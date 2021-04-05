A map showing the location of Pomo Pizzeria GilbertView gallery
Pizza
Italian

Pomo Pizzeria Gilbert

review star

No reviews yet

366 N Gilbert Rd. #106

Gilbert, AZ 85234

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Margherita
Quattro Stagioni
Sausage

Antipasti

Caprese

Caprese

$11.95

mozzarella, tomato, fresh basil, evoo. GF. VEG.

Polpette/ Meatballs

Polpette/ Meatballs

$10.95

creek stone beef, pork, parmigiano, tomato sauce.

Eggplant Parm

Eggplant Parm

$11.95Out of stock

layered eggplant, mozzarella, tomato sauce, parmigiano, basil

Fritto Misto

Fritto Misto

$13.95Out of stock

squid and shrimp lightly fried, bell pepper aioli

Italian Board

Italian Board

$14.95Out of stock

chef's selection of cured italian meat and cheese

Supplí alla Romana

Supplí alla Romana

$11.95Out of stock

risotto croquette, mozzarella, 'nduja, rosa sauce.

Side Baguette

$2.00

Side Bread with Olives and EVOO

Burrata di Bufala

Burrata di Bufala

$14.95

imported burrata di bufala, roasted cherry tomato, basil, evoo. VEG.GF.

Bruschette

Bruschette Pomodoro

Bruschette Pomodoro

$7.95

tomato, garlic, basil, oregano. VEG.

Crudo, Figs & Honey

Crudo, Figs & Honey

$9.95Out of stock

mascarpone cream, figs, prosciutto crudo, local organic honey.

Mediterranea

$8.95

Soup & Salad

Panzanella

Panzanella

$12.95

spring mix, avocado, red onion, cherry tomato, mozzarella, cucumber, crouton, tomato balsamic.

Kale Romana

Kale Romana

$10.95

lacinato kale, romaine, shaved parmigiano, house crouton, house dressing. VEG.

Chopped

Chopped

$11.95

spring mix, feta, avocado, red onion, almond, cherry tomato, lemon vinaigrette. GF. VEG.

Mista

Mista

$10.95

spring mix, cherry tomato, cucumber, shaved parmigiano, balsamic vinaigrette. GF. VEG.

Mushroom Soup

Mushroom Soup

$8.95Out of stock

cremini, onion, cream. GF. VEG.

Pizza Napoletana

4 Formaggi (CHEESE)

4 Formaggi (CHEESE)

$15.95

mozzarella, gorgonzola, provolone, parmigiano

Bufala Verace

Bufala Verace

$16.95

imported italian mozzarella di bufala, tomato sauce, parmigiano, basil

Burratella

Burratella

$19.95

mozzarella, burrata, hot soppressata, chili threads, honey drizzle, basil

Capricciosa

Capricciosa

$16.95

prosciutto cotto, artichoke, cremini mushroom, gaeta olives, tomato sauce, mozzarella, basil

Diavola

Diavola

$15.95

hot soppressata, tomato sauce, mozzarella, basil

Don Alfonso

Don Alfonso

$16.95

sausage, hot soppressata, red bell pepper, tomato sauce, mozzarella, basil

Inferno

Inferno

$16.95

hot sopressata, taggiasca olive, fresno chili, fries basil, tomato sauce, mozzarella

Margherita

Margherita

$13.95

tomato sauce, mozzarella, parmigiano, basil

Ortolana

Ortolana

$15.95

grilled red bell pepper, zucchini, eggplant, tomato sauce, mozzarella, basil

Pomo

Pomo

$16.95

sausage, onion, red bell pepper, cremini mushroom, tomato sauce, mozzarella, basil

Principe

Principe

$17.95

prosciutto crudo, arugula, shaved parmigiano, tomato sauce, mozzarella, basil

Quattro Stagioni

Quattro Stagioni

$16.95

sausage, cremini mushroom, salame parma, gaeta olives, tomato sauce, mozzarella, basil

Salsiccia Funghi

Salsiccia Funghi

$15.95

sausage, cremini mushroom, tomato sauce, mozzarella, basil

Toto Sapore

Toto Sapore

$17.95

sausage, prosciutto cotto, hot soppressata, salame parma, tomato sauce, mozzarella, basil

Donna Rosa

Donna Rosa

$19.95Out of stock

mozzarella, pesto sauce, cherry tomato, sauteed shrimp PESTO SAUCE

Monterosa

Monterosa

$17.95Out of stock

mozzarella, imported mozzarella di bufala, burrata, pink sauce, chili threads, basil

Tartufata

$18.95Out of stock

mozzarella, mushroom, white truffle oil, shaved parmigiano NO TOMATO SAUCE

Filetti

$17.95

burrata, cherry tomato, mozzarella, garlic, basil NO TOMATO SAUCE

Sausage

Sausage

$15.95

sausage, tomato sauce, mozzarella, basil, oregano

Impero

Impero

$17.95Out of stock

sausage, hot soppressata, red onion, red bell pepper, tomato sauce, mozzarella, basil

Pasta

Hand crafted Recipes & ingredients imported straight from Italy!
Strozzapreti Salsiccia

Strozzapreti Salsiccia

$16.95

sausage, tomato sauce, cream, parmigiano, rosemary. Handcrafted in-house daily with imported italian semolina flour. Contains eggs (locally farmed).

