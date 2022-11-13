Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pomodoro's Catskill

59 Reviews

$$

90 Catskill Commons

Catskill, NY 12414

Order Again

Popular Items

LG/ Pizza
Chicken Wings
Boneless Wings

20 OZ BOTTLES

AQUAFINA 20OZ

$2.75

BRISK ICED TEA 20OZ

$3.00

DIET DR PEPPER 20OZ

$3.00

DIET PEPSI 20OZ

$3.00

DR PEPPER 20OZ

$3.00

GINGERALE 20OZ

$3.00

GRAPE 20OZ

$3.00

MT DEW 20OZ

$3.00

ORANGE 20OZ

$3.00

PEPSI 20OZ

$3.00

RASPBERRY PURE LEAF 20OZ

$3.25

ROOT BEER 20OZ

$3.00

2 LITER BOTTLES.

PEPSI 2LT

$4.00

DIET PEPSI 2LT

$4.00

GINGERALE 2LT

$4.00

SIERRA MIST 2LT

$4.00

ROOT BEER 2LT

$4.00

MT DEW 2LT

$4.00

BOTTLE BEER

All Day IPA

$6.00

Angry Orchard

$6.00

Crossroads Black Rock Stout

$7.00

Bud

$4.75

BUD LIGHT

$5.00

COORS LIGHT

$5.00

CORONA

$5.50

HEINEKEN

$5.50

Heineken Light

$5.50

MICHELOB ULTRA

$5.00

MILLER LIGHT

$5.00

O'Doules

$5.50

Spiked Seltzer

$5.50

Yuengling

$5.50

Chatham Nor Eastah

$7.00

Juicy, fruity, hazy- the hallmarks of today’s northeast IPAs. Pours like a golden cloud with plenty of Citra, Mosaic and Simcoe hop character

Return Hazy Ipa

$7.00Out of stock

Wine Bottles

Capsaldo Pinot Grigio

$25.00

Medium-bodied, fresh fruit aromas of apple & pear & a clean crisp palate to follow through to a mineraly finish.

Bell'agio Chianti

$18.00

Dry and smooth with zesty notes of cherry and berry fruit. Bell' Agio Chianti is a vibrant,ruby-red wine with a full bouquet reminiscent of violets. Half Bottle 375ml

Bella Sera Moscato Bottle

$22.00

Aromas of fresh nectarine and peach offer a refreshing touch of sweetness on the palate. The perfect marriage of fruit and crispness makes this Moscato a versatile partner for hearty Italian fare and spicy dishes as well as delectable fruit based desserts.

Carmel Road Pinot Noir Bottle

$25.00

Black cherry flavors, notes of cola with hints of vanilla, toasted oak and well balanced tannins. California.

Noble Vines 181 Merlot

$26.00

181 Merlot is a classic Merlot with aromas of blackberry, vanilla and cocoa nibs, mingled with a hint of cinnamon and nutmeg spices. The subtle flavors of ripe plum and blackberry help bring smoothness to this full-bodied wine with soft tannins.

Maschio Prosecco

$9.00

Light straw yellow in color with a lively froth. Bouquet of white peach and orange blossoms. Fruit forward, with peach and almond flavors. 187 ml bottle (1 glass)

William Hill Merlot

$28.00

Louis Martini Cabernet Bottle

$32.00

Dark plums, black cherries, grilled herbs and smoke on the nose. It’s full-bodied with firm, sleek tannins. Supple and juicy with fresh acidity. Savory, flavorful finish.

Seaglass Cabernet Sauvignon Bottle

$28.00

A layered, complex palate of ripe blackberry and black cherry is framed by hints of spicy oak on the finish.

APPETIZERS

Chicken Wings

$15.99

One Dozen

Boneless Wings

$10.99

Bread Sticks

$10.99

Bruschetta

$8.99

Tomatoes, garlic & basil in balsamic vinegar served on toasted crostini bread.

Calamari

$16.99

Traditional- served with red sauce and horseradish sauce. Tuscan Supreme- Our delicious calamari tossed with diced banana peppers, bruschetta tomatoes, and drizzled with a balsamic reduction. Absolutely delicious.

Garlic Bread

$5.99

Garlic Bread w/Cheese

$6.99

Garlic Knots

$5.99

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.99

FRENCH FRIES

$3.99

Chicken Tenders

$9.99

Caprese

$9.99

Fresh mozzarella cheese, slices of roma tomatoes & fresh basil with a balsamic drizzle.

