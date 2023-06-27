Pomegranate Restaurant
55 S Commons Dr
Aurora, IL 60504
Breakfast Time
Down Home Country Classics
Half Order Biscuits & Gravy
Two griddled biscuits covered in country sausage gravy
Full Order Biscuits & Gravy
Two griddled biscuits covered in country sausage gravy
Country Fried Steak & Eggs
Battered and deep-fried, smothered in country sausage gravy. Served with hash browns and two eggs any style
Biscuits & Gravy Skillet with Eggs
Same as above, served with two eggs any style, and served with hash browns
Chicken & Biscuits
Golden fried chicken breast smothered in country sausage gravy, served with biscuit, hash browns, and two eggs any style
Omelettes
Denver Omelette
Ham off the bone, onions, green peppers, and Cheddar cheese
Portabella Omelette
Portabella mushrooms, ham off the bone, onions, and mozzarella cheese. Pomegranate specialties
Butcher Block Omelette
Country ham off the bone, crisp bacon, sausage, and melted Cheddar cheese
Hawaiian Omelette
Ham off the bone, pineapple, bacon, and Jack cheese
Southern Charm Omelette
Fluffy omelette filled with fried green tomatoes, smoked bacon, avocado pieces, and Monterey Jack cheese with a remoulade crema
Santa Fe Omelette
Chorizo sausage, jalapeño peppers, avocado, salsa, and sour cream on the side. Pomegranate specialties
Mediterranean Omelette
Feta cheese, spinach, tomato, onions, and fresh mushrooms
Mexican Omelette
Chorizo sausage, black olives, green onions, jalapeños, tomatoes, and jalapeño Jack Cheese
Veggie Garden Omelette
Avocado, broccoli, mushrooms, green peppers, zucchini, onions, and tomatoes
Ham and Three Cheese Omelette
Country ham off the bone with Cheddar, Jack, and Swiss cheese
California Omelette
Avocado, mushrooms, green onions, sour cream, Jack, and Cheddar cheese
Wisconsin Omelette
Cheddar, Swiss, and American cheeses
Corned Beef Hash Omelette
With Swiss cheese
Spinach&Feta Omelette
Build Your Own Omelette
South of the Border
Chorizo Gravy Biscuits
Griddled biscuits with eggs covered with house-made chorizo sausage gravy and queso fresco
Chilaquiles
Chef Chiguas' salsa recipe sautéed with fresh house-made tortilla chips, topped with queso fresco, finished with sour cream and two eggs any style of your choice
Huevos Rancheros
Beans, chorizo, house-made salsa, two eggs any style, flour tortillas, Cheddar Jack cheese, and topped with green onions
Ay Karamba
A chorizo, tomato, green pepper, onion hash with two fried eggs, topped with melted Cheddar cheese, finished with an ancho chilli ketchup and a cumin-dusted crema, served with a side of flour tortillas
Breakfast Burrito
Chorizo, green pepper, onions, black beans, and Cheddar Jack folded in a flour tortilla
Southwest Frittata
Eggs, tomato, onion, avocado, jalapeño, cilantro, Monterey Jack and Cheddar cheese, mixed with hash browns
Benedicts
Original Benedict
Canadian bacon on English muffin halves, topped with our delicious hollandaise sauce
Down Under Benedict
Poached on a country biscuit, with sausage patties and country sausage gravy
Steak Benedict
Skirt steak cooked to your liking, topped with caramelised onions, poached eggs, and hollandaise sauce. Served on french roll
Fried Green Tomatoes Benedict
Fried green tomatoes and hickory smoked bacon on English muffin halves, topped with our hollandaise sauce
Eggs Florentine Benedict
Two poached eggs, English muffin halves with spinach and mushrooms. Topped with our delicious hollandaise sauce
Pomegranate Benedict
Two poached eggs, English muffin halves with ham off the bone and asparagus. Topped with our delicious hollandaise sauce
Skillets
Western Skillet
Ham off the bone, sausage, red and green bell peppers, onions, and Cheddar cheese
Portabella Skillet
