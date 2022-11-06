Restaurant header imageView gallery
Brewpubs & Breweries

Pollyanna Brewing Company

106 S Riverside Avenue

St. Charles, IL 60174

4pk 16oz Cans Eleanor
4pk 16oz Cans In the Cards

Fun Size-infused Pumpkin Pie (pickup 11-22 to 11-23) - St. Charles

Pies will be available for pickup at the location of the Brewery that you placed the order. Pickup will run from Tuesday Nov 22nd to Wednesday Nov 23rd during normal business hours.
Pie pickup Nov 22nd - Nov 23rd

Pie pickup Nov 22nd - Nov 23rd

$25.00

1899 Blonde Ale

4pk 16oz Cans 1899

$10.00Out of stock

Amber Pines - Amber Ale

4pk 16oz Cans Amber Pines

$12.00Out of stock

Blueberry Allure TO-GO

4pk 16oz Cans Blueberry Allure

$12.00

32oz Blueberry Allure Crowler

$10.00

64oz (New Glass) Blueberry Allure Growler

$23.00

Cherry Brandy Barrel Aged Orenda Vol 2 - Belgian Quad aged in Cherry Brandy Barrels

32oz Cherry Brandy Barrel Aged Orenda Vol 2

$20.00

64oz (New Glass) Cherry Brandy Barrel Aged Orenda Vol 2 Growler

$35.00

Cranberry Orange Allure - Cranberry Orange Berliner Weisse

4pk 16oz Cans Cranberry Orange Allure

4pk 16oz Cans Cranberry Orange Allure

$12.00

2

32oz Cranberry Orange Allure Crowler

32oz Cranberry Orange Allure Crowler

$10.00
64oz Cranberry Orange Allure (New Glass) Growler

64oz Cranberry Orange Allure (New Glass) Growler

$23.00

Dawgma - Kölsch

4pk 16oz Cans Dawgma

4pk 16oz Cans Dawgma

$11.00Out of stock
32oz Dawgma Crowler

32oz Dawgma Crowler

$10.00
64oz (New Glass) Dawgma Growler

64oz (New Glass) Dawgma Growler

$23.00

Double Kiwi Lexical Gap - Double West Coast IPA w/Kiwi

2pk 16oz Cans Double Kiwi Lexical Gap

$10.00

Dr. Pangloss - Black IPA

4pk 16oz Cans Dr. Pangloss

4pk 16oz Cans Dr. Pangloss

$12.00
32oz Dr. Pangloss Crowler

32oz Dr. Pangloss Crowler

$13.00
64oz (New Glass) Dr. Pangloss Growler

64oz (New Glass) Dr. Pangloss Growler

$27.00

Dreamsicle Flurries - Wheat Ale w/ Orange & Vanilla

4pk 16oz Cans Dreamsicle Flurries

4pk 16oz Cans Dreamsicle Flurries

$12.00
32oz Dreamsicle Flurries Crowler

32oz Dreamsicle Flurries Crowler

$10.00
64oz (New Glass) Dreamsicle Flurries Growler

64oz (New Glass) Dreamsicle Flurries Growler

$23.00

Eighth Anniversary Lager

4pk 16oz Cans Eighth Anniversary Lager

$11.00

32oz Eighth Anniversary Lager

$10.00

64oz (New Glass) Eighth Anniversary Lager Growler

$23.00

Eleanor - Porter

4pk 16oz Cans Eleanor

4pk 16oz Cans Eleanor

$13.00
32oz Eleanor Crowler

32oz Eleanor Crowler

$10.00
64oz Eleanor Growler (New Glass)

64oz Eleanor Growler (New Glass)

$23.00

Electron Excitation

32oz Crowler Electron Excitation

$14.00

64oz (New Glass) Electron Excitation

$31.00

Foudre 2 (Solera 2022)

