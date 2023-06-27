Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pomegranate Restaurant

55 S Commons Dr

Aurora, IL 60504

Breakfast Time

Down Home Country Classics

Half Order Biscuits & Gravy

$7.50

Two griddled biscuits covered in country sausage gravy

Full Order Biscuits & Gravy

$11.50

Two griddled biscuits covered in country sausage gravy

Country Fried Steak & Eggs

$13.95

Battered and deep-fried, smothered in country sausage gravy. Served with hash browns and two eggs any style

Biscuits & Gravy Skillet with Eggs

$13.95

Same as above, served with two eggs any style, and served with hash browns

Chicken & Biscuits

$13.95

Golden fried chicken breast smothered in country sausage gravy, served with biscuit, hash browns, and two eggs any style

Omelettes

Denver Omelette

$12.95

Ham off the bone, onions, green peppers, and Cheddar cheese

Portabella Omelette

$12.95

Portabella mushrooms, ham off the bone, onions, and mozzarella cheese. Pomegranate specialties

Butcher Block Omelette

$13.49

Country ham off the bone, crisp bacon, sausage, and melted Cheddar cheese

Hawaiian Omelette

$13.49

Ham off the bone, pineapple, bacon, and Jack cheese

Southern Charm Omelette

$13.29

Fluffy omelette filled with fried green tomatoes, smoked bacon, avocado pieces, and Monterey Jack cheese with a remoulade crema

Santa Fe Omelette

$12.99

Chorizo sausage, jalapeño peppers, avocado, salsa, and sour cream on the side. Pomegranate specialties

Mediterranean Omelette

$12.95

Feta cheese, spinach, tomato, onions, and fresh mushrooms

Mexican Omelette

$13.99

Chorizo sausage, black olives, green onions, jalapeños, tomatoes, and jalapeño Jack Cheese

Veggie Garden Omelette

$12.95

Avocado, broccoli, mushrooms, green peppers, zucchini, onions, and tomatoes

Ham and Three Cheese Omelette

$12.99

Country ham off the bone with Cheddar, Jack, and Swiss cheese

California Omelette

$13.29

Avocado, mushrooms, green onions, sour cream, Jack, and Cheddar cheese

Wisconsin Omelette

$12.95

Cheddar, Swiss, and American cheeses

Corned Beef Hash Omelette

$12.95

With Swiss cheese

Spinach&Feta Omelette

$13.95

Build Your Own Omelette

$13.95

South of the Border

Chorizo Gravy Biscuits

$13.95

Griddled biscuits with eggs covered with house-made chorizo sausage gravy and queso fresco

Chilaquiles

$12.95

Chef Chiguas' salsa recipe sautéed with fresh house-made tortilla chips, topped with queso fresco, finished with sour cream and two eggs any style of your choice

Huevos Rancheros

$13.95

Beans, chorizo, house-made salsa, two eggs any style, flour tortillas, Cheddar Jack cheese, and topped with green onions

Ay Karamba

$13.95

A chorizo, tomato, green pepper, onion hash with two fried eggs, topped with melted Cheddar cheese, finished with an ancho chilli ketchup and a cumin-dusted crema, served with a side of flour tortillas

Breakfast Burrito

$13.35

Chorizo, green pepper, onions, black beans, and Cheddar Jack folded in a flour tortilla

Southwest Frittata

$13.35

Eggs, tomato, onion, avocado, jalapeño, cilantro, Monterey Jack and Cheddar cheese, mixed with hash browns

Benedicts

Original Benedict

$12.49

Canadian bacon on English muffin halves, topped with our delicious hollandaise sauce

Down Under Benedict

$12.79

Poached on a country biscuit, with sausage patties and country sausage gravy

Steak Benedict

$16.99

Skirt steak cooked to your liking, topped with caramelised onions, poached eggs, and hollandaise sauce. Served on french roll

Fried Green Tomatoes Benedict

$13.29

Fried green tomatoes and hickory smoked bacon on English muffin halves, topped with our hollandaise sauce

Eggs Florentine Benedict

$12.59

Two poached eggs, English muffin halves with spinach and mushrooms. Topped with our delicious hollandaise sauce