Gramigna Boscaiola

Gramigna Boscaiola

$17.95Out of stock

cremini mushroom, sausage, cream, parmigiano. Handcrafted in-house daily with imported italian semolina flour. Contains eggs (locally farmed).

Gnocchi Sorrentina

Gnocchi Sorrentina

$15.95Out of stock

tomato sauce, mozzarella, parmigiano, basil. Handcrafted in-house daily with imported italian semolina flour.

Tagliatelle Bolognese

Tagliatelle Bolognese

$16.95Out of stock

bolognese meat sauce, parmigiano. Handcrafted in-house daily with imported italian semolina flour. Contains eggs (locally farmed).

Lasagne Al Forno

Lasagne Al Forno

$18.95

bolognese meat sauce, besciamella, parmigiano. Handcrafted in-house daily with imported italian semolina flour. Contains eggs (locally farmed).

Torchio Arabbiata

Torchio Arabbiata

$15.95Out of stock

tomato sauce, calabrian chili, garlic, parsley. V. VEG. Handcrafted in-house daily with imported italian semolina flour.

Panini

Meatball Panini

Meatball Panini

$13.95

grass fed meatballs, belpaese cheese, tomato sauce, parmigiano, basil

Positano Panini

Positano Panini

$13.95

prosciutto crudo, mozzarella, arugula, parmigiano, EVOO.

Nisida Panini

Nisida Panini

$13.95

grilled chicken, belpaese cheese, roma tomato, lettuce, spicy aioli.

Capri Panini

Capri Panini

$12.95

sausage, belpaese cheese, mushroom, bell pepper, onion.

Dessert

Panna Cotta

Panna Cotta

$7.95

delicate traditional pudding, cooked cream, vanilla bean, wild seasonal berries.

Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$8.95

italian sponge savoiardi, espresso, galbani mascarpone, cocoa powder.

Semifreddo

Semifreddo

$8.95

Light cold mousse, fig, almond cookie, amaretto cookie

Birthday Nutella Pizza

Affogato with Borghetti

$9.00

Kids Fruit

Kids Fruit

$5.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

366 N Gilbert Rd. #106, Gilbert, AZ 85234

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Strada in the Grove
orange star4.4 • 1,182
3176 Commodore Plaza Miami, FL 33133
View restaurantnext
Pizza Pie
orange star4.5 • 21
225 Cabrillo Hwy S 106 C Half Moon Bay, CA 94019
View restaurantnext
Blue Line Pizza
orange star4.7 • 7,072
1201 San Carlos Ave San Carlos, CA 94070
View restaurantnext
Russo's Pizzeria Bar and Grille - Hopkins
orange star4.5 • 643
100 E Main St Hopkins, MI 49316
View restaurantnext
Sansotta's Fresh Italian Marion
orange starNo Reviews
1292 Delware Ave. Marion, OH 43302
View restaurantnext
Barbuzzo
orange star4.6 • 9,884
110 south 13th street Philadelphia, PA 19107
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Gilbert

Barrio Queen - Heritage Marketplace
orange star4.2 • 4,240
388 N Gilbert Rd Gilbert, AZ 85234
View restaurantnext
Sushi Ave - 866 N. Higley Rd
orange star4.5 • 2,606
866 N. Higley Rd Suite 101 Gilbert, AZ 85234
View restaurantnext
Ta Lew Thai Bistro - 1493 S. Higley Rd - 1493 S. Higley Rd
orange star4.6 • 1,872
1493 S Higley Rd Gilbert, AZ 85296
View restaurantnext
Sushi Brokers - 50 W Vaughn Suite 101
orange star4.1 • 1,853
50 W Vaughn Suite 101 Gilbert, AZ 85234
View restaurantnext
Over Easy - Gilbert
orange star4.2 • 1,842
211 E Warner Rd STE A-101 Gilbert, AZ 85296
View restaurantnext
Arizona BBQ Company
orange star4.6 • 1,525
1534 E. Ray Rd. #110 Gilbert, AZ 85296
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Gilbert
Chandler
review star
Avg 4.4 (74 restaurants)
Mesa
review star
Avg 4.1 (72 restaurants)
Tempe
review star
Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)
Queen Creek
review star
Avg 4 (11 restaurants)
Apache Junction
review star
Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)
Paradise Valley
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Scottsdale
review star
Avg 4.4 (136 restaurants)
Phoenix
review star
Avg 4.4 (316 restaurants)
Maricopa
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston