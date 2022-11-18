Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pomodoro Pizzeria

271 Wood St

Bristol, RI 02809

Popular Items

Chicken Parmigiana
Pasta Alla Vodka
Lg Classic Cheese Pizza

Appetizer

Arancini

Arancini

$12.50

SICILIAN RICE BALLS STUFFED WITH MOZZ TOPPED WITH POMODORO SAUCE AND GRATED CHEESE

Burrata Antipasto

Burrata Antipasto

$17.00

BURRATA / ROASTED PEPPERS / PROSCIUTTO / MARINATED OLIVES / CROSTINI

Calamari

Calamari

$13.00

FRIED POINT JUDITH CALAMARI / HOT PEPPERS / GARLIC BUTTER

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$9.00

PLAIN / BUFFALO / BBQ

Fried Mozzarella

Fried Mozzarella

$8.00

SERVED WITH POMODORO SAUCE

Garlic Bread

Garlic Bread

$5.00

SERVED WITH POMODORO SAUCE

Little Neck Zuppa

Little Neck Zuppa

$15.00

LOCAL NECKS / RED OR WHITE / GARLIC BREAD

Meatball Parm

Meatball Parm

$10.00

FOUR HOMEMADE MEATBALLS / MOZZARELLA / POMODORO SAUCE

Portobello Parmigiana

Portobello Parmigiana

$13.00

BREADED PORTOBELLO / GARLIC BREAD / MOZZARELLA / POMODORO SAUCE

Salads

Garden Salad

Garden Salad

$7.00

GREENS / TOMATO / CUCUMBER / RED ONION / BLACK OLIVES

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$11.00

ROMAINE / SHAVED PARMESAN / HOUSEMADE DRESSING / CROUTONS

Wedge Salad

Wedge Salad

$14.00

ICEBERG WEDGE / BACON / CHERRY TOMATO / RED ONION / GORGONZOLA / BLUE CHEESE DRESSING

Antipasto Salad

Antipasto Salad

$15.00

GREENS / TOMATO / MARINATED OLIVES / RED ONION / SHARP PROVOLONE / CURED ITALIAN MEATS /RED ROASTED PEPPERS / ARTICHOKE HEARTS / PEPPERONCINI / RED WINE VINAIGRETTE

