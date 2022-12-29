Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pomodoro Ristorante Italiano

2833 Avenida De Portugal

San Diego, CA 92106

Antipasti

La Brusca

$9.50

Grilled homemade bread with pesto, garlic and chopped tomato and basil

Melanzana al Formo

$11.00

Baked eggplant with mozzarella cheese and tomato sauce

Carpaccio di Salmone

$12.00

Smoked salmon over a bed of arugula with capers

Caprese

$11.50

Beef steak tomatoes, fresh mozzarella cheese and basil

Calamari Fritti

$12.00

A combination of calamari and zucchini deep fried

Carpaccio di Carne

$14.00

Thinly sliced raw beef, arugula and parmesan cheese

Antipasto Italiano

$15.00

Mixed Italian cold cuts and cheeses

Artichokes

$13.00

Sautéed with garlic, onion and basil in extra virgin olive oil

Heirloom Tomatoes & Burrata

$14.00

Fresh imported burrata served over sliced heirloom tomatoes

Bresaola

$14.00

Air dried beef thinly sliced and served with arugula and shaved parmesan with olive oil and lemon

Salads & Soup

Beet Salad

$10.00

Arugula, walnuts and goat cheese in a red wine reduction dressing

Contadina

$10.00

Baby spring mix with house dressing

Cesare

$10.00

Traditional Caesar salad with homemade Caesar dressing

Tre Sapori

$10.00

Radicchio, arugula, Belgium endive, walnuts and goat cheese

D'Anatra

$12.00

Smoked duck breast over warm spinach with pine nuts, raisins and crumbled bacon

Pierina

$10.00

Mixed green salad with pears and smoked mozzarella

Insalata di Salmone

$16.00

Grilled salmon, arugula, organic strawberries, olive oil and balsamic

Minestrone Genovese

$9.00

Vegetable soup with pesto sauce

Pasta

Black linguine

$24.00

Capellini Mari e Monti

$20.00

Angel hair pasta with shrimp, mushroom and zucchini in tomato sauce

Cappellini alla Checca

$17.00

Angel hair pasta with freshly chopped tomatoes, basil and garlic

Farfalle Salmone e Vodka

$19.00

Bow-tie pasta with salmon in a vodka pink sauce

Fettuccine Piemonte

$18.50

Mixed wild mushrooms, green peas and chicken in a mushroom sauce

Fettuccine Primavera

$17.00

Fettuccine pasta with fresh vegetables in a cream or tomato sauce

Fusilli Bolognese

$18.00

Spiral pasta in our homemade Bolognese sauce with mascarpone cheese

Halibut

$27.00

Lasagna

$18.00

Pasta layers filled with beef served in a marinara sauce

Linguine al Pesto

$17.50

Linguine pasta with string beans, pine nuts and potatoes in a fresh basil sauce

Linguine di Mare

$21.00

Linguine pasta with mussels, clams and jumbo shrimps in a cream or tomato sauce

Mushroom Ravioli

$18.00

Homemade ravioli stuffed with portobello mushrooms in a porcini sauce

Orecchiette Pugliesi

$18.50

Ear-shaped pasta sautéed with sausage, Italian rapini, chopped tomato, white wine and garlic

Pappardelle

$19.00

Homemade pasta with braised lamb, mix wild mushrooms, olives and rosemary in a brandy sauce

Penne alla Norma

$17.00

Penne pasta with eggplant, fresh mozzarella and tomato sauce

Penne Arrabiata

$18.50

Penne pasta in a spicy tomato sauce with chicken

Penne Vittorio

$18.50

Penne pasta with sausage, bell peppers

Risotto della Nonna

$19.00

Italian Arborio rice with chicken, sun-dried tomatoes and spinach in a white wine sauce

Risotto pescatora

$28.00

Spaghetti Carbonara

$18.00

Spaghetti pasta with eggs and pancetta

Spinach Ravioli

$18.00

Homemade ravioli stuffed with spinach and ricotta cheese in a pink sauce

Spaghetti meatballs

$20.00

Ravioli lobster

$24.00

Fettuc Alfredo with pollo

$20.00

Secondi

Pork Ossobuco

$27.00

Braised pork shank with mushrooms in a port wine sauce over saffron risotto

Pollo Arrotolato

$22.00

Chicken breast rolled and stuffed with ricotta cheese and spinach in a mixed mushroom sauce

Pollo Gusto

$22.00

Chicken breast with fontina cheese, chopped tomato and spinach in a white wine sauce

Pollo Empoli

$22.00

Chicken breast sautéed with artichokes and mushroom in tomato sauce

Vitello Milanese

$24.00

Breaded veal scallopini topped with fresh arugula and chopped tomatoes

Filetto Nostrano

$30.00

8 oz Filet Mignon with gorgonzola cheese and mushrooms

Vitello Parmigiana

$25.00

Breaded veal scallopini topped with mozzarella in a fresh tomato sauce

Vitello Piccata

$24.00

Veal scallopini sautéed in marsala wine and mushrooms sauce

Vitello Marsala

$24.00

Veal scallopini sautéed in marsala wine and mushrooms sauce

Salmone Ripieno

$25.00

Filet of fresh Atlantic salmon stuffed with scallops, crab meat and spinach in a curry sauce

