA 20175
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Leesburg

Shoe's Cup and Cork - Downtown Leesburg
orange star4.4 • 2,308
17 N. King St Leesburg, VA 20176
View restaurantnext
Jasmine Chinese Cuisine and Sushi
orange star4.0 • 488
110 South Street Leesburg, VA 20175
View restaurantnext
Vino Bistro - 1605 Village Market Blvd Suite 100
orange star4.6 • 407
1605 Village Market Blvd Suite 100 Leesburg, VA 20175
View restaurantnext
Wildwood Pizza - Leesburg
orange star4.5 • 212
1600 Village Market Blvd Leesburg, VA 20175
View restaurantnext
Cowbell Kitchen
orange star4.7 • 134
26 North King Street Leesburg, VA 20176
View restaurantnext
Buford's Biscuits
orange star4.4 • 99
15 Loudoun Street Southeast Leesburg, VA 20175
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Leesburg
Ashburn
review star
Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)
Purcellville
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Sterling
review star
Avg 4.7 (26 restaurants)
Middleburg
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Herndon
review star
Avg 3.8 (17 restaurants)
Reston
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Great Falls
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Germantown
review star
Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)
Chantilly
review star
Avg 4.1 (17 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston