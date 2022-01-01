Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza

Pomodoro Ristorante - Wexford

review star

No reviews yet

2572 Brandt School Road

Wexford, PA 15090

Popular Items

XLarge Traditional Pizza
Large Traditional Pizza
Dozen Wings

Pizza

Small Traditional Pizza

$9.95

Medium Traditional Pizza

$12.95

Large Traditional Pizza

$13.95

XLarge Traditional Pizza

$15.50

Small Gourmet Pizza

$13.95

Medium Gourmet Pizza

$16.45

Large Gourmet Pizza

$19.95

XLarge Gourmet Pizza

$22.95

Chicago Style Pizza

$18.95

Small White Pizza

$10.45

Medium White Pizza

$13.95

Large White Pizza

$14.95

XLarge White Pizza

$16.50

4 Cut Sicilian White

$17.95

8 Cut Sicilian White

$21.45

12 Cut Sicilian White

$24.45

16 Cut Sicilian White

$26.45

4 Cut Sicilian Pizza

$9.95

8 Cut Sicilian Pizza

$13.45

12 Cut Sicilian Pizza

$16.45

16 Cut Sicilian Pizza

$20.45

Small Gourmet Pizza (Sicilian)

$12.95

Medium Gourmet Pizza (Sicilian)

$14.95

Large Gourmet Pizza (Sicilian)

$18.95

XLarge Gourmet Pizza (Sicilian)

$32.95

GF BBQ Chicken Pizza

$15.95

GF Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$15.95

GF Chicken & Spinach Pizza

$15.95

GF Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$15.95

GF Hawaiian Pizza

$15.95

GF Margherita Pizza

$15.95

GF Meateaters Pizza

$15.95

GF Philly Steak Pizza

$15.95

GF Pomodoro Pizza

$15.95

GF Spinach & Feta Pizza

$15.95

GF Veggie Pizza

$15.95

GF White

$13.95

Gluten Free Pizza

$12.95

Appetizers

1/2 Dozen Wings

$9.45

Served with your choice of Ranch or Bleu Cheese

Bacon Cheese Fries

$10.95

Served with a side of Ranch

Black & Blue Mussels

$13.95Out of stock

Breadsticks

$7.45

Served with a side of Marinara

Bruschetta

$10.95

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$10.95

Chicken Fingers & Fries

$11.95

Served with your choice of sauce/dressing

Chicken Skewers

$11.95

Chips

$3.00

Dozen Wings

$16.95

Served with either Ranch or Bleu Cheese

Fried Zucchini

$9.95

Served with a side of marinara.

Garlic Bread

$4.00

Hot Pepper Cheese Balls

$9.45

Served with a side of ranch.

