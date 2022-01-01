  • Home
  • /
  • Houston
  • /
  • Pomodoro's Cucina Italiana - Clear Lake - 1001 Pineloch Dr.
A map showing the location of Pomodoro's Cucina Italiana - Clear Lake 1001 Pineloch Dr.View gallery

Pomodoro's Cucina Italiana - Clear Lake 1001 Pineloch Dr.

review star

No reviews yet

1001 Pineloch Dr.

Houston, TX 77062

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Appetizer Special

Jumbo Lump Crabcakes

$15.95

Mini Beef Wellington

$12.95

Dinner Special

Lamb Ragu /papardelli Pasta With Lamb Chops

$32.95

Snapper Cioppino

$29.95

Grouper Florentine

$26.95

Veal Rollatini

$25.95

Kids

Cheese Ravioli with Sauce

$4.95

Cheese Tortellini with sauce

$4.95

Chicken fingers with buttered pasta

$4.95

Fettuccine Alfredo

$4.95

Kid Pasta

$4.95

Pasta with italian sausage

$4.95

Pasta with meat sauce

$4.95

Pasta with meatballs

$4.95

Small Cheese Pizza

$9.95

Small Pepperoni

$10.95

Appetizers

Baked Clams

$11.95

Caprese Fritto

$10.95

Charcuterie Board

$12.95+

Clams Casino

$12.95

Crab Bruschetta

$11.95

Fried Asparagus

$13.95

Fried Calamari

$10.95

Fried Mozzarella

$8.95

Mussels Di Casa

$11.95

Pomodoro Frito Misto

$13.95

Soup - bowl

$6.95

Soup - cup

$4.95

Stuffed Mushroom Caps

$10.95

Wings

$8.95

Clam Casino

$12.95

Insalata

4 Seasons Salad

$10.95

Antipasto Salad

$11.95

Caesar Salad

$4.95+

Caprese Pomodoro Salad

$10.95

Chopped Salad

$6.95+

Garden Salad

$4.95+

Greek Salad

$6.95+

Grilled Salmon Salad

$16.95

Insalata Gorgonzola

$10.95

Insalata Pomodoro Di Mare

$15.95

Mason Jar Balsamic Vinagrette

$5.50

Mason Jar Lemon Basil

$5.50

Salmon Caprese

$18.95

Soup & Salad

$8.95

Pasta

Angel Hair

$14.95

Canelloni Danielle

$15.95

Cheese Manicotti

$14.95

Cheese Ravioli

$14.95

Cheese Tortellini

$14.95

Creamy Chicken Pesto

$17.95

Diver Scallops ala Pesto

$22.95

Fettuccine Alfredo

$15.95+

Frutta Di Mare

$28.95

Gnocchi

$15.95

Italian Crepe

$16.95

Lasagna

$15.95

Linguine

$14.95

Linguine Pomodoro Ala Tina

$20.95

Linguine with Red Clam Sauce

$17.95

Linguine with White Clam Sauce

$17.95

Papardelli con Pollo

$17.95

Pasta Primavera

$15.95

Penne

$14.95

Penne Arrabiata

$17.95

Penne Pomodoro

$17.95

Shrimp Pomodoro

$19.95

Shrimp Scampi

$19.95

Spaghetti

$14.95

Spaghetti Carbonara

$16.95

Entrees

Chicken Cacciatore

$18.95

Chicken Rollatini

$18.95

Chicken Salvaggio

$18.95