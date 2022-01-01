Restaurant header imageView gallery
Latin American
Chicken

Pollos & Jarras Aventura Mall

88 Reviews

$

19565 biscayne blvd suite 956

Aventura, FL 33180

Popular Items

Whole Chicken
Side Maduros
1/2 Chicken

Appetizers & To Share

Que Tales Yucas

$9.00

Absolutely traditional and delicious, tender and crunchy yuca sticks, served with Peru’s famous Huancaína sauce.

Chicharronada Bailable

$15.00

Mouthwatering chicken cracklings, prepared in that out-of-this world Peruvian style.

Salchipapas

Salchibrasa de Impacto

$19.00

Crunchy potatoes served with one side and the sauces that you love.

Salchipapa Only Sausage

$14.00

Crunchy potatoes served with one side and the sauces that you love.

Pollipapa

$14.00

Crunchy yucas served with one side and the sauces that you love.

Choripapa

$14.00

Crunchy yucas served with one side and the sauces that you love.

Soups

Aguadito Canero

$9.00

Cilantro based soup mixed with vegetables, rice and the flavors of Peruvian hot pepper. The perfect cure for a hang-over!

Anticuchos

Anticucho de Lomo

$18.00

Pieces of filet mignon or your choice of protein, in a secret Panca pepper marinated mix, skewed and brought to a smoking fire. Served with Peruvian choclo and golden potatoes.

Anticucho de Pollo

$14.00

Pieces of chicken or your choice of protein, in a secret Panca pepper marinated mix, skewed and brought to a smoking fire. Served with Peruvian choclo and golden potatoes.

Anticucho Enamorado Tradicional

$14.00

Pieces of veal heart or your choice of protein, in a secret Panca pepper marinated mix, skewed and brought to a smoking fire. Served with Peruvian choclo and golden potatoes.

Healthy & Fresh Salads

La Cesar Chola

$17.00

Crunchy texture and perfect balance; A blend of lettuce, tomatoes, avocado, onions, radish and carrots.

Ensalada Fashion

$14.00

Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons and our delicious rotisserie chicken. Topped with our homemade ceasar dressing.

La Chuchi Days

$17.00

Spring mix salad with tomatoes, carrots, cucumbers, scallions, honey roasted cashews, sesame seeds and our spectacular rotisserie chicken. Topped with our special dressing with hints of honey curry.

Broccoli Pac Chi Kay

$16.00

Alitas Peruchas

Alitas Buffalo Rocoto

$16.00

Alitas BBQ Señor de los Milagros

$16.00

Yellow potato cake inspired by the land of the Incas, Peruvian yellow pepper and lime, stuffed with chicken salad and red pepper, seasoned with a criollo touch to steal your heart.

Chicken

1/4 Chicken

$15.00

For those fearing to deliver themselves to the embers of pleasure; comes with a choice of two sides

1/2 Chicken

$17.00

For those that know what they want, and have self-confidence; comes with choice of two sides

Whole Chicken

$25.00

For you, who lives life in wild abandonment and who enjoys pleasure with no limits; comes with a choice of two sides.

Pechugon De Pollo

$17.00

Grilled chicken breast marinated al natural. Served with two sides.

Pollo Chijaukay

$18.00

El Mostro de Miami

$19.00

Pollo Kamlu

$18.00

Meats

Carne Asada

$28.00

Grilled churrasco marinated al natural. Served with two sides.

Churrasco 10 oz

$32.00

Grilled churrasco marinated with Pisco 105 black pepper sauce. Served with two sides.

Pechugon de Pollo

$17.00

New York Steak

$49.00

Rib Eye

$42.00

Tigre De Miami

$49.95

Combos Parrilleros

La Tia Veneno

$30.00

One veal heart anticucho, 1 filet mignon anticucho and 1 chicken anticucho.

Parrilla Del Carajo

$52.00

1⁄2 rotisserie chicken, juicy piece of skirt steak, traditional anticucho and chicken anticucho; served with two sides.

Parrilla Del Carajo. Anticucho Pollo

$52.00

Parrilla Del Carajo. Anticucho Lomo

$64.00

Parrilla Del Carajo with Lobster

$127.00

Castigame Negra

$75.00

Castigame Negra with Lobster

$150.00

Esperame en el Piso

$98.00

Esperame en el Piso with Lobster

$173.00

La fiesta del Pollo

$62.00

Sharing option featuring two of our most popular items on the menu. For 4-5 people.

