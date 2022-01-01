Pollos & Jarras South Beach

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Popular Items

Whole Chicken
Lomazo On Fire
1/2 Chicken

Appetizers & To Share

Que Tales Yucas

$9.00

Absolutely traditional and delicious, tender and crunchy yuca sticks, served with Peru’s famous Huancaína sauce.

Chicharronada Bailable

$15.00

Chunks of Crispy chicken thighs with all streetwise flavor and topped with spearmint salsa criolla

Chicharonada Bailable

Out of stock

Salchipapas

Salchibrasa de Impacto

$19.00

Mix of sausages, pieces of rotisserie chicken, choped scallions and huancaina sauce

Salchipapa Only Sausage

$14.00

Crunchy French fries served with hot dog sausage

Soups

Aguadito Canero

$9.00

Cilantro based soup mixed with vegetables, rice and the flavors of Peruvian hot pepper. The perfect cure for a hang-over!

Anticuchos

Anticucho de Lomo

$18.00

Pieces of filet mignon, in a secret Panca pepper marinated mix, skewed and brought to a smoking fire. Served with Peruvian choclo and golden potatoes.

Anticucho de Pollo

$14.00

Pieces of chicken, in a secret Panca pepper marinated mix, skewed and brought to a smoking fire. Served with Peruvian choclo and golden potatoes.

Anticucho Enamorado Tradicional

$14.00

Pieces of veal heart, in a secret Panca pepper marinated mix, skewed and brought to a smoking fire. Served with Peruvian choclo and golden potatoes.

Healthy & Fresh Salads

La Cesar Chola

$17.00

Mix of lettuce, pieces of juicy rotisserie chicken, seasoned croutons, parmesan, crispy bacon and mouthwatering dressing

Ensalada Fashion

$14.00

Mix of lettuces, pickled veggies, mushrooms in olive oil, spicy cashews with honey mustard dressing

La Chuchi days

$17.00

Mix of lettuces, season veggies, spicy cashews, pieces of rotisserie chicken and topped with sesame seeds, served with a tangy honey curry dressing

Broccoli Pac Chi Kay

$16.00

Whole broccoli grilled, bathed with delicious oriental sauce served with golden potatoes and crispy wonton

Alitas Peruchas

Alitas Buffalo Rocoto

$16.00

Tender and juicy wings bathed with Peruvian spicy pepper buffalo sauce

Alitas BBQ Señor de los Milagros

$16.00

Tender and juicy wings bathed with a BBQ sauce with a reduction of peruvian purple corn. sweet and smoky!

Chicken

1/4 Chicken

$15.00

For those fearing to deliver themselves to the embers of pleasure; comes with french fries and salad.

1/2 Chicken

$17.00

For those that know what they want, and have self-confidence; comes with french fries and salad.

Whole Chicken

$25.00

the full flavor of our Rotisserie chicken accompanied with French fries and salad.

Pollo Chijaukay

$18.00

chunks of crunchy chicken tenders in our special oriental tangy sauce, served with white rice and topped with sesame seeds

El Mostro de Miami

$19.00

Great Combination of 1/4 rotisserie chicken, side of chaufa criollaso and french fries, What a deal!!

Meats

Carne asada 8oz

$28.00

Grilled churrasco 8oz with chimichurri served with maduros and lambayeque cilantro rice

Churrasco 10 oz

$32.00

Grilled full Skirt steak with chimichurri Served with 1 regular side

Pechugon de Pollo

$17.00

Perfectly juicy chicken breast grilled with chimichurri and roasted lemon slice

New York Steak

$49.00

Grilled to perfection served with roasted confit garlic and pepper with one regular side

Rib Eye

$42.00

Grilled to perfection to make it juicy and tender, served with roasted confit garlic and bell pepper with one regular side

Combos Parrilleros

La Tia Veneno

$30.00

Juicy Trio of Traditional Anticuchos: 1 Filet mignon, 1 Veal heart, 1 chicken skewers, served with one side of your selection

Parrilla Del Carajo

$52.00

1⁄2 rotisserie chicken, juicy piece of skirt steak, traditional anticucho and chicken anticucho, and chorizo parrillero

La Fiesta del Pollo

$62.00

Whole rotisserie chicken 2 chicken anticuchos, 4 buffalo rocoto wings and chicken craklings with salsa criolla

Castigame Negra

$75.00

Whole tender and Juicy rotisserie chicken, 1 chicken and 1 veal heart anticucho and filet mignon medallion with chimichurri

Esperame en el Piso

$98.00

Special cuts with our predominant flavor, Rib Eye, New York steak, 2 chorizos and veal heart anticucho

Parrillada Mochica

$108.95

Parrillada Mochica Whole Lobster

$186.95

Sandwiches

El Sanguche de Playa

$15.00

Delicious chunks of rotisserie chicken accompanied with lettuce, tomato and avocado, with our own delicious vinaigrette sauce on home-made crunchy bread.

El Fichito of the hood

$16.00

The famous wok stir-fried skirt steak, captured in its own juices, served on warm and crunchy bread; with tomatoes, onions, sautéed mushrooms, melted cheese with french fries

Chaufa and Macarroni

El Chaufa Criollaso

$19.00

Peruvian cantonese style rice and our zesty rotisserie chicken cooked in a wok and sautéed with a brown reduction of soy, sesame oil and oyster sauce.

Chaufa Veggie

$19.00

Peruvian cantonese style rice and fresh vegetables cooked in a wok and sautéed with a brown reduction of soy, sesame oil and oyster sauce.

Arroz Chaufa Mixto

$25.00

Peruvian cantonese style rice, rotisserie chicken, steak cooked in a wok and sautéed with a brown reduction of soy, sesame oil and oyster sauce.

Arroz Chaufa de Carne

$22.00

Peruvian cantonese style rice and juicy pieces of steak cooked in a wok and sautéed with a brown reduction of soy, sesame oil and oyster sauce.

Chaufa Calle Capon

$22.00

Peruvian cantonese style rice, rotisserie chicken pieces,and maduros cooked in a wok and sautéed with a brown reduction of soy, sesame oil and oyster sauce. a fried egg on top and delicious bbq sauce

Macarones Huancaineros

$17.00

Mac and Chesse peruvian style with classic huancaina sauce mix together with chorizo and delicious cheesy crust

Chaufa Camarones

$29.95

Peruvian Cantonese style rice with fresh Shrimp cooked in a wok flambe with a reduction of soy, sesame oil and oyster sauce.

Chaufa Camaron/Pollo

$32.95

Peruvian Cantonese style rice with fresh Shrimp and Rotisserie chicken cooked in a wok flambe with a reduction of soy, sesame oil and oyster sauce.

Chaufa Camaron/Carne

$32.95

Peruvian Cantonese style rice with fresh Shrimp and Steak cooked in a wok flambe with a reduction of soy, sesame oil and oyster sauce.

Chaufa Camaron/Carne/Pollo

$35.95

Peruvian Cantonese style rice with fresh Shrimp, Steak and Rotisserie chicken cooked in a wok flambe with a reduction of soy, sesame oil and oyster sauce.

Saltados al Wok

Pollo Saltado

$19.00

Fresh pieces of chicken, bright tomatoes, Peruvian yellow peppers and Arequipan onions sautéed in a fiery wok. Served with crunchy french fries and delicious white rice.

Lomazo On Fire

$22.00

Soft pieces of steak, bright tomatoes, Peruvian yellow peppers and Arequipan onions sautéed in a fiery wok. Served with crunchy french fries and delicious white rice.

Saltado de Vegetales

$19.00

Fresh vegetables, bright tomatoes, Peruvian yellow peppers and Arequipan onions sautéed in a fiery wok. Served with crunchy french fries and delicious white rice.

Saltado Mixto

$25.00

Soft pieces of steak, chicken, bright tomatoes, Peruvian yellow peppers and Arequipan onions sautéed in a fiery wok. Served with crunchy french fries and delicious white rice.

Camarones Saltado

$29.00

Kids Menu

Steak Kids

$14.00

pieces of tender loin served with fries and white rice

Chicken Fingers

$11.00

Crispy Chicken ternders served with fries and white rice

Employee Meal

Desserts

Torta de Alfajor

$9.00Out of stock

Four-layer alfajor filled with dulce de leche and dusted with confectioners' sugar.

Zamba Canuta

$9.00Out of stock

Wet chocolate cake filled with dulce de leche and covered with chocolate fudge.

Cheescake de Maracuya

$9.00

Passion fruit adds an exotic and lighter touch to an already exquisite cheesecake.

Flan de Coco

$9.00

Coconut crème caramel with soft caramel on top.

Dulce Rocio

$9.00

The spongiest vanilla cake, filled with dulce de leche and peaches, covered with a tempting chantilly cream.

Ambrosia De Lucuma

$9.00

Ambrosia de Lucuma

$9.00

delicious lucuma mouse cake served with a chocolate base

Cake Fee

$15.00

Side Orders

Choclo

$5.00

Steamed corn

Parmesan Cheese

$1.95

Side Cancha

$1.95

White rice

$5.00

Lambayeque Rice

$6.00

House Salad

$7.00

Sweet Potatoes fries

$8.00

French Fries

$7.00

Maduros

$7.00

Sliced Avocado Half

$3.50

Side Whole Avocado

$6.00

Side 3 Tostones

$9.00

Papas Bravas

$10.00

Extra Carne

$8.95

Yuca Frita

$8.00

Side Huancaina Saucs

$2.00

Side Of Chorizo

$6.00

Side Salsa Criolla

$2.50

Extra Huacatay

$0.50

Side Baguette

$2.50

Ceasar Dressing

$2.00

Side Egg

$1.95

Side Chimichurri

$0.75

Beverages

Virgin Mojito

$8.00

Lima Nade

$7.00Out of stock

Virgen Sangria Red

$9.00Out of stock

Virgen Sangria Blanca

$9.00Out of stock

Virgen Pisco Sour

$6.00

Virgin Pisco Maracuya

$7.00Out of stock

Virgin Piña Colada

$9.00

Mule Virgin

$8.95

Pepsi Cola

$3.50

Diet Pepsi

$3.50

Inca Kola

$3.50

Inca Diet

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Tonic Water

$3.50

Ginger Ale

$3.50

Club Soda

$3.50

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Fanta

$3.50

Red Bull

$5.00Out of stock

Red Bul Diet

$5.00Out of stock

Shirley Temple

$5.00

Pellegrino Aranciata

$4.50

Ferrarelle Sparkling

$6.95

Evian Still

$6.95

Chicha Morada

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.45

Passionfruit

$3.50

Iced Tea Black

$3.95

Orange Juice

$4.00

Apple Juice

$4.00Out of stock

Coconut Water

$5.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Lima En El COCO

$7.95

Wines

Glass Mionetto Prosecco

$11.00

Mionetto Prosecco Split

$12.00

Moet & Chandon Imperial Btl

$90.00

Whispering Angel BTL

$39.00

Mionetto Prosecco BTL

$40.00

Lunetta Prosecco Split

$12.00

1\2 Dozen Oysters

$27.00

Cabernet Sauvignon Jordan BTL

$85.00

Pinot Noir Meiomi BTL

$48.00

Cabernet Sauvignon Joel Gott BTL

$45.00

Malbec Antigal 1 BTL

$38.00

Tempranillo Finca Azaya BTL

$52.00Out of stock

Blend The Prisioner

$80.00

Corkage Fee

$25.00

105 Merlot BTL

$27.00

SB 105 BTL

$26.00

Chardonay Toro De Piedra

$38.00

Pinot Grigio Gemma Di Luna

$36.00

Albarino Senorio De Cruces

$38.00

Rodney Strong Chardonay

$45.00

Terlato Pinot Grigio

$42.00

Ferrari Carano Sauvblanc

$36.00Out of stock

Beers

Cusquena

$6.95

Cristal

$6.95

Modelo

$7.95Out of stock

Pilsen

$9.00

Heineiken

$7.95Out of stock

Ceviches

Classico Toda la Vida

$16.95

White fish in cubes, leche de tigre, subtle aji limo pepper.

