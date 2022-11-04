A map showing the location of Pomona III 128 Humphrey StreetView gallery

Pomona III 128 Humphrey Street

review star

No reviews yet

128 Humpherey Street

Swanpscott, MA 01907

Order Again

BREAKFAST PLATES

Mexican Quesadilla

$18.95

Ham and Bacon Quesadilla

$17.95

Hungry Man Special

$17.95

Huevos Rancheros

$18.95

Vegetarian Breakfast

$16.95

The Classic benedict

$17.95

The Antique Benedict

$17.95

Proscciutto eggs benedict

$18.95

Smoked Salmon Benedict

$20.95

Ham Sandwich

$11.50

Turkey Snadwich

$11.50

Flat Bread

$10.25

Wrap

$10.95

The Classic Benedict

$7.95

The Antique Benedict

$8.95

Prosciutto Eggs Benedict

$9.95

Smoked Eggs Benedict

$12.95

BYO BREAKFAST

BYO Omelette

$13.50

BYO Belgian Waffles

$7.85+

BYO Pancakes

$7.85+

HOT COFFEES

Espresso

$3.00+

Latte

$4.50+

Caffe Macchiato

$3.00+

Macchiato Latte

$4.75+

Capuccino

$4.70+

Americano

$3.55+

Hot Coffee

$3.85+

Loose Tea Cup

$4.85

Hot Chocolate

$4.50

ICED COFFEES

Iced Coffee

$3.30+

Iced Latte

$4.20+

Iced Macchiato Latte

$4.35+

Iced Americano

$5.25

Frozen cappuccino

$5.95

Iced Tea

$4.50

Iced Chai Latte

$4.50

Milk Chocolate

$3.59

Milk Glss

$2.25

JUICES

Orange Juice

$4.85

GREEN POMONA

$8.50

POMONA DETOX

$8.50

TROPICAL GETAWAY

$8.50

POWER BOOSTER

$8.50

GARDEN'S JUICE

$8.50

SMOOTHIES

MINTY MATCHA

$8.50

GREEK & YOGURT

$8.50

WALNUTS SMOOTHIE

$8.50

KIWI & PINEAPPLE

$8.50

ANTIOXIDANT POWER

$8.50

Chia Nutter

$8.50

SMOOTHIE BOWLS

Signature Bowls

$12.95

Archipelago Bowl

$12.95

Berry Blast Bowl

$14.95

SALAD BOWLS

Classic Caesar

$11.95

Buffalo Salad

$12.95

Cali Avo Salad

$11.95

Super Salad

$11.95

GRAIN BOWLS

Pomona Bowl

$14.95

Salmon Bowl

$15.95

Shrimp Bowl

$15.95

Veggie Bowl

$11.95

BYO BOWL

BYO Grain Bowl

BAKERY ITEMS

Croissant

$2.50

Palmiers

$3.20

Cinnamon Croissant Twist

$3.45

Cherry & Greek Yogurt Danish

$3.75

Muffins

$3.45

Homade Alfajor

$3.15

Carrot Cake

$3.50

Banana Cake

$3.50

Macaroni

$2.00

Brownie

$3.50

Chocolate Temptation

$12.00

Cheesecake

$12.00

Churro

$2.50

Cheeseball

$2.50

Maria Luisa

$5.75

Madelaine

$2.85

Chocolate Chip Cokie

$2.75

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.50

Hot Dog

$3.22

Lemoncello Mascarpone

$12.00

Tiramisu

$12.00

Coffee Cake

$3.95

Blueberry Bread

$2.50

SIDES

FRIED PLANTAINS

$3.95

HOME FRIES

$3.95

TOAST

$2.50

BACON

$3.50

1 EGG

$2.50

2 EGGS

$5.00

FRUIT CUP

$4.95

Side Chorizo

$4.25

Side Veggies

$6.95

Side Avocado

$2.00

Popsicle For Dog

$3.95

SQUID

$11.95

Side Ham

$4.25

Side Tomato & Spinach

$3.25

Side Grilled Chicken (Two Pieces)

$5.92

Side of Chicken Cutlet (Two Pieces)

$6.25

Side Rice

$3.65

Drinks

Coke Can

$2.00

Diet Coke Can

$2.00

Sprite Can

$1.50

Canada Dry

$2.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Milk

$2.75

Iced Tea

$2.50

pellegrino water

$2.25

Milk Chocolate

$3.25

Poland Spring Mini

$0.95

Saratoga Sparkling

$2.50

Poland Spring 20 Oz

$2.00

SALADS

BEET SALAD

$12.95

CAESAR SALAD

$13.95

POMONA'S SALAD

$14.95

TO SHARE

PESTO DEL MARE

$20.95

SHRIMP GRAND MARNIER

$21.95

Eggplant Rollatine

$18.95

SEA FOOD

Linguini Shrimp Scampi

$28.95

Linguini Shrimp Fra Diavolo

$28.95

Haddock Francese

$29.95

HADDOCK

$29.95

Seafood Rissotto

$28.00

MEATS

SHORT RIBS

$28.95

Filet Mignon

$36.95

Pork Chop

$30.95

PASTA

BOLOGNESE

$22.95

Veal Miguel

$28.95

Chicken Miguel

$24.95

Chicken Marsala

$24.95

Veal Marsala

$28.95

Chicken Picatta

$24.95

Veal Picatta

$28.95

Chicken Parmigiana

$24.95

Veal Parmigiana

$28.95

Side Pasta

$6.95

SOUPS

Chicken Soup

$10.95

Stuart's Black Lentil Soup

$9.95

Side Mashed Potato

$6.50

Steamed Veggies

$6.50

Pumpkin Soup

$9.95
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
128 Humpherey Street, Swanpscott, MA 01907

