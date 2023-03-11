Pomodoro's Cucina Italiana imageView gallery
Italian
Pizza

Pomodoro's Cucina Italiana South Shore

1,166 Reviews

$$

2700 marina bay dr

league city, TX 77573

Dinner

Appetizers

Charcuterie Board

$14.00+

Clams Casino

$14.00

Baked Clams

$13.00

Mussels Di Casa

$13.00

Pomodoro Frito Misto

$16.00

Fried Calamari

$12.00

Wings

$10.00

Caprese Fritto

$12.00

Stuffed Mushroom Caps

$12.00

Fried Asparagus

$15.00

Crab Bruschetta

$13.00

Fried Mozzarella

$10.00

Soup - cup

$5.00

Soup - bowl

$7.00

Meatballs alla nonna

$8.00

Appetizer Specials

Prosciutto Wrapped Shrimp

$13.00

Bbq Pork Belly Bites

$12.00

Insalata

Caesar Salad

$6.00

Garden Salad

$6.00

Chopped Salad

$10.00

Greek Salad

$10.00

Antipasto Salad

$13.00

Insalata Gorgonzola

$12.00

Caprese Pomodoro Salad

$12.00

Salmon Caprese

$20.00

Grilled Salmon Salad

$19.00

Insalata Pomodoro Di Mare

$17.00

4 Seasons Salad

$12.00

Soup & Salad

$11.00

Mason Jar Lemon Basil

$5.50

Mason Jar Balsamic Vinagrette

$5.50

Black To Go container instead of styrofoam

$0.50

Pasta

Lasagna

$17.00

Linguine with White Clam Sauce

$19.00

Linguine with Red Clam Sauce

$19.00

Linguine Pomodoro Alla Tina

$25.00

Canelloni Danielle

$17.00

Penne alla Lisa

$19.00

Diver Scallops ala Pesto

$24.00

Frutta Di Mare

$30.00

Italian Crepe

$18.00

Shrimp Scampi

$22.00

Creamy Chicken Pesto

$19.00

Papardelli con Pollo

$19.00

Spaghetti Carbonara

$18.00

Create Your Own Pasta

Fettuccine

$16.00

Linguine

$16.00

Angel Hair

$16.00

Penne

$16.00

Spaghetti

$16.00

Zucchini Spirals

$17.00

Gluten Free Penne

$17.00

Whole Wheat Penne

$17.00

Gnocchi

$18.00

Cheese Ravioli

$18.00

Tortellini

$18.00

Manicotti

$18.00

Entrees

Parmigiana

$20.00+

Piccata

$20.00+

Marsala

$20.00+

Francese

$20.00+

Chicken Salvaggio

$20.00

Chicken Rollatini

$20.00

Chicken Cacciatore

$20.00

Filet Mignon Napoleon

$31.00

Toscano

$20.00+

Grilled Salmon Portofino

$23.00

Snapper Josephine

$26.00

Chicken Brushetta

$20.00

Dinner Specials

Snapper Picatta

$25.00

Ny Strip Scampi

$28.00

Snapper Cioppino

$32.95

Low Carb

Scallopine

$18.95+

Chicken Bruschetta

$20.00

Grilled Eggplant Parmigiana

$16.00

Grilled Chicken

$20.00

Grilled Shrimp

$22.00

Grilled Salmon

$23.00

Grilled Veal

$23.00

Create Your Own Pizza

Small 12'' Cheese Pizza

$12.00

Large 16'' Cheese Pizza

$16.00

Calzones

Ricotta & Chicken Parmigiana Calzone

$13.00

Ricotta & Meatball Calzone

$12.00

Ricotta & Pepperoni Calzone

$12.00

Ricotta & Vegetable Calzone

$12.00

Ricotta Cheese & Ham Calzone

$12.00

Ricotta Cheese & Mozzarella Calzone

$11.00

Specialty Pizzas

Small Alfredo Chicken Pizza

$15.00

Small BBQ Chicken Pizza

$15.00

Small Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$15.00

Small Chicken Parmigiana Pizza

$15.00

Small Greek Pizza

$14.00

Small Grilled Eggplant Pizza

$15.00

Small Hawaiian Pizza

$14.00

Small Margherita Pizza

$14.00

Small Meat Lovers Pizza

$16.00

Small Meatball Pizza

$15.00

Small Pesto Chicken Pizza

$15.00

Small Prosciutto & Arugula Pizza

$16.00

Small Quattro Formaggi Pizza

$14.00

Small Shrimp Pizza

$17.00

Small Supreme Pizza

$16.00

Small Veggie Pizza

$14.00

Small White Clam Pizza

$16.00

Large Alfredo Chicken Pizza

$19.00

Large BBQ Chicken Pizza

$19.00

Large Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$19.00

Large Chicken Parmigiana Pizza

$19.00

Large Greek Pizza

$18.00

Large Grilled Eggplant Pizza

$18.00

Large Hawaiian Pizza

$18.00

Large Margherita Pizza

$18.00

Large Meat Lovers Pizza

$20.00

Large Meatball Pizza

$19.00

Large Pesto Chicken Pizza

$19.00

Large Prosciutto & Arugula Pizza

$20.00

Large Quattro Formaggi Pizza

$18.00

Large Shrimp Pizza

$22.00

Large Supreme Pizza

$20.00

Large Veggie Pizza

$18.00

Large White Clam Pizza

$20.00

Small Specialty Half & Half

$16.00

Large Specialty Half & Half

$20.00

Sides

Black To Go container

$0.50

Cheesy Bread

$2.95

DIP

$1.50

Full Order Garlic Bread

$2.95

Gluten Free Garlic Bread

$5.00

Plain Bread

Plate of Grilled Vegetables

$10.95

SD Alfredo Sauce Only

$2.95

SD Angel Hair

$2.95

SD asparagus

$3.95

SD Blackened Chicken

$6.00

SD Broccoli

$2.95

SD Chips

$1.95

SD Fettucini

$2.95

SD Filet Mignon

$20.95

SD Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$2.50

SD Gnocchi

$4.95

SD Green Beans

$2.95

SD Grilled Chicken

$6.00

SD Grilled Shrimp

$8.00

SD Italian Sausages

$3.95

SD Linguini

$2.95

SD Meat Sauce Only

$2.95

SD Meatballs

$3.95

SD Mushrooms

$2.95

SD Penne

$2.95

SD Pesto Cream Sauce Only

$2.95

SD Pesto Only (no cream)