La fiesta del Pollo with Lobster

$137.00

Castigame Negra Lomo

$82.00

Castigame Nerga Lomo with Lobster

$157.00

Surf & Turf with Lobster

$190.95

Sandwiches

El Sanguche de Playa

$15.00

Delicious chunks of rotisserie chicken accompanied with lettuce, tomato and avocado, with our own delicious vinaigrette sauce on home-made crunchy bread.

El Fichito

$16.00

The famous wok stir-fried skirt steak, captured in its own juices, served on warm and crunchy bread; with tomatoes, onions, sautéed mushrooms, grated cheese with crunchy potatoes. Now this is living!

Chaufas Y Arroz

Arroz Chaufa de Pollo

$19.00

Peruvian cantonese style rice and our zesty rotisserie chicken cooked in a wok and sautéed with a brown reduction of soy, sesame oil and oyster sauce.

Arroz Chaufa de Vegetales

$19.00

Peruvian cantonese style rice and fresh vegetables cooked in a wok and sautéed with a brown reduction of soy, sesame oil and oyster sauce.

Arroz Chaufa Mixto

$25.00

Peruvian cantonese style rice, rotisserie chicken, steak and shrimp cooked in a wok and sautéed with a brown reduction of soy, sesame oil and oyster sauce.

Arroz Chaufa de Carne

$22.00

Peruvian cantonese style rice and juicy pieces of steak cooked in a wok and sautéed with a brown reduction of soy, sesame oil and oyster sauce.

Arroz Chaufa Calle Capon

$22.00

Peruvian cantonese style rice, steak, pineapple and maduros cooked in a wok and sautéed with a brown reduction of soy, sesame oil and oyster sauce.

Macarones Huancaineros

$17.00

Chaufa Lomo And Veggies

$25.00

Chaufa De Camarones

$29.95

Chaufa Camaron Y Pollo

$34.95

Chaufa Camaron Carne Pollo

$37.95

Chaufa Camaron Carne

$36.95

Saltados al Wok

Pollo Saltado

$19.00

Fresh pieces of chicken, bright tomatoes, Peruvian yellow peppers and Arequipan onions sautéed in a fiery wok. Served with crunchy french fries and delicious white rice.

Lomo Saltado

$22.00

Soft pieces of steak, bright tomatoes, Peruvian yellow peppers and Arequipan onions sautéed in a fiery wok. Served with crunchy french fries and delicious white rice.

Saltado de Vegetales

$19.00

Fresh vegetables, bright tomatoes, Peruvian yellow peppers and Arequipan onions sautéed in a fiery wok. Served with crunchy french fries and delicious white rice.

Saltado Mixto

$25.00

Soft pieces of steak, chicken and shrimp, bright tomatoes, Peruvian yellow peppers and Arequipan onions sautéed in a fiery wok. Served with crunchy french fries and delicious white rice.

Kids Menu

Steak Kids

$14.00

Chicken Fingers

$11.00

Desserts

Torta de Alfajor

$9.00

Four-layer alfajor filled with dulce de leche and dusted with confectioners' sugar.

Zamba Canuta

$9.00

Wet cake filled with dulce de leche and covered with chocolate fudge.

Cheescake de Maracuya

$9.00

Passion fruit adds an exotic and lighter touch to an already exquisite cheesecake.

Flan de Coco

$9.00

Coconut crème caramel with soft caramel on top.

Dulce Rocio

$9.00

The spongiest soufflé, filled with dulce de leche and peaches, covered with a tempting chantilly cream.

Ambrosia De Lucuma

$9.00

Trilogia Especial

$24.00

Ambrosia de Lucuma

$9.00

Side Orders

Choclo

$5.00

Steamed corn

White rice

$5.00

Lambayeque Rice

$6.00

House Salad

$7.00

Sweet Potatoes fries

$8.00

French Fries

$7.00

Maduros

$7.00

Sliced Avocado Half

$3.50

Side Whole Avocado

$6.00

Side 3 Tostones

$9.00

Papas Bravas

$10.00

Extra Carne

$8.95

Yuca Frita

$8.00

Side Maduros

$6.00

Side Huancaina Sauce

$0.50

Side Of Chorizo

$6.00

Side Salsa Criolla

$2.50

Side 2 Fried Eggs

$4.00

Side Steam Veggies

$7.95

Side BBQ Sauce

$1.00

Side Ranch Sauce

$1.00

Curry Sauce

$1.00

Cesar Dressing

$1.00

Side Carrots

$2.00

Side Camaron

$9.95

Side Chimichurri

Beverages

Pepsi Cola

$3.50

Diet Pepsi

$3.50

Inca Kola

$3.50

Inca Diet

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Tonic Water

$3.50

Ginger Ale

$3.50

Club Soda

$3.50

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Red Bull

$6.00

Ferrarelle Sparkling

$6.95

Evian Still

$6.95

Apple Juice

$4.00

Chicha Morada

$4.50

Coconut Water

$5.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.95

Maracuya Juice

$4.50

Orange Juice

$4.00

Shirley Temple

$4.00

Strawberry Lemonade Glass

$5.95

Ceviches

Classico Toda la Vida

$16.95

White fish in cubes, leche de tigre, subtle aji limo pepper.