Caprese Salad

Caprese Salad

$11.00

FRESH MOZZARELLA / TOMATO / BASIL BALSAMIC GLAZE / EVOO

Entrees & Pasta

Chicken Milanese

Chicken Milanese

$18.00

BREADED CUTLET/ARUGULA DICED TOMATO/RED ONION/ RED WINE VINAIGRETTE

Veal Milanese

$21.00

BREADED CUTLET/ARUGULA DICED TOMATO/RED ONION/ RED WINE VINAIGRETTE

Chicken Marsala

Chicken Marsala

$21.00

MUSHROOMS / MARSALA REDUCTION / POTATO AND VEGTABLE OR PENNE POMODORO

Chicken Piccata

Chicken Piccata

$21.00

LEMON / CAPERS / POTATO AND VEGTABLE OR PENNE POMODORO

Eggplant Sorrentino

$19.95

EGGPLANT/ ROASTED RED PEPPERS/ MOZZARELLA / RICOTTA/POMODORO SAUCE/ PENNE

Chicken Sorrentino

$20.95

CUTLET / EGGPLANT/ ROASTED RED PEPPERS/ MOZZARELLA / RICOTTA/POMODORO SAUCE/ PENNE

Veal Sorrentino

$23.95

CUTLET / EGGPLANT/ ROASTED RED PEPPERS/ MOZZARELLA / RICOTTA/POMODORO SAUCE/ PENNE

Eggplant Parmigiana

Eggplant Parmigiana

$16.50

MELTED MOZZARELLA/POMODORO SAUCE/PENNE

Chicken Parmigiana

Chicken Parmigiana

$16.95

MELTED MOZZARELLA/ POMODORO SAUCE/PENNE

Veal Parmigiana

$19.95

MELTED MOZZARELLA/ POMODORO SAUCE/PENNE

Italian Feast

$17.50

CHICKEN PARM / EGGPLANT PARM /MEATBALL / POMODORO SAUCE / PENNE

Stuffed Veal

Stuffed Veal

$23.95

BREADED CUTLET/ PROSCIUTTO / FRESH MOZZARELLA/ MUSHROOMS / SWEET CREAM MARSALA/POTATO AND VEGETABLE OR PENNE POMODORO

Pasta Alfredo

Pasta Alfredo

$15.00

Classic Alfredo sauce with your choice of pasta

Pasta Alla Vodka

Pasta Alla Vodka

$15.00

A fan favorite! Over your choice of pasta!!

Pasta Bolognese

Pasta Bolognese

$16.00

Pork and beef Ragu with shaved parmesan cheese over your choice of pasta.

Pasta Pomodoro

Pasta Pomodoro

$11.50

HOUSE MARINARA SAUCE OVER YOUR CHOICE OF PASTA

Sunday Gravy

$17.00

POMODORO SAUCE / SAUSAGE AND TWO MEATBALLS / PENNE OR LINGUINE

Mamas Lasagna

$16.95

RICOTTA / MOZZARELLA / ROMANO CHEESE / BEEF / POMODORO SAUCE

Clam Sauce

Clam Sauce

$17.00

LOCAL CHOP CLAMS / RED OR WHITE / LINGUINE

Little Neck Zuppa

$21.00

LOCAL LITTLE NECKS / RED OR WHITE / LINGUINE

Frutti Di Mare

Frutti Di Mare

$28.95

MUSSELS / LITTLE NECKS / SHRIMP / CALAMARI / SCALLOPS / SPICY MARINARA / LINGUINE

Pasta Butter

$12.00

Kids Penne Meatball

$8.00

Kids Penne Pomodoro

$6.95

Kids Penne Butter

$6.95

Pizza

Sm Classic Cheese Pizza

Sm Classic Cheese Pizza

$9.00

SAN MARZANO SAUCE / SHREDDED MOZZARELLA

Sm Pomodoro Pizza

$11.00

SAN MARZANO SAUCE / FRESH MOZZARELLA / BASIL

Sm Bianco Pizza

$12.00

EVOO / GARLIC / FRESH MOZZARELLA / GORGONZOLA / BASIL

Sm Big Daddy Pizza

$12.00

MEATBALL / SAUSAGE / PEPPERONI / SAN MARZANO SAUCE / SHREDDED MOZZARELLA

Sm Clam Pizza

$13.00

EVOO / GARLIC / MOZZARELLA/LOCAL CHOPPED CLAMS / DICED TOMATO

Sm Katie Pizza

$12.00

SLICED TOMATO / SAUTEED SPINACH / OLIVES / SHREDDED MOZZARELLA / PEPPERONI

Sm Nonnie Pizza

$14.00

POMODORO SAUCE / EGGPLANT / MEATBALL / ROASTED PEPPERS / RICOTTA / MOZZARELLA / BASIL

Sm Parma Pizza

$14.00

EVOO / GARLIC / DICED TOMATO / ARUGULA / MOZZARELLA / PROSCIUTTO / BALSAMIC GLAZE

Sm Papa Pizza

$13.00

EVOO / GARLIC / RABE / SAUSAGE / MOZZARELLA

Sm Rhode Islander Pizza

$14.00

FRIED CALAMARI / GARLIC BUTTER / HOT PEPPERS / MOZZARELLA

Sm BBQ Chicken Pizza

$13.00

MOZZARELLA / GRILLED CHICKEN / BBQ SAUCE

Small Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$13.00

MOZZARELLA / GRILLED CHICKEN / BUFFALO SAUCE

Lg Classic Cheese Pizza

Lg Classic Cheese Pizza

$14.00

SAN MARZANO SAUCE / SHREDDED MOZZARELLA

Lg Pomodoro Pizza

$19.00

SAN MARZANO SAUCE / FRESH MOZZARELLA / BASIL

Lg Bianco Pizza

$20.00

EXTRA VIRGIN OLIVE OIL/ GARLIC /FRESH MOZZARELLA / GORGONZOLA / BASIL

Lg Big Daddy Pizza

$22.00

MEATBALL / SAUSAGE / PEPPERONI / SAN MARZANO SAUCE / SHREDDED MOZZARELLA

Lg Clam Pizza

$23.00

EVOO/GARLIC/MOZZARELLA/LOCAL CHOPPED CLAMS / DICED TOMATO

Lg Katie Pizza

$22.00

SLICED TOMATO / SAUTEED SPINACH / OLIVES / SHREDDED MOZZ / PEPPERONI

Lg Nonnie Pizza

$24.00

POMODORO SAUCE / EGGPLANT / MEATBALL / ROASTED PEPPERS / RICOTTA / MOZZARELLA / BASIL

Lg Parma Pizza

$24.00

EVOO / GARLIc / DICED TOMATO / ARUGULA / MOZZarella / PROSCIUTTO / BALSAMIC GLAZE

Lg Papa Pizza

$23.00

EVOO / GARLIC / RABE / SAUSAGE / MOZZ

Lg Rhode Islander Pizza

$24.00

FRIED CALAMARI / GARLIC BUTTER / HOT PEPPERS / MOZZARELLA

Lg BBQ Chicken Pizza

$23.00

MOZZARELLA / GRILLED CHICKEN / BBQ SAUCE

Lg Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$23.00

MOZZARELLA / GRILLED CHICKEN / BUFFALO SAUCE

Calzones

BBQ Chicken Calzone

$13.00

mozzarella / bbq sauce / grilled chicken / ranch or blue cheese

Big Daddy Calzone

$13.00

mozzarella / pomodoro sauce / meatball / sausage / pepperoni

Buffalo Chicken Calzone

$13.00

mozzarella / buffalo sauce / grilled chicken / ranch or blue cheese

Cheese Calzone

$12.00

Chicken Parm Calzone

$13.00

mozzarella / chicken cutlet / pomodoro sauce

Eggplant Calzone

$13.00

mozzarella / fried eggplant / pomodoro sauce

Italian Calzone

$13.00

mozzarella / provolone / genoa salami / mortadella / italian hot ham / tomato /onion /green peppers

Meatball Calzone

$13.00

/mozzarella /house made meatballs /pomodoro sauce

Spinach Calzone

$13.00

mozzarella / sauteed spinach / garlic / black olives / pepperoni

Sides

Grilled Chicken

$6.95

Meatball Side

Side Sausage

$3.00

Rabe Aglio E Olio

$6.95

RABE / EVOO / GARLIC

Side Ricotta

$2.50

Side Dressing

$1.00

Side Penne Pomo

$7.00

Side Pomo Sauce

$1.00

Side Grated Cheese

$0.25

Side Red Crushed Pepper

$0.25

Dessert

Cannoli

Cannoli

$8.00
Carrot Cake

Carrot Cake

$8.50

Cream cheese frosting, walnuts and raisins!

Chocolate Fudge Cake

Chocolate Fudge Cake

$8.00

Limoncello Cake

$8.00
Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$8.50Out of stock

Drinks

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Empire Lemonade

$2.50

Empire Root Beer

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Poland Springs

$2.00

San Pellegrino Sparkling

$3.50

SPECIALS

Chicken Saltimbocca

$26.00

SWEATSHIRTS

Sweatshirt

$38.00

T-SHIRTS

TEE SHIRTS

$25.00
All hours
Sunday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Pomodoro Pizzeria is a Micheletti family run and operated business going back three generations. Creating only the finest Italian comfort food. Pomodoro has been voted the East Bays "Best Restaurant" " Best Italian Restaurant ", as well as "Best Pizza" by Rhode Island Monthly Magazine. Located in down town Bristol in a quaint neighborhood you will find Pomodoro shinning bright as your local BYOB establishment.

271 Wood St, Bristol, RI 02809