$3.50

SD Pomodoro Sauce Only

SD Ravioli

$3.50

SD Salmon

$12.00

SD Sauteed Vegetables

$2.95

SD Spaghetti

$2.95

SD Spinach

$2.95

SD Spiral Zucchini

$2.95

SD Tomato Cream Sauce Only

$2.95

SD Tortellini

$3.95

Kid's

Kid's Cheese Ravioli with Sauce

$4.95

Kid's Cheese Tortellini with sauce

$4.95

Kid's Chicken fingers with buttered pasta

$4.95

Kid's Fettuccine Alfredo

$4.95

Kid's Pasta with italian sausage

$4.95

Kid's Pasta with meat sauce

$4.95

Kid's Pasta with meatballs

$4.95

Kid's Small Cheese Pizza

$9.95

Kid's Small Pepperoni

$10.95

Kid's Pasta

$4.95

Desserts

Bomba

$6.95

Cannoli

$3.95

Chocolata

$6.95

Chocolate Cannoli

$3.95

Chocolate Mousse Cake

$5.25

Italian Bread Pudding

$5.75

Italian Cream Cake

$6.95

NY Style Cheesecake

$5.25

Tiramisu

$6.95

Panna Cotta

$6.95

Gluten free chocolate cheesecake

$6.95

N/A Bev

N/A Beverages

Soft Drink

$2.95

Iced Tea

$1.95

Kid's Soft Drink

$1.00

Juice

$2.50

Aqua Pana

$3.25

San Pellegrino

$3.25

Topo Chico

$3.25

Coffee

$2.50

Esspresso

$2.50+

Cappuccino

$3.95

Lemonada

$2.50

Orangada

$2.50

Red Bull

$4.00

Hot Tea

$2.50

Wine

Wine by the Glass

Glass House Chardonnay

$6.25

Glass House Pinot Grigio

$6.25

Glass House White Zinfandel

$6.00

Glass House Cabernet

$6.25

Glass House Chianti

$6.25

Glass House Merlot

$6.25

Glass House Pinot Noir

$6.25

Marylou Wine

$4.50

Red Sangria

$8.50

White Sangria

$8.50

Glass Candoni Pinot Noir

$8.00

Glass Meiomi Pinot Noir

$11.00

Glass Boen Pinot Noir

$11.00

Glass Belle Glos Pinot Noir

$13.00

Glass High Heaven Merlot

$8.00

Glass Trinity Oaks Cabernet

$8.00

Glass 1924 Bourbon Barrel

$9.00

Glass Louis Martini Cabernet

$10.00

Glass Hess Cabernet

$11.00

Glass Tenuta Palvaro Cabernet

$11.00

Glass Bonanza Cabernet

$12.00

Glass Austin Hope Cabernet

$18.00

Glass Bell'Agio Chianti

$8.00

Glass Banfi Chianti Superiore

$9.00

Glass Nero D'Avlo

$8.00

Glass Carparzo Toscana Sangiovese

$11.00

Glass Tinto Negro Malbec

$8.00

Glass Quest Red Blend

$11.00

Glass Pessimist Red Blend

$13.00

Glass Artezin Red Zinfandl

$10.00

Glass Marques De Caceres Brut

$7.00

Glass Maschio Prosecco

$8.00

Glass Santa Margherita Brut Rose

$11.00

Mumm Napa Brut Split

$12.00

Glass Studio Rose

$10.00

Glass Banfi Riesling

$7.00

Glass Moscato

$8.00

Glass La Rime Pinot Grigio

$8.00

Glass Gradis Pinot Grigio

$10.00

Glass Santa Marghertia Pinot Grigio

$12.00

Glass La Crema Pinot Gris

$13.00

Glass Matanza Creek Sauvignon Blanc

$10.00

Glass Mohua Sauvignon Blanc

$11.00

Glass Tribute Chardonnay

