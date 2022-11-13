Pomodoro's Catskill
59 Reviews
$$
90 Catskill Commons
Catskill, NY 12414
Popular Items
20 OZ BOTTLES
2 LITER BOTTLES.
BOTTLE BEER
All Day IPA
Angry Orchard
Crossroads Black Rock Stout
Bud
BUD LIGHT
COORS LIGHT
CORONA
HEINEKEN
Heineken Light
MICHELOB ULTRA
MILLER LIGHT
O'Doules
Spiked Seltzer
Yuengling
Chatham Nor Eastah
Juicy, fruity, hazy- the hallmarks of today’s northeast IPAs. Pours like a golden cloud with plenty of Citra, Mosaic and Simcoe hop character
Return Hazy Ipa
Wine Bottles
Capsaldo Pinot Grigio
Medium-bodied, fresh fruit aromas of apple & pear & a clean crisp palate to follow through to a mineraly finish.
Bell'agio Chianti
Dry and smooth with zesty notes of cherry and berry fruit. Bell' Agio Chianti is a vibrant,ruby-red wine with a full bouquet reminiscent of violets. Half Bottle 375ml
Bella Sera Moscato Bottle
Aromas of fresh nectarine and peach offer a refreshing touch of sweetness on the palate. The perfect marriage of fruit and crispness makes this Moscato a versatile partner for hearty Italian fare and spicy dishes as well as delectable fruit based desserts.
Carmel Road Pinot Noir Bottle
Black cherry flavors, notes of cola with hints of vanilla, toasted oak and well balanced tannins. California.
Noble Vines 181 Merlot
181 Merlot is a classic Merlot with aromas of blackberry, vanilla and cocoa nibs, mingled with a hint of cinnamon and nutmeg spices. The subtle flavors of ripe plum and blackberry help bring smoothness to this full-bodied wine with soft tannins.
Maschio Prosecco
Light straw yellow in color with a lively froth. Bouquet of white peach and orange blossoms. Fruit forward, with peach and almond flavors. 187 ml bottle (1 glass)
William Hill Merlot
Louis Martini Cabernet Bottle
Dark plums, black cherries, grilled herbs and smoke on the nose. It’s full-bodied with firm, sleek tannins. Supple and juicy with fresh acidity. Savory, flavorful finish.
Seaglass Cabernet Sauvignon Bottle
A layered, complex palate of ripe blackberry and black cherry is framed by hints of spicy oak on the finish.
APPETIZERS
Chicken Wings
One Dozen
Boneless Wings
Bread Sticks
Bruschetta
Tomatoes, garlic & basil in balsamic vinegar served on toasted crostini bread.
Calamari
Traditional- served with red sauce and horseradish sauce. Tuscan Supreme- Our delicious calamari tossed with diced banana peppers, bruschetta tomatoes, and drizzled with a balsamic reduction. Absolutely delicious.
Garlic Bread
Garlic Bread w/Cheese
Garlic Knots
Mozzarella Sticks
FRENCH FRIES
Chicken Tenders
Caprese
Fresh mozzarella cheese, slices of roma tomatoes & fresh basil with a balsamic drizzle.
Popcorn Chicken
Mac & Cheese Bites
Onion Rings
Buffalo Fried Cauliflower
Beer battered cauliflower tossed in our medium wing sauce. Served with a side of blue cheese for dipping
SOUPS/SALADS
French Onion Soup
NE Clam Chowder
Pasta Fagioli
Cream of Broccoli
Soup of the Day
Full Loaf Toasted
Half Loaf Toasted
SM Tossed Salad
Topped with croutons, grape tomatoes, onions and shredded mozzarella cheese.
LG Tossed Salad
Topped with croutons, grape tomatoes, onions and shredded mozzarella cheese.
SM Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce and shaved parmesan cheese in our Caesar dressing topped with croutons
LG Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce and shaved parmesan cheese in our Caesar dressing topped with croutons
Antipasto Salad
Topped with Italian cold cuts, croutons, giardeniera, tomatoes, onions, black olives and shredded mozzarella cheese.
Chef's Salad
Our tossed salad topped with ham, turkey and American cheese.
Pomodoro Salad
Romaine & mescaline lettuce mix topped with craisins, bleu cheese crumbles, balsamic glaze and our house dressing.
Grilled Chicken Salad
Fresh tender slices of grilled chicken and sliced ripe olives over our famous tossed salad.
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Crispy chicken tossed in our mild buffalo sauce with chopped celery over our tossed salad.
BURGERS
Build -a- Burger
Half-Pound Black Angus burger cooked to your liking with any 2 toppings (listed Below).
Cheddar Bacon Burger
One half pound of fresh Black Angus cooked to your liking and topped with bacon and melted cheddar cheese.
Beast-ro Burger
Our 1/2 pound Black Angus burger topped with caramelized onions and bleu cheese crumbles.
Red Zone Burger
Our ½ pound Black Angus burger topped with jalapeño peppers, melted pepper jack cheese and sriracha aioli.
Rodeo Burger
½ lb. Black Angus burger topped with smoked bacon, onion crisps, cheddar cheese and BBQ sauce.
SANDWICHES
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Breaded chicken breast in our famous wing sauce with bleu cheese, lettuce, tomato & celery on the side.
Portobella Sandwich
A locally grown Portabella mushroom cap seasoned and grilled to perfection and topped with roasted red peppers, eggplant & balsamic reduction.
CHICKEN CORDON BLUE
Breaded chicken breast topped with Virginia Ham, melted Swiss cheese, and lettuce. Served with a delicious honey mustard.
Rancher
Grilled chicken breast and bacon with ranch, lettuce, tomatoes and onions
Chicken & Cheese
Breaded chicken, cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, and mayonnaise.
Hot Roast Beef Sandwich
Open face on half italian loaf with gravy and french fries.
Philly Cheese Steak
With mushrooms, peppers, onions, and melted cheese.
BBQ Jack Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken breast topped with pepper jack cheese, smoked bacon, BBQ sauce, onion rings lettuce & tomato served on an artisan roll
WRAPS & PANINIS
Buffalo Chicken Panini
Breaded chicken breast in our famous wing sauce and bleu cheese, lettuce and tomato.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Breaded chicken breast in our famous wing sauce and bleu cheese, lettuce and tomato.
CAESAR PANINI
Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, tomatoes & Caesar dressing.
CAESAR WRAP
Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, tomatoes & Caesar dressing.
Chicken & Roasted Red Panini
Grilled chicken, roasted-red peppers, provolone cheese & pesto mayo.
Chicken & Roasted Red Wrap
Grilled chicken, roasted-red peppers, provolone cheese & pesto mayo.
Chicken Parm Wrap
A combination of chicken, mozzarella cheese and spaghetti wrapped up with a touch of sauce in a garlic herb wrap
Italian Chicken Delight Panini
Grilled chicken breast topped with roasted red peppers, fresh mozzarella cheese, lettuce, and a balsamic reduction.
Italian Chicken Delight Wrap
Grilled chicken breast topped with roasted red peppers, fresh mozzarella cheese, lettuce, and a balsamic reduction.
PHILLY CHEESE STEAK PANINI
Sliced top round with mushrooms, peppers, onions, and melted mozzarella cheese.
PHILLY CHEESE STEAK WRAP
Sliced top round with mushrooms, peppers, onions, and melted mozzarella cheese.
RODEO CHICKEN WRAP
Crispy fried chicken, smoked bacon, cheddar cheese and BBQ sauce rolled in a garlic herb wrap with crisp romaine lettuce
Roast Beef Panini
Roast beef, onion rings & Russian dressing layered together with Provolone cheese.
Roast Beef Wrap
Roast beef, onion rings & Russian dressing layered together with Provolone cheese
Meatball Panini
An Italian classic! Meatballs in our delicious homemade sauce with melted mozzarella cheese on our grilled panini bread.
Chicken Prosciutto Panini
Grilled chicken breast topped with imported Italian prosciutto, tomatoes and provolone cheese on a toasted flat bread then finished with a basil aioli.
PIZZA
Home Pizza Kit
Great for the kids to get hands on and help with dinner!! Make your own pizza at home with a piece of our medium pizza dough, sauce and cheese.
SM/ Pizza
Gluten Free Pizza
MD/ Pizza
LG/ Pizza
Sicilian Pizza
EXTRA Side of Sauce
Regular Slice
Stuffed Slice
Calzone
Pepperoni Roll
Sausage Roll
Stromboli
Build A Roll
EXTRA Side of Sauce
ENTREES
Pasta Dinner
Alfredo
Fettuccine pasta tossed in a delicious creamy homemade Alfredo sauce.