Portabella mushrooms, ham off the bone, onions, and mozzarella cheese. Pomegranate specialties
Pomegranate Skillet
Diced ham off the bone, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, and Cheddar cheese
Maxwell Street Skillet
Griddled smoked sausage, caramelised onions, with a blend of Cheddar Jack over a bed of potatoes topped with two eggs of any style, finished with a Dijon mustard hollandaise
Tijuana Skillet
Chorizo sausage, jalapeño peppers, onions, salsa, Cheddar cheese, and sour cream
Popeye Skillet
Bacon, tomatoes, spinach, and Cheddar cheese
Vegetarian Skillet
Vegetarian tomatoes, onions, green peppers, broccoli, zucchini, and mushrooms
Irish Skillet
Corned beef hash and Swiss cheese
Sonoma Skillet
Chicken breast, broccoli, mushrooms, and Monterey Jack cheese
Cordon Bleu Skillet
Chicken tenders with Swiss cheese, ham, and asparagus topped with hollandaise sauce
Mediterranean Skillet
Tomatoes, onions, feta cheese, mushrooms, and spinach
Short Rib Skillet
Short ribs with onions, mushrooms, carrots, and Swiss cheese
Skirt Steak Skillet
Skirt steak with mushrooms, onions, green peppers, and Cheddar Jack cheese
Build Your Own Skillet
Eggs
Two Eggs Any Style
Two eggs how you like them
Two Eggs + Meat
Two eggs and meat same as above, served with your choice of bacon, sausage links or patties, ham off the bone, Canadian bacon or turkey bacon
Corned Beef Hash & Eggs
House-made corned beef hash served with two eggs any style
Skirt Steak & Eggs
Rib Eye Steak & Eggs
Alpine
Three potato pancakes, two eggs (any style) served with three sausage links, applesauce, and sour cream
Sampler #1
Two pancakes, two eggs (any style), two strips of bacon, and two sausage links or patties
Sampler #3
Two half slices of thick french toast, two strips of bacon, two sausage links or patties, and two eggs (any style)
Sampler #5
Golden waffle with ham and eggs- any style
Healthy Corner
Fresh Oatmeal
With milk and brown sugar
Country Baked Oatmeal
Old-fashioned oatmeal with brown sugar. Topped with fresh bananas, strawberries, and blueberries
Fresh Fruit Bowl
Assorted fresh fruit served with banana nut bread
Pomegranate Health Club GF
Yogurt with fresh fruit, golden raisins, walnuts, granola and honey
Slim Sara's Omelette
Scrambled egg whites cooked with fresh spinach and mushroom. Served with assorted fresh fruit and English muffin
Grits
Waffles
Chicken Waffle
Chicken a savoury waffle, made with Cheddar cheese and scallions, and three pieces of fried chicken tenderloins, battered in-house. Served with a side of sweet chilli pancake syrup
Bacon Waffle
Crisp pieces of real bacon baked into our waffle batter
Cinnamon Apple Raisin Waffle
A true classic stuffed with all of the above mentioned. With caramelised apples, and raisins
Pomegranate Waffle
Pecans, topped with strawberry, blueberry, and banana, with our signature pomegranate glaze
Churro Waffle with Pecans
Golden Belgium Waffle
Fresh Strawberry Waffle
Glazed Strawberry Waffle
Fresh Blueberry Waffle
Glazed Blueberry Waffle
Georgia Pecan Waffle
Chocolate Chip Waffle
Pancakes
Buttermilk Pancakes
Short stack
Chunky Monkey Pancakes
A full stack of buttermilk pancakes with fresh bananas and chocolate chips embedded within, topped with more chocolate chips and fresh bananas, finished with a toffee syrup
Lemon Blueberry Pancakes
Short stack. Lemon-infused batter, blueberries inside the batter, finished with a blueberry compote
Boston Cream Pancakes
Short stack. Bavarian pastry cream between two fluffy buttermilk pancakes, topped with a chocolate ganache
Cinnamon Roll Pancakes
Short stack. A delicious twist of cinnamon infused in our pancakes, topped with cream cheese frosting
PB & J Pancakes
Short stack. Buttermilk-battered pancakes laced with peanut butter chips, topped with a great jelly syrup. Guaranteed to bring out the kid in you!
OREO Pancakes
Short stack. Crumbled OREO cookies baked into our delicious buttermilk pancake batter, topped with a medley of fresh fruit, and covered in your choice of raspberry or chocolate sauce
Potato Pancakes Pancakes
Full order of four homemade potato pancakes, 4 pieces
Crepes
Plain Crepe
Three crepes
Banana Nutella Crepe
Three crepes filled with banana, Nutella, and pecans
Old Glory Crepe
Three crepes filled with Bavarian cream topped with strawberry, blueberry, and banana
Peach Crepe
Three crepes topped with peach compote
Cherry Kijafa Crepe
Fresh Strawberry Crepe
Glazed Strawberry Crepe
Fresh Blueberry Crepe
Glazed Blueberry Crepe
Delicious Cheese Blintzes
Stuffed with cheese filling and topped with your choice of fruit or glazed fruit topping
French Toast
Original French Toast
Two pieces of Texas toast served with butter and warm syrup
Churro French Toast
Thick-cut french toast, battered, grilled, and dusted in cinnamon and sugar. Finished with a caramel sauce
Bavarian French Toast
Filled with our Bavarian cream, topped with fresh fruit or glazed fruit topping. Pomegranate specialties
Bananas Foster French Toast
Two pieces of thick Texas toast, finished with a rum based caramel sauce with sautéed bananas
Bananas Nutella French Toast
Two pieces of golden brown battered french toast, topped with Nutella, bananas, and pecans
Almond French Toast
Thick french toast covered in silvered almonds and topped with fresh blueberries, strawberries, and bananas
Sides
Side Egg
Side Hash Browns
Side Bacon
Side of Two Pancakes
French Fries
Side Turkey Bacon
Side Turkey Sausage
Side Sausage
Side Sausage Links
Side Sausage Patties
Side Country Ham Off the Bone
Side Canadian Bacon
Side Corned Beef Hash
Toast
Bagel
Bagel with Cream Cheese
English Muffin
Pecan Roll
Cottage Cheese
Yogurt Cup
Fresh Fruit Cup
Side Salad
Side Fresh Jalapeno
Side Chorizo Gravy
Side Country Gravy
Side Hollandaise
Side Avocado
Side Pickled Jalapeno
Side Whipped Cream
Side Salsa
Side Sauce
Side Garlic Bread
Side Crepe
TOGO
Lunch Time
Soup Plus
Cup Soup of the Day
Bowl Soup of the Day
Large Soup
French Onion Bowl
One Half Sandwich Combo
Choice of turkey, roast beef, ham or tuna salad on wheat bread. Served with bowl of soup
Soup and Salad Combo
A smaller version of our famous salads. (Greek, spinach, garden or caesar), served with a bowl of soup
Salads
California Cobb Salad
Crisp greens with bacon, shredded Cheddar cheese, blue cheese, avocado, tomato, hard boiled egg, and chicken breast. Choice of dressing
Stuffed Up Salad
Your choice of either tomato or avocado, stuffed with either house-made chicken or tuna salad. Served with cottage cheese, fresh fruit, and hard boiled egg
Greek Salad
Feta cheese, kalamata olives, tomato, green onions, green peppers, crisp greens. Topped with anchovies and oregano. Served with Greek dressing
Pomegranate Chicken Salad
Fresh romaine lettuce mixed with pomegranate (when available), golden raisins, sliced almonds, sliced apples, and grilled chicken breast
Julienne Salad
Julienne of ham, turkey, Swiss, and American cheese over crisp greens with tomato and hard boiled egg. Choice of dressing
Popeye Salad
Fresh leafy spinach topped with sliced mushrooms, chopped hard boiled egg and crisp bacon. Served with hot bacon dressing
Fiesta Beef Salad
Crispy lettuce topped with corn, tomatoes, black beans, green onions, Cheddar cheese, peppers, and red onions. Topped with sirloin steak
Chicken Fajita Salad
Chicken fajita edible taco shell filled with lettuce, grilled onions, tomatoes, green peppers, zucchini, black olives, and topped with Cheddar cheese. Served with salsa and sour cream
Maui Salad
Strawberries, pineapple, avocado, pecans, and grilled chicken over a bed of romaine lettuce
Cesar Salad
Side Salad
Pomegranate Specialties
Chicken Kabob
Served with fresh grilled vegetables on a bed of rice
Pork Kabob
Served with fresh grilled vegetables on a bed of rice
Half-Slab BBQ Ribs
Served with special BBQ sauce, vegetables, soup, and potatoes
Stir-Fried Chicken with Rice
Chicken and stir-fried vegetables served over rice
Vegetable Stir-Fry
Stir-fried vegetables served over rice
Liver and Onions
Served with soup and potatoes
Greek-Style Chicken
Chicken breast with oven browned potatoes, soup, and vegetables
Skirt Steak
12 oz steak served with au jus, soup, vegetables, and choice of potato
Rib Eye Steak
12 oz steak served with au jus, soup, vegetables, and choice of potato
Four Steak Tacos GF
On corn tortillas
Chicken Tenders
Saganaki
Chicken Wings
Mozzarella Sticks
Wraps
Greek Wrap
Grilled chicken breast, tomatoes, cucumbers, feta cheese, lettuce, and a cucumber sauce
Deli Wrap
Grilled chicken breast, tomatoes, lettuce, shredded Cheddar cheese, and a side of ranch dressing
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Grilled chicken breast, romaine lettuce, caesar dressing and tomatoes
Chicken Breast Specials
Chicken Ranch Melt
Grilled chicken breast topped with melted Jack cheese, crisp bacon strips on grilled sourdough bread. Served with creamy ranch dressing
Cajun Chicken Sandwich
