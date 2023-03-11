- Home
- League City
- Italian
- Pomodoro's Cucina Italiana - South Shore
Italian
Pizza
Pomodoro's Cucina Italiana South Shore
1,166 Reviews
$$
2700 marina bay dr
league city, TX 77573
Dinner
Appetizers
Charcuterie Board
$14.00+
Clams Casino
$14.00
Baked Clams
$13.00
Mussels Di Casa
$13.00
Pomodoro Frito Misto
$16.00
Fried Calamari
$12.00
Wings
$10.00
Caprese Fritto
$12.00
Stuffed Mushroom Caps
$12.00
Fried Asparagus
$15.00
Crab Bruschetta
$13.00
Fried Mozzarella
$10.00
Soup - cup
$5.00
Soup - bowl
$7.00
Meatballs alla nonna
$8.00
Appetizer Specials
Insalata
Caesar Salad
$6.00
Garden Salad
$6.00
Chopped Salad
$10.00
Greek Salad
$10.00
Antipasto Salad
$13.00
Insalata Gorgonzola
$12.00
Caprese Pomodoro Salad
$12.00
Salmon Caprese
$20.00
Grilled Salmon Salad
$19.00
Insalata Pomodoro Di Mare
$17.00
4 Seasons Salad
$12.00
Soup & Salad
$11.00
Mason Jar Lemon Basil
$5.50
Mason Jar Balsamic Vinagrette
$5.50
Black To Go container instead of styrofoam
$0.50
Pasta
Lasagna
$17.00
Linguine with White Clam Sauce
$19.00
Linguine with Red Clam Sauce
$19.00
Linguine Pomodoro Alla Tina
$25.00
Canelloni Danielle
$17.00
Penne alla Lisa
$19.00
Diver Scallops ala Pesto
$24.00
Frutta Di Mare
$30.00
Italian Crepe
$18.00
Shrimp Scampi
$22.00
Creamy Chicken Pesto
$19.00
Papardelli con Pollo
$19.00
Spaghetti Carbonara
$18.00
Create Your Own Pasta
Entrees
Low Carb
Create Your Own Pizza
Calzones
Specialty Pizzas
Small Alfredo Chicken Pizza
$15.00
Small BBQ Chicken Pizza
$15.00
Small Buffalo Chicken Pizza
$15.00
Small Chicken Parmigiana Pizza
$15.00
Small Greek Pizza
$14.00
Small Grilled Eggplant Pizza
$15.00
Small Hawaiian Pizza
$14.00
Small Margherita Pizza
$14.00
Small Meat Lovers Pizza
$16.00
Small Meatball Pizza
$15.00
Small Pesto Chicken Pizza
$15.00
Small Prosciutto & Arugula Pizza
$16.00
Small Quattro Formaggi Pizza
$14.00
Small Shrimp Pizza
$17.00
Small Supreme Pizza
$16.00
Small Veggie Pizza
$14.00
Small White Clam Pizza
$16.00
Large Alfredo Chicken Pizza
$19.00
Large BBQ Chicken Pizza
$19.00
Large Buffalo Chicken Pizza
$19.00
Large Chicken Parmigiana Pizza
$19.00
Large Greek Pizza
$18.00
Large Grilled Eggplant Pizza
$18.00
Large Hawaiian Pizza
$18.00
Large Margherita Pizza
$18.00
Large Meat Lovers Pizza
$20.00
Large Meatball Pizza
$19.00
Large Pesto Chicken Pizza
$19.00
Large Prosciutto & Arugula Pizza
$20.00
Large Quattro Formaggi Pizza
$18.00
Large Shrimp Pizza
$22.00
Large Supreme Pizza
$20.00
Large Veggie Pizza
$18.00
Large White Clam Pizza
$20.00
Small Specialty Half & Half
$16.00
Large Specialty Half & Half
$20.00
Sides
Black To Go container
$0.50
Cheesy Bread
$2.95
DIP
$1.50
Full Order Garlic Bread
$2.95
Gluten Free Garlic Bread
$5.00
Plain Bread
Plate of Grilled Vegetables
$10.95
SD Alfredo Sauce Only
$2.95
SD Angel Hair
$2.95
SD asparagus
$3.95
SD Blackened Chicken
$6.00
SD Broccoli
$2.95
SD Chips
$1.95
SD Fettucini
$2.95
SD Filet Mignon
$20.95
SD Garlic Mashed Potatoes
$2.50
SD Gnocchi
$4.95
SD Green Beans
$2.95
SD Grilled Chicken
$6.00
SD Grilled Shrimp
$8.00
SD Italian Sausages
