Pomodoro Ristorante Italiano
No reviews yet
2833 Avenida De Portugal
San Diego, CA 92106
Antipasti
La Brusca
Grilled homemade bread with pesto, garlic and chopped tomato and basil
Melanzana al Formo
Baked eggplant with mozzarella cheese and tomato sauce
Carpaccio di Salmone
Smoked salmon over a bed of arugula with capers
Caprese
Beef steak tomatoes, fresh mozzarella cheese and basil
Calamari Fritti
A combination of calamari and zucchini deep fried
Carpaccio di Carne
Thinly sliced raw beef, arugula and parmesan cheese
Antipasto Italiano
Mixed Italian cold cuts and cheeses
Artichokes
Sautéed with garlic, onion and basil in extra virgin olive oil
Heirloom Tomatoes & Burrata
Fresh imported burrata served over sliced heirloom tomatoes
Bresaola
Air dried beef thinly sliced and served with arugula and shaved parmesan with olive oil and lemon
Salads & Soup
Beet Salad
Arugula, walnuts and goat cheese in a red wine reduction dressing
Contadina
Baby spring mix with house dressing
Cesare
Traditional Caesar salad with homemade Caesar dressing
Tre Sapori
Radicchio, arugula, Belgium endive, walnuts and goat cheese
D'Anatra
Smoked duck breast over warm spinach with pine nuts, raisins and crumbled bacon
Pierina
Mixed green salad with pears and smoked mozzarella
Insalata di Salmone
Grilled salmon, arugula, organic strawberries, olive oil and balsamic
Minestrone Genovese
Vegetable soup with pesto sauce
Pasta
Black linguine
Capellini Mari e Monti
Angel hair pasta with shrimp, mushroom and zucchini in tomato sauce
Cappellini alla Checca
Angel hair pasta with freshly chopped tomatoes, basil and garlic
Farfalle Salmone e Vodka
Bow-tie pasta with salmon in a vodka pink sauce
Fettuccine Piemonte
Mixed wild mushrooms, green peas and chicken in a mushroom sauce
Fettuccine Primavera
Fettuccine pasta with fresh vegetables in a cream or tomato sauce
Fusilli Bolognese
Spiral pasta in our homemade Bolognese sauce with mascarpone cheese
Halibut
Lasagna
Pasta layers filled with beef served in a marinara sauce
Linguine al Pesto
Linguine pasta with string beans, pine nuts and potatoes in a fresh basil sauce
Linguine di Mare
Linguine pasta with mussels, clams and jumbo shrimps in a cream or tomato sauce
Mushroom Ravioli
Homemade ravioli stuffed with portobello mushrooms in a porcini sauce
Orecchiette Pugliesi
Ear-shaped pasta sautéed with sausage, Italian rapini, chopped tomato, white wine and garlic
Pappardelle
Homemade pasta with braised lamb, mix wild mushrooms, olives and rosemary in a brandy sauce
Penne alla Norma
Penne pasta with eggplant, fresh mozzarella and tomato sauce
Penne Arrabiata
Penne pasta in a spicy tomato sauce with chicken
Penne Vittorio
Penne pasta with sausage, bell peppers
Risotto della Nonna
Italian Arborio rice with chicken, sun-dried tomatoes and spinach in a white wine sauce
Risotto pescatora
Spaghetti Carbonara
Spaghetti pasta with eggs and pancetta
Spinach Ravioli
Homemade ravioli stuffed with spinach and ricotta cheese in a pink sauce
Spaghetti meatballs
Ravioli lobster
Fettuc Alfredo with pollo
Secondi
Pork Ossobuco
Braised pork shank with mushrooms in a port wine sauce over saffron risotto
Pollo Arrotolato
