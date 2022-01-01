Pizza
Pomodoro Ristorante - Wexford
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come on in and enjoy!
Location
2572 Brandt School Road, Wexford, PA 15090
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Sir Pizza - Pine Twp. - Treesdale
No Reviews
619 Warrendale Rd. Pine Township, PA 15044
View restaurant
Brick and Barrel at Cross Keys - 599 Dorseyville Rd
No Reviews
599 Dorseyville Rd Pittsburgh, PA 15238
View restaurant