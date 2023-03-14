Pomona Cider Company
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Our urban cidery is known for our small-batch production using apples sourced from IOC's orchard on Washington Island. In addition to our refreshing ciders, we also offer a selection of food items to enjoy in our space. Stop by and taste our locally made craft ciders and enjoy a bite to eat while you're here."
2163 N. Farwell Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53202