32oz Foudre 2 Crowler

$15.00

64oz (New Glass) Foudre 2 Growler

$33.00

Four Square Showdown - West Coast IPA

4pk 16oz Cans Four Square Showdown

$13.00

32oz Four Square Showdown Crowler

$13.00

64oz (New Glass) Four Square Showdown Growler

$27.00

Fruhauf - Oktoberfest Lager

4pk 16oz Cans Fruhauf

4pk 16oz Cans Fruhauf

$12.00Out of stock

Fun Size - Milk Stout w/ Peanut, Cocoa Nib, Vanilla Bean, & Sea Salt

4pk 16oz Cans Fun Size

4pk 16oz Cans Fun Size

$20.00
32oz Fun Size Crowler

32oz Fun Size Crowler

$14.00
64oz (New Glass) Fun Size Growler

64oz (New Glass) Fun Size Growler

$31.00

Head for the Chills - Winter IPA

4pk 16oz Cans Head for the Chills

$13.00

32oz Head for the Chills Crowler

$13.00

64oz (New Glass) Head for the Chills Growler

$27.00

64oz Head for the Chills Growler Refill

$22.00

Head for the Chills w/Fir Tips - Winter IPA

32oz Crowler Head for the Chills w/Fir Tips

$13.00

64oz (New Glass) Head for the Chills w/Fir Tips Growler

$27.00

Humpenscrump - Hefeweizen

4pk 16oz Cans Humpenscrump

4pk 16oz Cans Humpenscrump

$11.00Out of stock
32oz Humpenscrump Crowler

32oz Humpenscrump Crowler

$10.00Out of stock
64oz Humpenscrump Growler (New Glass)

64oz Humpenscrump Growler (New Glass)

$23.00Out of stock

In the Cards - Hazy American Pale Ale

4pk 16oz Cans In the Cards

4pk 16oz Cans In the Cards

$12.00
32oz In the Cards Crowler

32oz In the Cards Crowler

$12.00
64oz (New Glass) In the Cards Growler

64oz (New Glass) In the Cards Growler

$25.00

Lexical Gap - IPA

4pk 16oz Cans Lexical Gap

4pk 16oz Cans Lexical Gap

$13.00
32oz Lexical Gap Crowler

32oz Lexical Gap Crowler

$13.00
64oz Lexical Gap Growler (New Glass)

64oz Lexical Gap Growler (New Glass)

$27.00

Lite Thinking - American Lager

4pk 16oz Cans Lite Thinking

4pk 16oz Cans Lite Thinking

$10.00
32oz Lite Thinking Crowler

32oz Lite Thinking Crowler

$10.00
64oz Lite Thinking Growler (New Glass)

64oz Lite Thinking Growler (New Glass)

$23.00

Lunchbox Tactics - American Lager w/ Orange & Amaretto

4pk 16oz Cans Lunchbox Tactics

4pk 16oz Cans Lunchbox Tactics

$12.00Out of stock
32oz Lunchbox Tactics Crowler

32oz Lunchbox Tactics Crowler

$10.00Out of stock
64oz (New Glass) Lunchbox Tactics Growler

64oz (New Glass) Lunchbox Tactics Growler

$23.00Out of stock

Mango Allure - Berliner Weisse with Mango

4pk 16oz Cans Mango Allure

$12.00

32oz Mango Allure Crowler

$10.00Out of stock

64oz (New Glass) Mango Allure Growler

$23.00Out of stock

Mazzie - APA

4pk Mazzie 16oz Cans

4pk Mazzie 16oz Cans

$12.00Out of stock

32oz Mazzie APA Crowler

$10.00Out of stock

64oz (New Glass) Mazzie APA Growler

$23.00Out of stock

Mug Club Select St Charles Hazy IPA - Hazy IPA w/Citra & Rakau

4pk 16oz Cans Mug Club Hazy IPA

$17.00

32oz Mug Club Hazy IPA Crowler

$14.00

64oz (New Glass) Mug Club Hazy IPA Growler

$31.00

Orenda Split 2pk 16oz Cans (Cherry & Apple) Vol 2 (Belgian Quad aged in Cherry Brandy Barrels) & Vol 3 (Belgian Tripel aged in Apple Brandy Barrels)

2pk 16oz Cans Orenda Vol 2 & 3 (Cherry & Apple)

$16.00

Orenda Split 2pk Cans - Volume 02 (Belgian Quad aged in Grape Brandy Barrels) & Volume 03 (Belgian Tripel aged in Apple Brandy Barrels)

2pk 16oz Cans Orenda Volumes

2pk 16oz Cans Orenda Volumes

$16.00

Pollyanna Pils - Pilsner Lager

4pk 16oz Cans Pollyanna Pils

4pk 16oz Cans Pollyanna Pils

$11.00
32oz Pollyanna Pils Crowler

32oz Pollyanna Pils Crowler

$10.00
64oz (New Glass) Pollyanna Pils Growler

64oz (New Glass) Pollyanna Pils Growler

$23.00

Road Trip Playlist - Cream Ale

4pk 16oz Cans Road Trip Playlist

$11.00

Roselle Centennial Prohibition Pils

32oz Roselle Centennial Prohibition Pils Crowler

$10.00

64oz (New Glass) Roselle Centennial Prohibition Pils Growler

$23.00

Roselle Red Lager

4pk 16oz Cans Roselle Red Lager

4pk 16oz Cans Roselle Red Lager

$11.00Out of stock

32oz Roselle Red Lager Crowler

$10.00Out of stock

64oz (New Glass) Roselle Red Lager Growler

$23.00Out of stock

Rye Whiskey Barrel Aged Hideaway - Imperial Milk Stout aged in 10 year old Templeton Rye Whiskey Barrels with Tugboat Coffee, Maple, Cocoa Nib & Vanilla

2pk 16oz Cans Rye Whiskey Hideaway

$18.00

Select Bourbon Barrel Aged Personal Chain Letter

2pk Select Bourbon Barrel Aged Personal Chain Letter

$18.00

Summerly - Raspberry Wheat Ale

4pk 16oz Cans Summerly

4pk 16oz Cans Summerly

$12.00Out of stock

The Full Lemonty - Golden Ale

4pk 16oz Cans The Full Lemonty

4pk 16oz Cans The Full Lemonty

$11.00
32oz The Full Lemonty Crowler

32oz The Full Lemonty Crowler

$10.00
64oz (New Glass) The Full Lemonty Growler

64oz (New Glass) The Full Lemonty Growler

$23.00

Triple Berry Razzle - Fruit Beer

4pk 16oz cans Triple Berry Razzle

$12.00Out of stock

32 oz Triple Berry Razzle Crowler

$10.00Out of stock

64oz (New Glass) Triple Berry Razzle Growler

$23.00Out of stock

West Coast Pils

4pk 16oz Cans West Coast Pils

$11.00

32oz West Coast Pils Crowler

$10.00

64oz (New Glass) West Coast Pils Growler

$23.00

West Kolsch - West Coast Kolsch

32oz West Kolsch Crowler

$10.00Out of stock

64oz (New Glass) West Kolsch Growler

$23.00Out of stock

Barrel Aged Cadence Gin

375mL Barrel Aged Cadence Gin

$25.00

750mL Barrel Aged Cadence Gin

$45.00

Cadence Gin

375mL Cadence Gin

375mL Cadence Gin

$20.00
750mL Cadence Gin

750mL Cadence Gin

$35.00

Coffee Liqueur

375mL Coffee Liqueur

$20.00

Corvair Vodka

375mL Corvair Vodka

375mL Corvair Vodka

$15.00
750mL Corvair Vodka

750mL Corvair Vodka

$28.00

D.E.D

375mL D.E.D

$15.00

750mL D.E.D

$28.00

Inception 110 Bourbon

Inception 110 Bourbon 750ml Bottle

$55.00

Inception 90 Bourbon

Inception 90 Bourbon 750ml Bottle

$45.00

Keyway Rum

375mL Keyway Rum

375mL Keyway Rum

$20.00
750mL Keyway Rum

750mL Keyway Rum

$35.00

Whiskey Acres Bottled in Bond Bourbon

750mL Whiskey Acres Bottled in Bond Bourbon

750mL Whiskey Acres Bottled in Bond Bourbon

$60.00

Whiskey Acres Bottled in Bond Straight Rye Whiskey

Whiskey Acres Bottled in Bond Straight Rye Whiskey

$65.00

Whiskey Acres Straight Rye Whiskey

750mL Whiskey Acres Straight Rye Whiskey

750mL Whiskey Acres Straight Rye Whiskey

$45.00

Woodshed Moonshine

375mL Woodshed Moonshine

375mL Woodshed Moonshine

$22.00
750mL Woodshed Moonshine

750mL Woodshed Moonshine

$38.00

Accessories

5oz Logo Taster Glass Candle

$11.00
Black Bottle Opener Key Chain

Black Bottle Opener Key Chain

$4.00
Bottle Top

Bottle Top

$1.50
Candles

Candles

$11.00+

Deck of Cards

$8.00
Disc Golf Driver

Disc Golf Driver

$20.00Out of stock
Disc Golf Putter

Disc Golf Putter

$13.00Out of stock

Logo Bar Service Well Mats

$28.00

Logo Thin Bar Rail Mats

$22.00

Metal Pin (any style)

