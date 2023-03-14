Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pomona Cider Company

review star

No reviews yet

2163 N. Farwell Ave

Milwaukee, WI 53202

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Food Menu

Bar Snacks

Pomona Party Mix

$5.00

Fried chickpeas, chocolate-covered espresso beans, sesame sticks, dried cherries, roasted cashews. GF

Pomona Chips & Dip

$8.00

Skin-on potato chips tossed in a French curry spice blend, served with chive dip. GF

Roquefort & Jam

$7.00

Creamy sheep’s milk cave cheese and blueberry jam served with Rocket Baby bread.

Focaccia & Honey

$6.00

Toasted Rocket Baby herb focaccia and smoky salted honey butter

Hazelnut Biscotti

$5.00

Two pieces of housemade biscotti. Try dipping in our ice cider for a unique pairing.

Crepes

Cochon en Gallette

$16.00

Great River organic buckwheat crepe, Kettle Range Basque chorizo, garlic honey, caramelized onion, served with radicchio salad. DF GF

Sweet Lemon

$12.00

White crepe, preserved lemon pastry cream, cinnamon sugar. Vegetarian

Large Plates

Sausage & Baguette Bites

$18.00

Cider braised Toulouse pork sausage broiled to order, served on a toasted Rocket Baby baguette with red pepper rouille and caramelized onion.

Grilled Camembert Cheese

$16.00

4oz of salted camembert and melted dates served with Rocket Baby baguette for dipping

Milwaukee Charcuterie Board

$20.00

Beef summer sausage, smoked whitefish spread, pistachio mortadella, pepperoncini, country olives, Rocket Baby Miche, crackers, fresh fruit, jam

Radicchio & Basil Salad

$12.00

Fresh citrus, marinated red onion, cucumber, IOC pear cider vinaigrette, sumac, house mustard croutons.

Other Drinks

N/A Bevs

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Sprecher Root Beer

$3.50

Sprecher Door County Cherry

$3.50

Apple Cider

$3.00

Beer/Seltzers

Ope Laaager

$4.00

h20PE Rasp/Concord Seltzer

$6.00

Wine

Cotes Du Rhone

$10.00

Pinot Noir

$10.00

Pinot Grigio

$10.00

Chardonnay

$10.00

Merchandise

ALL MERCH

T-Shirt

$30.00

Color Comfort Pomona branded t-shirts!

Long Sleeve

$35.00

Tote

$5.00

Metal Growler

$40.00

34oz metal growler, first fill is free.

Glass Growler

$5.00

34oz Glass growler

Stickers

$1.50

3 Pomona stickers

Sweatshirt

$45.00Out of stock

Sake Cups

$10.00Out of stock

Pins

$5.00Out of stock

Hat

$18.00Out of stock

Winter Hat

$25.00Out of stock

Branded Glass

$6.00Out of stock

Vinegars

Apple Maple Cider

$16.00

Sweet Perry

$16.00

Sweet Tart Apple Cherry

$16.00

Barrel-Aged Apple

$16.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Our urban cidery is known for our small-batch production using apples sourced from IOC's orchard on Washington Island. In addition to our refreshing ciders, we also offer a selection of food items to enjoy in our space. Stop by and taste our locally made craft ciders and enjoy a bite to eat while you're here."

Website

Location

2163 N. Farwell Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53202

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Beans & Barley - Milwaukee
orange star4.5 • 1,136
1901 E North Ave Milwaukee, WI 53202
View restaurantnext
FreshFin - MKE East Side - 1806 E North Ave
orange starNo Reviews
1806 E. North Ave Milwaukee, WI 53202
View restaurantnext
Crossroads Collective - Milwaukee's Foodiest Food Hall
orange star5.0 • 48
2238 N Farwell Ave Milwaukee, WI 53202
View restaurantnext
Crossroads Collective - Egg and Flour
orange star5.0 • 48
2238 N Farwell Ave Milwaukee, WI 53202
View restaurantnext
Tavolino - Wine +Pasta + Pizza
orange star4.8 • 89
2315 N Murray Ave Milwaukee, WI 53202
View restaurantnext
The Lafayette Place - 1978 N Farwell Ave
orange starNo Reviews
1978 N Farwell Ave Milwaukee, WI 53202
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Milwaukee

The Brass Tap - Greenfield WI
orange star4.6 • 4,618
7808 W Layton Avenue Greenfield, WI 53220
View restaurantnext
AJ Bombers
orange star4.3 • 3,881
1247 N Water St Milwaukee, WI 53202
View restaurantnext
Botanas II Mexican Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 3,173
1421 E Howard Ave Milwaukee, WI 53207
View restaurantnext
Onesto
orange star4.5 • 3,074
221 N Broadway Milwaukee, WI 53202
View restaurantnext
Mo's A Place for Steaks
orange star4.7 • 2,805
720 N Plankinton Ave Milwaukee, WI 53203
View restaurantnext
The Knick - 1030 e juneau ave
orange star4.3 • 2,487
1030 e juneau ave Milwaukee, WI 53202
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Milwaukee
Brookfield
review star
Avg 3.9 (14 restaurants)
Cudahy
review star
Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Menomonee Falls
review star
Avg 4 (7 restaurants)
New Berlin
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Thiensville
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Oak Creek
review star
Avg 3.7 (4 restaurants)
Waukesha
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Germantown
review star
Avg 5 (5 restaurants)
Muskego
review star
No reviews yet
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston