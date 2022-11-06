Pollyanna Brewing Company

- Home
106 S Riverside Avenue
St. Charles, IL 60174
Popular Items
Fun Size-infused Pumpkin Pie (pickup 11-22 to 11-23) - St. Charles
Pies will be available for pickup at the location of the Brewery that you placed the order. Pickup will run from Tuesday Nov 22nd to Wednesday Nov 23rd during normal business hours.
1899 Blonde Ale
Amber Pines - Amber Ale
Blueberry Allure TO-GO
Cherry Brandy Barrel Aged Orenda Vol 2 - Belgian Quad aged in Cherry Brandy Barrels
Cranberry Orange Allure - Cranberry Orange Berliner Weisse
Dawgma - Kölsch
Double Kiwi Lexical Gap - Double West Coast IPA w/Kiwi
Dr. Pangloss - Black IPA
Dreamsicle Flurries - Wheat Ale w/ Orange & Vanilla
Eighth Anniversary Lager
Eleanor - Porter
Foudre 2 (Solera 2022)
Four Square Showdown - West Coast IPA
Fruhauf - Oktoberfest Lager
Fun Size - Milk Stout w/ Peanut, Cocoa Nib, Vanilla Bean, & Sea Salt
Head for the Chills - Winter IPA
Head for the Chills w/Fir Tips - Winter IPA
Humpenscrump - Hefeweizen
In the Cards - Hazy American Pale Ale
Lexical Gap - IPA
Lite Thinking - American Lager
Lunchbox Tactics - American Lager w/ Orange & Amaretto
Mango Allure - Berliner Weisse with Mango
Mazzie - APA
Mug Club Select St Charles Hazy IPA - Hazy IPA w/Citra & Rakau
Orenda Split 2pk 16oz Cans (Cherry & Apple) Vol 2 (Belgian Quad aged in Cherry Brandy Barrels) & Vol 3 (Belgian Tripel aged in Apple Brandy Barrels)
Orenda Split 2pk Cans - Volume 02 (Belgian Quad aged in Grape Brandy Barrels) & Volume 03 (Belgian Tripel aged in Apple Brandy Barrels)
Pollyanna Pils - Pilsner Lager
Road Trip Playlist - Cream Ale
Roselle Centennial Prohibition Pils
Roselle Red Lager
Rye Whiskey Barrel Aged Hideaway - Imperial Milk Stout aged in 10 year old Templeton Rye Whiskey Barrels with Tugboat Coffee, Maple, Cocoa Nib & Vanilla
Select Bourbon Barrel Aged Personal Chain Letter
Summerly - Raspberry Wheat Ale
The Full Lemonty - Golden Ale
Triple Berry Razzle - Fruit Beer
West Coast Pils
West Kolsch - West Coast Kolsch
Barrel Aged Cadence Gin
Coffee Liqueur
Corvair Vodka
Inception 110 Bourbon
Inception 90 Bourbon
Whiskey Acres Bottled in Bond Bourbon
Whiskey Acres Bottled in Bond Straight Rye Whiskey
Whiskey Acres Straight Rye Whiskey
Woodshed Moonshine
Accessories
5oz Logo Taster Glass Candle
$11.00
Black Bottle Opener Key Chain
$4.00
Bottle Top
$1.50
Candles
$11.00+
Deck of Cards
$8.00
Disc Golf Driver
$20.00Out of stock
Disc Golf Putter
$13.00Out of stock
Logo Bar Service Well Mats
$28.00
Logo Thin Bar Rail Mats
$22.00
Metal Pin (any style)
$10.00
Pollyanna Christmas Ornament
$10.00
Pollyanna Flag
$45.00
Pollyanna Socks
$14.00
Porcelain Sign
$25.00Out of stock
Red Bottle Opener Key Chain
$4.00
Stadium Cup Blue (Plastic)
$1.00
Stadium Cup Bundle of 5 - Blue
$3.50
Stadium Cup Bundle of 5 - Green
$3.50
Stadium Cup Green (Plastic)
$1.00
Stickers
$1.00
Tap Handle
$45.00
Red Cooler Bag
$18.00
LunchBox Tactics LunchBox
$25.00
Dawgma Merch
Dog Items
Candles
Glassware
.5 Liter Logo Stein
$8.00
10.5 Rocks Glass
$8.00
10oz Tulip
$6.00
13oz Rastal Wine
$8.00
13oz Tulip
$6.00
15oz Collins Glass
$8.00
16oz IPA Glass
$6.00
16oz Snifter
$6.00
17oz Pilsner Glass
$8.00
5oz Taster Glass
$4.00
6.25oz Glencairn Glass
$10.00
Binny's 16 oz Glass
$7.00
Bundle of 4 Spirits Glasses
$28.00
Das 1st 16oz Pint Glass
$5.00
Kolsch Glass
$8.00
Movembeer 10oz Snifter
$6.00
Shot glass
$6.00
STC 6 Pils Glass
$8.00Out of stock
Vienna Pokal
$8.00
Willi Becher Glass
$6.00
Winter Skeleton Glass 16oz
$10.00