Classico con Mariscos

$19.95

White fish in cubes, mixed local seafood leche de tigre, subtle aji limo pepper.

Classico Solo Mariscos

$22.95

Local selected seafood, leche de tigre, subtle aji limo pepper.

Classico Fish/Octopus

$24.95

White fish in cubes, and tender octopus, leche de tigre, subtle aji limo pepper.

Classico Fish/Shrimp

$24.95

White fish in cubes, shrimps, leche de tigre, subtle aji limo pepper.

Classico Fish/Calamar

$24.95

White fish in cubes, and tender calamari, leche de tigre, subtle aji limo pepper.

Classico Only Shrimp

$26.95

Fresh shrimp, leche de tigre, subtle aji limo pepper.

Classico Shrimp/Calamar

$26.95

Fresh shrimp, tender calamari, leche de tigre, subtle aji limo pepper.

Classico Shrimp/Octopus

$26.95

Fresh shrimp, tender octopus, leche de tigre, subtle aji limo pepper.

Classico Only Octopus

$26.95

Tender pieces of octopus, leche de tigre, subtle aji limo pepper.

Classico Octopus/Calamari

$26.95

Tender octopus, calamari, leche de tigre, subtle aji limo pepper.

Classico Only Calamar

$22.95

Tender calamari, leche de tigre, subtle aji limo pepper.

Classico Corvina Fish

$27.95

Corvina fish in cubes, leche de tigre, subtle aji limo pepper.

Classico Corvina Mixto

$32.95

Corvina fish in cubes, mixed local seafood, leche de tigre, subtle aji limo pepper.

Classico Corvina/Shrimp

$35.95

Corvina fish in cubes, shrimp, leche de tigre, subtle aji limo pepper.

Classico Corvina/Pulpo

$35.95

Corvina fish in cubes, tender octopus, leche de tigre, subtle aji limo pepper.

Classico Corvina/Calamari

$32.95

Corvina fish in cubes, tender calamari, leche de tigre, subtle aji limo pepper.

Classico Mero

$30.95Out of stock

Back grouper fish in cubes, leche de tigre, subtle aji limo pepper.

Classico Mero/Shrimp

$35.95Out of stock

Back grouper fish in cubes, and shrimp, leche de tigre, subtle aji limo pepper.

Classico Mero/Octopus

$35.95Out of stock

Back grouper fish in cubes, tender octopus, leche de tigre, subtle aji limo pepper.

Classico Mero/Calamari

$35.95Out of stock

Back grouper fish in cubes, tender calamari, leche de tigre, subtle aji limo pepper.

Classico Mero Mixto

$35.95Out of stock

Back grouper fish in cubes, mixed local seafood, leche de tigre, subtle aji limo pepper.

Ceviche Misterioso

$19.95

White fish in cubes, mixed local seafood, yellow pepper leche de tigre, and lots of freshness.

Misterioso solo Fish

$17.95

White fish in cubes, yellow pepper leche de tigre, and lots of freshness.

Misterioso Fish/Shrimp

$24.95

White fish in cubes, shrimp, yellow pepper leche de tigre, and lots of freshness.

Misterioso Fish/Octopus

$24.95

White fish in cubes, tender octupus, yellow pepper leche de tigre, and lots of freshness.

Misterioso Only Shrimp

$26.95

Fresh shrimp, yellow pepper leche de tigre, and lots of freshness.

Misterioso Only Octopus

$26.95

Tender octopus, yellow pepper leche de tigre, and lots of freshness.

Misterioso con Corvina

$30.95

Corvina fish in cubes, mixed local seafood, yellow pepper leche de tigre, and lots of freshness.

Misterioso Solo Corvina

$27.95

Corvina fish in cubes, yellow pepper leche de tigre, and lots of freshness.