Classico con Mariscos

$19.95

White fish in cubes, mixed local seafood leche de tigre, subtle aji limo pepper.

Classico Solo Mariscos

$22.95

Local selected seafood, leche de tigre, subtle aji limo pepper.

Classico Fish/Octopus

$24.95

White fish in cubes, and tender octopus, leche de tigre, subtle aji limo pepper.

Classico Fish/Shrimp

$24.95

White fish in cubes, shrimps, leche de tigre, subtle aji limo pepper.

Classico Fish/Calamar

$22.95

White fish in cubes, and tender calamari, leche de tigre, subtle aji limo pepper.

Classico Only Shrimp

$26.95

Fresh shrimp, leche de tigre, subtle aji limo pepper.

Classico Shrimp/Calamar

$26.95

Fresh shrimp, tender calamari, leche de tigre, subtle aji limo pepper.

Classico Shrimp/Octopus

$26.95

Fresh shrimp, tender octopus, leche de tigre, subtle aji limo pepper.

Classico Only Octopus

$26.95

Tender pieces of octopus, leche de tigre, subtle aji limo pepper.

Classico Octopus/Calamari

$26.95

Tender octopus, calamari, leche de tigre, subtle aji limo pepper.

Classico Only Calamar

$26.95

Tender calamari, leche de tigre, subtle aji limo pepper.

Classico Corvina Fish

$27.95

Corvina fish in cubes, leche de tigre, subtle aji limo pepper.

Classico Corvina Mixto

$32.95

Corvina fish in cubes, mixed local seafood, leche de tigre, subtle aji limo pepper.

Classico Corvina/Shrimp

$32.95

Corvina fish in cubes, shrimp, leche de tigre, subtle aji limo pepper.

Classico Corvina/Pulpo

$32.95

Corvina fish in cubes, tender octopus, leche de tigre, subtle aji limo pepper.

Classico Corvina/Calamari

$32.95

Corvina fish in cubes, tender calamari, leche de tigre, subtle aji limo pepper.

Classico Catch

$30.95

Back grouper fish in cubes, leche de tigre, subtle aji limo pepper.

Classico Catch/Shrimp

$35.95

Back grouper fish in cubes, and shrimp, leche de tigre, subtle aji limo pepper.

Classico Catch/Octopus

$35.95

Back grouper fish in cubes, tender octopus, leche de tigre, subtle aji limo pepper.

Classico Catch/Calamari

$35.95

Back grouper fish in cubes, tender calamari, leche de tigre, subtle aji limo pepper.

Classico Catch Mixto

$35.95

Back grouper fish in cubes, mixed local seafood, leche de tigre, subtle aji limo pepper.

Ceviche Misterioso

$19.95

White fish in cubes, mixed local seafood, yellow pepper leche de tigre, and lots of freshness.

Misterioso solo Fish

$17.95

White fish in cubes, yellow pepper leche de tigre, and lots of freshness.

Misterioso Fish/Shrimp

$22.95

White fish in cubes, shrimp, yellow pepper leche de tigre, and lots of freshness.

Misterioso Fish/Octopus

$22.95

White fish in cubes, tender octupus, yellow pepper leche de tigre, and lots of freshness.

Misterioso Only Shrimp

$26.95

Fresh shrimp, yellow pepper leche de tigre, and lots of freshness.

Misterioso Only Octopus

$26.95

Tender octopus, yellow pepper leche de tigre, and lots of freshness.

Misterioso con Corvina

$30.95

Corvina fish in cubes, mixed local seafood, yellow pepper leche de tigre, and lots of freshness.

Misterioso Solo Corvina

$27.95

Corvina fish in cubes, yellow pepper leche de tigre, and lots of freshness.

Misterioso Corvina/Shrimp

$32.95

Corvina fish in cubes, shrimp, yellow pepper leche de tigre, and lots of freshness.

Misterioso Corvina/Octopus

$32.95

Corvina fish in cubes, tender octopus, yellow pepper leche de tigre, and lots of freshness.

