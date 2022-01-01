Pomodoro's Cucina Italiana - Clear Lake 1001 Pineloch Dr.
No reviews yet
1001 Pineloch Dr.
Houston, TX 77062
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Appetizer Special
Dinner Special
Kids
Appetizers
Insalata
4 Seasons Salad
$10.95
Antipasto Salad
$11.95
Caesar Salad
$4.95+
Caprese Pomodoro Salad
$10.95
Chopped Salad
$6.95+
Garden Salad
$4.95+
Greek Salad
$6.95+
Grilled Salmon Salad
$16.95
Insalata Gorgonzola
$10.95
Insalata Pomodoro Di Mare
$15.95
Mason Jar Balsamic Vinagrette
$5.50
Mason Jar Lemon Basil
$5.50
Salmon Caprese
$18.95
Soup & Salad
$8.95
Pasta
Angel Hair
$14.95
Canelloni Danielle
$15.95
Cheese Manicotti
$14.95
Cheese Ravioli
$14.95
Cheese Tortellini
$14.95
Creamy Chicken Pesto
$17.95
Diver Scallops ala Pesto
$22.95
Fettuccine Alfredo
$15.95+
Frutta Di Mare
$28.95
Gnocchi
$15.95
Italian Crepe
$16.95
Lasagna
$15.95
Linguine
$14.95
Linguine Pomodoro Ala Tina
$20.95
Linguine with Red Clam Sauce
$17.95
Linguine with White Clam Sauce
$17.95
Papardelli con Pollo
$17.95
Pasta Primavera
$15.95
Penne
$14.95
Penne Arrabiata
$17.95
Penne Pomodoro
$17.95
Shrimp Pomodoro
$19.95
Shrimp Scampi
$19.95
Spaghetti
$14.95
Spaghetti Carbonara
$16.95