Pomegranate Benedict

$12.99

Two poached eggs, English muffin halves with ham off the bone and asparagus. Topped with our delicious hollandaise sauce

Skillets

Western Skillet

$13.59

Ham off the bone, sausage, red and green bell peppers, onions, and Cheddar cheese

Portabella Skillet

$13.25

Portabella mushrooms, ham off the bone, onions, and mozzarella cheese. Pomegranate specialties

Pomegranate Skillet

$13.59

Diced ham off the bone, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, and Cheddar cheese

Maxwell Street Skillet

$13.25

Griddled smoked sausage, caramelised onions, with a blend of Cheddar Jack over a bed of potatoes topped with two eggs of any style, finished with a Dijon mustard hollandaise

Tijuana Skillet

$13.29

Chorizo sausage, jalapeño peppers, onions, salsa, Cheddar cheese, and sour cream

Popeye Skillet

$12.95

Bacon, tomatoes, spinach, and Cheddar cheese

Vegetarian Skillet

$12.75

Vegetarian tomatoes, onions, green peppers, broccoli, zucchini, and mushrooms

Irish Skillet

$12.95

Corned beef hash and Swiss cheese

Sonoma Skillet

$13.99

Chicken breast, broccoli, mushrooms, and Monterey Jack cheese

Cordon Bleu Skillet

$15.95

Chicken tenders with Swiss cheese, ham, and asparagus topped with hollandaise sauce

Mediterranean Skillet

$12.95

Tomatoes, onions, feta cheese, mushrooms, and spinach

Short Rib Skillet

$15.95

Short ribs with onions, mushrooms, carrots, and Swiss cheese

Skirt Steak Skillet

$16.95

Skirt steak with mushrooms, onions, green peppers, and Cheddar Jack cheese

Build Your Own Skillet

$13.95

Eggs

Two Eggs Any Style

$8.95

Two eggs how you like them

Two Eggs + Meat

$11.99

Two eggs and meat same as above, served with your choice of bacon, sausage links or patties, ham off the bone, Canadian bacon or turkey bacon

Corned Beef Hash & Eggs

$12.75

House-made corned beef hash served with two eggs any style

Skirt Steak & Eggs

$21.95

Rib Eye Steak & Eggs

$21.95

Alpine

$11.99

Three potato pancakes, two eggs (any style) served with three sausage links, applesauce, and sour cream

Sampler #1

$11.95

Two pancakes, two eggs (any style), two strips of bacon, and two sausage links or patties

Sampler #3

$11.95

Two half slices of thick french toast, two strips of bacon, two sausage links or patties, and two eggs (any style)

Sampler #5

$13.99

Golden waffle with ham and eggs- any style

Healthy Corner

Fresh Oatmeal

$5.59

With milk and brown sugar

Country Baked Oatmeal

$8.95

Old-fashioned oatmeal with brown sugar. Topped with fresh bananas, strawberries, and blueberries

Fresh Fruit Bowl

$9.50

Assorted fresh fruit served with banana nut bread

Pomegranate Health Club GF

$13.99

Yogurt with fresh fruit, golden raisins, walnuts, granola and honey

Slim Sara's Omelette

$11.95

Scrambled egg whites cooked with fresh spinach and mushroom. Served with assorted fresh fruit and English muffin

Grits

$4.99

Waffles

Chicken Waffle

$15.99

Chicken a savoury waffle, made with Cheddar cheese and scallions, and three pieces of fried chicken tenderloins, battered in-house. Served with a side of sweet chilli pancake syrup

Bacon Waffle

$11.99

Crisp pieces of real bacon baked into our waffle batter

Cinnamon Apple Raisin Waffle

$11.99

A true classic stuffed with all of the above mentioned. With caramelised apples, and raisins

Pomegranate Waffle

$12.99

Pecans, topped with strawberry, blueberry, and banana, with our signature pomegranate glaze

Churro Waffle with Pecans

$11.99

Golden Belgium Waffle

$9.99

Fresh Strawberry Waffle

$11.99

Glazed Strawberry Waffle

$11.99

Fresh Blueberry Waffle

$11.99

Glazed Blueberry Waffle

$11.99

Georgia Pecan Waffle

$10.95

Chocolate Chip Waffle

$11.99

Pancakes

Buttermilk Pancakes

$6.99+

Short stack

Chunky Monkey Pancakes

$11.95+

A full stack of buttermilk pancakes with fresh bananas and chocolate chips embedded within, topped with more chocolate chips and fresh bananas, finished with a toffee syrup

Lemon Blueberry Pancakes

$9.95+

Short stack. Lemon-infused batter, blueberries inside the batter, finished with a blueberry compote

Boston Cream Pancakes

$9.29+

Short stack. Bavarian pastry cream between two fluffy buttermilk pancakes, topped with a chocolate ganache

Cinnamon Roll Pancakes

$11.95+

Short stack. A delicious twist of cinnamon infused in our pancakes, topped with cream cheese frosting

PB & J Pancakes

$9.95+

Short stack. Buttermilk-battered pancakes laced with peanut butter chips, topped with a great jelly syrup. Guaranteed to bring out the kid in you!

OREO Pancakes

$12.25+

Short stack. Crumbled OREO cookies baked into our delicious buttermilk pancake batter, topped with a medley of fresh fruit, and covered in your choice of raspberry or chocolate sauce

Potato Pancakes Pancakes

$9.95+

Full order of four homemade potato pancakes, 4 pieces

Crepes

Plain Crepe

$8.99

Three crepes

Banana Nutella Crepe

$11.99

Three crepes filled with banana, Nutella, and pecans

Old Glory Crepe

$11.99

Three crepes filled with Bavarian cream topped with strawberry, blueberry, and banana

Peach Crepe

$11.99

Three crepes topped with peach compote

Cherry Kijafa Crepe

$11.99

Fresh Strawberry Crepe

$11.99

Glazed Strawberry Crepe

$11.99

Fresh Blueberry Crepe

$11.99

Glazed Blueberry Crepe

$11.99

Delicious Cheese Blintzes

$11.99

Stuffed with cheese filling and topped with your choice of fruit or glazed fruit topping

French Toast

Original French Toast

$9.50

Two pieces of Texas toast served with butter and warm syrup

Churro French Toast

$11.99

Thick-cut french toast, battered, grilled, and dusted in cinnamon and sugar. Finished with a caramel sauce

Bavarian French Toast

$12.99

Filled with our Bavarian cream, topped with fresh fruit or glazed fruit topping. Pomegranate specialties

Bananas Foster French Toast

$12.99

Two pieces of thick Texas toast, finished with a rum based caramel sauce with sautéed bananas

Bananas Nutella French Toast

$12.49

Two pieces of golden brown battered french toast, topped with Nutella, bananas, and pecans

Almond French Toast

$12.99

Thick french toast covered in silvered almonds and topped with fresh blueberries, strawberries, and bananas

Sides

Side Egg

$1.75

Side Hash Browns

$3.75

Side Bacon

$4.99

Side of Two Pancakes

$4.75

French Fries

$3.75

Side Turkey Bacon

$4.99

Side Turkey Sausage

$4.99

Side Sausage

$4.99

Side Sausage Links

$4.99

Side Sausage Patties

$4.99

Side Country Ham Off the Bone

$4.99

Side Canadian Bacon

$4.99

Side Corned Beef Hash

$4.99

Toast

$3.50

Bagel

$3.50

Bagel with Cream Cheese

$4.75

English Muffin

$2.99

Pecan Roll

$4.95

Cottage Cheese

$3.50

Yogurt Cup

$3.25

Fresh Fruit Cup

$3.99

Side Salad

$6.50

Side Fresh Jalapeno

$4.00

Side Chorizo Gravy

$2.95

Side Country Gravy

$2.95

Side Hollandaise

$2.95

Side Avocado

$3.95

Side Pickled Jalapeno

$3.00

Side Whipped Cream

$0.75

Side Salsa

$0.75

Side Sauce

$0.75+

Side Garlic Bread

$4.00

Side Crepe

$4.00

Add

Cheese

Protein

Veggies

Sauce

TOGO

***TOGO***

Lunch Time

Soup Plus

Cup Soup of the Day

$3.50

Bowl Soup of the Day

$4.95

Large Soup

$19.95

French Onion Bowl

$4.95

One Half Sandwich Combo

$10.95

Choice of turkey, roast beef, ham or tuna salad on wheat bread. Served with bowl of soup