Broiled with Cajun spices, melted Jack cheese, and grilled onions
Malibu Chicken Sandwich
Topped with avocado and Jack cheese on a croissant
Monterey Chicken Sandwich
Crisp bacon and melted Monterey Jack cheese
California Chicken Sandwich
Lettuce, tomato, and avocado on a special toasted bun
San Francisco Chicken Sandwich
Topped with Canadian bacon, melted Jack cheese and tomato on a grilled sourdough bread
Burgers
Chubby Burger
The name says it all
Cheeseburger
Choice of cheese
Impossible Burger
Plant based vegetable burger
Black Bean
A black bean burger, topped with homemade Pico de Gallo, mayonnaise, and a griddled pineapple ring
Patty Melt
Served on marbled rye, with caramelised onions and American cheese
Bacon Cheddar
Mushroom Swiss
Avocado and Jack
Spicy Cheeseburger
Jack cheese and jalapeños
Gourmet Burger
Onions, mushrooms, peppers, and Swiss cheese
Sandwiches
Gyro Sandwich
The Greek classic. A blend of meat and spices, served with tomato, onion, and tzatziki sauce on pita bread. Guaranteed to make you scream Opal
Fried Green Tomato Sandwich
Two pieces of fried green tomato served on nine-grain bread, accompanied with lettuce, tomato, bacon, and a remoulade mayonnaise
California Dreamin' Sandwich
Griddled marbled rye, fried green tomatoes, baby Swiss cheese, and freshly sliced avocado, grilled to perfection
Philly Sandwich
Philly sliced beef, sautéed onions, and green peppers, with melted mozzarella cheese, served on a french roll
Santa Barbara Sandwich
Lean roast beef, melted Cheddar cheese with grilled onions and peppers on grilled sourdough bread
Barbecue Beef Sandwich
Sliced beef topped with barbecue sauce on a toasted bun
Roast Turkey Sandwich
Sliced turkey with choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise
Single Original BLT
Three slices of bacon, lettuce, and tomato on honey wheat toast with Hellmann's real mayonnaise
Tuna Melt
Two English muffin halves topped with albacore tuna salad, sliced tomatoes, and melted Cheddar cheese baked to perfection!
Chicken Salad Sandwich
All white meat chicken, grapes, pecans, celery, diced apples, with lettuce and dijonnaise served on a croissant or multi-grain toast
Tuna Salad Sandwich
All white albacore tuna salad made with mayonnaise and topped with lettuce and tomato on whole wheat toast
Swai Fish Sandwich
Pan-fried, served on a french roll, with lettuce, tomato, avocado, and tartar sauce
Classic Reuben
Served on marble rye, with choice of corned beef or turkey breast. Grilled with sauerkraut and Swiss cheese
BLT Club
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, and real mayonnaise on whole wheat toast
Triple Grilled Cheese
Cheddar, Jack, and American cheese on our grilled thick bread
Triple-Decker Original Turkey Club
Sliced turkey breast, bacon, lettuce, and tomato on whole wheat toast with mayonnaise
Chicken Panini
Chicken breast with provolone cheese, grilled onions and honey mustard
Roast Beef Panini
Sliced roast beef, Cheddar cheese, and mayonnaise
Pomegranate Panini
Turkey, bacon, Cheddar cheese, tomatoes, and mayonnaise
Veggie Panini
Portabella mushrooms, artichokes, Swiss cheese, basil, and diced red peppers
Hot Roasted Open Face Turkey Sandwich
With mashed potatoes, gravy, cranberry sauce, and cup of soup
Hot Roast Beef Open Face Sandwich
With mashed potatoes, brown gravy, and cup of soup
Monte Cristo
Ham, turkey, and Swiss cheese on french toast
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Served with french fries or fruit
Cubanito
Smoked pork loin, ham off the bone, dijonnaise sauce, dill pickles, Swiss cheese. Pressed like a panini on french bread
Quesadillas
Chicken Quesadilla
Onions, melted Jack and Cheddar cheese. Folded on a large flour tortilla
Steak Quesadilla
Onions, tomatoes, melted Cheddar and Jack cheese. Folded in a large flour tortilla
Veggie Quesadilla
Fresh spinach, mushrooms, tomatoes, peppers, and melted Jack cheese. Folded in a grilled flour tortilla
Twisted Quesadilla
Flour tortillas stuffed with ground beef, tomatoes, avocados, green peppers, onions, cilantro, and American cheese
Seafood
Pasta
Kids Menu
Any Style One Egg
Fried French Toast Sticks
Topped with blueberries & strawberries
Mickey Mouse Pancake
5 Silver Dollar Pancakes
1 Jr. Bavarian Crepe
Filled with cream and topped with fresh fruit
Jr. Hamburger
With french fries
Jr. Grilled Cheese
With french fries
Chicken Nuggets
Served with french fries
(3) Tenders
Served with french fries
Kiddie Chocolate Sundae
Drinks
Other Beverages
Juices
Specialty Coffee
Buffet
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 4:59 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 4:59 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 4:59 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 4:59 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 4:59 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 4:59 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 4:59 pm
Family owned restaurant with patio serving American and Greek specialties plus breakfast all day.
55 S Commons Dr, Aurora, IL 60504