Pollos & Jarras Aventura Mall
88 Reviews
$
19565 biscayne blvd suite 956
Aventura, FL 33180
Popular Items
Appetizers & To Share
Salchipapas
Salchibrasa de Impacto
Crunchy potatoes served with one side and the sauces that you love.
Salchipapa Only Sausage
Crunchy potatoes served with one side and the sauces that you love.
Pollipapa
Crunchy yucas served with one side and the sauces that you love.
Choripapa
Crunchy yucas served with one side and the sauces that you love.
Soups
Anticuchos
Anticucho de Lomo
Pieces of filet mignon or your choice of protein, in a secret Panca pepper marinated mix, skewed and brought to a smoking fire. Served with Peruvian choclo and golden potatoes.
Anticucho de Pollo
Pieces of chicken or your choice of protein, in a secret Panca pepper marinated mix, skewed and brought to a smoking fire. Served with Peruvian choclo and golden potatoes.
Anticucho Enamorado Tradicional
Pieces of veal heart or your choice of protein, in a secret Panca pepper marinated mix, skewed and brought to a smoking fire. Served with Peruvian choclo and golden potatoes.
Healthy & Fresh Salads
La Cesar Chola
Crunchy texture and perfect balance; A blend of lettuce, tomatoes, avocado, onions, radish and carrots.
Ensalada Fashion
Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons and our delicious rotisserie chicken. Topped with our homemade ceasar dressing.
La Chuchi Days
Spring mix salad with tomatoes, carrots, cucumbers, scallions, honey roasted cashews, sesame seeds and our spectacular rotisserie chicken. Topped with our special dressing with hints of honey curry.
Broccoli Pac Chi Kay
Alitas Peruchas
Chicken
1/4 Chicken
For those fearing to deliver themselves to the embers of pleasure; comes with a choice of two sides
1/2 Chicken
For those that know what they want, and have self-confidence; comes with choice of two sides
Whole Chicken
For you, who lives life in wild abandonment and who enjoys pleasure with no limits; comes with a choice of two sides.
Pechugon De Pollo
Grilled chicken breast marinated al natural. Served with two sides.
Pollo Chijaukay
El Mostro de Miami
Pollo Kamlu
Meats
Combos Parrilleros
La Tia Veneno
One veal heart anticucho, 1 filet mignon anticucho and 1 chicken anticucho.
Parrilla Del Carajo
1⁄2 rotisserie chicken, juicy piece of skirt steak, traditional anticucho and chicken anticucho; served with two sides.
Parrilla Del Carajo. Anticucho Pollo
Parrilla Del Carajo. Anticucho Lomo
Parrilla Del Carajo with Lobster
Castigame Negra
Castigame Negra with Lobster
Esperame en el Piso
Esperame en el Piso with Lobster
La fiesta del Pollo
Sharing option featuring two of our most popular items on the menu. For 4-5 people.
La fiesta del Pollo with Lobster
Castigame Negra Lomo
Castigame Nerga Lomo with Lobster
Surf & Turf with Lobster
Sandwiches
El Sanguche de Playa
Delicious chunks of rotisserie chicken accompanied with lettuce, tomato and avocado, with our own delicious vinaigrette sauce on home-made crunchy bread.
El Fichito
The famous wok stir-fried skirt steak, captured in its own juices, served on warm and crunchy bread; with tomatoes, onions, sautéed mushrooms, grated cheese with crunchy potatoes. Now this is living!
Chaufas Y Arroz
Arroz Chaufa de Pollo
Peruvian cantonese style rice and our zesty rotisserie chicken cooked in a wok and sautéed with a brown reduction of soy, sesame oil and oyster sauce.
Arroz Chaufa de Vegetales
Peruvian cantonese style rice and fresh vegetables cooked in a wok and sautéed with a brown reduction of soy, sesame oil and oyster sauce.
Arroz Chaufa Mixto
Peruvian cantonese style rice, rotisserie chicken, steak and shrimp cooked in a wok and sautéed with a brown reduction of soy, sesame oil and oyster sauce.
Arroz Chaufa de Carne
Peruvian cantonese style rice and juicy pieces of steak cooked in a wok and sautéed with a brown reduction of soy, sesame oil and oyster sauce.
Arroz Chaufa Calle Capon
Peruvian cantonese style rice, steak, pineapple and maduros cooked in a wok and sautéed with a brown reduction of soy, sesame oil and oyster sauce.
Macarones Huancaineros
Chaufa Lomo And Veggies
Chaufa De Camarones
Chaufa Camaron Y Pollo
Chaufa Camaron Carne Pollo
Chaufa Camaron Carne
Saltados al Wok
Pollo Saltado
Fresh pieces of chicken, bright tomatoes, Peruvian yellow peppers and Arequipan onions sautéed in a fiery wok. Served with crunchy french fries and delicious white rice.