Soup and Salad Combo

$10.25

A smaller version of our famous salads. (Greek, spinach, garden or caesar), served with a bowl of soup

Salads

California Cobb Salad

$13.95

Crisp greens with bacon, shredded Cheddar cheese, blue cheese, avocado, tomato, hard boiled egg, and chicken breast. Choice of dressing

Stuffed Up Salad

$13.95

Your choice of either tomato or avocado, stuffed with either house-made chicken or tuna salad. Served with cottage cheese, fresh fruit, and hard boiled egg

Greek Salad

$11.95

Feta cheese, kalamata olives, tomato, green onions, green peppers, crisp greens. Topped with anchovies and oregano. Served with Greek dressing

Pomegranate Chicken Salad

$13.25

Fresh romaine lettuce mixed with pomegranate (when available), golden raisins, sliced almonds, sliced apples, and grilled chicken breast

Julienne Salad

$12.95

Julienne of ham, turkey, Swiss, and American cheese over crisp greens with tomato and hard boiled egg. Choice of dressing

Popeye Salad

$12.50

Fresh leafy spinach topped with sliced mushrooms, chopped hard boiled egg and crisp bacon. Served with hot bacon dressing

Fiesta Beef Salad

$14.99

Crispy lettuce topped with corn, tomatoes, black beans, green onions, Cheddar cheese, peppers, and red onions. Topped with sirloin steak

Chicken Fajita Salad

$13.99

Chicken fajita edible taco shell filled with lettuce, grilled onions, tomatoes, green peppers, zucchini, black olives, and topped with Cheddar cheese. Served with salsa and sour cream

Maui Salad

$15.95

Strawberries, pineapple, avocado, pecans, and grilled chicken over a bed of romaine lettuce

Cesar Salad

$12.99

Side Salad

$6.50

Pomegranate Specialties

Chicken Kabob

$18.95

Served with fresh grilled vegetables on a bed of rice

Pork Kabob

$18.95

Served with fresh grilled vegetables on a bed of rice

Half-Slab BBQ Ribs

$18.95

Served with special BBQ sauce, vegetables, soup, and potatoes

Stir-Fried Chicken with Rice

$17.95

Chicken and stir-fried vegetables served over rice

Vegetable Stir-Fry

$12.95

Stir-fried vegetables served over rice

Liver and Onions

$11.95

Served with soup and potatoes

Greek-Style Chicken

$15.95

Chicken breast with oven browned potatoes, soup, and vegetables

Skirt Steak

$25.95

12 oz steak served with au jus, soup, vegetables, and choice of potato

Rib Eye Steak

$26.95

12 oz steak served with au jus, soup, vegetables, and choice of potato

Four Steak Tacos GF

$15.95

On corn tortillas

Chicken Tenders

$13.95

Saganaki

$10.95

Chicken Wings

$8.99+

Mozzarella Sticks

$10.95

Wraps

Greek Wrap

$12.99

Grilled chicken breast, tomatoes, cucumbers, feta cheese, lettuce, and a cucumber sauce

Deli Wrap

$12.99

Grilled chicken breast, tomatoes, lettuce, shredded Cheddar cheese, and a side of ranch dressing

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$12.99

Grilled chicken breast, romaine lettuce, caesar dressing and tomatoes

Chicken Breast Specials

Chicken Ranch Melt

$13.95

Grilled chicken breast topped with melted Jack cheese, crisp bacon strips on grilled sourdough bread. Served with creamy ranch dressing

Cajun Chicken Sandwich

$13.95

Broiled with Cajun spices, melted Jack cheese, and grilled onions

Malibu Chicken Sandwich

$13.95

Topped with avocado and Jack cheese on a croissant

Monterey Chicken Sandwich

$13.95

Crisp bacon and melted Monterey Jack cheese

California Chicken Sandwich

$13.95

Lettuce, tomato, and avocado on a special toasted bun

San Francisco Chicken Sandwich

$13.95

Topped with Canadian bacon, melted Jack cheese and tomato on a grilled sourdough bread

Burgers

Chubby Burger

$12.95

The name says it all

Cheeseburger

$13.50

Choice of cheese

Impossible Burger

$14.95

Plant based vegetable burger

Black Bean

$11.95

A black bean burger, topped with homemade Pico de Gallo, mayonnaise, and a griddled pineapple ring

Patty Melt

$12.95

Served on marbled rye, with caramelised onions and American cheese

Bacon Cheddar

$13.99

Mushroom Swiss

$13.99

Avocado and Jack

$13.99

Spicy Cheeseburger

$13.99

Jack cheese and jalapeños

Gourmet Burger

$13.99

Onions, mushrooms, peppers, and Swiss cheese

Sandwiches

Gyro Sandwich

$12.95

The Greek classic. A blend of meat and spices, served with tomato, onion, and tzatziki sauce on pita bread. Guaranteed to make you scream Opal

Fried Green Tomato Sandwich

$12.95

Two pieces of fried green tomato served on nine-grain bread, accompanied with lettuce, tomato, bacon, and a remoulade mayonnaise

California Dreamin' Sandwich

$11.95

Griddled marbled rye, fried green tomatoes, baby Swiss cheese, and freshly sliced avocado, grilled to perfection

Philly Sandwich

$13.95

Philly sliced beef, sautéed onions, and green peppers, with melted mozzarella cheese, served on a french roll

Santa Barbara Sandwich

$12.95

Lean roast beef, melted Cheddar cheese with grilled onions and peppers on grilled sourdough bread

Barbecue Beef Sandwich

$12.95

Sliced beef topped with barbecue sauce on a toasted bun

Roast Turkey Sandwich

$12.95

Sliced turkey with choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise

Single Original BLT

$11.50

Three slices of bacon, lettuce, and tomato on honey wheat toast with Hellmann's real mayonnaise

Tuna Melt

$12.95

Two English muffin halves topped with albacore tuna salad, sliced tomatoes, and melted Cheddar cheese baked to perfection!

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$12.59

All white meat chicken, grapes, pecans, celery, diced apples, with lettuce and dijonnaise served on a croissant or multi-grain toast

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$11.95

All white albacore tuna salad made with mayonnaise and topped with lettuce and tomato on whole wheat toast

Swai Fish Sandwich

$13.95

Pan-fried, served on a french roll, with lettuce, tomato, avocado, and tartar sauce

Classic Reuben

$12.99

Served on marble rye, with choice of corned beef or turkey breast. Grilled with sauerkraut and Swiss cheese

BLT Club

$11.99

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, and real mayonnaise on whole wheat toast

Triple Grilled Cheese

$8.95

Cheddar, Jack, and American cheese on our grilled thick bread

Triple-Decker Original Turkey Club

$12.99

Sliced turkey breast, bacon, lettuce, and tomato on whole wheat toast with mayonnaise

Chicken Panini

$13.95

Chicken breast with provolone cheese, grilled onions and honey mustard

Roast Beef Panini

$12.50

Sliced roast beef, Cheddar cheese, and mayonnaise

Pomegranate Panini

$12.99

Turkey, bacon, Cheddar cheese, tomatoes, and mayonnaise

Veggie Panini

$10.95

Portabella mushrooms, artichokes, Swiss cheese, basil, and diced red peppers

Hot Roasted Open Face Turkey Sandwich

$12.99

With mashed potatoes, gravy, cranberry sauce, and cup of soup

Hot Roast Beef Open Face Sandwich

$13.95

With mashed potatoes, brown gravy, and cup of soup

Monte Cristo

$12.50

Ham, turkey, and Swiss cheese on french toast

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$11.95

Served with french fries or fruit

Cubanito

$11.99

Smoked pork loin, ham off the bone, dijonnaise sauce, dill pickles, Swiss cheese. Pressed like a panini on french bread

Quesadillas

Chicken Quesadilla

$13.95

Onions, melted Jack and Cheddar cheese. Folded on a large flour tortilla

Steak Quesadilla

$15.50

Onions, tomatoes, melted Cheddar and Jack cheese. Folded in a large flour tortilla

Veggie Quesadilla

$11.99

Fresh spinach, mushrooms, tomatoes, peppers, and melted Jack cheese. Folded in a grilled flour tortilla