$8.00

Glass Hess Chardonnay

$9.00

Glass Joel Gott Chardonnay

$10.00

Glass Taken Chardonnay

$12.00

Glass Cambria Chardonnay

$8.00

Mimosa Flight

$14.00

Glass FRE Non-Alcoholic Chardonnay

$6.00

Wine by the Bottle

Carafe House Chardonnay

$28.00

Carafe House Pinot Grigio

$28.00

Carafe House Cabernet

$28.00

Carafe House Chianti

$28.00

Carafe House Merlot

$28.00

Carafe House Pinot Noir

$28.00

Bottle Candoni Pinot Noir

$30.00

Bottle Meiomi Pinot Noir

$45.00

Bottle Boen Pinot Noir

$40.00

Bottle Belle Glos Pinot Noir

$48.00

Bottle Jackson Estate Pinot Noir

$48.00

Bottle High Heaven Merlot

$30.00

Bottle Emmolo Merlot

$59.00

Bottle Trinity Oaks Cabernet

$30.00

Bottle Bonanza Cab

$40.00

Bottle Louis Martini Cabernet

$38.00

Bottle 1924 Bourbon Barrel Cabernet

$34.00

Bottle Hess Cabernet

$40.00

Bottle Robert Mondavi Private Selection Cab

$34.00

Bottle Tenuta Palvaro Cabernet

$40.00

Bottle Jackson Estates Cabernet

$68.00

Bottle Austin Hope Cabernet

$62.00

Bottle Stags Leap Cabernet

$95.00

Bottle Caymus Cabernet

$160.00

Bottle Bell'Agio Chianti

$30.00

Bottle Banfi Chianti Superiore

$34.00

Bottle Tenuta Chianti

$48.00

Bottle Carpazo Toscana Sangiovese

$40.00

Bottle Caparzo Brunello

$75.00

Bottle Nero D'Avlo

$34.00

Bottle Tinto Negro Malbec

$30.00

Bottle Colome Malbec

$39.00

Bottle Artezin Red Zinfandel

$38.00

Bottle Marques de Caceres

$73.00

Bottle Quest Paso Robles

$40.00

Bottle Pessimist

$48.00

Bottle Prisoner

$60.00

Bottle Marque De caceres Brut

$26.00

Bottle Maschio Prosecco

$30.00

Bottle Santa Margherita Brut Rose

$40.00

Bottle Mumm Napa Brut

$42.00

Bottle Nicolas Feuillatte Champagne

$42.00

Bottle Studio Rose

$38.00

Bottle Banfi Riesling

$26.00

Bottle Moscato

$30.00

Bottle La Rime Pinot Grigio

$30.00

Bottle Santa Marghertia Pinot Grigio

$42.00

Bottle La Crema Pinot Gris

$48.00

Bottle Gradis Ciutta Pinot Girgio

$38.00

Bottle Brigaldara Soave

$40.00

Bottle Matanza Creek

$38.00

Bottle Mohua Sauvignon Blanc

$40.00

Bottle Hess Chardonnay

$34.00

Bottle Joel Gott Chardonnay

$38.00

Bottle Taken Chardonnay

$52.00

Bottle Tribute Chardonnay

$30.00

Bottle Prisoner Cabernet

$64.00

Bottle Prisoner Chardonnay

$60.00

Bottle Simi Cabernet Landslide

$60.00

Boutique Glass

Glass Maria Camilla

$16.00

Boutique Bottle

Bottle Maria Camilla

$65.00

Ulysse Etna Red

$60.00

Tareni Frappato Sicilian Red

$30.00

Tareni Grillo Sicilian White`

$30.00

Tareni Nero D'Avola

$35.00

Bottle Amarone Viticoltori Storici

$65.00

CORKAGE FEE

Corkage Fee

$3.00

DESSERT WINE