Popcorn Chicken

$8.99

Mac & Cheese Bites

$9.99

Onion Rings

$5.99

Buffalo Fried Cauliflower

$9.99

Beer battered cauliflower tossed in our medium wing sauce. Served with a side of blue cheese for dipping

SOUPS/SALADS

French Onion Soup

$6.49

NE Clam Chowder

$6.49

Pasta Fagioli

$6.49

Cream of Broccoli

$6.49

Soup of the Day

$6.49

Full Loaf Toasted

$1.50

Half Loaf Toasted

$0.75

SM Tossed Salad

$5.99

Topped with croutons, grape tomatoes, onions and shredded mozzarella cheese.

LG Tossed Salad

$7.99

Topped with croutons, grape tomatoes, onions and shredded mozzarella cheese.

SM Caesar Salad

$5.99

Romaine lettuce and shaved parmesan cheese in our Caesar dressing topped with croutons

LG Caesar Salad

$7.99

Romaine lettuce and shaved parmesan cheese in our Caesar dressing topped with croutons

Antipasto Salad

$13.99

Topped with Italian cold cuts, croutons, giardeniera, tomatoes, onions, black olives and shredded mozzarella cheese.

Chef's Salad

$13.99

Our tossed salad topped with ham, turkey and American cheese.

Pomodoro Salad

$11.99

Romaine & mescaline lettuce mix topped with craisins, bleu cheese crumbles, balsamic glaze and our house dressing.

Grilled Chicken Salad

$14.99

Fresh tender slices of grilled chicken and sliced ripe olives over our famous tossed salad.

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$13.99

Crispy chicken tossed in our mild buffalo sauce with chopped celery over our tossed salad.

BURGERS

Enjoy one of always fresh, never frozen half pound Black Angus burgers.

Build -a- Burger

$14.99

Half-Pound Black Angus burger cooked to your liking with any 2 toppings (listed Below).

Cheddar Bacon Burger

$14.99

One half pound of fresh Black Angus cooked to your liking and topped with bacon and melted cheddar cheese.

Beast-ro Burger

$14.99

Our 1/2 pound Black Angus burger topped with caramelized onions and bleu cheese crumbles.

Red Zone Burger

$15.99

Our ½ pound Black Angus burger topped with jalapeño peppers, melted pepper jack cheese and sriracha aioli.

Rodeo Burger

$15.99

½ lb. Black Angus burger topped with smoked bacon, onion crisps, cheddar cheese and BBQ sauce.

SANDWICHES

All of our Specialty Sandwiches are served on a fresh artisan roll with a side of French Fries or your choice of another fresh side.

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$14.99

Breaded chicken breast in our famous wing sauce with bleu cheese, lettuce, tomato & celery on the side.

Portobella Sandwich

$14.99

A locally grown Portabella mushroom cap seasoned and grilled to perfection and topped with roasted red peppers, eggplant & balsamic reduction.

CHICKEN CORDON BLUE

$14.99

Breaded chicken breast topped with Virginia Ham, melted Swiss cheese, and lettuce. Served with a delicious honey mustard.

Rancher

$14.99

Grilled chicken breast and bacon with ranch, lettuce, tomatoes and onions

Chicken & Cheese

$14.99

Breaded chicken, cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, and mayonnaise.

Hot Roast Beef Sandwich

$15.99

Open face on half italian loaf with gravy and french fries.

Philly Cheese Steak

$14.99

With mushrooms, peppers, onions, and melted cheese.

BBQ Jack Chicken Sandwich

$14.99

Grilled chicken breast topped with pepper jack cheese, smoked bacon, BBQ sauce, onion rings lettuce & tomato served on an artisan roll

WRAPS & PANINIS

All of our Wraps, Panini's & Specialty Sandwiches are served with a side of French Fries or your choice of another fresh side.

Buffalo Chicken Panini

$14.99

Breaded chicken breast in our famous wing sauce and bleu cheese, lettuce and tomato.

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$14.99

Breaded chicken breast in our famous wing sauce and bleu cheese, lettuce and tomato.

CAESAR PANINI

$14.99

Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, tomatoes & Caesar dressing.

CAESAR WRAP

$14.99

Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, tomatoes & Caesar dressing.

Chicken & Roasted Red Panini

$14.99

Grilled chicken, roasted-red peppers, provolone cheese & pesto mayo.

Chicken & Roasted Red Wrap

$14.99

Grilled chicken, roasted-red peppers, provolone cheese & pesto mayo.

Chicken Parm Wrap

$14.99

A combination of chicken, mozzarella cheese and spaghetti wrapped up with a touch of sauce in a garlic herb wrap

Italian Chicken Delight Panini

$14.99

Grilled chicken breast topped with roasted red peppers, fresh mozzarella cheese, lettuce, and a balsamic reduction.

Italian Chicken Delight Wrap

$14.99

Grilled chicken breast topped with roasted red peppers, fresh mozzarella cheese, lettuce, and a balsamic reduction.