Twisted Quesadilla

$14.50

Flour tortillas stuffed with ground beef, tomatoes, avocados, green peppers, onions, cilantro, and American cheese

Seafood

Char-Grilled Alaskan Salmon

$24.95

Served with lemon butter sauce

Tilapia

$20.95

Royal Cod Fish

$22.95

Served with lemon butter sauce

Pasta

Spaghetti with Marinara Sauce

$12.95

Fettuccine Alfredo

$12.95

Gluten Free Pasta with Marinara

$12.99

Allow 30 minutes

Chicken Parmigiana

$18.95

Allow 30 minutes

Kids Menu

Any Style One Egg

$7.50

Fried French Toast Sticks

$7.50

Topped with blueberries & strawberries

Mickey Mouse Pancake

$4.95

5 Silver Dollar Pancakes

$4.95

1 Jr. Bavarian Crepe

$5.75

Filled with cream and topped with fresh fruit

Jr. Hamburger

$9.50

With french fries

Jr. Grilled Cheese

$7.50

With french fries

Chicken Nuggets

$7.75

Served with french fries

(3) Tenders

$7.75

Served with french fries

Kiddie Chocolate Sundae

$3.50

Sides

Side Egg

$1.75

Side Turkey Bacon

$4.99

Side Sausage

$4.99

Side Bacon

$4.99

Side Sausage Links

$4.99

Side Sausage Patties

$4.99

Side Country Ham Off the Bone

$4.99

Side Canadian Bacon

$4.99

Side Corned Beef Hash

$4.99

Side of Two Pancakes

$4.75

French Fries

$3.75

Side Hash Browns

$3.75

Toast

$3.50

Bagel

$3.50

Bagel with Cream Cheese

$4.75

English Muffin

$2.99

Pecan Roll

$4.95

Cottage Cheese

$3.50

Yogurt Cup

$3.25

Fresh Fruit Cup

$3.99

Side Salad

$6.50

Side Fresh Jalapeno

$4.00

Side Chorizo Gravy

$2.95

Side Country Gravy

$2.95

Side Hollandaise

$2.95

Side Avocado

$3.95

Side Pickled Jalapeno

$3.00

Side Whipped Cream

$0.75

Side Salsa

$0.75

Side Sauce

$0.75+

Side Garlic Bread

$4.00

Add

Cheese

Meat

Veggies

Sauce

TOGO

***TOGO***

Drinks

Other Beverages

8 Oz Chocolate Milk

$2.25

8 Oz Milk

$1.75

12 Oz Chocolate Milk

$2.75

12 Oz Milk

$2.25

Hot Chocolate

$2.95

Hot Tea

$2.95

Iced Tea

$3.25

Lemonade

$3.25

Coffee

$2.95

Soft Drinks

$3.25

Juices

8 Oz Orange Juice

$2.99

8 Oz Apple

$2.95

8 Oz Cranberry

$2.95

8 Oz Grapefruit Juice

$2.99

8 Oz Pineapple

$2.95

8 Oz Pomegranate Juice

$3.95

8 Oz Tomato

$2.95

12 Oz Orange Juice

$3.95

12 Oz Apple

$3.50

12 Oz Cranberry

$3.50

12 Oz Grapefruit Juice

$3.95

12 Oz Pineapple

$3.50

12 Oz Pomegranate Juice

$4.50

12 Oz Tomato

$3.50

Specialty Coffee

Espresso

$2.95

Double Espresso

$3.50

Espresso Chocolate

$4.25

Americano

$4.25

Caffe Latte

$4.25

Cappuccino

$4.25

Latte Macchiato

$4.25

Mochaccino

$4.25

Hot Chocolate Deluxe

$4.25

Buffet

Buffet Option

Breakfast Buffet

$21.95

Lunch Buffet

$25.95

Greek Chicken Buffet

$31.95
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 4:59 pm
Monday7:00 am - 4:59 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 4:59 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 4:59 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 4:59 pm
Friday7:00 am - 4:59 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 4:59 pm
Restaurant info

Family owned restaurant with patio serving American and Greek specialties plus breakfast all day.

Website

Location

55 S Commons Dr, Aurora, IL 60504

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