Large French Fry

$7.45

Louisiana Fried Shrimp

$9.45

Served with a side of Sweet Chili Sauce

Pomodoro Puffs

$7.45

Served with a side of marinara

Provolone Wedges

$9.95

Served with a side of marinara

Small French Fry

$5.45

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$9.95

Stuffed Hot Peppers

$12.45

Soups

Bowl Wedding Soup

$5.95

Cup Wedding

$4.95

Bowl Soup du Jour

$5.95

Soup du Jour

$4.95

Wedding Soup Quart

$15.00

Soup Du Jour Quart

$15.00

Salads

Antipasto Salad

$13.95

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$14.95

Caesar Salad

$6.95

Caprese Salad

$12.95

Chef Salad

$13.95

Chicken Caesar Salad

$14.95

Chicken Salad

$14.95

Cobb Salad

$14.95

Goat Cheese Salad

$12.95

House Salad

$6.95

Portabella Salad

$13.95

Salmon Caesar Salad

$16.95

Steak Salad

$16.95

Strawberry Chicken Salad

$14.95Out of stock

Shrimp Salad - Pitt Style

$17.95

Sandwiches

Eggplant Parmigiano Sandwich

$13.45

Served with your choice of side

Chicken Sandwich

$13.45

Fried Fish Sandwich

$13.45

Portabella Sandwich

$13.45

Chicken Parmegiano Sandwich

$13.45

Pomodoro Club

$13.45

Lamb Gyro

$13.45

Wraps

Steak & Onion Wrap

$13.45

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$13.45

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$13.45

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$13.45

Turkey Bacon Ranch Wrap

$13.45

Veggie Wrap

$13.45

Burghers

Burgher

$11.95

Cheeseburgher

$12.95

BBQ Bacon Cheddar Burgher

$14.95

Black & Bleu Burgher

$14.95

Italian Burgher

$14.95

Mushroom & Swiss Burgher

$14.95

Jalapeno & Cheddar Burgher

$14.95

Hoagies

Half Steak Hoagie

$8.00

Half Turkey Hoagie

$8.00

Half Meatball Hoagie

$8.00

Half Italian Hoagie

$8.00

Half Ham & Cheese Hoagie

$8.00

Half Hot Sausage Hoagie

$8.00

Half Veggie Lovers Hoagie

$8.00

Half Chicken Philly Hoagie

$8.00

Whole Steak Hoagie

$12.95

Whole Turkey Hoagie

$12.95

Whole Meatball Hoagie

$12.95

Whole Italian Hoagie

$12.95

Whole Ham & Cheese Hoagie

$12.95

Whole Hot Sausage Hoagie

$12.95

Whole Veggie Lovers Hoagie

$12.95

Whole Chicken Philly Hoagie

$12.95

Half Steak Philly Hoagie

$9.00

Half Ultimate Italian Hoagie

$9.00

Half Buffalo Chicken Hoagie

$9.00

Half Chicken Parmigiano Hoagie

$9.00

Whole Steak Philly Hoagie

$13.95

Whole Ultimate Italian Hoagie

$13.95

Whole Buffalo Chicken Hoagie

$13.95

Whole Chicken Parmigiano Hoagie

$13.95

Entrees

Manicotti

$16.95

Stuffed Shells

$16.95

Eggplant Parmigiana

$16.95

Lasagna

$16.95

Cheese Ravioli

$16.95

Meat Ravioli

$16.95

Penne Casserole

$16.95

Pollo Marsala

$19.95

Pollo Romano

$19.95

Pollo Napoli

$19.95

Lemon Pollo

$19.95

Pollo Parmigiano

$19.95

Pollo Saltimbocca

$19.95Out of stock

Vitello Parmigiano

$22.95

Vitello Scallopini

$22.95

Vitello Gambretto

$22.95

Vitello Romano

$22.95

Scallops Diana

$20.95

Frutti de Mare

$23.95Out of stock

Seafood Diablo

$20.95

Linguine & Clams

$19.95

Shrimp Scampi

$19.95

Grilled Chicken Brushetta

$20.95

Grilled Salmon

$19.95

Grilled Chicken Breasts

$18.95

Sweet Chili Salmon

$21.95

Flatbreads & Calzones

Pepperoni & Sausage Calzone

$11.45

Steak & Onion Calzone

$13.45

Chicken & Onion Calzone

$13.45

Build Your Own Calzone

$11.45

Cheese Calzone

$11.45

Pepperoni Rolls

$10.95

Buffalo Chicken Rolls

$10.95

Stuffed Pepper Rolls

$10.95

Pomodoro Stromboli

$10.95

Greek Flatbread

$15.95

Italian Flatbread

$15.95

Mediterranean Flatbread

$15.95

Sides

Side of Dressing

$0.75

Extra Marinara

$0.75

Dry Bleu Cheese

$1.00

Goat Cheese

$2.95

Side of Alfredo Sauce

$3.50

Side of Vodka Sauce

$3.50

Side of Bolognese Sauce

$3.50

Extra Celery

$0.75

Extra Pine Nuts

$2.95

Bottle of Dressing

$5.95

Feta Cheese

$1.50

Anchovies

$1.25

Potato Chips

$1.50

Coleslaw

$2.95

Daily Starch

$3.95

Daily Vegetable

$3.95

Meatball

$2.00

Sausage

$3.45

Chicken

$6.95

Steak

$8.45

Shrimp

$7.95

Salmon

$10.95

Scallops

$8.95

Veal

$8.95

Ricotta

$2.00

Slice Of Bread

$0.50

Pasta

Aglio Olio

$14.95

Alfredo

$14.95

Arrabiata

$15.95

Bolognese

$15.95

Butter

$13.95

Goat Cheese Pasta

$17.95

Pasta Marinara

$13.95

Pesto Cream

$14.95

Primavera

$17.95

Spicy Vodka Sauce

$14.95

Vodka Sauce

$14.95

Desserts

Cannoli

$6.00

Chocolate Fudge Cake

$6.00

Raspberry Swirl Cheesecake

$6.00

Lemon Coconut Cake

$6.00Out of stock

Reese Peanut Butter Cheesecake

$6.00

Tiramisu

$6.00

Plain Cheesecake

$6.00

Soda

2 Liter Soda

$3.00

20oz. Soda

$2.25
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Come on in and enjoy!

Pomodoro Ristorante image
Pomodoro Ristorante image