Misterioso Corvina/Calamari

$32.95

Corvina fish in cubes, tender calamari, yellow pepper leche de tigre, and lots of freshness.

Misterioso Catch Only

$30.95

Black grouper fish in cubes, yellow pepper leche de tigre, and lots of freshness.

Misterioso Catch/Shrimp

$35.95

Black grouper fish in cubes, shrimp, yellow pepper leche de tigre, and lots of freshness.

Misterioso Catch/Octopus

$35.95

Black grouper fish in cubes, tender octopus, yellow pepper leche de tigre, and lots of freshness.

Misterioso Catch/Calamari

$35.95

Black grouper fish in cubes, tender calamari, yellow pepper leche de tigre, and lots of freshness.

Misterioso Catch Mix

$35.95

Black grouper fish in cubes, mixed local seafood, yellow pepper leche de tigre, and lots of freshness.

Ceviche El del Barrio

$21.95

White fish in cubes, tender octopus, rocoto pepper leche de tigre, and crispy calamari.

El del Barrio Corvina/ Fried Calamari

$32.95

Corvina fish in cubes, rocoto pepper leche de tigre, and crispy calamari.

El del Barrio Corvina/Octo/Fried Calamari

$32.95

Corvina fish in cubes, tender octopus, rocoto pepper leche de tigre, and crispy calamari.

El del Barrio Catch/Fried Calamari

$35.95

Black grouper fish in cubes, rocoto pepper leche de tigre, and crispy calamari.

El del Barrio Catch/Octo/Fried Calamari

$35.95

Black grouper fish in cubes, tender octopus, rocoto pepper leche de tigre, and crispy calamari.

Ceviche La Caleta de Pucusana

$19.95

White fish in cubes, shrimp, scallops, leche de tigre and pure passion.

La Caleta solo Fish

$17.95

White fish in cubes, leche de tigre and pure passion.

La Caleta Fish/Shrimp

$22.95

White fish in cubes, shrimp, leche de tigre and pure passion.

La Caleta Fish/Octopus

$22.95

White fish in cubes, tender octopus, leche de tigre and pure passion.

La Caleta Only Shrimp

$26.95

Shrimp, leche de tigre and pure passion.

La Caleta Only Octopus

$26.95

Tender octopus, leche de tigre and pure passion.

La Caleta con Corvina

$32.95

Corvina fish in cubes, shrimp, scallops, leche de tigre and pure passion.

La Caleta Solo Corvina

$30.95

Corvina fish in cubes, leche de tigre and pure passion.

La Caleta con Catch

$35.95

Black grouper fish in cubes, shrimp, scallops, leche de tigre and pure passion.

La Caleta Solo Catch

$30.95

Black grouper fish in cubes, leche de tigre and pure passion.

Ceviche Orgia Marina

$19.95

White fish in cubes, mixed local seafood, smoky aji Amarillo leche de tigre, and lots of freshness.

Orgia Marina Solo Fish

$17.95

White fish in cubes, smoky aji Amarillo leche de tigre, and lots of freshness.

Orgia Marina Fish/Shrimp

$20.95

White fish in cubes, shrimp, smoky aji Amarillo leche de tigre, and lots of freshness.

Orgia Marina Fish/Octopus

$20.95

White fish in cubes, tender octopus, smoky aji Amarillo leche de tigre, and lots of freshness.

Orgia Marina Only Shrimp

$26.95

Shrimps, smoky aji Amarillo leche de tigre, and lots of freshness.

Orgia Marina Only Octopus

$26.95

Tender octopus, smoky aji Amarillo leche de tigre, and lots of freshness.

Orgia Marina con Corvina

$30.95

Corvina fish in cubes, mixed local seafood, smoky aji Amarillo leche de tigre, and lots of freshness.

Orgia Marina Solo Corvina

$27.95

Corvina fish in cubes, smoky aji Amarillo leche de tigre, and lots of freshness.

Orgia Marina Corvina/Shrimp

$32.95

Corvina fish in cubes, shrimp, smoky aji Amarillo leche de tigre, and lots of freshness.

Orgia Marina Corvina/Octopus

$32.95

Corvina fish in cubes, tender octopus, smoky aji Amarillo leche de tigre, and lots of freshness.

Orgia Marina Corvina/Calamari

$32.95

Corvina fish in cubes, tender calamari, smoky aji Amarillo leche de tigre, and lots of freshness.

Orgia Marina con Catch

$35.95

Black grouper fish in cubes, local mixed seafood, smoky aji Amarillo leche de tigre, and lots of freshness.