Lomo Saltado
Soft pieces of steak, bright tomatoes, Peruvian yellow peppers and Arequipan onions sautéed in a fiery wok. Served with crunchy french fries and delicious white rice.
Saltado de Vegetales
Fresh vegetables, bright tomatoes, Peruvian yellow peppers and Arequipan onions sautéed in a fiery wok. Served with crunchy french fries and delicious white rice.
Saltado Mixto
Soft pieces of steak, chicken and shrimp, bright tomatoes, Peruvian yellow peppers and Arequipan onions sautéed in a fiery wok. Served with crunchy french fries and delicious white rice.
Desserts
Torta de Alfajor
Four-layer alfajor filled with dulce de leche and dusted with confectioners' sugar.
Zamba Canuta
Wet cake filled with dulce de leche and covered with chocolate fudge.
Cheescake de Maracuya
Passion fruit adds an exotic and lighter touch to an already exquisite cheesecake.
Flan de Coco
Coconut crème caramel with soft caramel on top.
Dulce Rocio
The spongiest soufflé, filled with dulce de leche and peaches, covered with a tempting chantilly cream.
Ambrosia De Lucuma
Trilogia Especial
Ambrosia de Lucuma
Side Orders
Choclo
Steamed corn
White rice
Lambayeque Rice
House Salad
Sweet Potatoes fries
French Fries
Maduros
Sliced Avocado Half
Side Whole Avocado
Side 3 Tostones
Papas Bravas
Extra Carne
Yuca Frita
Side Maduros
Side Huancaina Sauce
Side Of Chorizo
Side Salsa Criolla
Side 2 Fried Eggs
Side Steam Veggies
Side BBQ Sauce
Side Ranch Sauce
Curry Sauce
Cesar Dressing
Side Carrots
Side Camaron
Side Chimichurri
Beverages
Pepsi Cola
Diet Pepsi
Inca Kola
Inca Diet
Sprite
Tonic Water
Ginger Ale
Club Soda
Ginger Beer
Red Bull
Ferrarelle Sparkling
Evian Still
Apple Juice
Chicha Morada
Coconut Water
Cranberry Juice
Lemonade
Maracuya Juice
Orange Juice
Shirley Temple
Strawberry Lemonade Glass
Ceviches
Classico Toda la Vida
White fish in cubes, leche de tigre, subtle aji limo pepper.
Classico con Mariscos
White fish in cubes, mixed local seafood leche de tigre, subtle aji limo pepper.
Classico Solo Mariscos
Local selected seafood, leche de tigre, subtle aji limo pepper.
Classico Fish/Octopus
White fish in cubes, and tender octopus, leche de tigre, subtle aji limo pepper.
Classico Fish/Shrimp
White fish in cubes, shrimps, leche de tigre, subtle aji limo pepper.
Classico Fish/Calamar
White fish in cubes, and tender calamari, leche de tigre, subtle aji limo pepper.
Classico Only Shrimp
Fresh shrimp, leche de tigre, subtle aji limo pepper.
Classico Shrimp/Calamar
Fresh shrimp, tender calamari, leche de tigre, subtle aji limo pepper.
Classico Shrimp/Octopus
Fresh shrimp, tender octopus, leche de tigre, subtle aji limo pepper.
Classico Only Octopus
Tender pieces of octopus, leche de tigre, subtle aji limo pepper.
Classico Octopus/Calamari
Tender octopus, calamari, leche de tigre, subtle aji limo pepper.
Classico Only Calamar
Tender calamari, leche de tigre, subtle aji limo pepper.
Classico Corvina Fish
Corvina fish in cubes, leche de tigre, subtle aji limo pepper.
Classico Corvina Mixto
Corvina fish in cubes, mixed local seafood, leche de tigre, subtle aji limo pepper.
Classico Corvina/Shrimp
Corvina fish in cubes, shrimp, leche de tigre, subtle aji limo pepper.
Classico Corvina/Pulpo
Corvina fish in cubes, tender octopus, leche de tigre, subtle aji limo pepper.
Classico Corvina/Calamari
Corvina fish in cubes, tender calamari, leche de tigre, subtle aji limo pepper.
Classico Catch
Back grouper fish in cubes, leche de tigre, subtle aji limo pepper.
Classico Catch/Shrimp
Back grouper fish in cubes, and shrimp, leche de tigre, subtle aji limo pepper.
Classico Catch/Octopus
Back grouper fish in cubes, tender octopus, leche de tigre, subtle aji limo pepper.
Classico Catch/Calamari
Back grouper fish in cubes, tender calamari, leche de tigre, subtle aji limo pepper.
Classico Catch Mixto
Back grouper fish in cubes, mixed local seafood, leche de tigre, subtle aji limo pepper.