PHILLY CHEESE STEAK PANINI

$14.99

Sliced top round with mushrooms, peppers, onions, and melted mozzarella cheese.

PHILLY CHEESE STEAK WRAP

$14.99

Sliced top round with mushrooms, peppers, onions, and melted mozzarella cheese.

RODEO CHICKEN WRAP

$14.99

Crispy fried chicken, smoked bacon, cheddar cheese and BBQ sauce rolled in a garlic herb wrap with crisp romaine lettuce

Roast Beef Panini

$14.99

Roast beef, onion rings & Russian dressing layered together with Provolone cheese.

Roast Beef Wrap

$14.99

Roast beef, onion rings & Russian dressing layered together with Provolone cheese

Meatball Panini

$14.99

An Italian classic! Meatballs in our delicious homemade sauce with melted mozzarella cheese on our grilled panini bread.

Chicken Prosciutto Panini

$14.99

Grilled chicken breast topped with imported Italian prosciutto, tomatoes and provolone cheese on a toasted flat bread then finished with a basil aioli.

PIZZA

DELUXE- Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushrooms, Peppers, and Onions. COUNTRY STYLE- Mushrooms, Peppers, Onions, Black Olives, and Eggplant. WHITE BROCCOLI- Riccota Cheese, Garlic, Mozzarella Cheese, and Broccoli. VEGGIE- Mushrooms, Peppers, Onions, Tomatoes, and Spinach. HAWAIIAN- Ham, Pineapple, and Peppers. MEAT LOVERS- Pepperoni, Sausage, and Bacon. MARGHERITA- Fresh sliced tomatoes, basil & fresh mozzarella cheese.

Home Pizza Kit

$10.00

Great for the kids to get hands on and help with dinner!! Make your own pizza at home with a piece of our medium pizza dough, sauce and cheese.

SM/ Pizza

$8.99

Gluten Free Pizza

$12.00

MD/ Pizza

$13.99

LG/ Pizza

$15.99

Sicilian Pizza

$19.00

EXTRA Side of Sauce

$0.75

Regular Slice

$2.50

Stuffed Slice

$8.99

Calzone

$10.99

Pepperoni Roll

$7.99

Sausage Roll

$7.99

Stromboli

$7.99

Build A Roll

$7.99

EXTRA Side of Sauce

$0.75

ENTREES

All of our entrées are served with a tossed salad and garlic bread or substitute one of our homemade soups for $1.00.

Pasta Dinner

$14.00

Alfredo

$18.99

Fettuccine pasta tossed in a delicious creamy homemade Alfredo sauce.

Alla Vodka

$17.99

Perfectly cooked Penne pasta tossed in our delicious vodka sauce

Baked Ziti

$16.99

Penne pasta smothered in ricotta cheese, tomato sauce, and melted mozzarella cheese

Cheese Ravioli

$17.99

Large cheese ravioli served in our delicious sauce and topped with melted mozzarella cheese.

Eggplant Rollatini

$21.99

Breaded eggplant stuffed with our homemade cheese filling, topped with sauce and mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of imported pasta or steamed vegetables.

Chicken Marsala

$18.99

Tender Chicken sautéed with fresh locally grown mushrooms in a Marsala wine sauce served over your choice of imported pasta.

Chicken Scampi

$20.99

Tender chicken medallions in our delicious scampi sauce over a bed of imported pasta

Chicken Theresa

$20.99

Fresh tender chicken medallions cooked in a delicious marsala wine sauce and topped with locally grown mushrooms, spinach, and mozzarella cheese served atop a healthy portion of pasta.

Garlic Chicken

$20.99

Tender chicken medallions sautéed with fresh garlic, white wine, and lemon butter with broccoli. Then tossed in your choice of pasta

Italian Trio

$20.99

A generous portion of three Italian favorites. Homemade lasagna, cheese ravioli, and chicken cutlet parmigiana topped with mozzarella

Lasagna

$18.99

Lasagna noodles layered with plenty of ground beef, ricotta cheese, mozzarella cheese, and tomato sauce topped with mozzarella cheese.

Veal Marsala

$23.99

Tender Veal sautéed with fresh locally grown mushrooms in a Marsala wine sauce served over your choice of imported pasta.

Veal Piccata

$23.99

Medallions of Veal sautéed in a lemon butter wine sauce with capers and served over your choice of imported pasta

Veal Theresa

$25.99

Fresh tender veal medallions cooked in a delicious marsala wine sauce and topped with locally grown mushrooms, spinach, and mozzarella cheese served atop a healthy portion of pasta.