Alla Vodka
Perfectly cooked Penne pasta tossed in our delicious vodka sauce
Baked Ziti
Penne pasta smothered in ricotta cheese, tomato sauce, and melted mozzarella cheese
Cheese Ravioli
Large cheese ravioli served in our delicious sauce and topped with melted mozzarella cheese.
Eggplant Rollatini
Breaded eggplant stuffed with our homemade cheese filling, topped with sauce and mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of imported pasta or steamed vegetables.
Chicken Marsala
Tender Chicken sautéed with fresh locally grown mushrooms in a Marsala wine sauce served over your choice of imported pasta.
Chicken Scampi
Tender chicken medallions in our delicious scampi sauce over a bed of imported pasta
Chicken Theresa
Fresh tender chicken medallions cooked in a delicious marsala wine sauce and topped with locally grown mushrooms, spinach, and mozzarella cheese served atop a healthy portion of pasta.
Garlic Chicken
Tender chicken medallions sautéed with fresh garlic, white wine, and lemon butter with broccoli. Then tossed in your choice of pasta
Italian Trio
A generous portion of three Italian favorites. Homemade lasagna, cheese ravioli, and chicken cutlet parmigiana topped with mozzarella
Lasagna
Lasagna noodles layered with plenty of ground beef, ricotta cheese, mozzarella cheese, and tomato sauce topped with mozzarella cheese.
Veal Marsala
Tender Veal sautéed with fresh locally grown mushrooms in a Marsala wine sauce served over your choice of imported pasta.
Veal Piccata
Medallions of Veal sautéed in a lemon butter wine sauce with capers and served over your choice of imported pasta
Veal Theresa
Fresh tender veal medallions cooked in a delicious marsala wine sauce and topped with locally grown mushrooms, spinach, and mozzarella cheese served atop a healthy portion of pasta.
Shrimp Scampi
Succulent shrimp in our delicious scampi sauce over a bed of imported pasta
Chicken Piccata
Medallions of Chicken sautéed in a lemon butter wine sauce with capers and served over your choice of imported pasta
Meat Your Pasta
Your choice of pasta topped with meatballs, sausage and pepperoni.
Chicken Cacciatore
Tender sautéed chicken medallions, peppers, mushrooms, onions and black olives in a hearty marinara sauce over your choice of imported pasta.
PARMIGIANA ENTREES
Chicken Parmigiana
Hand cut and breaded chicken breast in our delicious sauce, topped with mozzarella cheese and served with your choice of imported pasta or steamed vegetables.
Eggplant Parmigiana
Hand breaded eggplant in our tomato sauce, topped with mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of imported pasta or steamed
Meatball Parmigiana
A Healthy portion of our delicious meatballs in our tomato sauce, topped with mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of imported pasta
Sausage Parmigiana
A pile of Italian sausage in our tomato sauce, topped with mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of imported pasta
Shrimp Parmigiana
Fresh jumbo butter flied shrimp, fried to perfection and topped with sauce and melted mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of imported pasta
Veal Parmigiana
A generous portion of tender veal cutlets in sauce and topped with mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of imported pasta or steamed vegetables
Eggplant Rollatini
Breaded eggplant stuffed with our homemade cheese filling, topped with sauce and mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of imported pasta or steamed vegetables.
PARMIGIANA SUBS
FROM THE DELI
KIDS
DESSERTS
SIDES
SIDE OF BLUE CHEESE
SIDE OF RANCH
8oz SIDE OF
16oz Side of
2oz Side of
SIDE OF PASTA
Full Pasta Salad
Side of Fries
Half Loaf Toasted
Full Loaf Toasted
8 Oz Pasta Salad
Side of Crispy Chicken
Side of Grilled Chicken
Side of grilled Shrimp
Side of Meat Balls
One Meatball
Side Sausage
Side Chicken Parm
Side Veal Parm
Side Shrimp Parm
Side Sausage Parm
Side Meatball Parm
Side Steamed Broccoli
Side Sauteed Spinach
Side Salad
Side Caesar Salad
Side Eggplant Parm
8 Oz Pasta Salad
2oz Side of
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Whether you are looking for a full service dine-in experience or just a drink during happy hour, we've got you covered!! We are open Tuesday-Sunday from 11 am -9 pm for dine-in, take-out and delivery.
90 Catskill Commons, Catskill, NY 12414