$10.00
Pollyanna Christmas Ornament

Pollyanna Christmas Ornament

$10.00

Pollyanna Flag

$45.00
Pollyanna Socks

Pollyanna Socks

$14.00
Porcelain Sign

Porcelain Sign

$25.00Out of stock
Red Bottle Opener Key Chain

Red Bottle Opener Key Chain

$4.00
Stadium Cup Blue (Plastic)

Stadium Cup Blue (Plastic)

$1.00

Stadium Cup Bundle of 5 - Blue

$3.50

Stadium Cup Bundle of 5 - Green

$3.50
Stadium Cup Green (Plastic)

Stadium Cup Green (Plastic)

$1.00
Stickers

Stickers

$1.00
Tap Handle

Tap Handle

$45.00

Red Cooler Bag

$18.00
LunchBox Tactics LunchBox

LunchBox Tactics LunchBox

$25.00

Dawgma Merch

Dawgma 3 Item Bundle (Glass, Tshirt & Tin Sign

Dawgma 3 Item Bundle (Glass, Tshirt & Tin Sign

$49.00
Dawgma Glass

Dawgma Glass

$8.00
Dawgma Tin Sign

Dawgma Tin Sign

$28.00

Black Dawgma T-Shirt

$18.00
Red Dawgma T-Shirt

Red Dawgma T-Shirt

$18.00

Dog Items

Black Dog Bowl

Black Dog Bowl

$15.00
Logo Dog Collar

Logo Dog Collar

$10.00
Logo Dog Leash

Logo Dog Leash

$13.00
Logo Dog Waste bag holder

Logo Dog Waste bag holder

$8.00
Maroon Logo Dog Bandana

Maroon Logo Dog Bandana

$5.00
Pollyanna Dog Lovers Bundle (all 5 items)

Pollyanna Dog Lovers Bundle (all 5 items)

$44.00

Candles

Summerly

Summerly

$8.00+Out of stock
In the Cards

In the Cards

$8.00+Out of stock
Keep it Easy

Keep it Easy

$8.00+Out of stock
Amber Pines

Amber Pines

$8.00+Out of stock

Lunchbox Tactics

$8.00+

Glassware

.5 Liter Logo Stein

$8.00

10.5 Rocks Glass

$8.00
10oz Tulip

10oz Tulip

$6.00
13oz Rastal Wine

13oz Rastal Wine

$8.00
13oz Tulip

13oz Tulip

$6.00

15oz Collins Glass

$8.00
16oz IPA Glass

16oz IPA Glass

$6.00
16oz Snifter

16oz Snifter

$6.00
17oz Pilsner Glass

17oz Pilsner Glass

$8.00
5oz Taster Glass

5oz Taster Glass

$4.00

6.25oz Glencairn Glass

$10.00
Binny's 16 oz Glass

Binny's 16 oz Glass

$7.00

Bundle of 4 Spirits Glasses

$28.00

Das 1st 16oz Pint Glass

$5.00
Kolsch Glass

Kolsch Glass

$8.00
Movembeer 10oz Snifter

Movembeer 10oz Snifter

$6.00

Shot glass

$6.00

STC 6 Pils Glass

$8.00Out of stock

Vienna Pokal

$8.00
Willi Becher Glass

Willi Becher Glass

$6.00

Winter Skeleton Glass 16oz

$10.00

Soft Goods

1/4 Zip Sport-Tek Pullover

1/4 Zip Sport-Tek Pullover

$35.00Out of stock
3/4 Sleeve Baseball TShirt

3/4 Sleeve Baseball TShirt

$22.00Out of stock
Amber Pines Tshirt

Amber Pines Tshirt

$18.00
Black Drink Local Tee

Black Drink Local Tee

$18.00
Black FlexFit Hop Logo Hat

Black FlexFit Hop Logo Hat

$22.00
Black Trucker Hat

Black Trucker Hat

$22.00

Black Winter Embroidered Hat

$20.00