Shrimp Scampi

$23.99

Succulent shrimp in our delicious scampi sauce over a bed of imported pasta

Chicken Piccata

$20.99

Medallions of Chicken sautéed in a lemon butter wine sauce with capers and served over your choice of imported pasta

Meat Your Pasta

$18.99

Your choice of pasta topped with meatballs, sausage and pepperoni.

Chicken Cacciatore

$21.99

Tender sautéed chicken medallions, peppers, mushrooms, onions and black olives in a hearty marinara sauce over your choice of imported pasta.

PARMIGIANA ENTREES

All of our entrées are served with a tossed salad and garlic bread or substitute one of our homemade soups for $1.00.

Chicken Parmigiana

$20.99

Hand cut and breaded chicken breast in our delicious sauce, topped with mozzarella cheese and served with your choice of imported pasta or steamed vegetables.

Eggplant Parmigiana

$18.99

Hand breaded eggplant in our tomato sauce, topped with mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of imported pasta or steamed

Meatball Parmigiana

$18.99

A Healthy portion of our delicious meatballs in our tomato sauce, topped with mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of imported pasta

Sausage Parmigiana

$18.99

A pile of Italian sausage in our tomato sauce, topped with mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of imported pasta

Shrimp Parmigiana

$23.99

Fresh jumbo butter flied shrimp, fried to perfection and topped with sauce and melted mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of imported pasta

Veal Parmigiana

$23.99

A generous portion of tender veal cutlets in sauce and topped with mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of imported pasta or steamed vegetables

Eggplant Rollatini

$21.99

Breaded eggplant stuffed with our homemade cheese filling, topped with sauce and mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of imported pasta or steamed vegetables.

PARMIGIANA SUBS

Sausage Parm Sub

$11.99

Chicken Parm Sub

$11.99

Eggplant Parm Sub

$11.99

Pepperoni Parm Sub

$11.99

Meatball Parm Sub

$11.99

Shrimp parm Sub

$15.99

Veal Parm Sub

$15.99

FROM THE DELI

SUB ROLL

$13.99

Hard Roll

$13.99

WRAP

$13.99

PANINI

$13.99

KIDS

KIDS MAC & CHEESE BITES

$5.99

KIDS GRILLED CHICKEN

$5.99

KIDS PASTA

$5.99

KIDS GRILLED CHEESE

$5.99

KIDS TENDERS

$5.99

KIDS RAVIOLI

$5.99

Kids Tortellini

$5.99

Kids Ham & Cheese

$5.99

DESSERTS

Desserts are being kept frozen and pulled out at the time of the order.

Cannoli

$4.99

ICE CREAM SUNDAE

$5.49

Molten Cake

$6.99

NY Cheese Cake

$6.99

Scoop Icecream.

$1.99

Salted Caramel Cake

$6.99

Tiramisu

$6.99

Chocolate Lovin'

$6.99

Peanut Butter Pie

$6.99

Flourless Torte

$6.99

Chocolate Chip Brownie

$4.75

SIDES

SIDE OF BLUE CHEESE

$0.75

SIDE OF RANCH

$0.75

8oz SIDE OF

16oz Side of

2oz Side of

SIDE OF PASTA

$6.99

Full Pasta Salad

$4.99

Side of Fries

$1.99

Half Loaf Toasted

$0.75

Full Loaf Toasted

$1.50

8 Oz Pasta Salad

$1.99

Side of Crispy Chicken

$6.00

Side of Grilled Chicken

$6.00

Side of grilled Shrimp

$10.00

Side of Meat Balls

$5.00

One Meatball

$1.25

Side Sausage

$5.00

Side Chicken Parm

$7.00

Side Veal Parm

$11.00

Side Shrimp Parm

$11.00

Side Sausage Parm

$6.00

Side Meatball Parm

$6.00

Side Steamed Broccoli

$4.00

Side Sauteed Spinach

$4.00

Side Salad

$2.00

Side Caesar Salad

$2.99

Side Eggplant Parm

$7.00

8 Oz Pasta Salad

$1.99

2oz Side of

LUNCH SPECIALS

Chicken Parm Lunch

$10.99

Eggplant Parm Lunch

$10.99

Baked Ziti Lunch

$10.99

Pasta Meatballs Lunch

$10.99

Pasta Meat Sauce Lunch

$10.99

Pasta w/ Sausage & Peppers Lunch

$10.99

Alla vodka lunch

$10.99

Alfredo Lunch

$10.99
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Whether you are looking for a full service dine-in experience or just a drink during happy hour, we've got you covered!! We are open Tuesday-Sunday from 11 am -9 pm for dine-in, take-out and delivery.

Website

Location

90 Catskill Commons, Catskill, NY 12414

Directions