Otima Tawny Port 10 Yr

$9.00

Otima Tawny Port 20 Yr

$16.00

Beer

Bottle Beer

Bud Light

$3.75

Budweiser

$3.75

Coors Light

$3.75

Michelob Ultra

$3.75

Miller Lite

$3.75

Dos XX

$5.00

Heiniken

$5.00

Shiner Bock

$5.00

Yuengling flight

$3.75

Blue Moon

$5.00

Corona premier

$5.00

Shiner Light Blonde

$4.75

Heineken 0.0

$4.75

St. Arnold Art Car

$5.00

Peroni

$5.00

Draft Beer

4 Sixes Pilsner

$5.50

Yuengling Lager

$5.00

Shiner Cheer

$5.75

Voodoo Ranger Juicy Haze

$7.25

Bar Drinks

Bourbon & Scotch

Four Roses

$6.75+

Seagram's 7

$6.75+

Jack Daniels

$7.50+

Jack Daniels rye

$9.00+

Crown Royal

$7.00+

TX

$7.00+

Fireball

$6.00+

Crown Royal Reserve

$11.00+

Maker's Mark

$8.00+

Maker's Mark 46

$10.00+

Bulleit

$8.00+

Bulleit Rye

$10.00+

Smooth Ambler Contradiction

$8.00+

Knob Creek

$8.50+

Knob Creek Rye

$9.50+

Gentle Ben Bourbon

$10.00+

Four Roses small batch

$8.00+

Four Roses Small batch select

$11.50+

Buffalo Trace

$9.00+

Woodford Reserve

$11.00+

Wild Turkey 101

$10.00+

Nine Banded Cask Strength

$13.00+

Rabbit Hole Cave Hill

$13.00+

Garrison Bros

$16.00+

Smoke Wagon

$10.00+

Jameson

$7.50+

Tullamore Dew

$7.00+

Red Breast

$15.00+

Angel's Envy

$11.00+

Angel's Envy Rye

$20.00+

Eagle's Rare

$19.00+

Blantons

$20.00+Out of stock

Jack Daniels Sinatra

$24.00+

Stagg Jr

$25.00+Out of stock

Whistle Pig 6

$12.00+

Whistle Pig 12

$30.00+

Screwball

$7.25+

Crown Apple

$7.75+

Crown Black

$9.00+

Crown Vanilla

$8.25+

Jameson Orange

$7.00+

Clan MacGregor

$6.75+

Dewars

$7.50+

Chivas Regal

$9.00+

Johnny Walker Black

$10.00+

Johnny Walker Red

$10.00+

The Glenlivet 12

$10.50+

Johnny Walker Gold

$12.00+

Glenfiddich 12

$13.00+

Balvenie 12

$13.00+Out of stock

Balvenie 14 Carribean

$14.00+Out of stock

Macallan 12

$18.00+

Dewars 25

$32.00+

Johnny Walker Blue

$38.00+

Sagamore Straight rye

$11.00+

Sagamore Double Oak

$13.00+

Weller Special Reserve

$16.00+

Vodka & Gin

Deep Eddy Vodka

$6.75+

Reyka

$8.00+

Absolut

$7.50+

Tito's

$7.50+

Gentle Ben Vodka

$8.00+

Stoli

$7.50+

Dripping Springs

$8.50+

Chopin

$8.50+

Grey Goose

$9.00+

Ketel One

$8.75+

Belvedere

$8.75+

Beluga Noble

$17.00+

Deep Eddy Lemon

$6.75+

Deep Eddy Ruby red

$6.75+

Deep Eddy Sweet Tea Vodka

$6.75+

Stoli cucumber

$7.50+

Stoli Blueberi

$7.50+

Stoli Vanilla

$7.75+

Ford's Gin

$6.75+

Gentle Ben Gin

$8.00+

Bombay Sapphire

$8.50+

Tanqueray

$8.75+

The Botanist

$9.00+

Empress Gin

$9.00+

Hendrix

$9.50+

Hendrix Lunar

$9.75+

Malfy Gin Rosa

$10.00+

Rum & Tequila