Ceviche Misterioso
White fish in cubes, mixed local seafood, yellow pepper leche de tigre, and lots of freshness.
Misterioso solo Fish
White fish in cubes, yellow pepper leche de tigre, and lots of freshness.
Misterioso Fish/Shrimp
White fish in cubes, shrimp, yellow pepper leche de tigre, and lots of freshness.
Misterioso Fish/Octopus
White fish in cubes, tender octupus, yellow pepper leche de tigre, and lots of freshness.
Misterioso Only Shrimp
Fresh shrimp, yellow pepper leche de tigre, and lots of freshness.
Misterioso Only Octopus
Tender octopus, yellow pepper leche de tigre, and lots of freshness.
Misterioso con Corvina
Corvina fish in cubes, mixed local seafood, yellow pepper leche de tigre, and lots of freshness.
Misterioso Solo Corvina
Corvina fish in cubes, yellow pepper leche de tigre, and lots of freshness.
Misterioso Corvina/Shrimp
Corvina fish in cubes, shrimp, yellow pepper leche de tigre, and lots of freshness.
Misterioso Corvina/Octopus
Corvina fish in cubes, tender octopus, yellow pepper leche de tigre, and lots of freshness.
Misterioso Corvina/Calamari
Corvina fish in cubes, tender calamari, yellow pepper leche de tigre, and lots of freshness.
Misterioso Catch Only
Black grouper fish in cubes, yellow pepper leche de tigre, and lots of freshness.
Misterioso Catch/Shrimp
Black grouper fish in cubes, shrimp, yellow pepper leche de tigre, and lots of freshness.
Misterioso Catch/Octopus
Black grouper fish in cubes, tender octopus, yellow pepper leche de tigre, and lots of freshness.
Misterioso Catch/Calamari
Black grouper fish in cubes, tender calamari, yellow pepper leche de tigre, and lots of freshness.
Misterioso Catch Mix
Black grouper fish in cubes, mixed local seafood, yellow pepper leche de tigre, and lots of freshness.
Ceviche El del Barrio
White fish in cubes, tender octopus, rocoto pepper leche de tigre, and crispy calamari.
El del Barrio Corvina/ Fried Calamari
Corvina fish in cubes, rocoto pepper leche de tigre, and crispy calamari.
El del Barrio Corvina/Octo/Fried Calamari
Corvina fish in cubes, tender octopus, rocoto pepper leche de tigre, and crispy calamari.
El del Barrio Catch/Fried Calamari
Black grouper fish in cubes, rocoto pepper leche de tigre, and crispy calamari.
El del Barrio Catch/Octo/Fried Calamari
Black grouper fish in cubes, tender octopus, rocoto pepper leche de tigre, and crispy calamari.
Ceviche La Caleta de Pucusana
White fish in cubes, shrimp, scallops, leche de tigre and pure passion.
La Caleta solo Fish
White fish in cubes, leche de tigre and pure passion.
La Caleta Fish/Shrimp
White fish in cubes, shrimp, leche de tigre and pure passion.
La Caleta Fish/Octopus
White fish in cubes, tender octopus, leche de tigre and pure passion.
La Caleta Only Shrimp
Shrimp, leche de tigre and pure passion.
La Caleta Only Octopus
Tender octopus, leche de tigre and pure passion.
La Caleta con Corvina
Corvina fish in cubes, shrimp, scallops, leche de tigre and pure passion.
La Caleta Solo Corvina
Corvina fish in cubes, leche de tigre and pure passion.
La Caleta con Catch
Black grouper fish in cubes, shrimp, scallops, leche de tigre and pure passion.
La Caleta Solo Catch
Black grouper fish in cubes, leche de tigre and pure passion.
Ceviche Orgia Marina
White fish in cubes, mixed local seafood, smoky aji Amarillo leche de tigre, and lots of freshness.
Orgia Marina Solo Fish
White fish in cubes, smoky aji Amarillo leche de tigre, and lots of freshness.
Orgia Marina Fish/Shrimp
White fish in cubes, shrimp, smoky aji Amarillo leche de tigre, and lots of freshness.
Orgia Marina Fish/Octopus
White fish in cubes, tender octopus, smoky aji Amarillo leche de tigre, and lots of freshness.
Orgia Marina Only Shrimp
Shrimps, smoky aji Amarillo leche de tigre, and lots of freshness.
Orgia Marina Only Octopus
Tender octopus, smoky aji Amarillo leche de tigre, and lots of freshness.
Orgia Marina con Corvina
Corvina fish in cubes, mixed local seafood, smoky aji Amarillo leche de tigre, and lots of freshness.
Orgia Marina Solo Corvina
Corvina fish in cubes, smoky aji Amarillo leche de tigre, and lots of freshness.