$3.95
SD Linguini
$2.95
SD Meat Sauce Only
$2.95
SD Meatballs
$3.95
SD Mushrooms
$2.95
SD Penne
$2.95
SD Pesto Cream Sauce Only
$2.95
SD Pesto Only (no cream)
$3.50
SD Pomodoro Sauce Only
SD Ravioli
$3.50
SD Salmon
$12.00
SD Sauteed Vegetables
$2.95
SD Spaghetti
$2.95
SD Spinach
$2.95
SD Spiral Zucchini
$2.95
SD Tomato Cream Sauce Only
$2.95
SD Tortellini
$3.95
Kid's
Kid's Cheese Ravioli with Sauce
$4.95
Kid's Cheese Tortellini with sauce
$4.95
Kid's Chicken fingers with buttered pasta
$4.95
Kid's Fettuccine Alfredo
$4.95
Kid's Pasta with italian sausage
$4.95
Kid's Pasta with meat sauce
$4.95
Kid's Pasta with meatballs
$4.95
Kid's Small Cheese Pizza
$9.95
Kid's Small Pepperoni
$10.95
Kid's Pasta
$4.95
Desserts
Wine
Wine by the Glass
Glass House Chardonnay
$6.25
Glass House Pinot Grigio
$6.25
Glass House White Zinfandel
$6.00
Glass House Cabernet
$6.25
Glass House Chianti
$6.25
Glass House Merlot
$6.25
Glass House Pinot Noir
$6.25
Marylou Wine
$4.50
Red Sangria
$8.50
White Sangria
$8.50
Glass Candoni Pinot Noir
$8.00
Glass Meiomi Pinot Noir
$11.00
Glass Boen Pinot Noir
$11.00
Glass Belle Glos Pinot Noir
$13.00
Glass High Heaven Merlot
$8.00
Glass Trinity Oaks Cabernet
$8.00
Glass 1924 Bourbon Barrel
$9.00
Glass Louis Martini Cabernet
$10.00
Glass Hess Cabernet
$11.00
Glass Tenuta Palvaro Cabernet
$11.00
Glass Bonanza Cabernet
$12.00
Glass Austin Hope Cabernet
$18.00
Glass Bell'Agio Chianti
$8.00
Glass Banfi Chianti Superiore
$9.00
Glass Nero D'Avlo
$8.00
Glass Carparzo Toscana Sangiovese
$11.00
Glass Tinto Negro Malbec
$8.00
Glass Quest Red Blend
$11.00
Glass Pessimist Red Blend
$13.00
Glass Artezin Red Zinfandl
$10.00
Glass Marques De Caceres Brut
$7.00
Glass Maschio Prosecco
$8.00
Glass Santa Margherita Brut Rose
$11.00
Mumm Napa Brut Split
$12.00
Glass Studio Rose
$10.00
Glass Banfi Riesling
$7.00
Glass Moscato
$8.00
Glass La Rime Pinot Grigio
$8.00
Glass Gradis Pinot Grigio
$10.00
Glass Santa Marghertia Pinot Grigio
$12.00
Glass La Crema Pinot Gris
$13.00
Glass Matanza Creek Sauvignon Blanc
$10.00
Glass Mohua Sauvignon Blanc
$11.00
Glass Tribute Chardonnay
$8.00
Glass Hess Chardonnay
$9.00
Glass Joel Gott Chardonnay
$10.00
Glass Taken Chardonnay
$12.00
Glass Cambria Chardonnay
$8.00
Mimosa Flight
$14.00
Glass FRE Non-Alcoholic Chardonnay
$6.00
Wine by the Bottle
Carafe House Chardonnay
$28.00
Carafe House Pinot Grigio
$28.00
Carafe House Cabernet
$28.00
Carafe House Chianti
$28.00
Carafe House Merlot
$28.00
Carafe House Pinot Noir
$28.00
Bottle Candoni Pinot Noir
$30.00
Bottle Meiomi Pinot Noir
$45.00
Bottle Boen Pinot Noir
$40.00
Bottle Belle Glos Pinot Noir
$48.00
Bottle Jackson Estate Pinot Noir
$48.00
Bottle High Heaven Merlot
$30.00
Bottle Emmolo Merlot
$59.00
Bottle Trinity Oaks Cabernet
$30.00
Bottle Bonanza Cab
$40.00
Bottle Louis Martini Cabernet
$38.00
Bottle 1924 Bourbon Barrel Cabernet
$34.00
Bottle Hess Cabernet
$40.00
Bottle Robert Mondavi Private Selection Cab
$34.00
Bottle Tenuta Palvaro Cabernet
$40.00
Bottle Jackson Estates Cabernet
$68.00
Bottle Austin Hope Cabernet
$62.00
Bottle Stags Leap Cabernet
$95.00
Bottle Caymus Cabernet
$160.00
Bottle Bell'Agio Chianti
$30.00
Bottle Banfi Chianti Superiore
$34.00
Bottle Tenuta Chianti
$48.00
Bottle Carpazo Toscana Sangiovese
$40.00
Bottle Caparzo Brunello
$75.00
Bottle Nero D'Avlo
$34.00
Bottle Tinto Negro Malbec
$30.00
Bottle Colome Malbec
$39.00
Bottle Artezin Red Zinfandel
$38.00
Bottle Marques de Caceres
$73.00
Bottle Quest Paso Robles
$40.00
Bottle Pessimist
$48.00
Bottle Prisoner
$60.00
Bottle Marque De caceres Brut
$26.00
Bottle Maschio Prosecco
$30.00
Bottle Santa Margherita Brut Rose
$40.00
Bottle Mumm Napa Brut
$42.00
Bottle Nicolas Feuillatte Champagne
$42.00
Bottle Studio Rose
$38.00
Bottle Banfi Riesling
$26.00
Bottle Moscato
$30.00
Bottle La Rime Pinot Grigio
$30.00
Bottle Santa Marghertia Pinot Grigio
$42.00
Bottle La Crema Pinot Gris
$48.00
Bottle Gradis Ciutta Pinot Girgio
$38.00
Bottle Brigaldara Soave
$40.00
Bottle Matanza Creek
$38.00
Bottle Mohua Sauvignon Blanc
$40.00
Bottle Hess Chardonnay
$34.00
Bottle Joel Gott Chardonnay
$38.00
Bottle Taken Chardonnay
$52.00
Bottle Tribute Chardonnay
$30.00
Bottle Prisoner Cabernet
$64.00
Bottle Prisoner Chardonnay
$60.00
Bottle Simi Cabernet Landslide
$60.00
Boutique Glass
Boutique Bottle
CORKAGE FEE
Beer
Bottle Beer
Bar Drinks
Bourbon & Scotch
Four Roses
$6.75+
Seagram's 7
$6.75+
Jack Daniels
$7.50+
Jack Daniels rye
$9.00+
Crown Royal
$7.00+
TX
$7.00+
Fireball
$6.00+
Crown Royal Reserve
$11.00+
Maker's Mark
$8.00+
Maker's Mark 46
$10.00+
Bulleit
$8.00+
Bulleit Rye
$10.00+
Smooth Ambler Contradiction
$8.00+
Knob Creek
$8.50+
Knob Creek Rye
$9.50+
Gentle Ben Bourbon
$10.00+
Four Roses small batch
$8.00+
Four Roses Small batch select
$11.50+
Buffalo Trace
$9.00+
Woodford Reserve
$11.00+
Wild Turkey 101
$10.00+
Nine Banded Cask Strength
$13.00+
Rabbit Hole Cave Hill
$13.00+
Garrison Bros
$16.00+
Smoke Wagon
$10.00+
Jameson
$7.50+
Tullamore Dew
$7.00+
Red Breast
$15.00+
Angel's Envy
$11.00+
Angel's Envy Rye
$20.00+
Eagle's Rare
$19.00+
Blantons
$20.00+Out of stock
Jack Daniels Sinatra
$24.00+
Stagg Jr
$25.00+Out of stock
Whistle Pig 6
$12.00+
Whistle Pig 12
$30.00+
Screwball
$7.25+
Crown Apple
$7.75+
Crown Black
$9.00+
Crown Vanilla
$8.25+
Jameson Orange
$7.00+
Clan MacGregor
$6.75+
Dewars
$7.50+
Chivas Regal
$9.00+
Johnny Walker Black
$10.00+
Johnny Walker Red
$10.00+
The Glenlivet 12
$10.50+
Johnny Walker Gold
$12.00+
Glenfiddich 12
$13.00+
Balvenie 12
$13.00+Out of stock
Balvenie 14 Carribean
$14.00+Out of stock
Macallan 12
$18.00+
Dewars 25
$32.00+
Johnny Walker Blue
$38.00+
Sagamore Straight rye
$11.00+
Sagamore Double Oak
$13.00+
Weller Special Reserve
$16.00+
Vodka & Gin
Deep Eddy Vodka
$6.75+
Reyka
$8.00+
Absolut
$7.50+
Tito's
$7.50+
Gentle Ben Vodka
$8.00+
Stoli
$7.50+
Dripping Springs
$8.50+
Chopin
$8.50+
Grey Goose
$9.00+
Ketel One
$8.75+
Belvedere
$8.75+
Beluga Noble
$17.00+
Deep Eddy Lemon
$6.75+
Deep Eddy Ruby red
$6.75+
Deep Eddy Sweet Tea Vodka
$6.75+
Stoli cucumber
$7.50+
Stoli Blueberi
$7.50+
Stoli Vanilla
$7.75+
Ford's Gin
$6.75+
Gentle Ben Gin
$8.00+
Bombay Sapphire
$8.50+
Tanqueray
$8.75+
The Botanist
$9.00+
Empress Gin
$9.00+
Hendrix
$9.50+
Hendrix Lunar
$9.75+
Malfy Gin Rosa
$10.00+