Misterioso Corvina/Shrimp

$32.95

Corvina fish in cubes, shrimp, yellow pepper leche de tigre, and lots of freshness.

Misterioso Corvina/Octopus

$32.95

Corvina fish in cubes, tender octopus, yellow pepper leche de tigre, and lots of freshness.

Misterioso Corvina/Calamari

$32.95

Corvina fish in cubes, tender calamari, yellow pepper leche de tigre, and lots of freshness.

Misterioso Mero Only

$30.95Out of stock

Black grouper fish in cubes, yellow pepper leche de tigre, and lots of freshness.

Misterioso Mero/Shrimp

$35.95Out of stock

Black grouper fish in cubes, shrimp, yellow pepper leche de tigre, and lots of freshness.

Misterioso Mero/Octopus

$35.95Out of stock

Black grouper fish in cubes, tender octopus, yellow pepper leche de tigre, and lots of freshness.

Misterioso Mero/Calamari

$35.95Out of stock

Black grouper fish in cubes, tender calamari, yellow pepper leche de tigre, and lots of freshness.

Misterioso Mero Mix

$35.95Out of stock

Black grouper fish in cubes, mixed local seafood, yellow pepper leche de tigre, and lots of freshness.

Ceviche El del Barrio

$21.95

White fish in cubes, tender octopus, rocoto pepper leche de tigre, and crispy calamari.

El del Barrio Corvina/ Fried Calamari

$32.95

Corvina fish in cubes, rocoto pepper leche de tigre, and crispy calamari.

El del Barrio Corvina/Octo/Fried Calamari

$32.95

Corvina fish in cubes, tender octopus, rocoto pepper leche de tigre, and crispy calamari.

El del Barrio Mero/Fried Calamari

$35.95Out of stock

Black grouper fish in cubes, rocoto pepper leche de tigre, and crispy calamari.

El del Barrio Mero/Octo/Fried Calamari

$35.95Out of stock

Black grouper fish in cubes, tender octopus, rocoto pepper leche de tigre, and crispy calamari.

Ceviche La Caleta de Pucusana

$19.95

White fish in cubes, shrimp, scallops, leche de tigre and pure passion.

La Caleta solo Fish

$17.95

White fish in cubes, leche de tigre and pure passion.

La Caleta Fish/Shrimp

$24.95

White fish in cubes, shrimp, leche de tigre and pure passion.

La Caleta Fish/Octopus

$24.95

White fish in cubes, tender octopus, leche de tigre and pure passion.

La Caleta Only Shrimp

$26.95

Shrimp, leche de tigre and pure passion.

La Caleta Only Octopus

$26.95

Tender octopus, leche de tigre and pure passion.

La Caleta con Corvina

$32.95

Corvina fish in cubes, shrimp, scallops, leche de tigre and pure passion.

La Caleta Solo Corvina

$30.95

Corvina fish in cubes, leche de tigre and pure passion.

La Caleta con Mero

$35.95Out of stock

Black grouper fish in cubes, shrimp, scallops, leche de tigre and pure passion.

La Caleta Solo Mero

$30.95Out of stock

Black grouper fish in cubes, leche de tigre and pure passion.

Ceviche Orgia Marina

$19.95

White fish in cubes, mixed local seafood, smoky aji Amarillo leche de tigre, and lots of freshness.

Orgia Marina Solo Fish

$17.95

White fish in cubes, smoky aji Amarillo leche de tigre, and lots of freshness.

Orgia Marina Fish/Shrimp

$22.95

White fish in cubes, shrimp, smoky aji Amarillo leche de tigre, and lots of freshness.

Orgia Marina Fish/Octopus

$22.95

White fish in cubes, tender octopus, smoky aji Amarillo leche de tigre, and lots of freshness.

Orgia Marina Only Shrimp

$26.95

Shrimps, smoky aji Amarillo leche de tigre, and lots of freshness.

Orgia Marina Only Octopus

$26.95

Tender octopus, smoky aji Amarillo leche de tigre, and lots of freshness.