Chicken breast rolled and stuffed with ricotta cheese and spinach in a mixed mushroom sauce
Pollo Gusto
Chicken breast with fontina cheese, chopped tomato and spinach in a white wine sauce
Pollo Empoli
Chicken breast sautéed with artichokes and mushroom in tomato sauce
Vitello Milanese
Breaded veal scallopini topped with fresh arugula and chopped tomatoes
Filetto Nostrano
8 oz Filet Mignon with gorgonzola cheese and mushrooms
Vitello Parmigiana
Breaded veal scallopini topped with mozzarella in a fresh tomato sauce
Vitello Piccata
Veal scallopini sautéed in marsala wine and mushrooms sauce
Vitello Marsala
Veal scallopini sautéed in marsala wine and mushrooms sauce
Salmone Ripieno
Filet of fresh Atlantic salmon stuffed with scallops, crab meat and spinach in a curry sauce
Gamberi Pomodoro
Shrimp sautéed with artichokes and mushroom in a light tomato sauce
Cioppino
Mixed fish and seafood sautéed in a light tomato broth
Polio piccata
Polio marsala
Polio parmig
Gnocchi
By The Glass
Cabernet Sauvignon, Stone Glass
Chardonnay, Camelot Glass
Chardonnay, Maddalena Glass
Chianti, Ponte Vecchio Glass
Malbec, Nieto Sentiner Glass
Merlot, Blackridge Glass
Montepulciano, Mezzadro Glass
Perolla Rosso Toscano, San Felice Glass
Petite Sirah, San Simeon Glass
Pinot Grigio, Camelot Glass
Pinot Noir, Camelot Glass
Primitivo, Primaterra Glass
Prosecco, Val D'Oca Glass
Riesling, Bex Glass
Rosé, Saint Sable Glass
Sauvignon Blanc, The Champion Glass
White Wine Bottles
Prosecco, Val D'Oca Bottle
Veuve Cliquot Bottle
Pinot Grigio, Barone Fini Bottle
Pinot Grigio, Santa Margherita Bottle
Lugana, Ca' dei Frati Bottle
Vermentino, Sella Mosca Bottle
Falanghina, Feudi di San Gregorio Bottle
Sauvignon Blanc, The Champion Bottle
Sauvignon Blanc, Cembra Bottle
Chardonnay, Maddalena Bottle
Chardonnay, Camelot Bottle
Chardonnay, Hess "Select" Bottle
White Zinfandel, Maddalena Bottle
Riesling, Bex Bottle
Rosé, Saint Sable Bottle
Red Wine Bottles
Montepulciano, Mezzadro Bottle
Perolla Rosso Toscano, San Felice Bottle
Chianti, Ponte Vecchio Bottle
Chianti Classico, San Felice
Chianti Classico Riserva, San Felice "Il Grigio" Bottle
Montefalco Rosso, Colpetrone Bottle
Sangiovese, Frescobaldi "Remole" Bottle
Barbera D'Alba "Borgogno" Bottle
Nero d'Avola, Donnafugata Bottle
Nero d'Avola/Syrah, Santagostino Bottle
Primitivo, Primaterra Bottle
Tenuta Argentiera Bolgheri "Poggio ai Ginepri" Bottle
Brunello di Montalcino, Ridolfi Bottle
Vino Nobile di Montepulciano, La Braccesca Bottle
Super Tuscan, Le Volte Bottle
Super Tuscan, Bruni "Poggio D'Elsa" Bottle
Valpolicella Ripasso, Nicolis Bottle
Amarone della Valpolicella, Serafini Vidotto Bottle
Taurasi, "Fatica Contadina" Terredora Bottle
Pinot Noir, Highlands 41 Bottle
Pinot Noir, Inscription Bottle
Pinot Noir, San Simeon Bottle
Merlot, Blackridge Bottle
Merlot, Maddalena Bottle
Malbec, Nieto Sentiner Bottle
Malbec, The Show Bottle
Malbec, Opaque Bottle
Cabernet Sauvignon, Highlands 41 Bottle
Cabernet Sauvginon, Joel Gott Bottle
Cabernet Sauvignon, Raymond "Sommelier" Bottle
Zinfandel, Maddalena Bottle
Petite Syrah, San Simeon Bottle
Corkage Fee
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
2833 Avenida De Portugal, San Diego, CA 92106