Orgia Marina Corvina/Shrimp
Corvina fish in cubes, shrimp, smoky aji Amarillo leche de tigre, and lots of freshness.
Orgia Marina Corvina/Octopus
Corvina fish in cubes, tender octopus, smoky aji Amarillo leche de tigre, and lots of freshness.
Orgia Marina Corvina/Calamari
Corvina fish in cubes, tender calamari, smoky aji Amarillo leche de tigre, and lots of freshness.
Orgia Marina con Catch
Black grouper fish in cubes, local mixed seafood, smoky aji Amarillo leche de tigre, and lots of freshness.
Orgia Marina Solo Catch
Black grouper fish in cubes, smoky aji Amarillo leche de tigre, and lots of freshness.
Orgia Marina Catch/Shrimp
Black grouper fish in cubes, ,shrimp, smoky aji Amarillo leche de tigre, and lots of freshness.
Orgia Marina Catch/Octopus
Black grouper fish in cubes, tender octopus, smoky aji Amarillo leche de tigre, and lots of freshness.
Orgia Marina Catch/Calamari
Black grouper fish in cubes, tender calamari, smoky aji Amarillo leche de tigre, and lots of freshness.
Ceviche El Ganador
White fish in cubes, octopus, scallops, leche de tigre Juan style and roasted red peppers.
El Ganador Solo Fish
White fish in cubes, leche de tigre Juan style and roasted red peppers.
El Ganador Fish/Shrimp
White fish in cubes, shrimp, leche de tigre Juan style and roasted red peppers.
El Ganador Fish/Octopus
White fish in cubes, tender octopus, leche de tigre Juan style and roasted red peppers.
El Ganador Only Shrimp
Shrimps, leche de tigre Juan style and roasted red peppers.
El Ganador Only Octopus
Tender octopus, leche de tigre Juan style and roasted red peppers.
El Ganador Solo Corvina
Corvina fish in cubes, leche de tigre Juan style and roasted red peppers.
El Ganador con Corvina
Corvina fish in cubes, octopus, scallops, leche de tigre Juan style and roasted red peppers.
El Ganador Solo Catch
Black grouper fish in cubes,, leche de tigre Juan style and roasted red peppers.
El Ganador con Catch
Black grouper fish in cubes, octopus, scallops, leche de tigre Juan style and roasted red peppers.
Side Aji Limo
Side Aji Amarillo
Leche De Tigre
Side Pure Camote
Tiraditos & Rolls
Pura Tradicion
Fine slices of white fish, traditional leche de tigre, touches of limo pepper and cilantro.
Hamachi Tiradito
Sliced Hamachi fish, marinated with ginger and soy sauce. Our iconic acevichada sauce, hints of truffle oil, mixed of onions and fresh sprouts.
Yuzu Tiradito
Catch of the day, rolled with pickled pears, fresh sprouts, yuzu yellow pepper leche de tigre, topped with ikura and quinoa pops.
Esas Conchasu
Peruvian scallops, smoky chipotle leche de tigre, chalaquita sauce.
Acevichado 105
Sushi roll stuffed with crab salad, avocado and crispy shrimp. Topped with fresh tuna, drizzled with acevichada sauce and togarashi.
Furai
Crispy roll with fresh salmon, avocado and cream cheese. Topped with tuna nikkei and rocoto aioli.
La Perricholi 105
Crispy rice bites topped with tuna tartar, rococo aioli, eel sauce and truffle oil.
El Pulpo Estirado
Slices of octopus, drizzled with Mediterranean sauce, avocado chalaquita and crispy sweet potato laces.
Lobster Tiradito
Side of Eel Sauce
Causas
Causa Limeña
Peruvian potato mixed with yellow pepper, and lime juice, stuffed with homemade chicken salad and avocado. Topped with our signature yellow pepper sauce.
Causa Coctel De Camarones Con Palta
Our famous causa is accompanied with tasty shrimp, avocado, Pisco 105's golf sauce, crunchy mix, and yellow pepper aioli.
Causa De Cangrejo Con Palta
Delicious causa covered with crab pulp, with acevichada mayo, bathed in rocoto sauce and topped with crispy capers.
Causa Traviesa
Peruvian causa stuffed with crab salad and homemade aioli, topped with a creamy fish ceviche with Peruvian peppers. Served with crispy calamari. Perfect to share!
Causa Maleada
Our beloved causa, stuffed with shrimp salad, topped with our renowned Lomo Saltado, smoky flavors and aji Amarillo aioli
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Enjoy the exquisite flavors of an extensive selection of barbecues, meats, Peruvian rotisserie chicken and sushi, all ideally complimented by signature cocktails, in a layback environment decorated with 'Chicha‘ wall posters.
19565 biscayne blvd suite 956, Aventura, FL 33180