Orgia Marina con Corvina

$30.95

Corvina fish in cubes, mixed local seafood, smoky aji Amarillo leche de tigre, and lots of freshness.

Orgia Marina Solo Corvina

$27.95

Corvina fish in cubes, smoky aji Amarillo leche de tigre, and lots of freshness.

Orgia Marina Corvina/Shrimp

$32.95

Corvina fish in cubes, shrimp, smoky aji Amarillo leche de tigre, and lots of freshness.

Orgia Marina Corvina/Octopus

$32.95

Corvina fish in cubes, tender octopus, smoky aji Amarillo leche de tigre, and lots of freshness.

Orgia Marina Corvina/Calamari

$32.95

Corvina fish in cubes, tender calamari, smoky aji Amarillo leche de tigre, and lots of freshness.

Orgia Marina con Mero

$35.95Out of stock

Black grouper fish in cubes, local mixed seafood, smoky aji Amarillo leche de tigre, and lots of freshness.

Orgia Marina Solo Mero

$30.95Out of stock

Black grouper fish in cubes, smoky aji Amarillo leche de tigre, and lots of freshness.

Orgia Marina Mero/Shrimp

$35.95Out of stock

Black grouper fish in cubes, ,shrimp, smoky aji Amarillo leche de tigre, and lots of freshness.

Orgia Marina Mero/Octopus

$35.95Out of stock

Black grouper fish in cubes, tender octopus, smoky aji Amarillo leche de tigre, and lots of freshness.

Orgia Marina Mero/Calamari

$32.95Out of stock

Black grouper fish in cubes, tender calamari, smoky aji Amarillo leche de tigre, and lots of freshness.

Ceviche El Ganador

$19.95

White fish in cubes, octopus, scallops, leche de tigre Juan style and roasted red peppers.

El Ganador Solo Fish

$17.95

White fish in cubes, leche de tigre Juan style and roasted red peppers.

El Ganador Fish/Shrimp

$22.95

White fish in cubes, shrimp, leche de tigre Juan style and roasted red peppers.

El Ganador Fish/Octopus

$22.95

White fish in cubes, tender octopus, leche de tigre Juan style and roasted red peppers.

El Ganador Only Shrimp

$26.95

Shrimps, leche de tigre Juan style and roasted red peppers.

El Ganador Only Octopus

$26.95

Tender octopus, leche de tigre Juan style and roasted red peppers.

El Ganador Solo Corvina

$30.95

Corvina fish in cubes, leche de tigre Juan style and roasted red peppers.

El Ganador con Corvina

$32.95

Corvina fish in cubes, octopus, scallops, leche de tigre Juan style and roasted red peppers.

El Ganador Solo Mero

$30.95Out of stock

Black grouper fish in cubes,, leche de tigre Juan style and roasted red peppers.

El Ganador con Mero

$35.95Out of stock

Black grouper fish in cubes, octopus, scallops, leche de tigre Juan style and roasted red peppers.

Side Aji Limo

Side Aji Amarillo

Leche De Tigre

$11.00

1\2 Dozen Oysters

$27.00

Tiraditos & Rolls

Pura Tradicion Tiradito

$14.95

Fine slices of white fish, traditional leche de tigre, touches of limo pepper and cilantro.

Hamachi Tiradito

$20.00

Sliced hamachi fish, marinated with ginger and soy sauce. Our iconic acevichada sauce, hints of truffle oil, mixed of onions and fresh sprouts.

Yuzu Tiradito

$24.00

Catch of the day, rolled with pickled pears, fresh sprouts, yuzu yellow pepper leche de tigre, topped with ikura and quinoa pops.

Esas Conchasu

$22.00

Peruvian scallops, smoky chipotle leche de tigre, chalaquita sauce.

Acevichado 105

$18.00

Sushi roll stuffed with crab salad, avocado and crispy shrimp. Topped with fresh tuna, drizzled with acevichada sauce and togarashi.

Furai

$21.00

Crispy roll with fresh salmon, avocado and cream cheese. Topped with tuna nikkei and rocoto aioli.

La Perricholi 105

$21.00

Crispy rice bites topped with tuna tartar, rococo aioli, eel sauce and truffle oil.

Whole Lobster

$74.95

Vegeterian Roll

$13.95

Pulpo A La Herradura

$21.95

Jalea Roll

$22.00

Causas

Causa Limeña

$10.95

Peruvian potato mixed with yellow pepper, and lime juice, stuffed with homemade chicken salad and avocado. Topped with our signature yellow pepper sauce.

Causa Coctel De Camarones Con Palta

$13.95

Our famous causa is accompanied with tasty shrimp, avocado, Pisco 105's golf sauce, crunchy mix, and yellow pepper aioli.

Causa De Cangrejo Con Palta

$16.95

Delicious causa covered with crab pulp, with acevichada mayo, bathed in rocoto sauce and topped with crispy capers.

Causa Traviesa

$34.00

Peruvian causa stuffed with crab salad and homemade aioli, topped with a creamy fish ceviche with Peruvian peppers. Served with crispy calamari. Perfect to share!

Causa Maleada

$33.00

Our beloved causa, stuffed with shrimp salad, topped with our renowned Lomo Saltado, smoky flavors and aji Amarillo aioli

Ceviches

Clasico De Toda La Vida

$16.95Out of stock

Clasico De Toda La Vida Seafood

$19.95Out of stock

El Misterioso Y Abusivo

$19.95Out of stock

El Misterioso Y Abusivo Only Fish

$17.95Out of stock

El Del Barrio

$21.95Out of stock

La Caleta De Pucusana

$19.95Out of stock

La Caleta De Pucusana Only Fish

$17.95Out of stock

Orgia Marina Mixta

$19.95Out of stock

Orgia Marina Only Fish

$17.95Out of stock

El Ganador

$19.95Out of stock

El Ganador Only Fish

$17.95Out of stock

Trilogia De Ceviche Only Fish

$36.95Out of stock

Trilogia De Ceviche Seafood

$45.95Out of stock

Tetra De Ceviche Only Fish

$47.95Out of stock

Tetra De Ceviche Seafood

$52.95Out of stock

Clasico Toda La Vida Only Mero

$30.95Out of stock

Frutos Del Mar

$95.95Out of stock

Frutos Del Mar Corvina

$107.95Out of stock

Frutos Del Mar Mero

$117.95Out of stock

Power

$98.95Out of stock

Power Corvina

$109.95Out of stock

Power Mero

$119.95Out of stock

Threesome

$108.95Out of stock

Threesome Corvina

$128.95Out of stock

Threesome Mero

$148.95Out of stock

Trilogia Only Corvina

$49.95Out of stock

Trilogia Corvina Mix

$59.95Out of stock

Trilogia Corvina/Shrimp

$59.95Out of stock

Trilogia Corvina/Octopus

$59.95Out of stock

Trilogia Corvina Especial

$65.95Out of stock

Trilogia Only Mero

$69.95Out of stock

Trilogia Mero Mix

$79.95Out of stock

Trilogia Mero/Shrimp

$79.95Out of stock

Trilogia Mero/Octopus

$79.95Out of stock

Trilogia Mero Especial

$85.95Out of stock

Tetra Only Corvina

$64.95Out of stock

Tetra Corvina Mix

$74.95Out of stock

Tetra Corvina/Shrimp

$74.95Out of stock

Tetra Corvina/Octopus

$74.95Out of stock

Tetra Corvina Especial

$80.95Out of stock

Tetra Only Mero

$84.95Out of stock

Tetra Mero Mix

$94.95Out of stock

Tetra Mero/Shrimp

$94.95Out of stock

Tetra Mero/Octopus

$94.95Out of stock

Tetra Mero Especial

$100.95Out of stock
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Enjoy the exquisite flavors of an extensive selection of barbecues, meats, Peruvian rotisserie chicken and Peruvian BBQ all ideally complimented by signature cocktails, in a layback environment decorated with 'Chicha‘ wall posters.

Location

1237 LINCOLN ROAD, Miami Beach, FL 33139

Directions