Orgia Marina Solo Catch

$30.95

Black grouper fish in cubes, smoky aji Amarillo leche de tigre, and lots of freshness.

Orgia Marina Catch/Shrimp

$35.95

Black grouper fish in cubes, ,shrimp, smoky aji Amarillo leche de tigre, and lots of freshness.

Orgia Marina Catch/Octopus

$35.95

Black grouper fish in cubes, tender octopus, smoky aji Amarillo leche de tigre, and lots of freshness.

Orgia Marina Catch/Calamari

$35.95

Black grouper fish in cubes, tender calamari, smoky aji Amarillo leche de tigre, and lots of freshness.

Ceviche El Ganador

$19.95

White fish in cubes, octopus, scallops, leche de tigre Juan style and roasted red peppers.

El Ganador Solo Fish

$17.95

White fish in cubes, leche de tigre Juan style and roasted red peppers.

El Ganador Fish/Shrimp

$17.95

White fish in cubes, shrimp, leche de tigre Juan style and roasted red peppers.

El Ganador Fish/Octopus

$22.95

White fish in cubes, tender octopus, leche de tigre Juan style and roasted red peppers.

El Ganador Only Shrimp

$26.95

Shrimps, leche de tigre Juan style and roasted red peppers.

El Ganador Only Octopus

$26.95

Tender octopus, leche de tigre Juan style and roasted red peppers.

El Ganador Solo Corvina

$30.95

Corvina fish in cubes, leche de tigre Juan style and roasted red peppers.

El Ganador con Corvina

$32.95

Corvina fish in cubes, octopus, scallops, leche de tigre Juan style and roasted red peppers.

El Ganador Solo Catch

$30.95

Black grouper fish in cubes,, leche de tigre Juan style and roasted red peppers.

El Ganador con Catch

$35.95

Black grouper fish in cubes, octopus, scallops, leche de tigre Juan style and roasted red peppers.

Side Aji Limo

Side Aji Amarillo

Leche De Tigre

$8.95

Side Pure Camote

$3.95

Tiraditos & Rolls

Pura Tradicion

$14.95

Fine slices of white fish, traditional leche de tigre, touches of limo pepper and cilantro.

Hamachi Tiradito

$20.00

Sliced Hamachi fish, marinated with ginger and soy sauce. Our iconic acevichada sauce, hints of truffle oil, mixed of onions and fresh sprouts.

Yuzu Tiradito

$24.00

Catch of the day, rolled with pickled pears, fresh sprouts, yuzu yellow pepper leche de tigre, topped with ikura and quinoa pops.

Esas Conchasu

$22.00

Peruvian scallops, smoky chipotle leche de tigre, chalaquita sauce.

Acevichado 105

$18.00

Sushi roll stuffed with crab salad, avocado and crispy shrimp. Topped with fresh tuna, drizzled with acevichada sauce and togarashi.

Furai

$21.00

Crispy roll with fresh salmon, avocado and cream cheese. Topped with tuna nikkei and rocoto aioli.

La Perricholi 105

$21.00

Crispy rice bites topped with tuna tartar, rococo aioli, eel sauce and truffle oil.

El Pulpo Estirado

$23.00

Slices of octopus, drizzled with Mediterranean sauce, avocado chalaquita and crispy sweet potato laces.

Lobster Tiradito

$85.00

Side of Eel Sauce

Causas

Causa Limeña

$10.95

Peruvian potato mixed with yellow pepper, and lime juice, stuffed with homemade chicken salad and avocado. Topped with our signature yellow pepper sauce.

Causa Coctel De Camarones Con Palta

$13.95

Our famous causa is accompanied with tasty shrimp, avocado, Pisco 105's golf sauce, crunchy mix, and yellow pepper aioli.

Causa De Cangrejo Con Palta

$16.95

Delicious causa covered with crab pulp, with acevichada mayo, bathed in rocoto sauce and topped with crispy capers.

Causa Traviesa

$34.00

Peruvian causa stuffed with crab salad and homemade aioli, topped with a creamy fish ceviche with Peruvian peppers. Served with crispy calamari. Perfect to share!

Causa Maleada

$33.00

Our beloved causa, stuffed with shrimp salad, topped with our renowned Lomo Saltado, smoky flavors and aji Amarillo aioli

All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Enjoy the exquisite flavors of an extensive selection of barbecues, meats, Peruvian rotisserie chicken and sushi, all ideally complimented by signature cocktails, in a layback environment decorated with 'Chicha‘ wall posters.

Location

19565 biscayne blvd suite 956, Aventura, FL 33180

Directions