Gamberi Pomodoro

$26.00

Shrimp sautéed with artichokes and mushroom in a light tomato sauce

Cioppino

$29.00

Mixed fish and seafood sautéed in a light tomato broth

Polio piccata

$20.00

Polio marsala

$20.00

Polio parmig

$22.00

Gnocchi

Gnocchi Bolognese

$18.00

Gnocchi Gratinati

$18.00

Homemade potato dumplings in Alfredo sauce "au gratin"

Gnocchi Marinara

$18.00

Gnocchi Pesto

$19.00

Gnocchi Salsa Rosa

$18.00

By The Glass

Cabernet Sauvignon, Stone Glass

$9.00

Chardonnay, Camelot Glass

$8.50

Chardonnay, Maddalena Glass

$9.00

Chianti, Ponte Vecchio Glass

$9.00

Malbec, Nieto Sentiner Glass

$9.00

Merlot, Blackridge Glass

$9.00

Montepulciano, Mezzadro Glass

$9.00

Perolla Rosso Toscano, San Felice Glass

$9.50

Petite Sirah, San Simeon Glass

$9.50

Pinot Grigio, Camelot Glass

$8.50

Pinot Noir, Camelot Glass

$8.50

Primitivo, Primaterra Glass

$9.50

Prosecco, Val D'Oca Glass

$7.50

Riesling, Bex Glass

$9.50

Rosé, Saint Sable Glass

$9.50

Sauvignon Blanc, The Champion Glass

$9.50

White Wine Bottles

Prosecco, Val D'Oca Bottle

$35.00

Veuve Cliquot Bottle

$95.00

Pinot Grigio, Barone Fini Bottle

$32.00

Pinot Grigio, Santa Margherita Bottle

$36.00

Lugana, Ca' dei Frati Bottle

$36.00

Vermentino, Sella Mosca Bottle

$32.00

Falanghina, Feudi di San Gregorio Bottle

$32.00

Sauvignon Blanc, The Champion Bottle

$27.00

Sauvignon Blanc, Cembra Bottle

$28.00

Chardonnay, Maddalena Bottle

$35.00

Chardonnay, Camelot Bottle

$23.00

Chardonnay, Hess "Select" Bottle

$35.00

White Zinfandel, Maddalena Bottle

$27.00

Riesling, Bex Bottle

$29.00

Rosé, Saint Sable Bottle

$34.00

Red Wine Bottles

Montepulciano, Mezzadro Bottle

$27.00

Perolla Rosso Toscano, San Felice Bottle

$38.00

Chianti, Ponte Vecchio Bottle

$28.00

Chianti Classico, San Felice

$31.00

Chianti Classico Riserva, San Felice "Il Grigio" Bottle

$39.00

Montefalco Rosso, Colpetrone Bottle

$38.00

Sangiovese, Frescobaldi "Remole" Bottle

$29.00

Barbera D'Alba "Borgogno" Bottle

$36.00

Nero d'Avola, Donnafugata Bottle

$29.00

Nero d'Avola/Syrah, Santagostino Bottle

$39.00

Primitivo, Primaterra Bottle

$29.00

Tenuta Argentiera Bolgheri "Poggio ai Ginepri" Bottle

$49.00

Brunello di Montalcino, Ridolfi Bottle

$85.00

Vino Nobile di Montepulciano, La Braccesca Bottle

$68.00

Super Tuscan, Le Volte Bottle

$49.00

Super Tuscan, Bruni "Poggio D'Elsa" Bottle

$32.00

Valpolicella Ripasso, Nicolis Bottle

$45.00

Amarone della Valpolicella, Serafini Vidotto Bottle

$85.00

Taurasi, "Fatica Contadina" Terredora Bottle

$80.00

Pinot Noir, Highlands 41 Bottle

$30.00

Pinot Noir, Inscription Bottle

$34.00

Pinot Noir, San Simeon Bottle

$32.00

Merlot, Blackridge Bottle

$27.00

Merlot, Maddalena Bottle

$29.00

Malbec, Nieto Sentiner Bottle

$29.00

Malbec, The Show Bottle

$34.00

Malbec, Opaque Bottle

$37.00

Cabernet Sauvignon, Highlands 41 Bottle

$34.00

Cabernet Sauvginon, Joel Gott Bottle

$31.00

Cabernet Sauvignon, Raymond "Sommelier" Bottle

$44.00

Zinfandel, Maddalena Bottle

$33.00

Petite Syrah, San Simeon Bottle

$29.00

Ports

Croft, 10 Year Tawny

$9.00

Corkage Fee

Corkage Fee

$15.00

Beers

Heineken

$6.00

Peroni

$6.00

Coors Light

$6.00

Padavena

$6.00

Corona

$6.00

Stone Pale Ale

$6.00

Fat Tire

$6.00

Heineken 0.0

$6.00

Non-Alcoholic

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Ice Tea

$3.00

Sparkling Water

$5.00

Still Water

$5.00

dessert

Birthday Dessert

bread pudding

$10.00

Cannoli

$10.00

cheese cake

$10.00

limoncello

$10.00

Napoleon

$10.00

profiteroles

$10.00

tiramisu

$10.00

coffe

reg coffe

$3.00

decaf coffe

$3.00

cappuccino

$4.00

cappuccino decaf

$4.00

espresso

$3.50

hot tea

$3.50

latte

$4.00

Kids

Kids Plain Pasta

$10.00

Spaghetti Marinara Kid

$10.00

Spaghetti Butter Kids

$10.00

Spaghetti Bolognese Kid

$10.00

Spaghetti Meatballs Kid

$10.00

Fettuccine Alfredo Kid

$10.00

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
